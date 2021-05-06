レッドブル、フェルスタッペンの”細かなミス”には懸念なし「限界に挑戦している時には仕方ない」

\u3000\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306f\u3001F1\u7b2c3\u6226\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30ebGP\u30672\u4f4d\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u7d30\u304b\u3044\u30df\u30b9\u304c\u76ee\u7acb\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u4ee3\u8868\u306e\u30af\u30ea\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30db\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u9650\u754c\u30ae\u30ea\u30ae\u30ea\u306e\u30d0\u30c8\u30eb\u3092\u5c55\u958b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u969b\u306b\u306f\u4ed5\u65b9\u306e\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u306e\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u30ea\u30df\u30c3\u30c8\u9055\u53cd\u306b\u3088\u308a\u30d9\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u62b9\u6d88\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3001\u30dd\u30fc\u30eb\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u9003\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6c7a\u52dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u5e8f\u76e4\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30ea\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u3046\u307e\u304f\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\uff08\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\uff09\u3092\u629c\u3044\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306e\u30df\u30b9\u3092\u304d\u3063\u304b\u3051\u306b\u629c\u304d\u8fd4\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306f\u30d5\u30a1\u30a4\u30ca\u30eb\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u30d5\u30a1\u30b9\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u7372\u5f97\u3092\u72d9\u3063\u3066\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u3053\u3053\u3067\u3082\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u30ea\u30df\u30c3\u30c8\u9055\u53cd\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u8ffd\u52a0\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead しかしホーナーは、メルセデスを倒すために激しくプッシュしなければならないフェルスタッペンのようなドライバーは、このようなつまづきは避けられないと指摘。フェルスタッペンがプレッシャーに弱いという懸念はないと語った。
　また第2戦エミリア・ロマーニャGPでコースオフし、バリアに接触したハミルトンの方が綻びを見せていると  