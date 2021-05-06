チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケット fashion ジョルジョ・ピオラ jobs

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケット fashion ジョルジョ・ピオラ jobs
/ お馴染みバルセロナで、さらにもう一歩。ホンダF1田辺TD「ベストな結果を得られるよう全力で準備をする」 / 角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」
F1 ニュース

ノリスはメルセデス＆レッドブル“トップ4の壁”を崩せる！　一貫性でチャンスありとチーム代表

執筆:

マクラーレンF1は近年その成績を上向かせているが、2021年シーズンの戦いではメルセデスとレッドブルのトップ4独占を、ランド・ノリスが敗れるかもしれないと考えている。

ノリスはメルセデス＆レッドブル“トップ4の壁”を崩せる！　一貫性でチャンスありとチーム代表

　2021年のF1第2戦エミリア・ロマーニャGPで表彰台を獲得したマクラーレンのランド・ノリス。チーム代表のアンドレアス・ザイドルは彼がメルセデスとレッドブルのトップ4独占を崩すチャンスがあると考えている。

Read Also:

　ノリスはここまでの3レースを終えた段階で、ルイス・ハミルトン（メルセデス）とマックス・フェルスタッペン（レッドブル）に次ぐランキング3番手と上位につけている。

　ただパフォーマンスを上げつつあるマクラーレンであっても、トップグループのメルセデスとレッドブルをコンスタントに負かすことのできるクルマを手にしているわけではない。

　しかしながらザイドル代表はそれでも、ノリスにはトップ4台に挑み、彼らを上回ることのできるチャンスがあるという姿勢を崩さない。

「チャンスというのは常に存在する」

　ザイドル代表は、今季終わりまでメルセデスかレッドブルの誰かに先んじることができるかという問いかけにそう答えた。

「だが単純なこととして、ランド共にレースごとに結果を出していくことが、我々にとって重要なことだ。一貫性というのは“王冠”のように重要なもので、理論的にはもちろん、実際に我々よりも間違いなく速いライバルに先んじるためには、非常に重要なんだ」

「我々がマシンにアップグレードを投入し続け、ランドがこれまでの3レースでしてきたようにプレッシャーを継続できたなら、彼らの前でレースを終える機会はあるはずだ」

「だが同時に現実的であることも必要だ。彼ら（トップ集団）が週末ごとにきちんと準備ができているようなら、我々がパフォーマンスの面で及んでいないことは潔く認める必要がある」

　またザイドル代表は2021年シーズン序盤に素晴らしいパフォーマンスを見せているノリスについて、ドライバーがマクラーレンのマシンと完全に一体となった結果だと主張。それによってハイレベルなパフォーマンスを一貫して発揮できていると語った。

「彼は今季開幕戦と第2戦でやってきたことを、ポルトガルでも続けていた」

「彼はマシン、そしてチームと一体になっていると思う。繰り返しになるが素晴らしいレースをしていて、オーバーテイクなどでは素晴らしい動きを見せている」

「ランドはタイヤ戦略を適切に実行すべく、エンジニアチームと常に情報をアップデートし続けてきた。常にレース中の状況をコントロールしていたと思う」

 
 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
お馴染みバルセロナで、さらにもう一歩。ホンダF1田辺TD「ベストな結果を得られるよう全力で準備をする」

前の記事

お馴染みバルセロナで、さらにもう一歩。ホンダF1田辺TD「ベストな結果を得られるよう全力で準備をする」

次の記事

角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」

角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ランド ノリス
チーム マクラーレン
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
F1

角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」

39min
2
F1

【F1長者番付】億万長者があちこちに！　世界有数の”大富豪”が集う世界一のモータースポーツ

13時間
3
MotoGP

乱立する“仕様違い”がホンダ理解の妨げに？　エスパルガロ弟「パッケージが悪いのか自分が悪いのか……混乱する」

1d
4
FIA F3

次代のF1候補生“岩佐歩夢”　第3回：F1を志したのは2年前。その裏にある“本当の目標”

1d
5
F1

ノリスはメルセデス＆レッドブル“トップ4の壁”を崩せる！　一貫性でチャンスありとチーム代表

39min
最新ニュース
角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」
F1

角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」

39分
ノリスはメルセデス＆レッドブル“トップ4の壁”を崩せる！　一貫性でチャンスありとチーム代表
F1

ノリスはメルセデス＆レッドブル“トップ4の壁”を崩せる！　一貫性でチャンスありとチーム代表

39分
お馴染みバルセロナで、さらにもう一歩。ホンダF1田辺TD「ベストな結果を得られるよう全力で準備をする」
F1

お馴染みバルセロナで、さらにもう一歩。ホンダF1田辺TD「ベストな結果を得られるよう全力で準備をする」

13時間
【F1長者番付】億万長者があちこちに！　世界有数の”大富豪”が集う世界一のモータースポーツ
F1

【F1長者番付】億万長者があちこちに！　世界有数の”大富豪”が集う世界一のモータースポーツ

13時間
レッドブル、フェルスタッペンの”細かなミス”には懸念なし「限界に挑戦している時には仕方ない」
F1

レッドブル、フェルスタッペンの”細かなミス”には懸念なし「限界に挑戦している時には仕方ない」

15時間
最新のビデオ
Romain Grosjean's Special Mercedes Test 01:00
F1
2021/05/05

Romain Grosjean's Special Mercedes Test

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project 01:19
F1
2021/04/02

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
F1
2021/03/03

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
レッドブル、フェルスタッペンの”細かなミス”には懸念なし「限界に挑戦している時には仕方ない」 ポルトガルGP
F1

