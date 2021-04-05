ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」

\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u304b\u3089\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u306b\u79fb\u7c4d\u3057\u30012021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306eF1\u3092\u6226\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30bb\u30d0\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u3002\u305f\u3060\u305d\u306e\u8239\u51fa\u306f\u9806\u8abf\u3068\u306f\u3044\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\u3000\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u306f\u30ae\u30e4\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306b\u554f\u984c\u304c\u51fa\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3088\u308a\u8d70\u884c\u8ddd\u96e2\u304c\u5236\u9650\u3055\u308c\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u6163\u308c\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u304c\u9650\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3067\u306f\u3001\u4e88\u9078Q1\u7d42\u76e4\u306b\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u30aa\u30d5\u3057\u305f\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u304c\u51fa\u308b\u306a\u3069\u3057\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306e\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u53f0\u7121\u3057\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u300218\u756a\u624b\u306b\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u5f7c\u306f\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u9ec4\u65d7\u3092\u5c0a\u91cd\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u964d\u683c\u30da\u30ca\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3001\u6700\u5f8c\u5c3e\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3070\u304b\u308a\u304b\u3001\u30da\u30ca\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3082\u79d1\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u9806\u8abf\u306a\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u5207\u3063\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u4e2d\u56e3\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30eb\u305f\u3061\u3068\u6bd4\u3079\u3066\u65e9\u304f\u304b\u3089\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u306e\u6469\u8017\u306b\u60a9\u307e\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u30a8\u30b9\u30c6\u30d0\u30f3\u30fb\u30aa\u30b3\u30f3\uff08\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\uff09\u306b\u30bf\u30fc\u30f31\u3067\u8ffd\u7a81\u300210\u79d2\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u52a0\u7b97\u30da\u30ca\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u300115\u4f4d\u3067\u30d5\u30a3\u30cb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3002\u6563\u3005\u306a\u9031\u672b\u3092\u30ce\u30fc\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3067\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3010F1\u52d5\u753b\u30112021\u5e74F1\u7b2c1\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u6c7a\u52dd\u30cf\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\n\n\n\u3000\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u3067\u306e\u521d\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u30d5\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u611f\u3058\u305f\u304b\u3068\u8a0a\u304b\u308c\u3001\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u307e\u3060\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u6163\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u8a8d\u3081\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u89e3\u6c7a\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u554f\u984c\u304c\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u671b\u3093\u3067\u3044\u305f\u9031\u672b\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3051\u3069\u3001\u307e\u3060\u89e3\u6c7a\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u304f\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u5b66\u3079\u305f\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306fmotorsport.com\u306b\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3069\u308c\u3060\u3051\u65e9\u304f\u305d\u308c\u3089\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u898b\u3066\u307f\u308b\u3051\u3069\u3001\u50d5\u306f\u307e\u3060\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u304f\u3064\u308d\u3052\u3066\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u50d5\u306f\u8272\u3005\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3068\u6226\u3063\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3093\u3060\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3089\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4fee\u6b63\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u30675\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3092\u6226\u3044\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u306b\u79fb\u7c4d\u3057\u305f\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u521d\u3081\u3066\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\uff08PU\uff09\u3092\u642d\u8f09\u3057\u305f\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u4ee5\u5916\u306ePU\u3092\u4f7f\u3046\u306e\u306f\u3001\u5b9f\u306b2014\u5e74\u4ee5\u6765\uff08\u5f53\u6642\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\uff0f\u30eb\u30ce\u30fcPU\uff09\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3002\n\u3000100\uff05\u306e\u72b6\u614b\u3067\u6226\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u307e\u3067\u3001\u3069\u308c\u3060\u3051\u304b\u304b\u308b\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8cea\u554f\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u300c\u304a\u305d\u3089\u304f\u307e\u3060\u534a\u5206\u4ee5\u4e0b\u300d\u3060\u3068\u7b54\u3048\u3001\u89e3\u6c7a\u7b56\u304c\u65e9\u304f\u898b\u3064\u304b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671b\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u30ea\u30ba\u30e0\u304c\u5d29\u308c\u305f\u308a\u3001\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306e\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3084\u901f\u304f\u8d70\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30e2\u30ce\u304c\u4f55\u304b\u3092\u611f\u3058\u53d6\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u3042\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3001\u304a\u305d\u3089\u304f\u307e\u3060\u534a\u5206\u4ee5\u4e0b\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u304c\u671b\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u8d70\u308a\u65b9\u306b\u9069\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u5f53\u7136\u306a\u3093\u3060\u3051\u3069\u3001\u8fbb\u8904\u304c\u5408\u308f\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u52a9\u3051\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\u50d5\u306f\u305d\u306e\u591a\u304f\u3092\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u65e9\u304f\u89e3\u6c7a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u9858\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u6700\u521d\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u3064\u307e\u3065\u3044\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3068\u306f\u3044\u3048\u3001\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u74b0\u5883\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u30dd\u30b8\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u59ff\u52e2\u3092\u5d29\u3057\u3066\u304a\u3089\u305a\u3001\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u306f\u529b\u5f37\u3044\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3092\u9001\u308c\u308b\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u958b\u5e55\u524d\u306b\u3069\u308c\u3060\u3051\u306e\u6e96\u5099\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u306e\u304b\u5206\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3060\u3051\u306b\u3001\u60aa\u3044\u9031\u672b\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306f\u6b8b\u5ff5\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u3053\u3053\u304b\u3089\u5148\u306f\u4e0a\u6607\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3057\u304b\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3055\u3063\u304d\u3082\u8a00\u3063\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5b66\u3093\u3060\u3002\u3053\u308c\u304b\u3089\u304c\u5927\u5909\u3060\u3051\u3069\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u73fe\u5b9f\u3060\u304b\u3089\u4e00\u6b69\u4e00\u6b69\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u304b\u306a\u304f\u3066\u306f\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u300c\u671b\u3093\u3067\u3044\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306e\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3051\u3069\u3001\u4eca\u5f8c\u306e\u6570\u6226\u306f\u7269\u4e8b\u3092\u843d\u3061\u7740\u304b\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3001\u826f\u3044\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3044\u300d\n \n \n\nRead Also:\n\nF1\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u6226\u306b\u8cde\u8cdb\u96c6\u307e\u308b\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u3002\u6d77\u5916\u306e\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u5f7c\u3092\u3069\u3046\u8a55\u4fa1\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\n\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u300c\u30aa\u30b3\u30f3\u3078\u306e\u8ffd\u7a81\u306f\u50d5\u306e\u30df\u30b9\u300d\u3068\u8b1d\u7f6a\u2026\u2026\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3F1\u306f\u4f4e\u8abf\u306a\u8239\u51fa\u306b\n\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u3001\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u306e\u6607\u683c\u306f\u6025\u304c\u305a\u300c\u30c0\u30a4\u30e4\u306e\u539f\u77f3\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30e6\u30a6\u30ad\u3092\u201d\u71c3\u3048\u5c3d\u304d\u201d\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3064\u3082\u308a\u306f\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u4ee3\u8868\u3001F1\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u7d42\u3048\u300c\u8868\u5f70\u53f0\u307e\u3067\u306f\u307e\u3060\u307e\u3060\u9060\u3044\u300d\u3068\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3082\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u9032\u6b69\u3092\u78ba\u4fe1\n\n\n\n