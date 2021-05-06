リカルド、本領発揮までは「単なる時間の問題」？　マクラーレン代表は復活を疑わず

\u3000\u30c0\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u30fb\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306f2021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306b\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u3078\u52a0\u5165\u3002\u305f\u3060\u5e8f\u76e43\u6226\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u306f\u3001\u307e\u3060\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u74b0\u5883\u3078\u306e\u9069\u5fdc\u306b\u82e6\u616e\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u306b\u5339\u6575\u3059\u308b\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u898b\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30a2\u30f3\u30c9\u30ec\u30a2\u30b9\u30fb\u30b6\u30a4\u30c9\u30eb\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u3001\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u540c\u50da\u306b\u9045\u308c\u3092\u53d6\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u72b6\u6cc1\u306f\u904e\u6e21\u671f\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3001\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306b\u306f\u5358\u306b\u9069\u5fdc\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u6642\u9593\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3060\u3051\u3060\u3068\u554f\u984c\u8996\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\u3000\u76f4\u8fd1\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u7b2c3\u6226\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30ebGP\u3067\u3001\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306f\u4e88\u9078Q1\u3092\u6557\u9000\u3002\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u633d\u56de\u3057\u30669\u4f4d\u306b\u5165\u308a\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u6301\u3061\u5e30\u3063\u305f\u304c\u30013\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u304c\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u3092\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u4e0a\u56de\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u7372\u5f97\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3067\u3082\u534a\u5206\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u30b6\u30a4\u30c9\u30eb\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306e\u73fe\u72b6\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u300c\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u5feb\u9069\u306b\u611f\u3058\u304d\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u7d76\u3048\u9593\u306a\u304f\u9650\u754c\u307e\u3067\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u8aac\u660e\u3002\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30b3\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u201c\u30ca\u30a4\u30d5\u306e\u5203\u306e\u4e0a\u3092\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u201d\u304b\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u4e0d\u5b89\u5b9a\u306b\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u306f\u6b8b\u5ff5\u306a\u7d50\u679c\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u6211\u3005\u306f\u6b69\u307f\u3092\u9032\u3081\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3068\u3001\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u304f\u305d\u3046\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30b6\u30a4\u30c9\u30eb\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u5f8c\u306b\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3053\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u3092\u6539\u5584\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u306b\u306f\u3001\u5358\u7d14\u306b\u5f7c\u3068\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u4f5c\u696d\u3092\u9032\u3081\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u3057\u304b\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b5\u30a4\u30c9\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u6211\u3005\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u5074\u3082\u6df1\u304f\u898b\u3064\u3081\u3001\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306e\u6539\u5584\u306b\u5f7c\u3092\u3069\u3046\u52a9\u3051\u3066\u3044\u3051\u308b\u306e\u304b\u2026\u2026\u305d\u308c\u3092\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u5411\u4e0a\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u3082\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3057\u3066\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u5e8f\u76e4\u304c\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306e\u30e1\u30f3\u30bf\u30eb\u9762\u306b\u4e0e\u3048\u305f\u5f71\u97ff\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a0a\u304b\u308c\u305f\u30b6\u30a4\u30c9\u30eb\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u3001\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u5931\u671b\u5177\u5408\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3088\u308a\u5927\u304d\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3068\u3057\u305f\u4e0a\u3067\u3001\u7acb\u3061\u76f4\u308b\u306e\u306f\u6642\u9593\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3060\u3068\u4e3b\u5f35\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u5f7c\uff08\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\uff09\u306f\u671f\u5f85\u3092\u62b1\u3044\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\u3089\u3001\u6700\u3082\u30ac\u30c3\u30ab\u30ea\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4eba\u7269\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u306d\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u307e\u3060\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u305b\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u306b\u30ac\u30c3\u30ab\u30ea\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3060\u304c\u5f7c\u306f\u7d4c\u9a13\u8c4a\u5bcc\u3060\u3057\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3082\u6211\u3005\u306b\u306f\u591a\u304f\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u843d\u3061\u7740\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u9069\u5fdc\u3084\u7d71\u5408\u3092\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u9032\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3093\u3060\u3002\u79c1\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u5f7c\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u5feb\u9069\u306b\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u4eca\u306e\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u72b6\u6cc1\u3078\u306e\u5bfe\u51e6\u306b\u3082\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f100\uff05\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u3001\u6642\u9593\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306a\u3093\u3060\u3068\u79c1\u306f\u78ba\u4fe1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3057\u3001\u30c0\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u304c\u6211\u3005\u306e\u77e5\u308b\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u3078\u3068\u623b\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308b\u59ff\u3092\u76ee\u306e\u3042\u305f\u308a\u306b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\n 