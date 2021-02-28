F1に”リスキー”なスプリントレースは必要か？　フェルスタッペン「決勝が面白くなれば不要」

\u3000\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306eF1\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3068\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u30fb\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u30b0\u30e9\u30f3\u30d7\u30ea\u3067\u8a66\u9a13\u5c0e\u5165\u3055\u308c\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u4e88\u9078\u30b9\u30d7\u30ea\u30f3\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u5927\u8cdb\u6210\u3068\u3044\u3046\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u3000F1\u306f\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u306e3\u3064\u306e\u30b0\u30e9\u30f3\u30d7\u30ea\u3067\u30b9\u30d7\u30ea\u30f3\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u8a66\u9a13\u5c0e\u5165\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u571f\u66dc\u65e5\u306b100km\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u884c\u306a\u3044\u3001\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3067\u65e5\u66dc\u65e5\u306b\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u308b\u6c7a\u52dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u308b\u5f62\u3060\u3002\u30b9\u30d7\u30ea\u30f3\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u306f\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u571f\u66dc\u65e5\u306b\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4e88\u9078\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u91d1\u66dc\u65e5\u306b\u884c\u306a\u3044\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u5148\u65e5\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305fF1\u30b3\u30df\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u4f1a\u8b70\u3067\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u8a08\u753b\u304c\u5404\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304b\u3089\u201d\u5e45\u5e83\u3044\u652f\u6301\u201d\u3092\u5f97\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u306f\u30ef\u30fc\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u5b9f\u65bd\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u8a73\u7d30\u306a\u90e8\u5206\u306e\u8a70\u3081\u304c\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30b9\u30d7\u30ea\u30f3\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u5b9f\u65bd\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30a4\u30d9\u30f3\u30c8\u5019\u88dc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3042\u308b\u7a0b\u5ea6\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u304c\u3057\u3084\u3059\u3044\u30ab\u30ca\u30c0\u3084\u30a4\u30bf\u30ea\u30a2\u3001\u30d6\u30e9\u30b8\u30eb\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u6319\u3052\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u3001F1\u306e\u30b9\u30d7\u30ea\u30f3\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u5c0e\u5165\u306b\u524d\u5411\u304d\u59ff\u52e2\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u3082\u3063\u3068\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u3057\u305f\u3044\uff01\u300d\nF1\u30b9\u30d7\u30ea\u30f3\u30c8\u201d\u4e88\u9078\u201d\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u5b9f\u73fe\u3078\u3001\u8d8a\u3048\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30eb\n\n\n\u3000\u3053\u306e\u30b9\u30d7\u30ea\u30f3\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u305f\u3061\u306e\u8a55\u4fa1\u306f\u5206\u304b\u308c\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3068\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u30fb\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u3053\u306e\u6848\u306b\u5927\u8cdb\u6210\u3068\u3044\u3046\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u30012010\u5e74\u306bGP2\u3067\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u969b\u306b\u30b9\u30d7\u30ea\u30f3\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u7d4c\u9a13\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5f7c\u306fF1\u306e\u8a66\u307f\u306b\u306f\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u306a\u59ff\u52e2\u3092\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001F1\u306eDNA\u3092\u5b88\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3068\u5f37\u8abf\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300cF1\u306eDNA\u3092\u5931\u308f\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6c17\u3092\u3064\u3051\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u305d\u3046motorsport.com\u306b\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u305d\u306e\u5883\u76ee\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u5fae\u5999\u3060\u3002\u3061\u3087\u3063\u3068\u30ea\u30b9\u30ad\u30fc\u3060\u3051\u3069\u3001\u50d5\u306f\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u300d\n\u300c\u3069\u3046\u306a\u308b\u304b\u306f\u5206\u304b\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u5b9f\u73fe\u3057\u305f\u3089F1\u306e\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30c3\u30c8\u304c\u3069\u3046\u5909\u308f\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3082\u5206\u304b\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u50d5\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u6700\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306fF1\u306eDNA\u3092\u5b88\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3082\u3001\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u540c\u69d8\u3053\u306e\u8a08\u753b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u614e\u91cd\u306a\u59ff\u52e2\u3092\u898b\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u5404\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u304c\u63a5\u8fd1\u6226\u3092\u6f14\u3058\u3001\u4e0a\u4f4d\u9663\u304c\u6fc0\u3057\u304f\u4e89\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30b9\u30d7\u30ea\u30f3\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u304f\u306a\u308b\u3068\u4e3b\u5f35\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5fc5\u305a\u3057\u3082\uff08\u9031\u672b\u306b\u884c\u306a\u3046\uff09\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u5897\u3048\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f1\u6642\u9593\u534a\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304c\u597d\u304d\u306a\u3093\u3060\u3002\u306a\u305c\u306a\u3089\u3001\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u304c\u3088\u308a\u8fd1\u3065\u3044\u3066\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u826f\u3044\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u512a\u52dd\u4e89\u3044\u306b\u7d61\u3080\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30b9\u30d7\u30ea\u30f3\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3089\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u5168\u4f53\u3092\u305d\u3093\u306a\u306b\u3050\u3061\u3083\u3050\u3061\u3083\u306b\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u52dd\u5229\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3057\u3066\u6226\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3044\u3060\u3051\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30ef\u30fc\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306f\u4eca\u5f8c\u6570\u9031\u9593\u4ee5\u5185\u306bFIA\u3068F1\u306b\u8abf\u67fb\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u5831\u544a\u3057\u30013\u6708\u672b\u306b\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u308b\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u306e\u524d\u307e\u3067\u306b\u3001\u30b9\u30d7\u30ea\u30f3\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u8a66\u9a13\u5c0e\u5165\u3059\u308b\u304b\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u4e88\u5b9a\u3060\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9F1\u79fb\u7c4d\u306e\u201d\u61b6\u6e2c\u201d\u306f\u6c17\u306b\u305b\u305a\u300c\u4eca\u5b63\u3092\u826f\u3044\u5e74\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u300d\n\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30ebF1\u306e"\u66b4\u308c\u725b"\u3092\u98fc\u3044\u6163\u3089\u305b\u308b\u304b\uff1f\u300c\u307f\u3093\u306a\u304c\u9069\u5fdc\u306b\u82e6\u3057\u3080\u7406\u7531\u304c\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n2020\u5e74\u306eF1\u3001411\u5104\u5186\u306e\u640d\u5931\u3092\u8a08\u4e0a\u3002\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u30a6\u30a4\u30eb\u30b9\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\n\n