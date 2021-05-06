チケット
/ モントーヤ、トラックリミット問題が「今季のF1タイトル争いの魅力を損なっている」と語る
F1 / ポルトガルGP ニュース

執筆:

レッドブルは、F1第3戦ポルトガルGPでマックス・フェルスタッペンに小さなミスが続いたことについて、懸念はないと主張している。

レッドブル、フェルスタッペンの”細かなミス”には懸念なし「限界に挑戦している時には仕方ない」

　レッドブルのマックス・フェルスタッペンは、F1第3戦ポルトガルGPで2位となったが、いくつか細かいミスが目立った。しかしチーム代表のクリスチャン・ホーナーは、限界ギリギリのバトルを展開している際には仕方のないことだと語った。

　フェルスタッペンは、予選でのトラックリミット違反によりベストラップの抹消を受け、ポールポジションを逃した。決勝レース序盤には、リスタートでうまくルイス・ハミルトン（メルセデス）を抜いたものの、フェルスタッペンのミスをきっかけに抜き返されてしまった。フェルスタッペンはファイナルラップでファステストラップ獲得を狙ってアタックしたが、ここでもトラックリミット違反があり、追加ポイントは得られなかった。

　しかしホーナーは、メルセデスを倒すために激しくプッシュしなければならないフェルスタッペンのようなドライバーは、このようなつまづきは避けられないと指摘。フェルスタッペンがプレッシャーに弱いという懸念はないと語った。

　また第2戦エミリア・ロマーニャGPでコースオフし、バリアに接触したハミルトンの方が綻びを見せているとホーナーは主張している。

「当然、我々は完璧である必要があるとは思うが、クルマには長所と短所があると思う」

　そうホーナーは説明した。

「2週間前のイモラでは、ルイスがかなり大きなミスをしたことを忘れてはいけない」

「彼らのように限界に挑戦していると、微妙な差が出てくるのは仕方のないことだ。全ては微妙なマージンの問題だ。トラックリミットに関する議論には、イライラさせられることばかりだ」

「バーレーンでの優勝、今回のポールポジション、そしてファステストラップと、我々にとっては3つのイベントでそれが不利に働いた。我々にとってはかなり代償が大きくなってしまった」

　フェルスタッペン自身は、レース中にハミルトンに抜かれたシーンについて、非常に小さいミスをしてしまったものの、そのせいで大きくタイムロスしてしまったとは思えないと話した。

「3人の距離が非常に近かったんだ。僕はバルテリ（ボッタス）を攻めようとしたけど、最後の2つのコーナーとストレートへの進入で、いつも十分に近づくことができなかったんだ」

「プッシュしたことで少しふらついてしまったが、それで大きく損をしたわけではない。そして、ルイスがすでに背後に迫っていて、ターン1で僕を捕まえたんだ」

 
 

この記事について

シリーズ F1
イベント ポルトガルGP
ドライバー マックス フェルスタッペン
チーム レッドブル・ホンダ
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

