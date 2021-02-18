ダニエル・リカルド、”マクラーレン初走行”を満喫「全てがスムーズに進んでいる」

\u3000\u4eca\u5b63\u304b\u3089\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306b\u52a0\u5165\u3057\u305f\u30c0\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u30fb\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306f\u30012\u670816\u65e5\uff08\u706b\uff09\u306b\u30b7\u30eb\u30d0\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306e\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u201dMCL35M\u201d\u306e\u30b7\u30a7\u30a4\u30af\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3002\u540c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u521d\u3081\u3066\u8d70\u3089\u305b\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u3053\u306e\u30b7\u30a7\u30a4\u30af\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u4e2d\u306b2\u56de\u9650\u308a\u8a31\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u201d\u30d7\u30ed\u30e2\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a4\u30d9\u30f3\u30c8\u201d\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3001\u30d5\u30a3\u30eb\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u30c7\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u5b9f\u65bd\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u8d70\u884c\u306f1\u56de\u3042\u305f\u308a100km\u307e\u3067\u3068\u8d70\u884c\u8ddd\u96e2\u304c\u53b3\u3057\u304f\u5236\u9650\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u5348\u524d\u4e2d\u306b\u306f\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u304c\u8d70\u884c\u3092\u62c5\u5f53\u3057\u3001\u5348\u5f8c\u306b\u306f\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u304c\u30b9\u30c6\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u63e1\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3082\u3053\u306e\u65e5\u306f\u5929\u5019\u306b\u6075\u307e\u308c\u305a\u3001\u30a6\u30a8\u30c3\u30c8\u30b3\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u306e\u8d70\u884c\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u306b\u3082\u304b\u304b\u308f\u3089\u305a\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306f\u3001\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u611f\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u623b\u3059\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5b09\u3057\u304f\u601d\u3046\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u306f2\u30f5\u6708\u3076\u308a\u3060\u3051\u3069\u3001\u305d\u308c\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u9577\u304f\u611f\u3058\u305f\u3088\u300d\n\u3000\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306fF1\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3067\u306e\u4e45\u3005\u306e\u8d70\u884c\u3092\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u81ea\u4fe1\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u623b\u3059\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3044\u3064\u3082\u5c11\u3057\u6642\u9593\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308b\u3002\u30b3\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u826f\u304f\u306a\u304f\u3066\u3001\u6ed1\u308a\u3084\u3059\u3044\u72b6\u6cc1\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3053\u3046\u3044\u3046\u6642\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u4e57\u3063\u3066\u3057\u3070\u3089\u304f\u7d4c\u3064\u3068\u3001\u81ea\u4fe1\u3092\u6301\u3066\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u3001\u826f\u3044\u611f\u3058\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5168\u3066\u304c\u3068\u3066\u3082\u30b9\u30e0\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u9032\u307f\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u4f5c\u696d\u3092\u5b8c\u4e86\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u304c\u3001\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u5168\u3066\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u8d70\u308c\u3070\u8d70\u308b\u307b\u3069\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u4fe1\u983c\u3057\u3001\u5feb\u9069\u3055\u3092\u611f\u3058\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u3053\u306e\u65e5\u306e\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u8d70\u884c\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u30022021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u958b\u5e55\u524d\u306e\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u30013\u65e5\u9593\u306e\u307f\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u79fb\u7c4d\u3057\u305f\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3084\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306a\u3069\u306b\u6163\u308c\u308b\u6642\u9593\u304c\u3001\u4f8b\u5e74\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u9650\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306f\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u306e\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30671\u65e5\u534a\u8d70\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u4e88\u5b9a\u3060\u304c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u77ed\u3044\u6642\u9593\u3067\u3082\u3057\u3063\u304b\u308a\u3068\u6e96\u5099\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u78ba\u4fe1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u5c11\u3057\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3082\u3001\u52a9\u3051\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u5171\u306b\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u3001\u5168\u3066\u306e\u624b\u9806\u3092\u8e0f\u3093\u3067\u3044\u304f\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306f\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u76ee\u6a19\u306f\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u306b\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3001\u65e5\u66dc\u65e5\u306e\u5348\u5f8c\u306b\u306f\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u306b\u3064\u304d\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30d1\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u9665\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3001\u5168\u3066\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5feb\u9069\u306b\u611f\u3058\u3089\u308c\u3001\u5168\u3066\u306e\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u306b\u89aa\u307f\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3089\u308c\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u9031\u672b\u306b\u76f4\u9762\u3059\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u30b7\u30ca\u30ea\u30aa\u3092\u7d4c\u9a13\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u307e\u3060\u50d5\u3089\u306e\u5468\u308a\u306b\u306f\u3001\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u96f0\u56f2\u6c17\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3067\u3082\u305d\u308c\u3092\u518d\u73fe\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3057\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u306b\u5c11\u3057\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u3092\u304b\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u300c\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u3044\u3044\u5f62\u3067\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u5207\u3063\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u305d\u306e1\u65e5\u306f\u3042\u3063\u3068\u3044\u3046\u9593\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u521d\u8d70\u884c\u306b\u3082\u304b\u304b\u308f\u3089\u305a\u5168\u3066\u304c\u9806\u8abf\u306b\u9032\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306e\u3053\u306e\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3002\u4eca\u306f\u5168\u3066\u306e\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u5f62\u3067\u9032\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\nRead 