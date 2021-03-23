F1
/ レッドブルは最有力候補にあらず。メルセデスより“強い”という予想は「馬鹿げている」とフェルスタッペン
F1 / 速報ニュース

ジョージ・ラッセル、グロージャンの後任としてGPDA理事に就任。初の非ドライバー理事も誕生

執筆:

ウイリアムズのジョージ・ラッセルは、ロマン・グロージャンの後任としてGPDAの理事を務めることになった。

ジョージ・ラッセル、グロージャンの後任としてGPDA理事に就任。初の非ドライバー理事も誕生

　F1ドライバーで構成されるGPDA（グランプリ・ドライバーズ・アソシエーション）の新たな理事に、ウイリアムズのジョージ・ラッセルが就くことになった。

　F1ドライバーの”選手会”とも言えるGPDAだが、2020年まではロマン・グロージャン（当時ハース）が理事のひとりを務めていたが、彼は昨年限りでF1のシートを喪失し、今季はインディカー・シリーズに転向することになった。それにより、理事の席が空席となっていた。

　その後任として新たに理事に就くことになったのが、ウイリアムズのラッセルだ。彼は4度のF1王者であるセバスチャン・ベッテルと共に、F1ドライバーを代表する地位に就くことになった。

　ラッセルはGPDAの理事に就任したことについて、次のようにコメント。仲間からの信頼に感謝していると語った。

「GPDAの理事に任命されることは名誉であり光栄だ」

「この役を僕に任せてくれたドライバー仲間のサポートに感謝しているし、この役職に伴う責任も認識している」

「60年の歴史において、このスポーツとファンのため、GPDAはF1の安全を作っていくうえで不可欠な存在だった」

　またGPDAは、今回初めてドライバーではない人物も理事に任命している。加わるのは長年に渡って法律顧問を務めてきたアナスタシア・ファウルだ。

「長年に渡ってアレックス（ブルツ／GPDA会長）やセバスチャン、ロマンと働いて来た後に、彼らとその仲間が初の非ドライバーとして私を理事に任命してくれたことを嬉しく思っています」

「私はこのスポーツと業界に情熱を抱いており、GPDAの活動のサポートを行なえることを光栄に思っています」

　GPDAはグリッド上のすべてのドライバーから支持を受けており、ブルツ会長の下で安全性の向上のみならず、見応えのあるスポーツにするという面でも重要な役割を果たしている。

　F1は2022年から、全く新しいレギュレーションを施行することになっている。その策定時にもGPDAはドライバー側の声を確実に届け、グランプリがドライバーにとって適切な挑戦であり続けることを確保しようとした。この動きは、ファンにとっても良いことだったと言えるだろう。

 

