チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケット fashion ジョルジョ・ピオラ jobs

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケット fashion ジョルジョ・ピオラ jobs
/ 角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」 / トラックリミットに泣いたフェルスタッペン、解決策に“グラベル”設置を推す
F1 ニュース

ドライビングに批判浴びるマゼピン、”悪ガキ”評価も……ハース代表は「影響されるな」と擁護

執筆:
協力:
Oleg Karpov

ハースF1のギュンター・シュタイナー代表は、今季チームからF1デビューを果たしたニキータ・マゼピンがその走りに批判を寄せられていても、気を取られすぎるべきではないと考えている。

ドライビングに批判浴びるマゼピン、”悪ガキ”評価も……ハース代表は「影響されるな」と擁護

　ハースからF1デビューを果たしたニキータ・マゼピン。彼は開幕からの3戦を経て他チームのドライバーからドライビングに批判も寄せられている。しかしチーム代表のギュンター・シュタイナーはそうした批判に耳を傾けすぎないようにすべきだと考えている。

　マゼピンは開幕戦バーレーンから、チームメイトで同じルーキーのミック・シューマッハーよりもペースで劣る姿やミスを犯すシーンも見られてきた。

　またマゼピンは予選や決勝で、他ドライバーや同僚の走行を妨害する形になることもあり、セルジオ・ペレス（レッドブル）やニコラス・ラティフィ（ウイリアムズ）からは“馬鹿者”といった批判も受けている。

Read Also:

　ただシュタイナー代表はそうした批判に“耳を傾けすぎないように”すべきだと考えており、もし影響を受けているようならドライバーという仕事をすべきではないと説いた。

「時速300キロメートルの世界でレースをしている時に、誰かがラインを邪魔したなら穏やかに文句は言わないだろう。それは明らかなことだ」

　シュタイナー代表はそう語る。

「誰もがそうするんじゃないか。ただ私も自分のことをそういう風に言われるのは好むところではないし、もしこういった言説に影響を与えられるようなら、この仕事をやるべきではないね」

「そんなに神経質なら、なにか別のことをやったほうが良い」

　またシュタイナー代表はマゼピンの“悪ガキ”イメージについては、F1の映像チーム側によってチームラジオの選択を含めて注目を集める方向で供給されていると語り、暗に運営側を批判した。

「ニキータが少しやんちゃなヤツであることは皆が知っているが、しばらくして彼は悪童にされてしまった」

「F1の放送は彼についてのコメントを頻繁に流している。それは視聴者も彼らもそうしたモノを聞くのが好きだからだよ」

「放送で他のドライバーについて褒めるようなことを言っていても、恐らくあまり気にされないだろう」

「だから多少は放送側のせいで注目が集まっているとも思う。ただ結局のところレースはショービジネスでもあるため、その一部ではある。それにこの批判が彼に影響を与えるとは思っていない」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント

関連動画

角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」

前の記事

角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」

次の記事

トラックリミットに泣いたフェルスタッペン、解決策に“グラベル”設置を推す

トラックリミットに泣いたフェルスタッペン、解決策に“グラベル”設置を推す
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ニキータ マゼピン
チーム ハースF1チーム
執筆者 Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
F1

角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」

2時間
2
F1

トラックリミットに泣いたフェルスタッペン、解決策に“グラベル”設置を推す

40min
3
F1

【F1長者番付】億万長者があちこちに！　世界有数の”大富豪”が集う世界一のモータースポーツ

21時間
4
FIA F3

次代のF1候補生“岩佐歩夢”　第1回：レッドブル育成として臨むFIA F3では「優勝狙える」と自信

3d
5
フォーミュラE

フォーミュラE、エネルギー切れ続出の前戦を踏まえセーフティカー時のルールを微調整

41min
最新ニュース
トラックリミットに泣いたフェルスタッペン、解決策に“グラベル”設置を推す
F1

トラックリミットに泣いたフェルスタッペン、解決策に“グラベル”設置を推す

40分
ドライビングに批判浴びるマゼピン、”悪ガキ”評価も……ハース代表は「影響されるな」と擁護
F1

ドライビングに批判浴びるマゼピン、”悪ガキ”評価も……ハース代表は「影響されるな」と擁護

1時間
角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」
F1

角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」

2時間
F1復帰のアロンソ、苦戦報道に“メディアは大げさ”と苦言。「1年が終わってから話そう」
F1

F1復帰のアロンソ、苦戦報道に“メディアは大げさ”と苦言。「1年が終わってから話そう」

4時間
DAZN F1スペインGP配信スケジュール：トータルバランスが求められるコースを制するのは？　岩佐参戦F3も開幕
F1

DAZN F1スペインGP配信スケジュール：トータルバランスが求められるコースを制するのは？　岩佐参戦F3も開幕

4時間
最新のビデオ
Romain Grosjean's Special Mercedes Test 01:00
F1
2021/05/05

Romain Grosjean's Special Mercedes Test

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project 01:19
F1
2021/04/02

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
F1
2021/03/03

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

More from
Filip Cleeren
WEC開幕戦スパ予選：小林可夢偉が最速！　トヨタGR010がハイパーカークラス初PP獲得 Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

