ジョージ・ラッセル、グロージャンの後任としてGPDA理事に就任。初の非ドライバー理事も誕生

\u3000F1\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3067\u69cb\u6210\u3055\u308c\u308bGPDA\uff08\u30b0\u30e9\u30f3\u30d7\u30ea\u30fb\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30ba\u30fb\u30a2\u30bd\u30b7\u30a8\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\uff09\u306e\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u7406\u4e8b\u306b\u3001\u30a6\u30a4\u30ea\u30a2\u30e0\u30ba\u306e\u30b8\u30e7\u30fc\u30b8\u30fb\u30e9\u30c3\u30bb\u30eb\u304c\u5c31\u304f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000F1\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u201d\u9078\u624b\u4f1a\u201d\u3068\u3082\u8a00\u3048\u308bGPDA\u3060\u304c\u30012020\u5e74\u307e\u3067\u306f\u30ed\u30de\u30f3\u30fb\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\uff08\u5f53\u6642\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9\uff09\u304c\u7406\u4e8b\u306e\u3072\u3068\u308a\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u9650\u308a\u3067F1\u306e\u30b7\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u55aa\u5931\u3057\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u306f\u30a4\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30ab\u30fc\u30fb\u30b7\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u8ee2\u5411\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u7406\u4e8b\u306e\u5e2d\u304c\u7a7a\u5e2d\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u4efb\u3068\u3057\u3066\u65b0\u305f\u306b\u7406\u4e8b\u306b\u5c31\u304f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u306e\u304c\u3001\u30a6\u30a4\u30ea\u30a2\u30e0\u30ba\u306e\u30e9\u30c3\u30bb\u30eb\u3060\u3002\u5f7c\u306f4\u5ea6\u306eF1\u738b\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30bb\u30d0\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u3068\u5171\u306b\u3001F1\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3092\u4ee3\u8868\u3059\u308b\u5730\u4f4d\u306b\u5c31\u304f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30e9\u30c3\u30bb\u30eb\u306fGPDA\u306e\u7406\u4e8b\u306b\u5c31\u4efb\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3002\u4ef2\u9593\u304b\u3089\u306e\u4fe1\u983c\u306b\u611f\u8b1d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300cGPDA\u306e\u7406\u4e8b\u306b\u4efb\u547d\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u540d\u8a89\u3067\u3042\u308a\u5149\u6804\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3053\u306e\u5f79\u3092\u50d5\u306b\u4efb\u305b\u3066\u304f\u308c\u305f\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u4ef2\u9593\u306e\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u611f\u8b1d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3057\u3001\u3053\u306e\u5f79\u8077\u306b\u4f34\u3046\u8cac\u4efb\u3082\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u300c60\u5e74\u306e\u6b74\u53f2\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\u3068\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001GPDA\u306fF1\u306e\u5b89\u5168\u3092\u4f5c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3046\u3048\u3067\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u306a\u5b58\u5728\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u3000\u307e\u305fGPDA\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u56de\u521d\u3081\u3066\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u4eba\u7269\u3082\u7406\u4e8b\u306b\u4efb\u547d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u52a0\u308f\u308b\u306e\u306f\u9577\u5e74\u306b\u6e21\u3063\u3066\u6cd5\u5f8b\u9867\u554f\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u3066\u304d\u305f\u30a2\u30ca\u30b9\u30bf\u30b7\u30a2\u30fb\u30d5\u30a1\u30a6\u30eb\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u9577\u5e74\u306b\u6e21\u3063\u3066\u30a2\u30ec\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\uff08\u30d6\u30eb\u30c4\uff0fGPDA\u4f1a\u9577\uff09\u3084\u30bb\u30d0\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u3001\u30ed\u30de\u30f3\u3068\u50cd\u3044\u3066\u6765\u305f\u5f8c\u306b\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u3068\u305d\u306e\u4ef2\u9593\u304c\u521d\u306e\u975e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u79c1\u3092\u7406\u4e8b\u306b\u4efb\u547d\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5b09\u3057\u304f\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u3053\u306e\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\u3068\u696d\u754c\u306b\u60c5\u71b1\u3092\u62b1\u3044\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001GPDA\u306e\u6d3b\u52d5\u306e\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u884c\u306a\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5149\u6804\u306b\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\u3000GPDA\u306f\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u4e0a\u306e\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u652f\u6301\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30d6\u30eb\u30c4\u4f1a\u9577\u306e\u4e0b\u3067\u5b89\u5168\u6027\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u306e\u307f\u306a\u3089\u305a\u3001\u898b\u5fdc\u3048\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u9762\u3067\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000F1\u306f2022\u5e74\u304b\u3089\u3001\u5168\u304f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30ec\u30ae\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u65bd\u884c\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u7b56\u5b9a\u6642\u306b\u3082GPDA\u306f\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u5074\u306e\u58f0\u3092\u78ba\u5b9f\u306b\u5c4a\u3051\u3001\u30b0\u30e9\u30f3\u30d7\u30ea\u304c\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u9069\u5207\u306a\u6311\u6226\u3067\u3042\u308a\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u52d5\u304d\u306f\u3001\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u826f\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\n 