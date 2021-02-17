F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

リカルド、今季は表彰台で”往年のF1マシン”をゲット？「今のボスはタトゥー苦手だからね！」

リカルド、今季は表彰台で”往年のF1マシン”をゲット？「今のボスはタトゥー苦手だからね！」
執筆:
, Grand prix editor

ダニエル・リカルドは、マクラーレンではルノー時代のようなタトゥーを賭けた勝負はするべきでないと考えているが、CEOのザク・ブラウンのクラシックカーコレクションを巡る賭けに狙いを定めようとしている。

　今季マクラーレンに新加入したダニエル・リカルド。彼は2019年からの2シーズンをルノーで過ごしたが、2020年にはチーム代表のシリル・アビテブールと「表彰台を獲得したらお揃いのタトゥーを彫る」という賭けをしていた。

　リカルドは実際に表彰台を獲得したため、リカルドとアビテブールはタトゥーを入れることとなった。リカルド曰く、昨年までにアビテブールと会ってタトゥーを入れたいと考えていたが、まだそれは叶っていないという。

「僕がシリルとそれをやり終えた時、その全貌が明らかになるだろう」とリカルドは語った。

「残念ながらそれはできていない。でもいつかはやるよ。僕はタトゥーを入れるという仕事をやり残したままチームを去っているんだ」

「実現することを願っている。間違いなく、それは遅かれ早かれ実現するだろう」

　マクラーレンのCEOであるザク・ブラウンとも同じような賭けをするのかと尋ねられたリカルドは、既にブラウンからタトゥーを暗に断られていることを示唆した。

　しかし、ブラウンは非常に幅広いレーシングカーのコレクションを持っている。マリオ・アンドレッティがドライブしたロータス79や、アイルトン・セナがドライブしたマクラーレンMP4/6、そしてミカ・ハッキネンがドライブしたマクラーレンMP4/16などだ。リカルドはこれに目を向けはじめているようだ。

「ついさっきザクとランチをしたんだけど、彼は針が苦手だという話をしていた」とリカルド。

「だからザクとタトゥーを彫るということは考えられない。でも他のことを考えてみようと思う」

「彼にはとても素晴らしいコレクションがある。もしかすると彼のクルマか何かを賭けることができるかもしれないね！」

　リカルドはシルバーストンでマクラーレンのニューマシンMCL35Mの初走行を行なった後、数週間はウォーキングにあるファクトリーでチームと作業に取り組むようだ。

　リカルドは、新しいチームに溶け込むことはドライバーにとって常に課題となってくると語る。

「自分がチームの一員だと感じるということは、そこに馴染んでいるということだ。それはドライビングの面だけでなく、エンジニアリングや戦略など、全ての面で言えることだ」

「MTC（マクラーレン・テクノロジー・センター）では既にたくさんのミーティングをしている。それは自分のエンジニアとだけではなくて、レース部門全体とだ」

「部屋で座って落ち着いて話せているような感覚だし、自分の言うことが受け入れられるくらいには十分な知識を持っていると思う」

「レースチームのあらゆる分野に溶け込むということは、おそらくたくさんのパワーをもたらすと思う」

「どの部屋に行っても存在感を示せているという感覚は、おそらくとても重要だと思う。でもそれを実現するのが最も難しかったりするんだ」

 

PU開発凍結後の”性能調整”はある？　レッドブル代表「規則にはないが合意済み」と明かす

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ダニエル リカルド
チーム マクラーレン
執筆者 Luke Smith