WEC開幕戦スパ予選：小林可夢偉が最速！　トヨタGR010がハイパーカークラス初PP獲得

マクラーレンのリカルド、新天地で適応に苦戦も慌てず「ルノーに移籍した時もそうだった」
F1

マクラーレンのリカルド、新天地で適応に苦戦も慌てず「ルノーに移籍した時もそうだった」

マグヌッセン親子がル・マン24時間レースでタッグ！　ハイクラス・レーシングから参戦
Le Mans

マグヌッセン親子がル・マン24時間レースでタッグ！　ハイクラス・レーシングから参戦

More from
ニキータ マゼピン
ハース、マゼピンとペレスの”ニアミス”事件はチームの責任「コミュニケーションを改善しなければ」 ポルトガルGP
F1

ハース、マゼピンとペレスの”ニアミス”事件はチームの責任「コミュニケーションを改善しなければ」

マゼピン、F1の激しさに”驚いた”と明かす。「今は学び続けていくことが大事」
F1

マゼピン、F1の激しさに”驚いた”と明かす。「今は学び続けていくことが大事」

スピンが続くマゼピン……ハースF1代表「彼は少し攻めすぎている」 エミリア・ロマーニャGP
F1

スピンが続くマゼピン……ハースF1代表「彼は少し攻めすぎている」

More from
ハースF1チーム
【F1メカ解説】ポルトガルGPに持ち込まれた、各チームの最新アップデート：ピットレーン直送便 ポルトガルGP
F1

【F1メカ解説】ポルトガルGPに持ち込まれた、各チームの最新アップデート：ピットレーン直送便

苦境のハースF1。”鬼軍曹”シュタイナー代表も「新人ふたりにかける言葉は間違えないように……」
F1

苦境のハースF1。”鬼軍曹”シュタイナー代表も「新人ふたりにかける言葉は間違えないように……」

ミック・シューマッハー、2022年向け開発に集中するハースでも「Q2進出は“可能”」と楽観視
F1

ミック・シューマッハー、2022年向け開発に集中するハースでも「Q2進出は“可能”」と楽観視

Trending 今日

角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」
F1 F1

角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」

トラックリミットに泣いたフェルスタッペン、解決策に“グラベル”設置を推す
F1 F1

トラックリミットに泣いたフェルスタッペン、解決策に“グラベル”設置を推す

【F1長者番付】億万長者があちこちに！　世界有数の”大富豪”が集う世界一のモータースポーツ
F1 F1

【F1長者番付】億万長者があちこちに！　世界有数の”大富豪”が集う世界一のモータースポーツ

次代のF1候補生“岩佐歩夢”　第1回：レッドブル育成として臨むFIA F3では「優勝狙える」と自信
FIA F3 FIA F3

次代のF1候補生“岩佐歩夢”　第1回：レッドブル育成として臨むFIA F3では「優勝狙える」と自信

フォーミュラE、エネルギー切れ続出の前戦を踏まえセーフティカー時のルールを微調整
フォーミュラE フォーミュラE

フォーミュラE、エネルギー切れ続出の前戦を踏まえセーフティカー時のルールを微調整

ドライビングに批判浴びるマゼピン、”悪ガキ”評価も……ハース代表は「影響されるな」と擁護
F1 F1

ドライビングに批判浴びるマゼピン、”悪ガキ”評価も……ハース代表は「影響されるな」と擁護

乱立する“仕様違い”がホンダ理解の妨げに？　エスパルガロ弟「パッケージが悪いのか自分が悪いのか……混乱する」
MotoGP MotoGP

乱立する“仕様違い”がホンダ理解の妨げに？　エスパルガロ弟「パッケージが悪いのか自分が悪いのか……混乱する」

アストンマーチンF1、ポルトガルGPで登場のアップグレード・パッケージをベッテル車にも導入へ
F1 F1

アストンマーチンF1、ポルトガルGPで登場のアップグレード・パッケージをベッテル車にも導入へ

最新ニュース

トラックリミットに泣いたフェルスタッペン、解決策に“グラベル”設置を推す
F1 F1

トラックリミットに泣いたフェルスタッペン、解決策に“グラベル”設置を推す

ドライビングに批判浴びるマゼピン、”悪ガキ”評価も……ハース代表は「影響されるな」と擁護
F1 F1

ドライビングに批判浴びるマゼピン、”悪ガキ”評価も……ハース代表は「影響されるな」と擁護

角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」
F1 F1

角田裕毅、苦戦のポルトガルGPを振り返る「僕はまだF1に慣れていないと分かった」

F1復帰のアロンソ、苦戦報道に“メディアは大げさ”と苦言。「1年が終わってから話そう」
F1 F1

F1復帰のアロンソ、苦戦報道に“メディアは大げさ”と苦言。「1年が終わってから話そう」

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.