F1
F1
R
F1
Spanish GP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
59 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
258 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ ミック・シューマッハー「父ミハエルの名前によるプレッシャーは無い」皇帝の“名字”に誇り抱く
F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、フェラーリ最終年で大苦戦も心は“平穏”？「周りの評判は気にしない」

執筆:
協力:
Luke Smith
, Grand prix editor

セバスチャン・ベッテルは、フェラーリでの最後のシーズンを終えて“平穏な状態”にあるというが、新天地アストンマーチンでのプレッシャーがない訳ではないと語った。

ベッテル、フェラーリ最終年で大苦戦も心は“平穏”？「周りの評判は気にしない」

　6年間所属したフェラーリを2020年シーズン限りで離れ、今季からはアストンマーチンの一員としてF1を戦うセバスチャン・ベッテル。彼は昨年、自身のドライビングスタイルに合わないマシンに苦戦してしまい、予選ではチームメイトのシャルル・ルクレールに対して4勝13敗、獲得ポイントはルクレールの98ポイントに対して33ポイントと、大敗を喫してしまった。

Read Also:

　彼はアストンマーチンの2021年マシンAMR21の発表会の中で、昨年の自身のパフォーマンスにどれだけ納得がいっていなかったかを率直に語る一方で、フェラーリでの最後のシーズンも精神的に安らかな状態にあったと話した。

「正直言って、（2020年）シーズン全体が試練だった」とベッテルは言う。

「昨年はこのことについてたくさん考えていた」

「もちろん昨年はパフォーマンスの面、特に自分自身のパフォーマンスの面で満足はしていないけど、それを受け入れたと思っているし後悔はしていないよ」

「自分の基準とするところに達していなかったことは分かっている。人々がどう思っていて、何と言っていて、何と書いていて、同情しているのかは気にしたことがない。自分自身が平穏を保つことが重要だと思うからね」

「今年はとても楽しみにしているし、自分自身にもとても期待をしているよ」

　ベッテルが新天地に選んだのは、昨年までレーシングポイントと呼ばれていたイギリスの中堅チーム。著名な自動車ブランドであるアストンマーチンの名を背負っているとはいえ、1990年代〜2000年代に活躍したジョーダンの流れを汲むこのチームは、フェラーリと比べると規模は小さく、フェラーリほどのプレッシャーはかからないようにも思える。

　しかしながらベッテルは、新しいチームでのプレッシャーがフェラーリ時代よりも少なくなるとは思っていないと語った。

「プレッシャーと楽しさの間に常に関連性があるとは思わない」

「実際、僕は自分自身にたくさんプレッシャーをかけて、高い期待をしている」

「その点では何も変わらない。一定のラインを越えた時や結果を残した時には満足感を得られる。それが変わるとは思わないよ」

「プレッシャーについて言えば、とんでもないプレッシャーの中で選手権を戦えることは幸せなことなんだ。最終的には僕がやりたいのはそういうことなんだ」

「もちろん今年はこれまでとは異なる状況になっているし、大きな挑戦になると思う。でも僕たちはそれを受け入れている。そしてその挑戦を乗り越え、僕たちが考えていた以上の結果を出せればと思っている」

「一番良いのは、目の前のことに集中して一歩一歩進んでいくことだ。周りの考えにとらわれずにね」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
ミック・シューマッハー「父ミハエルの名前によるプレッシャーは無い」皇帝の“名字”に誇り抱く

前の記事

ミック・シューマッハー「父ミハエルの名前によるプレッシャーは無い」皇帝の“名字”に誇り抱く
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー セバスチャン ベッテル
チーム Scuderia Ferrari
執筆者 Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
MotoGP

