F1 / 速報ニュース

F1に”リスキー”なスプリントレースは必要か？　フェルスタッペン「決勝が面白くなれば不要」

執筆:
Grand prix editor

レッドブルのマックス・フェルスタッペンとセルジオ・ペレスは、2021年のF1で試験導入される可能性がある予選スプリントレースについて、必要性を確信できていないという。

F1に”リスキー”なスプリントレースは必要か？　フェルスタッペン「決勝が面白くなれば不要」

　レッドブルのF1ドライバーであるマックス・フェルスタッペンとセルジオ・ペレスは、今季いくつかのグランプリで試験導入される可能性がある予選スプリントレースについて、大賛成というわけではないようだ。

　F1は現在、今季の3つのグランプリでスプリントレースを試験導入することを目指している。土曜日に100kmのレースを行ない、その結果で日曜日に行なわれる決勝レースのグリッドを決める形だ。スプリントレースのグリッドは、現在土曜日に行なわれている予選フォーマットを金曜日に行ない決定することになっている。

　先日行なわれたF1コミッションの会議では、この計画が各チームから”幅広い支持”を得ており、現在はワーキンググループによって実施に向けて詳細な部分の詰めが行なわれている。

　スプリントレースが実施されるイベント候補として、ある程度オーバーテイクがしやすいカナダやイタリア、ブラジルといったレースが挙げられている。

　このスプリントレースについてドライバーたちの評価は分かれており、レッドブルのマックス・フェルスタッペンとセルジオ・ペレスはこの案に大賛成というわけではないようだ。

　ペレスは、2010年にGP2でレースをしていた際にスプリントレースを経験している。彼はF1の試みにはオープンな姿勢をとっているものの、F1のDNAを守ることが重要だと強調した。

「F1のDNAを失わないように気をつけなければならないと思っている」

　ペレスはそうmotorsport.comに語った。

「その境目はかなり微妙だ。ちょっとリスキーだけど、僕は受け入れているよ」

「どうなるかは分からないし、それが実現したらF1のフォーマットがどう変わるのかも分からない。僕としては、最も重要なのはF1のDNAを守ることだと思う」

　フェルスタッペンも、ペレス同様この計画について慎重な姿勢を見せている。彼は各ドライバーが接近戦を演じ、上位陣が激しく争うことができれば、スプリントレースは必要なくなると主張した。

「必ずしも（週末に行なう）レースが増えればいいというわけではない」

「僕は1時間半のレースをするのが好きなんだ。なぜなら、僕たちがより近づいてレースをできるような良いマシンがあり、より多くのチームが優勝争いに絡むようになれば、スプリントレースは必要ないからだ」

「僕は、プログラム全体をそんなにぐちゃぐちゃにする必要はないと思っている。勝利を目指して戦えるようにすればいいだけだ」

　ワーキンググループは今後数週間以内にFIAとF1に調査結果を報告し、3月末にバーレーンで行なわれる開幕戦の前までに、スプリントレースを試験導入するか決定する予定だ。

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー マックス フェルスタッペン , セルジオ ペレス
チーム レッドブル・ホンダ
執筆者 Luke Smith

