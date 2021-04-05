F1
F1
R
F1
バーレーンGP
28 3月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
R
F1
エミリア・ロマーニャGP
16 4月
次のセッションまで……
10 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ポルトガルGP
30 4月
次のセッションまで……
24 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
スペインGP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
30 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
モナコGP
チケット
20 5月
次のセッションまで……
44 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アゼルバイジャンGP
03 6月
次のセッションまで……
58 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
カナダGP
チケット
10 6月
次のセッションまで……
65 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
フランスGP
チケット
24 6月
次のセッションまで……
79 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
オーストリアGP
チケット
01 7月
次のセッションまで……
86 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
イギリスGP
チケット
15 7月
次のセッションまで……
100 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ハンガリーGP
チケット
29 7月
次のセッションまで……
114 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ベルギーGP
チケット
26 8月
次のセッションまで……
142 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
オランダGP
チケット
02 9月
次のセッションまで……
149 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
イタリアGP
チケット
09 9月
次のセッションまで……
156 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ロシアGP
チケット
23 9月
次のセッションまで……
170 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
シンガポールGP
チケット
30 9月
次のセッションまで……
177 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
日本GP
チケット
07 10月
次のセッションまで……
184 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アメリカGP
チケット
21 10月
次のセッションまで……
198 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
メキシコGP
チケット
28 10月
次のセッションまで……
205 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ブラジルGP
05 11月
次のセッションまで……
213 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
230 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
サウジアラビアGP
チケット
03 12月
次のセッションまで……
241 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アブダビGP
チケット
12 12月
次のセッションまで……
250 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ レッドブル・ホンダには、今後もっと差をつけられそう……王者ハミルトンの”警戒” / 松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」
F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」

執筆:
協力:
Adam Cooper

アストンマーチンのセバスチャン・ベッテルは、開幕戦バーレーンGPでトラブルに見舞われたこともあって、まだチームを快適に感じることは出来ていないと語った。

ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」

　フェラーリからアストンマーチンに移籍し、2021年シーズンのF1を戦っているセバスチャン・ベッテル。ただその船出は順調とはいっていない。

　プレシーズンテストではギヤボックスに問題が出たことにより走行距離が制限され、マシンに慣れる機会が限られてしまった。そしてバーレーンGPでは、予選Q1終盤にコースオフしたマシンが出るなどしたため、ベッテルのアタックは台無しになってしまった。18番手に終わった彼は、さらに黄旗を尊重していなかったとしてグリッド降格ペナルティを受け、最後尾からのスタートとなったばかりか、ペナルティポイントも科されてしまった。

　ベッテルはレースでは順調なスタートを切ったものの、中団グループのライバルたちと比べて早くからタイヤの摩耗に悩まされた。さらに、ベッテルはエステバン・オコン（アルピーヌ）にターン1で追突。10秒のタイム加算ペナルティを受け、15位でフィニッシュ。散々な週末をノーポイントで終えた。

Read Also:

　アストンマーチンでの初レースでフラストレーションを感じたかと訊かれ、ベッテルはまだ新しいマシンに慣れていないと認め、チームが解決しなければいけない問題がたくさんあると語った。

「望んでいた週末ではなかったかもしれないけど、まだ解決しなければならないことが多くあるということがレースで学べた」

　そうベッテルはmotorsport.comに話した。

「どれだけ早くそれらの問題を解決できるか見てみるけど、僕はまだクルマの中でくつろげているわけではない。僕は色々なことと戦っていて、ドライビングに集中できないんだ。それらに対処して、修正する必要がある」

　フェラーリで5シーズンを戦いアストンマーチンに移籍したベッテルは、初めてメルセデスのパワーユニット（PU）を搭載したマシンをドライブしている。フェラーリ以外のPUを使うのは、実に2014年以来（当時レッドブル／ルノーPU）となる。

　100％の状態で戦えるようになるまで、どれだけかかるかという質問に対して、ベッテルは「おそらくまだ半分以下」だと答え、解決策が早く見つかることを望んでいる。

「リズムが崩れたり、クルマのフィーリングや速く走るために必要なモノが何かを感じ取ることが難しい。そういったことがたくさんあるので、おそらくまだ半分以下だと思う」

「クルマが望んでいるような走り方に適応するのは当然なんだけど、辻褄が合わないことがたくさんあって、それが助けになっていない。僕はその多くをチームが早く解決することを願っている」

　最初のレースでつまづいてしまったとはいえ、ベッテルは新しい環境に対してポジティブな姿勢を崩しておらず、アストンマーチンは力強いシーズンを送れるはずだと話した。

「開幕前にどれだけの準備が必要なのか分かっているだけに、悪い週末になってしまったことは残念だ」

「でもここから先は上昇していくしかない。さっきも言ったように、多くのことを学んだ。これからが大変だけど、それが現実だから一歩一歩取り組んでいかなくてはいけない」

「望んでいたようなシーズンのスタートではなかったかもしれないけど、今後の数戦は物事を落ち着かせることができるような、良いレースにしたい」

 
 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
レッドブル・ホンダには、今後もっと差をつけられそう……王者ハミルトンの”警戒”

前の記事

レッドブル・ホンダには、今後もっと差をつけられそう……王者ハミルトンの”警戒”

次の記事

松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」

松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー セバスチャン ベッテル
チーム アストンマーチン・レーシング
執筆者 Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
F1

