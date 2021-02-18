F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

ペレス加入でフェルスタッペン／リカルド時代の再現を……！　ホーナー代表期待滲ませる

シェア
コメント
ペレス加入でフェルスタッペン／リカルド時代の再現を……！　ホーナー代表期待滲ませる
執筆:

レッドブルのクリスチャン・ホーナー代表は、今シーズン新たにチームへ加入するセルジオ・ペレスとマックス・フェルスタッペンのコンビは、かつてダニエル・リカルドが在籍していた時代を再現することができると考えている。

　F1の2021年シーズン、レッドブルは新たにセルジオ・ペレスをチームに迎え入れるが、クリスチャン・ホーナー代表はペレスとマックス・フェルスタッペンのコンビならば、かつてダニエル・リカルドとフェルスタッペンが在籍していた時代のように、再びメルセデスに挑戦することができると考えている。

　昨シーズン、レッドブルはタイトル挑戦を公言し、フェルスタッペンとアレクサンダー・アルボンというラインアップでシーズンへ臨んだ。しかしアルボンはフェルスタッペンに遅れをとってしまい、レッドブルはメルセデスの2名に対し、フェルスタッペン1名での戦いを強いられる場面が多く、結果としてタイトル争いに挑むことはできなかった。

　フェルスタッペンとチームメイトとのパフォーマンス差は、ダニエル・リカルドが2018年限りでチームを去って以降、レッドブルの悩みとなっている。それは数字にも明確に現れており、リカルドが去って以降の2シーズン、計38レースでフェルスタッペン以外が表彰台を獲得したのは、わずか2回。メルセデスとの戦いが厳しい状況になってしまうのも仕方のない数字だ。

　そしてレッドブルは今季改めてメルセデス勢に挑戦するため、ドライバー選定において自チームの育成ドライバーからではなく、“外様”のドライバーを招聘することを初めて選択。レーシングポイントで昨年1勝を挙げたペレスを起用する決定を下した。

　ペレスはF1でのキャリア10年を数えるベテラン。彼にはレッドブルの2台のマシンがメルセデス勢を脅かし、彼らの戦略面での優位性を抑制する走りが望まれている。

　ホーナー代表は、テスト日数の削減もありすぐにマシンに適応することの難しさがあると認める一方で、ペレスがフェルスタッペンの近くでレースを展開することを期待していると語った。

「たった一度のテストで、すぐにスピードを上げていくことはなかなか難しいものになるだろう」

　ホーナー代表は英国Autosport誌のインタビューにそう語った。

「だが彼には多くの経験から来る力がある。我々はダニエルとマックスが共に走っていた3年間のような形で、彼がマックスに接近することを期待している」

「上手く行けば、セルジオはメルセデス勢にコンスタントに近づけるという面で、チームにとって本当に重要な役割を果たすことができるだろう」

　またホーナー代表は、F1で5年を過ごしたフェルスタッペンの進歩について、成熟したドライバーへと進化していると語った。

「マックスは素晴らしい仕事をしてきたと思う」

「彼はここ数年でとても成熟してきたと感じられる。ここ数年で彼がマシンから引き出してきたモノは本当に印象的だ」

「メルセデスほどにマシンが良くなくとも、ホンダと組んだ過去2年で彼は5勝を挙げている。素晴らしい仕事をしていると思う」

「そして我々はチームとして、1シーズン23レースの中でより一貫性をもって仕事を行なっていくことを可能にする必要がある」

 

ダニエル・リカルド、"マクラーレン初走行"を満喫「全てがスムーズに進んでいる」

前の記事

ダニエル・リカルド、”マクラーレン初走行”を満喫「全てがスムーズに進んでいる」
シリーズ F1
ドライバー セルジオ ペレス
チーム レッドブル・ホンダ
執筆者 Alex Kalinauckas

