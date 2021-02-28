F1
F1
R
F1
Spanish GP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
66 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
266 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ 2020年のF1、411億円の損失を計上。新型コロナウイルスの影響
F1 / 速報ニュース

サインツJr.、ピレリ18インチタイヤのテストでクラッシュの噂。本人は多くを語らず

執筆:
, Grand prix editor

フェラーリF1のカルロス・サインツJr.は、今週前半にヘレス・サーキットで開催されたピレリの18インチタイヤテストに参加した際にクラッシュしたとの噂があるが、本人はこれについて一切のコメントを拒否している。

シェア
コメント
サインツJr.、ピレリ18インチタイヤのテストでクラッシュの噂。本人は多くを語らず

　フェラーリは今週初め、ヘレス・サーキットで来年のF1に導入される予定のピレリ18インチタイヤのテストを行なった。このテストには新加入のカルロス・サインツJr.も参加し、フェラーリF1マシンのステアリングを握った。

　ピレリの発表によれば、サインツJr.とチームメイトのシャルル・ルクレールは、2019年用マシンをテスト用に改造した”ミュールカー”に乗り、3日間で合計300周以上を走破したという。しかしこのテスト中、サインツJr.がクラッシュしたとの噂が広がっている。

　金曜日に行なわれたフェラーリの体制発表会に登場したサインツJr.は、このクラッシュの噂について真相を尋ねられた際、「走行の詳細は非公開だ」として多くを語らなかった。

「ピレリのテストは、完全に非公開だ」

　サインツJr.はそう語った。

「正直なところ、そういう質問に答えるのは難しいことだ。テストで何が起きたのかということについて、契約上どこまで話していいのか、わからないんだ」

「しかし、何かが起きたとしても、僕は話をするつもりはない。とても些細なことだったからね」

　一方で2022年シーズンから導入される予定の18インチタイヤの感触については、比較的ポジティブだったとしながらも、マシンのデザインが違うため、詳細を伝えるのは難しいと語った。

「間違いなくいくつかの違いを感じることができた。まだ開発すべき部分があるのは間違いないが、最初の兆候と感触は、比較的ポジティブだった」

「最終的な判断は、来年のマシンに装着されるまで待たなければいけない。来年のマシンは、全く別物になるだろうからね。でも、ミュールカーでの第一印象はポジティブだった」

　チームメイトのルクレールも、18インチタイヤから好印象を感じ取ったようだ。

「まだかなりやらなきゃいけないことがあると思う。でもそれは正しい方向に進んでいるし、これは良いことだと思う」

Read Also:

2020年のF1、411億円の損失を計上。新型コロナウイルスの影響

前の記事

2020年のF1、411億円の損失を計上。新型コロナウイルスの影響
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー カルロス サインツ Jr.
チーム Scuderia Ferrari
執筆者 Luke Smith

Trending

1
F1

ペレスはレッドブルF1の"暴れ牛"を飼い慣らせるか？「みんなが適応に苦しむ理由が分かった」

1時間
2
F1

サインツJr.、ピレリ18インチタイヤのテストでクラッシュの噂。本人は多くを語らず

26min
3
F1

レッドブルは何かを隠している？　2021年のF1新車『RB16B』の走行写真を一切公開せず

2d
4
F1

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファタウリAT02”その2”。発表時とはノーズもフロントサスもまるで違う！

2d
5
フォーミュラE

フォーミュラE第2戦、ペナルティ多数。ベルニュは3位表彰台を失い、キャシディは5位から14位に

1時間
最新ニュース
サインツJr.、ピレリ18インチタイヤのテストでクラッシュの噂。本人は多くを語らず
F1

サインツJr.、ピレリ18インチタイヤのテストでクラッシュの噂。本人は多くを語らず

26分
2020年のF1、411億円の損失を計上。新型コロナウイルスの影響
F1

2020年のF1、411億円の損失を計上。新型コロナウイルスの影響

26分
ペレスはレッドブルF1の"暴れ牛"を飼い慣らせるか？「みんなが適応に苦しむ理由が分かった」
F1

ペレスはレッドブルF1の"暴れ牛"を飼い慣らせるか？「みんなが適応に苦しむ理由が分かった」

1時間
フェラーリ、新車SF21の直線スピードに自信。ただし開幕後は22年マシンの開発を最優先？
F1

フェラーリ、新車SF21の直線スピードに自信。ただし開幕後は22年マシンの開発を最優先？

9時間
フェルスタッペン、メルセデスF1移籍の”憶測”は気にせず「今季を良い年にすることに集中」
F1

フェルスタッペン、メルセデスF1移籍の”憶測”は気にせず「今季を良い年にすることに集中」

17時間
最新のビデオ
2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！ 07:57
F1
2021/02/05

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！

角田裕毅｜ビハインド・ザ・シーンinアブダビ 19:43
F1
2021/01/29

角田裕毅｜ビハインド・ザ・シーンinアブダビ

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
ペレスはレッドブルF1の"暴れ牛"を飼い慣らせるか？「みんなが適応に苦しむ理由が分かった」
F1 / 速報ニュース

