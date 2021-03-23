F1
ピエール・ガスリー「戦う準備ができた」　アルファタウリ、好調なテストを活かせるか？
F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブルは最有力候補にあらず。メルセデスより"強い"という予想は「馬鹿げている」とフェルスタッペン

執筆:

レッドブルのマックス・フェルスタッペンは2021年シーズン開幕戦に向け、主なライバルであるメルセデスに『先んじている』と考えることは馬鹿げていると主張する。

レッドブルは最有力候補にあらず。メルセデスより“強い”という予想は「馬鹿げている」とフェルスタッペン

　F1の2021年シーズンをの行方を占うプレシーズンテストでは、レッドブルが一貫した走りを見せる一方で、王者メルセデスはトラブルに見舞われ、さらにマシンの不安定さが露呈するなど、万全とは言い難い状況だった。そのため今季はレッドブルが優勢だという見方が強まっている。

　チームもテストの結果には満足しているが、ドライバーのマックス・フェルスタッペンは『レッドブルがメルセデスに先んじている』という考えが馬鹿げたものだと主張している。彼はメルセデスが真の姿を見せていないと確信しているのだ。

Read Also:

「テストが僕らにとってポジティブな始まりだったのは確かだ。それに周回を重ねてマシンについての理解が進むに連れ満足できたのも本当のことだ。でも、（テストは）純粋なパフォーマンスについては何も語ってくれないんだ」

　フェルスタッペンはそう語る。

「（テスト結果に）皆がワクワクしていていることは知っているし、こういったことを話すのも分かる。ただメルセデスは依然として有力候補なんだ。7年連続で世界タイトルを獲得してきた彼らが、どうやったら有力候補じゃないなんて風になれるんだ？」

「メルセデスが、”レッドブルが有力候補だ”と皆が考えることで、僕らにプレッシャーがかかればいいと思っているのは分かる。でも僕らは自分たちのことに集中するだけだ。チーム、そしてホンダの全員が、メルセデスや今年速いかもしれない他の誰かを倒すために懸命に働いている」

「どのシーズンも、彼らを倒す新しいチャンスだと僕は思っている。でもテスト結果だけを見て、この先の戦いが簡単だと予想したりするのは馬鹿げたものだろうと思う。個人的には予選Q3で全力プッシュするのが待ちきれないね」

「そこが少ない燃料でのフルパワーの走りが見られる最初のタイミングで、誰が賢くパフォーマンスを開発してきたかを見ることになるんだ。そしてレースでは、そのパフォーマンスをレース距離で誰が維持できるのかを目の当たりにすることになる。僕らがその両方で良い調子であることを祈ろう」

　またチームメイトのセルジオ・ペレスも、テストからメルセデスやライバルとの差を読み取ろうとすることに意味がないと語っている。

「他が何をしているかを理解しようとすればするほど、迷いが生まれると思う。だから（テストから）何かを読み取ることに意味はない」と、ペレスは言う。

「僕らはただ予選を待ち、そして皆のポジションを確認する必要がある」

　ただレッドブルの新車RB16Bの初期の走りには欠点がなかったとフェルスタッペンは語っており、少なくとも良い戦いはできるのではないかと考えているようだ。

「まだ暑いコンディションでしか走っていないし、コースによって必要とされるものも違ってくるから、マシンの限界を語る事はできないけど、感触は良いよ」

　フェルスタッペンはそう話す。

「僕としてはマシンを快適に感じられていて、十分に安定していた。さらに良くできる部分は常にあるけど、僕らはいつも改善していっているし、エンジニアのみんなもそれに向けて努力してくれている」

 
 

ピエール・ガスリー「戦う準備ができた」　アルファタウリ、好調なテストを活かせるか？

前の記事

ピエール・ガスリー「戦う準備ができた」　アルファタウリ、好調なテストを活かせるか？
シリーズ F1
ドライバー マックス フェルスタッペン
チーム レッドブル・ホンダ
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

