McLaren mechanics with a Chrysler engine 1 / 6 写真:: Sutton Images The Lamborghini V12 had powered the Larrousse entries during 89, 90, 92 and 93 but Chrysler, its parent company, was looking to partner with a bigger name in the sport and tried

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/8 fitted with a Chrysler/Lamborghini V12 engine 2 / 6 写真:: Sutton Images McLaren evaluated the Chrysler badged Lamborghini engine during a test at Estoril in an adapted MP4-8 chassis. Senna was reportedly impressed by the engine, when compared with the Ford it had used during 1993, as it had more power at its disposal. He recommended some changes be made in order to improve driveability.

Mika Hakkinen in a McLaren MP4/8 fitted with a Chrysler/Lamborghini V12 engine 3 / 6 写真:: Sutton Images Hakkinen would later test the car again at Silverstone with some of the changes made based on the McLaren drivers' feedback.

The Ford engine in one of the McLaren MP4-8 4 / 6 写真:: Ercole Colombo Following Honda's withdrawal from the sport, McLaren was forced to find another engine and settled on the Ford V8 but knew it lacked the gusto required to keep up with the Renault and Ferrari alternatives.

Peugeot engine and exhaust in a McLaren MP4-9 Peugeot 5 / 6 写真:: Ercole Colombo In search of an engine deal that could propel it back into the big time, McLaren sidled up to Peugeot for 1994.