ペレスはレッドブルF1の"暴れ牛"を飼い慣らせるか？「みんなが適応に苦しむ理由が分かった」

フェルスタッペン、メルセデスF1移籍の”憶測”は気にせず「今季を良い年にすることに集中」
F1 / 速報ニュース

フェルスタッペン、メルセデスF1移籍の”憶測”は気にせず「今季を良い年にすることに集中」

アロンソ、怪我の治療に集中。アルピーヌF1の新車発表バーチャルイベントを欠席
F1 / 速報ニュース

アロンソ、怪我の治療に集中。アルピーヌF1の新車発表バーチャルイベントを欠席

More from
カルロス サインツ Jr.
早くもフェラーリファンの心を鷲掴み。サインツJr.、走行初日を終え直接声援に応える
F1 / 速報ニュース

早くもフェラーリファンの心を鷲掴み。サインツJr.、走行初日を終え直接声援に応える

サインツJr.、フェラーリで念願の初走行。旧型マシンで計1日半走行へ
F1 / 速報ニュース

サインツJr.、フェラーリで念願の初走行。旧型マシンで計1日半走行へ

フェラーリ、サインツJr.やFDA勢計7人がテスト参加。昨年F2王者争いのアイロットも
F1 / 速報ニュース

フェラーリ、サインツJr.やFDA勢計7人がテスト参加。昨年F2王者争いのアイロットも

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
フェラーリF1、新車『SF21』を初始動。マシン発表はテスト開始直前の3月10日に
F1 / 速報ニュース

フェラーリF1、新車『SF21』を初始動。マシン発表はテスト開始直前の3月10日に

フェラーリF1、リスク覚悟の”革新的”パワーユニットを2022年から使用へ？
F1 / 速報ニュース

フェラーリF1、リスク覚悟の”革新的”パワーユニットを2022年から使用へ？

PU開発凍結の影響をモロに受け、巻き返す機会を失ったフェラーリ。ミスできない2021年
F1 / 速報ニュース

PU開発凍結の影響をモロに受け、巻き返す機会を失ったフェラーリ。ミスできない2021年

Trending 今日

ペレスはレッドブルF1の"暴れ牛"を飼い慣らせるか？「みんなが適応に苦しむ理由が分かった」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ペレスはレッドブルF1の"暴れ牛"を飼い慣らせるか？「みんなが適応に苦しむ理由が分かった」

サインツJr.、ピレリ18インチタイヤのテストでクラッシュの噂。本人は多くを語らず
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

サインツJr.、ピレリ18インチタイヤのテストでクラッシュの噂。本人は多くを語らず

レッドブルは何かを隠している？　2021年のF1新車『RB16B』の走行写真を一切公開せず
F1 F1 / 分析

レッドブルは何かを隠している？　2021年のF1新車『RB16B』の走行写真を一切公開せず

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファタウリAT02”その2”。発表時とはノーズもフロントサスもまるで違う！
F1 F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルファタウリAT02”その2”。発表時とはノーズもフロントサスもまるで違う！

フォーミュラE第2戦、ペナルティ多数。ベルニュは3位表彰台を失い、キャシディは5位から14位に
フォーミュラE フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

フォーミュラE第2戦、ペナルティ多数。ベルニュは3位表彰台を失い、キャシディは5位から14位に

F1、2021年開催カレンダーを改訂。開幕戦はバーレーンに……豪州は11月に延期
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

F1、2021年開催カレンダーを改訂。開幕戦はバーレーンに……豪州は11月に延期

メルセデス＆ヴェンチュリ、フォーミュラEディルイーヤePrixレース2に出走へ。予選は欠場
フォーミュラE フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

メルセデス＆ヴェンチュリ、フォーミュラEディルイーヤePrixレース2に出走へ。予選は欠場

【F1メカ解説】メルセデス強さの秘密。パワーユニットだけじゃない……秀逸・俊敏な空力開発
F1 F1 / 分析

【F1メカ解説】メルセデス強さの秘密。パワーユニットだけじゃない……秀逸・俊敏な空力開発

最新ニュース

サインツJr.、ピレリ18インチタイヤのテストでクラッシュの噂。本人は多くを語らず
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

サインツJr.、ピレリ18インチタイヤのテストでクラッシュの噂。本人は多くを語らず

2020年のF1、411億円の損失を計上。新型コロナウイルスの影響
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

2020年のF1、411億円の損失を計上。新型コロナウイルスの影響

ペレスはレッドブルF1の"暴れ牛"を飼い慣らせるか？「みんなが適応に苦しむ理由が分かった」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ペレスはレッドブルF1の"暴れ牛"を飼い慣らせるか？「みんなが適応に苦しむ理由が分かった」

フェラーリ、新車SF21の直線スピードに自信。ただし開幕後は22年マシンの開発を最優先？
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

フェラーリ、新車SF21の直線スピードに自信。ただし開幕後は22年マシンの開発を最優先？

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.