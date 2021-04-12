F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

ミック・シューマッハー、2022年向け開発に集中するハースでも「Q2進出は"可能"」と楽観視

執筆:
Grand prix editor
協力:
Oleg Karpov

ハースF1のミック・シューマッハーは2021年シーズンの予選について“楽観的”な見方を持っており、今季のマシン開発に力を注いでいない状況でもQ2へ進出できない理由は無いと考えている。

ミック・シューマッハー、2022年向け開発に集中するハースでも「Q2進出は“可能”」と楽観視

　ハースF1は2021年シーズン開幕戦バーレーンGPで、ミック・シューマッハーとニキータ・マゼピンがそれぞれ予選19番手と20番手と、最後尾に沈んでしまった。しかし、シューマッハーは今季の予選についてQ2に進出できない理由は無いと楽観的だ。

　2021年シーズンの戦いは始まったばかりだが、ハースは今シーズンを“移行の年”と位置づけており、2022年の大幅なレギュレーション変更に照準を合わせ、2021年用マシンの開発は行なわないことを選択。リソースの集中配分を決定している。

Read Also:

　開幕戦の予選Q1でシューマッハーはQ2進出ラインから0.8秒差。ひとつ上の18番手タイムだったセバスチャン・ベッテル（アストンマーチン）からも0.4秒差と、他チームには大きく水をあけられている状況だった。

　ただシューマッハーはその予選パフォーマンスが、チームの想定するものとおおよそ一致していたと語っている。

「僕らはガッカリした、とは言うべきじゃない」

　バーレーンGPでの予選Q2進出ラインとの差について訊かれたシューマッハーは、そう答えた。

「僕としては、チームは結構上手くやることができたと思っている。望んでいたクリーンラップも一度はとれたしね。ペース面で僕らが想定していたモノと接近する事ができたと思う」

「当然、僕らには差がある。自分のラップには95％満足しているけど、改善できることは依然として多いし、当面はそれに取り組んでいくことになる」

「僕としては経験を積むことで、あるセッションから次のセッションへと一貫して改善できるようにしたいと思っている」

　そう語るシューマッハー。また彼はハースが唯一開幕戦で2台ともがQ1敗退に終わった状況だったとしても、シーズンを通してQ2進出をかけて争うことができると楽観的な考えも見せた。

「そういった点ではポジティブだね」

「自分たちの改善を進めていくことになるだろうし、僕も自分自身の進歩に取り組んでいく。チームはモチベーションに溢れているし、シーズンを通して僕らが上手く行けばQ2へ進出できると楽観的に考えてはいけない理由はないと思う」

　こうしたシューマッハーの考えには、チームメイトのマゼピンも同意している。

「彼の言ったことは正しいと思う」

　シューマッハーの発言について訊かれたマゼピンはそう語った。

「それから僕のバーレーンでのラップに関しては、あれは明らかに良くなかった。ブレーキに問題を抱えていて、しかも1度のチャンスだけで大変だったんだ」

「だけど全体を見ることが大事だ。僕らは初めての予選や今年自体がタフなものになるだろうと分かっていたんだ」

 
 

Read Also:

フェラーリのルクレール、今季のF1マシンは「コーナー進入が難しい」と解説

フェラーリのルクレール、今季のF1マシンは「コーナー進入が難しい」と解説

DTM挑戦のアルボン、あくまで狙うはF1復帰「DTMでの活躍よりも、自分の役割をしっかり果たすことが大事」

DTM挑戦のアルボン、あくまで狙うはF1復帰「DTMでの活躍よりも、自分の役割をしっかり果たすことが大事」
この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ミック シューマッハー , ニキータ マゼピン
チーム ハースF1チーム
執筆者 Luke Smith