レッドブル、フェルスタッペンの”細かなミス”には懸念なし「限界に挑戦している時には仕方ない」

ハース、マゼピンとペレスの”ニアミス”事件はチームの責任「コミュニケーションを改善しなければ」 ポルトガルGP
F1

ハース、マゼピンとペレスの”ニアミス”事件はチームの責任「コミュニケーションを改善しなければ」

レッドブル、ペレスの”ロングスティント”はハミルトン妨害ではなく「ファステストラップが狙いだった」 ポルトガルGP
F1

レッドブル、ペレスの”ロングスティント”はハミルトン妨害ではなく「ファステストラップが狙いだった」

More from
ランド ノリス
レッドブル、ノリスがフェルスタッペンを”故意に妨害した”と疑う？　マクラーレンは完全否定 ポルトガルGP
F1

レッドブル、ノリスがフェルスタッペンを”故意に妨害した”と疑う？　マクラーレンは完全否定

マクラーレンF1代表、ノリスの”速さ”をベタ褒め「表彰台は当然の結果だ」 エミリア・ロマーニャGP
F1

マクラーレンF1代表、ノリスの”速さ”をベタ褒め「表彰台は当然の結果だ」

ノリス、痛恨の”トラックリミット”でタイム抹消も予選で見せ場作る「チームの仕事のおかげ」 エミリア・ロマーニャGP
F1

ノリス、痛恨の”トラックリミット”でタイム抹消も予選で見せ場作る「チームの仕事のおかげ」

More from
マクラーレン
リカルド、本領発揮までは「単なる時間の問題」？　マクラーレン代表は復活を疑わず
F1

リカルド、本領発揮までは「単なる時間の問題」？　マクラーレン代表は復活を疑わず

【F1メカ解説】ポルトガルGPに持ち込まれた、各チームの最新アップデート：ピットレーン直送便 ポルトガルGP
F1

【F1メカ解説】ポルトガルGPに持ち込まれた、各チームの最新アップデート：ピットレーン直送便

マクラーレン、中団争いリードも”引き際”はしっかり？「2022年マシン開発には明確なプランがある」
F1

マクラーレン、中団争いリードも”引き際”はしっかり？「2022年マシン開発には明確なプランがある」

Trending 今日

角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」
F1 F1

角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」

【F1長者番付】億万長者があちこちに！　世界有数の”大富豪”が集う世界一のモータースポーツ
F1 F1

【F1長者番付】億万長者があちこちに！　世界有数の”大富豪”が集う世界一のモータースポーツ

乱立する“仕様違い”がホンダ理解の妨げに？　エスパルガロ弟「パッケージが悪いのか自分が悪いのか……混乱する」
MotoGP MotoGP

乱立する“仕様違い”がホンダ理解の妨げに？　エスパルガロ弟「パッケージが悪いのか自分が悪いのか……混乱する」

次代のF1候補生“岩佐歩夢”　第3回：F1を志したのは2年前。その裏にある“本当の目標”
FIA F3 FIA F3

次代のF1候補生“岩佐歩夢”　第3回：F1を志したのは2年前。その裏にある“本当の目標”

ノリスはメルセデス＆レッドブル“トップ4の壁”を崩せる！　一貫性でチャンスありとチーム代表
F1 F1

ノリスはメルセデス＆レッドブル“トップ4の壁”を崩せる！　一貫性でチャンスありとチーム代表

【スーパーGT】8号車ARTAの福住、優勝目前で痛恨のペナルティ……マシンに視界遮られ黄旗見えず
スーパーGT スーパーGT

【スーパーGT】8号車ARTAの福住、優勝目前で痛恨のペナルティ……マシンに視界遮られ黄旗見えず

スーパーフォーミュラ第3戦オートポリス、タチアナ・カルデロンはじめ多くのレギュラー参戦組が欠場へ
スーパーフォーミュラ スーパーフォーミュラ

スーパーフォーミュラ第3戦オートポリス、タチアナ・カルデロンはじめ多くのレギュラー参戦組が欠場へ

MotoGPスペインFP3：中上貴晶、本領発揮のトップタイムでQ2進出！　マルケス兄転倒
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGPスペインFP3：中上貴晶、本領発揮のトップタイムでQ2進出！　マルケス兄転倒

最新ニュース

角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」
F1 F1

角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」

ノリスはメルセデス＆レッドブル“トップ4の壁”を崩せる！　一貫性でチャンスありとチーム代表
F1 F1

ノリスはメルセデス＆レッドブル“トップ4の壁”を崩せる！　一貫性でチャンスありとチーム代表

お馴染みバルセロナで、さらにもう一歩。ホンダF1田辺TD「ベストな結果を得られるよう全力で準備をする」
F1 F1

お馴染みバルセロナで、さらにもう一歩。ホンダF1田辺TD「ベストな結果を得られるよう全力で準備をする」

【F1長者番付】億万長者があちこちに！　世界有数の”大富豪”が集う世界一のモータースポーツ
F1 F1

【F1長者番付】億万長者があちこちに！　世界有数の”大富豪”が集う世界一のモータースポーツ

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.