F1 / 速報ニュース

リカルド「新車のポテンシャルはまだ判断しない」より涼しい午後の走行を待ち望む

執筆:

ダニエル・リカルドは、マクラーレンの新車MCL35Mのポテンシャルを判断するのは、テスト最終日に気温が低い環境でドライブするまで待ちたいと語った。

リカルド「新車のポテンシャルはまだ判断しない」より涼しい午後の走行を待ち望む

　マクラーレンのダニエル・リカルドはF1プレシーズンテストの初日、2日目ともに午前のセッションの走行を担当し、トップタイムをマークした。しかし、マシンのポテンシャルを判断するのは最終日の午後、涼しいコンディションでドライブするまで待ちたいと語った。

　近年、スペインのバルセロナで行なわれてきたF1プレシーズンテスト。しかし今季はコロナ禍での移動にリスクがあることもあって、開幕戦が行なわれるバーレーンでテストを実施することとなった。ヨーロッパよりも暖かい、というよりも暑いコンディションの中で各チームはテストを進めている。

　リカルドは初日、2日目ともに午前に走行を担当。いずれもトップタイムをマークしたが、午後になって陽が落ちてから各車タイムアップ。その結果、リカルドは初日7番手、2日目は9番手となっている。

Read Also:

　そのため彼は、マクラーレンの新車『MCL35M』のポテンシャルを判断しかねており、テスト最終日の午後のドライブまで、判断を待ちたいと考えているという。

「現時点で、ハンドリング自体はとても良い」

　マシンの印象について訊かれ、リカルドはそう答えた。

「質問に答えるのを避けているわけではないけど、午後のセッションを1回は経験しておきたいんだ。というのも、タイムシートでは速いように見えても、昼間のセッションは路面温度が40度もあるからだ」

「僕が慣れ親しんでいるような路面とは違うので、当然クルマはスライドするし、しびれるようなフィーリングはない。でもその割には、間違いなく上手くやっていると思う」

「24時間後（テスト最終日）には、クルマのバランスがどうなのかもっと理解できていると思う。でも2日間で風向きが180度違う中で、かなりしっかり走ることが出来たと思うから、今のところはポジティブな要素の方が多いね」

　ルノーを離れマクラーレンに加わったリカルド。チームと共に本格的な走行を行なうのはこのテストが初めてだが、スムーズにタスクをこなすことができているという。

「全てがスムーズに進んでいると思う。どうすればこれ以上良くできるか分からないよ。もっと速いタイムを出すことかな！　でも全体的にはとてもうまくいっていると思う」

「予定していたほとんどの走行ができた。今は、最終日午後のセッションをこなせば、それでコンプリートだと思っている」

「より最適なコンディションでマシンの限界がどこにあるのか、より良く理解できるはずだ」

Read Also:

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ダニエル リカルド
チーム マクラーレン
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

ニキータ・マゼピン、テスト2日目に「危うくクラッシュするところだった」乱気流の影響を実感
F1 F1 / ニュース

ニキータ・マゼピン、テスト2日目に「危うくクラッシュするところだった」乱気流の影響を実感

リカルド「新車のポテンシャルはまだ判断しない」より涼しい午後の走行を待ち望む
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

リカルド「新車のポテンシャルはまだ判断しない」より涼しい午後の走行を待ち望む

マクラーレンF1、”画期的”なディフューザーを採用。他チームが真似をする？
F1 F1 / 分析

マクラーレンF1、”画期的”なディフューザーを採用。他チームが真似をする？

【生配信】2021年F1プレシーズンテスト3日目｜ライブテキスト
F1 F1 / ライブテキスト

【生配信】2021年F1プレシーズンテスト3日目｜ライブテキスト