F1デビュー戦に賞賛集まる角田裕毅。海外のジャーナリストは、彼をどう評価するのか？

14時間
2
MotoGP

MotoGPドーハ決勝：クアルタラロ今季初優勝、ヤマハがロサイル連戦を制覇。マルティン3位表彰台

4時間
3
F1

松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」

41min
4
F1

レッドブル・ホンダには、今後もっと差をつけられそう……王者ハミルトンの”警戒”

5時間
5
F1

ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」

42min
最新ニュース
松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」
F1

松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」

41分
ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」
F1

ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」

42分
レッドブル・ホンダには、今後もっと差をつけられそう……王者ハミルトンの”警戒”
F1

レッドブル・ホンダには、今後もっと差をつけられそう……王者ハミルトンの”警戒”

5時間
F1デビュー戦に賞賛集まる角田裕毅。海外のジャーナリストは、彼をどう評価するのか？
F1

F1デビュー戦に賞賛集まる角田裕毅。海外のジャーナリストは、彼をどう評価するのか？

14時間
ノリス、リカルドの走りを学んでまた一歩成長？「昨年までのドライビングスタイルが足を引っ張っていた」
F1

ノリス、リカルドの走りを学んでまた一歩成長？「昨年までのドライビングスタイルが足を引っ張っていた」

22時間
最新のビデオ
Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project 01:19
F1
2021/04/02

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
F1
2021/03/03

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

More from
Filip Cleeren
ノリス、リカルドの走りを学んでまた一歩成長？「昨年までのドライビングスタイルが足を引っ張っていた」
F1 / 速報ニュース

ノリス、リカルドの走りを学んでまた一歩成長？「昨年までのドライビングスタイルが足を引っ張っていた」

”守備的”戦略に不満のボッタス。メルセデス代表は理解示すも「他に選択肢はなかった」
F1 / 速報ニュース

”守備的”戦略に不満のボッタス。メルセデス代表は理解示すも「他に選択肢はなかった」

マクラーレン代表「4位はノリスの進歩の証！」危なげないレース展開をべた褒め
F1 / ニュース

マクラーレン代表「4位はノリスの進歩の証！」危なげないレース展開をべた褒め

More from
セバスチャン ベッテル
ベッテル”黄旗2本振動”無視で、5グリッド降格ペナルティ。最後尾スタートに バーレーンGP
F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル”黄旗2本振動”無視で、5グリッド降格ペナルティ。最後尾スタートに

ベッテル、まさかの予選Q1敗退に不快感。さらにターン1黄旗無視の疑いで泣きっ面に蜂 バーレーンGP
F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、まさかの予選Q1敗退に不快感。さらにターン1黄旗無視の疑いで泣きっ面に蜂

バーレーンGP初日は”控えめ”だったベッテル「試したいことはまだたくさんある！」 バーレーンGP
F1 / 速報ニュース

バーレーンGP初日は”控えめ”だったベッテル「試したいことはまだたくさんある！」

More from
アストンマーチン・レーシング
アストンマーチン代表、空力規則変更に「昨年から反対していた」ローレーキのマシンへの影響を危惧
F1 / 速報ニュース

アストンマーチン代表、空力規則変更に「昨年から反対していた」ローレーキのマシンへの影響を危惧

ベッテル、ピンクヘルメットへの変身に葛藤はなし。環境問題への“認識”広げることを重視
F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、ピンクヘルメットへの変身に葛藤はなし。環境問題への“認識”広げることを重視

ストロール、F1王者ベッテルの経験値を肌で実感「彼のフィードバックは的確」 Bahrain March testing
F1 / 速報ニュース

ストロール、F1王者ベッテルの経験値を肌で実感「彼のフィードバックは的確」

Trending 今日

F1デビュー戦に賞賛集まる角田裕毅。海外のジャーナリストは、彼をどう評価するのか？
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

F1デビュー戦に賞賛集まる角田裕毅。海外のジャーナリストは、彼をどう評価するのか？

MotoGPドーハ決勝：クアルタラロ今季初優勝、ヤマハがロサイル連戦を制覇。マルティン3位表彰台
MotoGP MotoGP / レースレポート

MotoGPドーハ決勝：クアルタラロ今季初優勝、ヤマハがロサイル連戦を制覇。マルティン3位表彰台

松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」

レッドブル・ホンダには、今後もっと差をつけられそう……王者ハミルトンの”警戒”
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブル・ホンダには、今後もっと差をつけられそう……王者ハミルトンの”警戒”

レッドブル、角田裕毅の昇格は急がず「ダイヤの原石であるユウキを”燃え尽き”させるつもりはない」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブル、角田裕毅の昇格は急がず「ダイヤの原石であるユウキを”燃え尽き”させるつもりはない」

ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」

エスパルガロ弟「何が起こっているのか分からない」バイクの挙動変化に翻弄される
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

エスパルガロ弟「何が起こっているのか分からない」バイクの挙動変化に翻弄される

ビンダー、ロッシの“敬意足りない”批判に反論。「彼は神経過敏なのかもしれない」
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

ビンダー、ロッシの“敬意足りない”批判に反論。「彼は神経過敏なのかもしれない」

最新ニュース

松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」

ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」

レッドブル・ホンダには、今後もっと差をつけられそう……王者ハミルトンの”警戒”
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブル・ホンダには、今後もっと差をつけられそう……王者ハミルトンの”警戒”

F1デビュー戦に賞賛集まる角田裕毅。海外のジャーナリストは、彼をどう評価するのか？
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

F1デビュー戦に賞賛集まる角田裕毅。海外のジャーナリストは、彼をどう評価するのか？

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.