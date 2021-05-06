チケット
F1 ニュース

リカルド、本領発揮までは「単なる時間の問題」？　マクラーレン代表は復活を疑わず

執筆:
, Grand prix editor

マクラーレンF1のアンドレアス・ザイドル代表は、2021年シーズンに加入したダニエル・リカルドがパフォーマンスを完全に発揮できるようになるまでは、単なる時間の問題だと語った。

　ダニエル・リカルドは2021年シーズンにマクラーレンへ加入。ただ序盤3戦を終えた段階では、まだ新たな環境への適応に苦慮しており、チームメイトのランド・ノリスに匹敵するパフォーマンスを見せることができていない。

　しかしアンドレアス・ザイドル代表は、こうした同僚に遅れを取っている状況は過渡期のもので、リカルドには単に適応していく時間が必要なだけだと問題視していない。

　直近で行なわれた第3戦ポルトガルGPで、リカルドは予選Q1を敗退。レースでは挽回して9位に入りポイントを持ち帰ったが、3レースでリカルドがノリスを決勝で上回ったことはなく、獲得ポイントでも半分以下の状況だ。

　ザイドル代表はリカルドの現状について「マシンを快適に感じきれていないことで、絶え間なく限界までプッシュすることができていない」と説明。特定のコンディションでは“ナイフの刃の上を走っている”かのように不安定に感じていると話した。

「予選では残念な結果となったものの、我々は歩みを進められたと、間違いなくそう思っている」と、ザイドル代表はレース後に語った。

「この状況を改善していくには、単純に彼と一緒に作業を進め続けるしかない。ドライバーサイドの問題だけではなく、我々チーム側も深く見つめ、クルマの改善に彼をどう助けていけるのか……それを考えているんだ」

「パフォーマンス向上のためにセットアップの変更もあるかもしれない」

　そして難しいシーズン序盤がリカルドのメンタル面に与えた影響について訊かれたザイドル代表は、ドライバーの失望具合はチームより大きいだろうとした上で、立ち直るのは時間の問題だと主張した。

「もちろん、彼（リカルド）は期待を抱いていただろうから、最もガッカリしている人物ではあるだろうね」

「彼はまだクルマのパフォーマンスを引き出せていないことにガッカリしている。だが彼は経験豊富だし、チームとしても我々には多くの経験がある」

「落ち着いて、チームとして適応や統合を一緒に進めることが重要なんだ。私としては、チームについて彼はとても快適に感じていて、満足しているように思う」

「今の難しい状況への対処にも満足していると思う。これは100％完全に、時間の問題なんだと私は確信しているし、ダニエルが我々の知るパフォーマンスレベルへと戻ってくる姿を目のあたりにできるだろう」

 

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ダニエル リカルド
チーム マクラーレン
執筆者 Luke Smith

