F1 / マクラーレンMCL35M フィルミングデー / 速報ニュース

ダニエル・リカルド、”マクラーレン初走行”を満喫「全てがスムーズに進んでいる」

シェア
コメント
ダニエル・リカルド、"マクラーレン初走行"を満喫「全てがスムーズに進んでいる」
執筆:
Grand prix editor

ダニエル・リカルドは、2月16日（火）にシルバーストン・サーキットで初めてマクラーレンMCL35Mを走らせたが、同チームとの”初仕事”は実にスムーズにいったと語った。

　今季からマクラーレンに加入したダニエル・リカルドは、2月16日（火）にシルバーストン・サーキットで行なわれたマクラーレンのニューマシン”MCL35M”のシェイクダウンテストに参加。同チームのマシンを初めて走らせた。

　このシェイクダウンテストは、シーズン中に2回限り許されている”プロモーションイベント”を活用し、フィルミングデーとして実施された。この走行は1回あたり100kmまでと走行距離が厳しく制限されているが、午前中にはランド・ノリスが走行を担当し、午後にはリカルドがステアリングを握った。しかもこの日は天候に恵まれず、ウエットコンディションでの走行だった。

　にもかかわらずリカルドは、スピード感を取り戻すチャンスを得られたことを嬉しく思うと語った。

「実際には2ヵ月ぶりだけど、それ以上に長く感じたよ」

　リカルドはF1マシンでの久々の走行をそう語った。

「自信を取り戻すには、いつも少し時間がかかる。コンディションは良くなくて、滑りやすい状況だった。こういう時には、マシンに乗ってしばらく経つと、自信を持てないように感じてしまうと思うんだ」

「でも、良い感じだった。全てがとてもスムーズに進み、必要な作業を完了することができた。それが、求めることができる全てのことだった。走れば走るほど、このチームを信頼し、快適さを感じることができると思う」

　この日のテストは、リカルドにとっては重要な走行だったと言えるだろう。2021年シーズン開幕前のテストは、3日間のみである。そのためリカルドのようなチームを移籍したドライバーにとっては、チームやマシンなどに慣れる時間が、例年以上に限られているということになるのだ。

　リカルドはバーレーンのテストで1日半走ることになる予定だが、その短い時間でもしっかりと準備することができると確信しているという。

「少しのことでも、助けになる。チームと共にスピードを上げ、全ての手順を踏んでいく」

　そうリカルドは語った。

「目標はバーレーンに行って、日曜日の午後にはグリッドにつき、そしてパニックに陥らないようにすることだ。それは、全てのことを快適に感じられ、全てのクルーに親みを感じられるかどうかということによるだろう」

「僕らは週末に直面するだろうシナリオを経験しようとしている。まだ僕らの周りには、そういう雰囲気はないかもしれない。でもそれを再現しようとすることはできるし、自分自身に少しプレッシャーをかけることもできるかもしれない」

「マクラーレンは、いい形でスタートを切ったと思う。その1日はあっという間だったけど、初走行にもかかわらず全てが順調に進んだ」

「シーズンのこの段階では、これ以上のことを求めることはできない。今は全てのことが正しい形で進んでいると思う」

F1モナコGP、開催に向け一歩前進？　ストリートサーキット設営作業が2月下旬開始へ

