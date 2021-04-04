F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブル、角田裕毅の昇格は急がず「ダイヤの原石であるユウキを"燃え尽き"させるつもりはない」

執筆:
協力:
Christian Nimmervoll

レッドブルは、アルファタウリからF1デビューした角田裕毅を早急にレッドブルに昇格させ、”火傷”させるようなことはしないと主張している。

レッドブル、角田裕毅の昇格は急がず「ダイヤの原石であるユウキを”燃え尽き”させるつもりはない」

　2021年シーズンのF1開幕戦バーレーンGPでF1デビューを飾った角田裕毅（アルファタウリ・ホンダ）。オーバーテイクを連発し9位に入賞したパフォーマンスには注目が集まっており、アルファタウリのチーム代表であるフランツ・トストは、将来のチャンピオン候補だと太鼓判を押している。

　角田はバーレーンGPの予選Q1で2番手タイムを記録。決勝レースでは序盤こそポジションを落としたものの、オーバーテイクを繰り返しポジションアップ。最終ラップにランス・ストロール（アストンマーチン）をパスし、9位となった。

　角田が見せた素晴らしいペースとその話題性から、角田が2022年に姉妹チームのレッドブルにステップアップする可能性もあるのではないかと早くも囁かれ始めている。

　しかしレッドブルのモータースポーツ・アドバイザーであるヘルムート・マルコは、角田には明るい未来が待っていると確信しつつも、レッドブル昇格には慎重な姿勢を見せている。

　近年、ダニール・クビアトやピエール・ガスリー、アレクサンダー・アルボンがアルファタウリ（旧トロロッソ）からレッドブルへと昇格しつつも、その能力を十分に発揮できずにチームに定着できていないという事実を踏まえ、マルコは今回は昇格を急ぎたくないと考えているようだ。

　motorsport.comのドイツ語版姉妹サイトであるFormel1.deとの独占インタビューの中で、マルコは角田の与えたインパクトを称賛しつつ、レッドブルは忍耐強く待つ準備が出来ていると語った。

「彼のやり方、クルマの”飛ばし方”は素晴らしい」

「彼はカリスマ性もあるし、面白い男だ。彼を迎えることができてとてもハッピーだ」

　角田が2022年にレッドブルに加わる見通しについて訊かれると、マルコは次のように答えた。

「23レースのうち最初のレースが終わったところなので、どのような展開になるのか見てみよう」

「我々にはユウキという素晴らしいダイヤの原石がある。我々は彼を燃やしてしまうつもりはない。今後の展開を見て、タイムリーに判断していきたいと思う」

　レッドブルには今年、ベテランのセルジオ・ペレスが加入した。ペレスはバーレーンGP予選で11番手、さらに決勝のフォーメーションラップ中にマシンを止める苦しい流れから、見事な追い上げを見せ5位となっている。

　ペレスの持ち味を活かした素晴らしいレースだったが、ペレスとレッドブルの契約は単年となっており、角田の状況とレッドブルの判断次第ではシートを失う可能性もある。

　マルコは、レースペースの面ではペレスに不安はないものの、今は予選でうまくアタックをまとめ、チームメイトのマックス・フェルスタッペンと近い位置でレースをすることが重要だと話した。

「（ペレスの）レースペースはフェルスタッペンと同じレベルだ。彼は前が開けている時、同じようなタイムを出していた。そこまでは良いんだ。残念ながら、予選ではそうはいかなかった」

「ポジティブなのは、（フェルスタッペンのアタックと比べ）彼がタイムを失ったのはほぼターン1だけだったということだ。テストの時から、セクター3では平均してマックスよりも速かったんだ。唯一の問題は、アタックをまとめなければいけないということだ」

「だが我々は、彼が予選でもマックスに大きく近づくと確信している」

 
 

