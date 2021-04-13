角田裕毅、すでにアルファタウリのマシン開発にも貢献「面白い質問が飛んでくる」とチームTD

\u3000\u5148\u6708\u672b\u306b\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u3067F1\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u305f\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\uff08\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\uff09\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u3059\u3067\u306b\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u958b\u767a\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u3082\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u8ca2\u732e\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u89d2\u7530\u306f\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3067\u5370\u8c61\u7684\u306a\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u3092\u9023\u767a\u30579\u4f4d\u3067\u30d5\u30a3\u30cb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u304c\u5e8f\u76e4\u306b\u4e0d\u904b\u306a\u63a5\u89e6\u3067\u6226\u7dda\u96e2\u8131\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3060\u3051\u306b\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u8cb4\u91cd\u306a2\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u4ee5\u524d\u304b\u3089\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u958b\u767a\u306e\u65b9\u5411\u6027\u3092\u5b9a\u3081\u308b\u4e0a\u3067\u3001F1\u30d5\u30eb\u53c2\u62264\u5e74\u76ee\u3092\u8fce\u3048\u305f\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u304c\u4e3b\u5c0e\u7684\u306a\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u62c5\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3010F1\u5206\u6790\u3011\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306f2021\u5e74\u306b\u201d\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30ba\u201d\u3092\u8d77\u3053\u305b\u308b\u304b\uff1f\n\u597d\u8abf\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u3001\u7a7a\u529b\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u30c7\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u3055\u3089\u306a\u308b\u524d\u9032\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u3002\u7b2c4\u6226\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3GP\u307e\u3067\u6bce\u6226\u65b0\u30d1\u30fc\u30c4\u7528\u610f\n\n\n\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30cb\u30ab\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b8\u30e7\u30c7\u30a3\u30fb\u30a8\u30b8\u30f3\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u7d4c\u9a13\u8c4a\u5bcc\u306a\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u3068\u30eb\u30fc\u30ad\u30fc\u306e\u89d2\u7530\u3068\u3044\u3046\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u305b\u306f\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30eb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u306f\u300c\u30b7\u30ca\u30ea\u30aa\u304c\u7570\u306a\u308b\u300d\u3068\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3082\u3001\u89d2\u7530\u304c\u3059\u3067\u306b\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u3092\u3046\u307e\u304f\u88dc\u5b8c\u3059\u308b\u95a2\u4fc2\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u3068\u306e\u6bd4\u8f03\u3092\u3057\u3001\u4f55\u304c\u5909\u308f\u3063\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3001\u4f55\u304c\u826f\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u4f55\u304c\u60aa\u304f\u306a\u3063\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3092\u8a73\u3057\u304f\u6559\u3048\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u826f\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u304c\u76f8\u95a2\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u7d50\u3073\u3064\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30e6\u30a6\u30ad\u304c\u62b1\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u7591\u554f\u306b\u7b54\u3048\u3089\u308c\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3002\u300e\u3053\u308c\u306f\u60f3\u5b9a\u5185\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u60f3\u5b9a\u5916\u3060\u3002\u3088\u3057\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3057\u3088\u3046\u300f\u3068\u5224\u65ad\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u3089\u306d\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u304c\u5c11\u3057\u305a\u3064\u5b89\u5b9a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u540c\u6642\u306b\uff08\u89d2\u7530\u306f\uff09\u300e\u3088\u3057\u3001\u306a\u304b\u306a\u304b\u9762\u767d\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8003\u3048\u305f\u306a\u300f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3088\u3046\u306a\u7591\u554f\u3082\u6295\u3052\u304b\u3051\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3002\u5f7c\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u3068\u306f\u5c11\u3057\u9055\u3046\u306e\u3067\u3001\u5c11\u3057\u9055\u3063\u305f\u8cea\u554f\u3082\u51fa\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u8272\u3005\u306a\u8981\u7d20\u304c\u6df7\u3056\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u5f7c\u304c\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u8ca2\u732e\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30a8\u30b8\u30f3\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u89d2\u7530\u304c\u521d\u3081\u3066\u306e\u30b0\u30e9\u30f3\u30d7\u30ea\u306e\u9031\u672b\u306b\u3001\u4e9b\u7d30\u306a\u5931\u6557\u3092\u3082\u306e\u3068\u3082\u305b\u305a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u9069\u5fdc\u529b\u3068\u5b66\u7fd2\u610f\u6b32\u3092\u8a3c\u660e\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u611f\u9298\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306e\u901f\u3055\u306fF2\u6642\u4ee3\u304b\u3089\u7591\u3046\u4f59\u5730\u304c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u30a8\u30ae\u30f3\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u3053\u306e\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u3075\u3055\u308f\u3057\u3044\u3002\u82e5\u3044\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u304cF1\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u306b\u5165\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308b\u6642\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u305d\u3046\u3060\u304c\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u6025\u901f\u306b\u5b66\u3093\u3067\u3044\u304f\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3060\u304c\u5f7c\u306f\u4e00\u6b69\u4e00\u6b69\u9032\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u591a\u304f\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u5438\u53ce\u3057\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u4e0a\u624b\u304f\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u6211\u3005\u3082\u5f7c\u304c\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306b\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u4e0a\u624b\u304f\u3084\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3057\u3001\u5b66\u7fd2\u80fd\u529b\u3082\u9ad8\u3044\u300d\n\u300c\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u5c11\u3057\u6d6e\u304d\u6c88\u307f\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u901f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306b\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u554f\u984c\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u7d20\u76f4\u306b\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30d5\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u6e9c\u307e\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u8ab0\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u540c\u3058\u3002\u6094\u3057\u304f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u61f8\u5ff5\u4e8b\u9805\u3060\u3002\u3060\u304c\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u305d\u3053\u304b\u3089\u7acb\u3061\u76f4\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u82e5\u8005\u3068\u4e00\u7dd2\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u65b0\u9bae\u3060\u3002\u79c1\u306f\u6311\u6226\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3068\u3066\u3082\u697d\u3057\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3057\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3082\u305d\u308c\u3092\u826f\u3057\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u982d\u3067\u3063\u304b\u3061\u306b\u306a\u3089\u305a\u306b\u3001\u82e5\u3044\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304c\u5f97\u610f\u306a\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u6211\u3005\u306b\u306f\u6d6e\u304d\u6c88\u307f\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304c\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u6210\u679c\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u6211\u3005\u306f\u4e2d\u56e3\u4e89\u3044\u306e\u4e2d\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n \n \n\nRead Also:\n\nF1\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u6226\u306b\u8cde\u8cdb\u96c6\u307e\u308b\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u3002\u6d77\u5916\u306e\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u5f7c\u3092\u3069\u3046\u8a55\u4fa1\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\n\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u306f\u300c\u5fc5\u305aF1\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u306b\u306a\u308c\u308b\u300d\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u306e\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u4ee3\u8868\u3001\u5927\u7d76\u8cdb\n\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u3001\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u306e\u81ea\u4fe1\u300c\u3069\u3093\u306a\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u3082\u3001\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u3084\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u3068\u6226\u3048\u308b\u300d\n\n\n