【ギャラリー】ホンダと共に王座へ挑む！ レッドブル『RB16』
2020/02/12 9:55
F1に参戦するレッドブルは2月12日に2020年用の新車『RB16』を公開した。
Red Bull Racing RB16
1/15
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB16
2/15
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB16
3/15
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB16
4/15
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB16
5/15
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB16
6/15
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB16
7/15
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB16
8/15
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
9/15
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
10/15
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Alexander Albon 2020 helmet
11/15
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Alexander Albon 2020 helmet
12/15
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Alexander Albon 2020 helmet
13/15
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Alexander Albon 2020 helmet
14/15
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Alexander Albon 2020 helmet
15/15
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
【ギャラリー】ホンダと共に王座へ挑む！ レッドブル『RB16』
