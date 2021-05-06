ノリスはメルセデス＆レッドブル“トップ4の壁”を崩せる！　一貫性でチャンスありとチーム代表

\u30002021\u5e74\u306eF1\u7b2c2\u6226\u30a8\u30df\u30ea\u30a2\u30fb\u30ed\u30de\u30fc\u30cb\u30e3GP\u3067\u8868\u5f70\u53f0\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u305f\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306e\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u4ee3\u8868\u306e\u30a2\u30f3\u30c9\u30ec\u30a2\u30b9\u30fb\u30b6\u30a4\u30c9\u30eb\u306f\u5f7c\u304c\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3068\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30c8\u30c3\u30d74\u72ec\u5360\u3092\u5d29\u3059\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u5fa9\u6d3b\u306e\u7acb\u5f79\u8005\uff1f\u3000\u30b6\u30a4\u30c9\u30eb\u3092\u30d6\u30e9\u30a6\u30f3CEO\u304c\u7d76\u8cdb\u300cF1\u3067\u6700\u3082\u512a\u308c\u305f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u4ee3\u8868\u300d\n\n\n\u3000\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u306f\u3053\u3053\u307e\u3067\u306e3\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u3001\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\uff08\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\uff09\u3068\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\uff08\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\uff09\u306b\u6b21\u3050\u30e9\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b03\u756a\u624b\u3068\u4e0a\u4f4d\u306b\u3064\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u305f\u3060\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u3064\u3064\u3042\u308b\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u3067\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3001\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306e\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3068\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u3092\u30b3\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30c8\u306b\u8ca0\u304b\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306e\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u3092\u624b\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u30b6\u30a4\u30c9\u30eb\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3067\u3082\u3001\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u306b\u306f\u30c8\u30c3\u30d74\u53f0\u306b\u6311\u307f\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u3092\u4e0a\u56de\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306e\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u59ff\u52e2\u3092\u5d29\u3055\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\u300c\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u3068\u3044\u3046\u306e\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u5b58\u5728\u3059\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u30b6\u30a4\u30c9\u30eb\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u7d42\u308f\u308a\u307e\u3067\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u304b\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u8ab0\u304b\u306b\u5148\u3093\u3058\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u554f\u3044\u304b\u3051\u306b\u305d\u3046\u7b54\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3060\u304c\u5358\u7d14\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u5171\u306b\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3054\u3068\u306b\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3001\u6211\u3005\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u4e00\u8cab\u6027\u3068\u3044\u3046\u306e\u306f\u201c\u738b\u51a0\u201d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3001\u7406\u8ad6\u7684\u306b\u306f\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u6211\u3005\u3088\u308a\u3082\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u304f\u901f\u3044\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30eb\u306b\u5148\u3093\u3058\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u6211\u3005\u304c\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u30b0\u30ec\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u6295\u5165\u3057\u7d9a\u3051\u3001\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u304c\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306e3\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u3092\u7d99\u7d9a\u3067\u304d\u305f\u306a\u3089\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u524d\u3067\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u306f\u3042\u308b\u306f\u305a\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3060\u304c\u540c\u6642\u306b\u73fe\u5b9f\u7684\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\uff08\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u96c6\u56e3\uff09\u304c\u9031\u672b\u3054\u3068\u306b\u304d\u3061\u3093\u3068\u6e96\u5099\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3089\u3001\u6211\u3005\u304c\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u9762\u3067\u53ca\u3093\u3067\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u306f\u6f54\u304f\u8a8d\u3081\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u307e\u305f\u30b6\u30a4\u30c9\u30eb\u4ee3\u8868\u306f2021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u5e8f\u76e4\u306b\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u898b\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u304c\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3068\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u4e00\u4f53\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u7d50\u679c\u3060\u3068\u4e3b\u5f35\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u30cf\u30a4\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306a\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u4e00\u8cab\u3057\u3066\u767a\u63ee\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u3068\u7b2c2\u6226\u3067\u3084\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3001\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30eb\u3067\u3082\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u4e00\u4f53\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u7e70\u308a\u8fd4\u3057\u306b\u306a\u308b\u304c\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u306a\u3069\u3067\u306f\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u52d5\u304d\u3092\u898b\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u306f\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u6226\u7565\u3092\u9069\u5207\u306b\u5b9f\u884c\u3059\u3079\u304f\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u5e38\u306b\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u30c7\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u5e38\u306b\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u4e2d\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u3092\u30b3\u30f3\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n 