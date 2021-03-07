\u30006\u5e74\u9593\u6240\u5c5e\u3057\u305f\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u30922020\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u9650\u308a\u3067\u96e2\u308c\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u304b\u3089\u306f\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u306e\u4e00\u54e1\u3068\u3057\u3066F1\u3092\u6226\u3046\u30bb\u30d0\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u3001\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u306b\u5408\u308f\u306a\u3044\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u82e6\u6226\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u3001\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30eb\u30fb\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u30664\u52dd13\u6557\u3001\u7372\u5f97\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306e98\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u306633\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3068\u3001\u5927\u6557\u3092\u55ab\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead 6年間所属したフェラーリを2020年シーズン限りで離れ、今季からはアストンマーチンの一員としてF1を戦うセバスチャン・ベッテル。彼は昨年、自身のドライビングスタイルに合わないマシンに苦戦してしまい、予選ではチームメイトのシャルル・ルクレールに対して4勝13敗、獲得ポイントはルクレールの98ポイントに対して33ポイントと、大敗を喫してしまった。

　彼はアストンマーチンの2021年マシンAMR21の発表会の中で、昨年の自身のパフォーマンスにどれだけ納得がいっていなかったかを率直に語る一方で、フェラーリでの最後のシーズンも精神的に安らかな状態にあったと話した。
「正直言って、（2020年）シーズン全体が試練だった」とベッテルは言う。
「昨年はこのことについてたくさん考えていた」
「もちろん昨年はパフォーマンスの面、特に自分自身のパフォーマンスの面で満足はしていないけど、それを受け入れたと思っているし後悔はしていないよ」
「自分の基準とするところに達していなかったことは分かっている。人々がどう思っていて、何と言っていて、何と書いていて、同情しているのかは気にしたことがない。自分自身が平穏を保つことが重要だと思うからね」
「今年はとても楽しみにしているし、自分自身にもとても期待をしているよ」
　ベッテルが新天地に選んだのは、昨年までレーシングポイントと呼ばれていたイギリスの中堅チーム。著名な自動車ブランドであるアストンマーチンの名を背負っているとはいえ、1990年代〜2000年代に活躍したジョーダンの流れを汲むこのチームは、フェラーリと比べると規模は小さく、フェラーリほどのプレッシャーはかからないようにも思える。
　しかしながらベッテルは、新しいチームでのプレッシャーがフェラーリ時代よりも少なくなるとは思っていないと語った。
「プレッシャーと楽しさの間に常に関連性があるとは思わない」
「実際、僕は自分自身にたくさんプレッシャーをかけて、高い期待をしている」
「その点では何も変わらない。一定のラインを越えた時や結果を残した時には満足感を得られる。それが変わるとは思わないよ」
「プレッシャーについて言えば、とんでもないプレッシャーの中で選手権を戦えることは幸せなことなんだ。最終的には僕がやりたいのはそういうことなんだ」
「もちろん今年はこれまでとは異なる状況になっているし、大きな挑戦になると思う。でも僕たちはそれを受け入れている。そしてその挑戦を乗り越え、僕たちが考えていた以上の結果を出せればと思っている」
「一番良いのは、目の前のことに集中して一歩一歩進んでいくことだ。周りの考えにとらわれずにね」02\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u306f\u50d5\u304c\u3084\u308a\u305f\u3044\u306e\u306f\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306a\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u4eca\u5e74\u306f\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3057\u3001\u5927\u304d\u306a\u6311\u6226\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u3067\u3082\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u305d\u306e\u6311\u6226\u3092\u4e57\u308a\u8d8a\u3048\u3001\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u304c\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u305f\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u51fa\u305b\u308c\u3070\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u4e00\u756a\u826f\u3044\u306e\u306f\u3001\u76ee\u306e\u524d\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3057\u3066\u4e00\u6b69\u4e00\u6b69\u9032\u3093\u3067\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u5468\u308a\u306e\u8003\u3048\u306b\u3068\u3089\u308f\u308c\u305a\u306b\u306d\u300d\n 