バレンティーノ・ロッシ、ペトロナスSRTでの初走行は「奇妙な感じ」｜MotoGPカタールテスト

3時間
2
スーパーフォーミュラ

トムス、中嶋のフル参戦が確定せず“苦悩”のシーズンに？　アレジも代役候補と認める

1時間
3
MotoGP

ポル・エスパルガロ、RC213V初乗りに「KTMとはぜんぜん違う！」初日内容には満足げ｜MotoGPカタールテスト

43min
4
MotoGP

中上貴晶「最新型バイクはかなり違っている」エンジンの特性にはポジティブ評価｜MotoGPカタールテスト

2時間
5
MotoGP

MotoGPカタールテスト初日：アプリリアのエスパルガロ兄がトップ。ホンダ加入の弟は17番手

9時間
最新ニュース
ベッテル、フェラーリ最終年で大苦戦も心は“平穏”？「周りの評判は気にしない」
F1

ベッテル、フェラーリ最終年で大苦戦も心は“平穏”？「周りの評判は気にしない」

43分
ミック・シューマッハー「父ミハエルの名前によるプレッシャーは無い」皇帝の“名字”に誇り抱く
F1

ミック・シューマッハー「父ミハエルの名前によるプレッシャーは無い」皇帝の“名字”に誇り抱く

8時間
悲願のタイトル狙うボッタス、今年はもっとワガママに？「自分にもチームにも厳しく！」
F1

悲願のタイトル狙うボッタス、今年はもっとワガママに？「自分にもチームにも厳しく！」

8時間
”スーパーサブ”ヒュルケンベルグ、今季はメルセデスとアストンマーチンの代役候補に？
F1

”スーパーサブ”ヒュルケンベルグ、今季はメルセデスとアストンマーチンの代役候補に？

10時間
ピレリ、F1へのタイヤ供給を2024年末まで延長。18インチタイヤ導入遅れが考慮される
F1

ピレリ、F1へのタイヤ供給を2024年末まで延長。18インチタイヤ導入遅れが考慮される

23時間
最新のビデオ
Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
F1
2021/03/03

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！ 07:57
F1
2021/02/05

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！

More from
Filip Cleeren
ミック・シューマッハー「父ミハエルの名前によるプレッシャーは無い」皇帝の“名字”に誇り抱く
F1 / ニュース

ミック・シューマッハー「父ミハエルの名前によるプレッシャーは無い」皇帝の“名字”に誇り抱く

フェラーリ、2023年からWEC＆ル・マン24時間参戦へ。自社製ハイパーカーを製造
WEC / 速報ニュース

フェラーリ、2023年からWEC＆ル・マン24時間参戦へ。自社製ハイパーカーを製造

「フェラーリからの目標は明確」3年目迎えるジョビナッツィ、結果求められる年に
F1 / 速報ニュース

「フェラーリからの目標は明確」3年目迎えるジョビナッツィ、結果求められる年に

More from
セバスチャン ベッテル
ベッテル、F1へのスプリントレース導入に大反対「本当の問題から目をそらしているだけ」
F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、F1へのスプリントレース導入に大反対「本当の問題から目をそらしているだけ」

F1新車”雑感”解説：アストンマーチンAMR21。今度は”グリーンメルセデス”？
F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：アストンマーチンAMR21。今度は”グリーンメルセデス”？

ジョージ・ラッセルを大きく成長させた、2020年”苦戦”ベッテルとの戦い
F1 / 速報ニュース

ジョージ・ラッセルを大きく成長させた、2020年”苦戦”ベッテルとの戦い

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
フェラーリF1代表、スプリントレースに大きな期待「”目標”が達成できるなら、素晴らしい変更だ」
F1 / 速報ニュース

フェラーリF1代表、スプリントレースに大きな期待「”目標”が達成できるなら、素晴らしい変更だ」

サインツJr.、ピレリ18インチタイヤのテストでクラッシュの噂。本人は多くを語らず
F1 / 速報ニュース

サインツJr.、ピレリ18インチタイヤのテストでクラッシュの噂。本人は多くを語らず

フェラーリF1、新車『SF21』を初始動。マシン発表はテスト開始直前の3月10日に
F1 / 速報ニュース

フェラーリF1、新車『SF21』を初始動。マシン発表はテスト開始直前の3月10日に

Trending 今日

バレンティーノ・ロッシ、ペトロナスSRTでの初走行は「奇妙な感じ」｜MotoGPカタールテスト
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

バレンティーノ・ロッシ、ペトロナスSRTでの初走行は「奇妙な感じ」｜MotoGPカタールテスト

ポル・エスパルガロ、RC213V初乗りに「KTMとはぜんぜん違う！」初日内容には満足げ｜MotoGPカタールテスト
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

ポル・エスパルガロ、RC213V初乗りに「KTMとはぜんぜん違う！」初日内容には満足げ｜MotoGPカタールテスト

トムス、中嶋のフル参戦が確定せず“苦悩”のシーズンに？　アレジも代役候補と認める
スーパーフォーミュラ スーパーフォーミュラ / 速報ニュース

トムス、中嶋のフル参戦が確定せず“苦悩”のシーズンに？　アレジも代役候補と認める

中上貴晶「最新型バイクはかなり違っている」エンジンの特性にはポジティブ評価｜MotoGPカタールテスト
MotoGP MotoGP / 速報ニュース

中上貴晶「最新型バイクはかなり違っている」エンジンの特性にはポジティブ評価｜MotoGPカタールテスト

ジュリアーノ・アレジ、日本でのキャリアをスタート「ここには、どこよりも大きなチャンスがある」
スーパーGT スーパーGT / 速報ニュース

ジュリアーノ・アレジ、日本でのキャリアをスタート「ここには、どこよりも大きなチャンスがある」

MotoGPルーキー、シェイクダウンテストで初ライド。“化け物”マシンに驚き隠さず
MotoGP MotoGP / 速報ニュース

MotoGPルーキー、シェイクダウンテストで初ライド。“化け物”マシンに驚き隠さず

スーパーGT岡山テストGT500車両フォトギャラリー：新カラーリング、限定カラーリングを一気見！
スーパーGT スーパーGT / 速報ニュース

スーパーGT岡山テストGT500車両フォトギャラリー：新カラーリング、限定カラーリングを一気見！

MotoGPカタールテスト初日：アプリリアのエスパルガロ兄がトップ。ホンダ加入の弟は17番手
MotoGP MotoGP / 速報ニュース

MotoGPカタールテスト初日：アプリリアのエスパルガロ兄がトップ。ホンダ加入の弟は17番手

最新ニュース

ベッテル、フェラーリ最終年で大苦戦も心は“平穏”？「周りの評判は気にしない」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、フェラーリ最終年で大苦戦も心は“平穏”？「周りの評判は気にしない」

ミック・シューマッハー「父ミハエルの名前によるプレッシャーは無い」皇帝の“名字”に誇り抱く
F1 F1 / ニュース

ミック・シューマッハー「父ミハエルの名前によるプレッシャーは無い」皇帝の“名字”に誇り抱く

悲願のタイトル狙うボッタス、今年はもっとワガママに？「自分にもチームにも厳しく！」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

悲願のタイトル狙うボッタス、今年はもっとワガママに？「自分にもチームにも厳しく！」

”スーパーサブ”ヒュルケンベルグ、今季はメルセデスとアストンマーチンの代役候補に？
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

”スーパーサブ”ヒュルケンベルグ、今季はメルセデスとアストンマーチンの代役候補に？

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.