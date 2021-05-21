\u3000\u30e2\u30f3\u30c6\u30ab\u30eb\u30ed\u5e02\u8857\u5730\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308bF1\u30e2\u30ca\u30b3GP\u3002\u305d\u306e\u521d\u65e5\u306f\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u304cFP2\u3067\u30ef\u30f3\u30c4\u30fc\u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3059\u308b\u9a5a\u304d\u306e\u5c55\u958b\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u30de\u30fc\u30af\u3057\u305f\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30eb\u30fb\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u30013\u756a\u624b\u306e\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\uff08\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\uff09\u30014\u756a\u624b\u306e\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\uff08\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\uff09\u306b0.4\u79d2\u8fd1\u3044\u5dee\u3092\u3064\u3051\u305f\u3002\u305d\u306e\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3068\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306f\u5171\u306b\u9a5a\u304d\u3092\u793a\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306f\u30e2\u30ca\u30b3GP\u3067\u4e0a\u4f4d\u3092\u8105\u304b\u3059\u5b58\u5728\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u304b\u3089\u7d040.1\u79d2\u5dee\u30672\u756a\u624b\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3057\u305f\u30ab\u30eb\u30ed\u30b9\u30fb\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u306f\u3001\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3069\u308c\u3060\u3051\u5bfe\u6297\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u571f\u66dc\u65e5\u306e\u8d70\u884c\u3092\u5f85\u3064\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u51b7\u9759\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3067\u3082\u4e0a\u4f4d\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u8105\u304b\u3059\u5b58\u5728\u306b\u8fd1\u3065\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u69d8\u5b50\u3060\u3002\n\nRead 「僕らは間違いなく本物の脅威となる存在に近づいていると思う」と、サインツJr.。
「僕としてはFP3を待つ必要があると思う。ここでは木曜日から土曜にかけて多くのものが変わってくるからね」
「木曜日には少し後ろに位置していたのに、土曜日に突然速くなってくるドライバーもいる。ルイスがいつもやっているみたいにね」
「様子を見てみよう。ただ少なくとも僕らがトップチームに接近し、上位で走れているのは素晴らしいよ」
「チームにとっても励みになる。それにコーナーでのマシンは良い兆候を示していて、実際悪くないんだ」
　またサインツJr.は、昨年まで走らせていたマクラーレンと、今季のフェラーリのマシンが大きく異なっていることで、フリー走行の序盤ではドライビングスタイルを調整する必要があったとも語った。
「前回のモナコではかなりバランスの異なったマシンを走らせた」
「今年のモナコでは、フェラーリのバランスは(マクラーレンとは)違っている。僕は改めて適応し、基準を再構築して、ドライビングスタイルをちょっと変えることが必要だった。少しずつ自信を積み上げていくことをしなくちゃいけなかったんだ」
「でも重要だったのは、走るごとに自分がトップ3の位置に居て、そこで戦える姿を確認できたことだった」 