レッドブル、角田裕毅の昇格は急がず「ダイヤの原石であるユウキを”燃え尽き”させるつもりはない」

\u30002021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306eF1\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3067F1\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3092\u98fe\u3063\u305f\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\uff08\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\uff09\u3002\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u3092\u9023\u767a\u30579\u4f4d\u306b\u5165\u8cde\u3057\u305f\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u306f\u6ce8\u76ee\u304c\u96c6\u307e\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u4ee3\u8868\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30c4\u30fb\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u5019\u88dc\u3060\u3068\u592a\u9f13\u5224\u3092\u62bc\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u89d2\u7530\u306f\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u306e\u4e88\u9078Q1\u30672\u756a\u624b\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3002\u6c7a\u52dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u5e8f\u76e4\u3053\u305d\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u843d\u3068\u3057\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u3092\u7e70\u308a\u8fd4\u3057\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3002\u6700\u7d42\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30fb\u30b9\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\uff08\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\uff09\u3092\u30d1\u30b9\u3057\u30019\u4f4d\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u89d2\u7530\u304c\u898b\u305b\u305f\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3068\u305d\u306e\u8a71\u984c\u6027\u304b\u3089\u3001\u89d2\u7530\u304c2022\u5e74\u306b\u59c9\u59b9\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u30b9\u30c6\u30c3\u30d7\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3059\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3082\u3042\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3068\u65e9\u304f\u3082\u56c1\u304b\u308c\u59cb\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nRead しかしレッドブルのモータースポーツ・アドバイザーであるヘルムート・マルコは、角田には明るい未来が待っていると確信しつつも、レッドブル昇格には慎重な姿勢を見せている。
　近年、ダニエル・クビアトやピエール・ガスリー、アレクサンダー・アルボンがアルファタウリ（旧トロロッソ）からレッドブルへと昇格しつつも、その能力を十分に発揮できずにチームに定着できていないという事実を踏まえ、マルコは今回は昇格を急ぎたくないと考えているようだ。
　motorsport.comのドイツ語版姉妹サイトであるFormel1.deとの独占インタビューの中で、マルコは角田の与えたインパクトを称賛しつつ、レッドブルは忍耐強く待つ準備が出来ていると語った。
「彼のやり方、クルマの"飛ばし方"は素晴らしい」
「彼はカリスマ性もあるし、面白い男だ。彼を迎えることができてとてもハッピーだ」
　角田が2022年にレッドブルに加わる見通しについて訊かれると、マルコは次のように答えた。
「23レースのうち最初のレースが終わったところなので、どのような展開になるのか見てみよう」
「我々にはユウキという素晴らしいダイヤの原石がある。我々は彼を燃やしてしまうつもりはない。今後の展開を見て、タイムリーに判断していきたいと思う」
　レッドブルには今年、ベテランのセルジオ・ペレスが加入した。ペレスはバーレーンGP予選で11番手、さらに決勝のフォーメーションラップ中にマシンを止める苦しい流れから、見事な追い上げを見せ5位となっている。
　ペレスの持ち味を活かした素晴らしいレースだったが、ペレスとレッドブルの契約は単年となっており、角田の状況とレッドブルの判断次第ではシートを失う可能性もある。
　マルコは、レースペースの面ではペレスに不安はないものの、今は予選でうまくアタックをまとめ、チームメイトのマックス・フェルスタッペンと近い位置でレースをする\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\uff08\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306e\uff09\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3068\u540c\u3058\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u3060\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u524d\u304c\u958b\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u6642\u3001\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3053\u307e\u3067\u306f\u826f\u3044\u3093\u3060\u3002\u6b8b\u5ff5\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u306f\u305d\u3046\u306f\u3044\u304b\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u30dd\u30b8\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u306e\u306f\u3001\uff08\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306e\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u3068\u6bd4\u3079\uff09\u5f7c\u304c\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u5931\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306f\u307b\u307c\u30bf\u30fc\u30f31\u3060\u3051\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u6642\u304b\u3089\u3001\u30bb\u30af\u30bf\u30fc3\u3067\u306f\u5e73\u5747\u3057\u3066\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u3088\u308a\u3082\u901f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u552f\u4e00\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u307e\u3068\u3081\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3060\u304c\u6211\u3005\u306f\u3001\u5f7c\u304c\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u3082\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306b\u5927\u304d\u304f\u8fd1\u3065\u304f\u3068\u78ba\u4fe1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n 