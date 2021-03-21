F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

ラッセル、メルセデス代役出走で掴んだ確かな自信。「あの経験から多くのことを学んだ」

執筆:
, Grand prix editor

ジョージ・ラッセルは、昨年のサクヒールGPにメルセデスから代役参戦し、上位を争ったことで、自信を持って新しいシーズンに臨むことができると語った。

ラッセル、メルセデス代役出走で掴んだ確かな自信。「あの経験から多くのことを学んだ」

　ウイリアムズのレギュラードライバーであるジョージ・ラッセルだが、育成ドライバーとしてメルセデスとのつながりも強く、昨年11月にルイス・ハミルトンが新型コロナウイルスに感染した際には、代役としてメルセデスに合流。チャンピオンマシンをドライブした。

　予選2番手から決勝をスタートしたラッセルは、トップに立つとレースの大半をリード。ピットイン時にタイヤの取り違えというトラブルが起き、終盤にはパンクにも見舞われたことで優勝はできなかったが、最終的に9位でレースを終えたことで、キャリア初ポイント獲得を果たした。

　最終戦アブダビGPでもメルセデスから出走し、優勝を狙えるのではないかと期待されたが、結局ハミルトンがコロナから復帰し、ラッセルはウイリアムズに戻った。

　ラッセルにとってチーム在籍3年目となる2021年はウイリアムズとの契約最終年となっており、今季の活躍次第では、メルセデスのドライバーに抜擢される可能性もある。

　サクヒールGPでの見事な走りが何かを変えたのかと訊かれ、ラッセルは「あの経験から多くのことを学んだ」と答え、自分の能力に対する自信を覗かせた。

「僕にとって興味深いのは、予選で2番手を獲得したことだ。ポールポジションを獲得できなかったのは残念だけど、それまでのベストは確か12番手だった」

「突然グリッドのフロントロウに並んだからといって、自分の目標や、自分が持っているモノを最大限に活用することによって得られる満足感は変わらないんだ」

「あのイベントの後、僕はしばらく厳しい日々を過ごした。でも僕はそれを過去のものとして、そこから学びを得たんだ。チャンスを与えてくれたメルセデスとウイリアムズにはとても感謝している。そして最終的にトロフィーを手にすることができなかったとしても、あのレースは優勝に匹敵するものだったと考えなくてはいけない」

「僕は自分に自信を持ってシーズンに臨むことができる。それは自分にとってもチームにとっても素晴らしいことだ。だから、良い機会だったよ」

　メルセデスは2021年のリザーブドライバーとして、ストフェル・バンドーンとニック・デ・フリーズを指名している。このふたりは、フォーミュラEでメルセデスのマシンをドライブしている。そしてフォーミュラEとの日程衝突など、このふたりがF1をドライブできないような事態に備えた追加のバックアップとして、メルセデスはニコ・ヒュルケンベルグとも交渉をしているようだ。

　こうしたメルセデスの備えにより、ラッセルが2021年に再びメルセデスのマシンをドライブするチャンスが訪れる可能性は低くなるのではないかという質問に対し、ラッセルは次のように語った。

「公式には何も決まっていないんだ。もちろん、昨年は直前になってすべてが決まったんだけどね」

「金曜の夜にそういうことが起きる可能性があるので、他のドライバーはレースができるように準備する必要があるけど、僕はその時が来たら覚悟を決めて先に進むだけだと思うよ」

 

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ジョージ ラッセル
チーム メルセデス , ウイリアムズ
執筆者 Luke Smith

