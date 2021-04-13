F1
F1
エミリア・ロマーニャGP
16 4月
次のセッションまで……
2 days
R
F1
ポルトガルGP
30 4月
次のセッションまで……
16 days
R
F1
スペインGP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
22 days
R
F1
モナコGP
チケット
20 5月
次のセッションまで……
36 days
R
F1
アゼルバイジャンGP
03 6月
次のセッションまで……
50 days
R
F1
カナダGP
チケット
10 6月
次のセッションまで……
57 days
R
F1
フランスGP
チケット
24 6月
次のセッションまで……
71 days
R
F1
オーストリアGP
チケット
01 7月
次のセッションまで……
78 days
R
F1
イギリスGP
チケット
15 7月
次のセッションまで……
92 days
R
F1
ハンガリーGP
チケット
29 7月
次のセッションまで……
106 days
R
F1
ベルギーGP
チケット
26 8月
次のセッションまで……
134 days
R
F1
オランダGP
チケット
02 9月
次のセッションまで……
141 days
R
F1
イタリアGP
チケット
09 9月
次のセッションまで……
148 days
R
F1
ロシアGP
チケット
23 9月
次のセッションまで……
162 days
R
F1
シンガポールGP
チケット
30 9月
次のセッションまで……
169 days
R
F1
日本GP
チケット
07 10月
次のセッションまで……
176 days
R
F1
アメリカGP
チケット
21 10月
次のセッションまで……
190 days
R
F1
メキシコGP
チケット
28 10月
次のセッションまで……
197 days
R
F1
ブラジルGP
05 11月
次のセッションまで……
205 days
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
221 days
R
F1
サウジアラビアGP
チケット
03 12月
次のセッションまで……
233 days
R
F1
アブダビGP
チケット
12 12月
次のセッションまで……
242 days
【F1分析】アルファタウリ・ホンダは2021年に"サプライズ"を起こせるか？
F1 / 速報ニュース

角田裕毅、すでにアルファタウリのマシン開発にも貢献「面白い質問が飛んでくる」とチームTD

執筆:
Grand prix editor
協力:
Oleg Karpov

アルファタウリ・ホンダの角田裕毅は、マシン開発においてすでにチームに貢献をしていると、チームのテクニカルディレクターであるジョディ・エジントンは語った。

角田裕毅、すでにアルファタウリのマシン開発にも貢献「面白い質問が飛んでくる」とチームTD

　先月末に行なわれた開幕戦でF1デビューを果たした角田裕毅（アルファタウリ・ホンダ）。彼はすでにマシン開発においてもチームに貢献をしているようだ。

　角田はバーレーンGPで印象的なオーバーテイクを連発し9位でフィニッシュ。チームメイトのピエール・ガスリーが序盤に不運な接触で戦線離脱していただけに、チームに貴重な2ポイントをもたらした。

　チームは以前からマシン開発の方向性を定める上で、F1フル参戦4年目を迎えたガスリーが主導的な役割を担うことを明らかにしていた。

Read Also:

　アルファタウリのテクニカルディレクターであるジョディ・エジントンは、経験豊富なガスリーとルーキーの角田という組み合わせは、多くのライバルチームとは「シナリオが異なる」としながらも、角田がすでにガスリーをうまく補完する関係ができていると話した。

「ピエールは昨年の経験との比較をし、何が変わったのか、何が良くなって何が悪くなったのかを詳しく教えてくれる。それは良いことだ」

「それが相関データと結びつくことで、ユウキが抱いている疑問に答えられる可能性が出てくる。『これは想定内、これは想定外だ。よし、これを解決しよう』と判断できるからね。そうすることで、クルマが少しずつ安定していくんだ」

「同時に（角田は）『よし、なかなか面白いことを考えたな』というような疑問も投げかけてくる。彼のドライビングはピエールとは少し違うので、少し違った質問も出てくるんだ」

「つまり、色々な要素が混ざっているということだ。重要なのは彼がスピードを持っていて、貢献できているということだ」

　エジントンは、角田が初めてのグランプリの週末に、些細な失敗をものともせず、その適応力と学習意欲を証明したことに感銘を受けたという。

「彼の速さはF2時代から疑う余地がなかった」とエギントンは語った。

「彼はこのチャンスにふさわしい。若いドライバーがF1の世界に入ってくる時は常にそうだが、彼は非常に急速に学んでいく必要がある。だが彼は一歩一歩進んでいるんだ」

「彼は多くの情報を吸収し、チームと上手くコミュニケーションをとっている。我々も彼がクルマに求めるものを理解している。彼はエンジニアリングチームと上手くやっているし、学習能力も高い」

「バーレーンでは少し浮き沈みがあった。彼はとても速かった。クルマにいくつか問題があったが、彼はそれを素直に受け入れている。フラストレーションが溜まることだっただろうが、それは誰にとっても同じ。悔しくなかったのであれば、それは懸念事項だ。だが、彼はそこから立ち直った」

「若者と一緒のチームになるのはとても新鮮だ。私は挑戦することをとても楽しんでいるし、チームもそれを良しとしている。このチームは頭でっかちにならずに、若いドライバーと一緒に仕事をするのが得意なんだ」

「我々には浮き沈みもあるだろうが、彼は成果を出している。我々は中団争いの中にいるようなので、それは重要なことだと思う」

 
 

Read Also:

【F1分析】アルファタウリ・ホンダは2021年に"サプライズ"を起こせるか？

前の記事

前の記事

【F1分析】アルファタウリ・ホンダは2021年に”サプライズ”を起こせるか？
