\u3000\u904e\u53bbF1\u30674\u5ea6\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30ba\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u306b\u8f1d\u3044\u3066\u304d\u305f\u30bb\u30d0\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u3089\u306eF1\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u5973\u6027\u306e\u540d\u524d\u3092\u4ed8\u3051\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3082\u300e\u5b98\u80fd\u7684\u306a\u30ea\u30ba\u300f\u300e\u30de\u30eb\u30b2\u30ea\u30fc\u30bf\u300f\u300e\u30b1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u6c5a\u308c\u305f\u59b9\u300f\u306a\u3069\u3001\u5f7c\u306e\u72ec\u7279\u306a\u30cd\u30fc\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u30bb\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u57a3\u9593\u898b\u3048\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u304b\u3089\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u306b\u79fb\u7c4d\u3002\u65b0\u5929\u5730\u3067\u5fa9\u6d3b\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u304c\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\u306e\u76f8\u68d2\u3068\u306a\u308bAMR21\u306e\u540d\u524d\u304c\u300e\u30cf\u30cb\u30fc\u30fb\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u300f\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u660e\u304b\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30cf\u30cb\u30fc\u30fb\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u306f\u30011962\u5e74\u306b\u516c\u958b\u3055\u308c\u305f\u6620\u753b\u300e007\u300f\u30b7\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u306e\u7b2c1\u4f5c\u300e007\uff0f\u30cf\u30cb\u30fc\u30fb\u30ce\u30aa\u300f\u306b\u767b\u5834\u3057\u305f\u201c\u30dc\u30f3\u30c9\u30ac\u30fc\u30eb\u201d\u306e\u540d\u524d\u3002\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u306f007\u30b7\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u306e\u4e3b\u4eba\u516c\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b8\u30a7\u30fc\u30e0\u30ba\u30fb\u30dc\u30f3\u30c9\u306e\u611b\u8eca\u306e\u4ee3\u8868\u683c\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3082\u77e5\u3089\u308c\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u540c\u30b7\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u6df1\u3044\u95a2\u308f\u308a\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3063\u305f\u7d4c\u7def\u304b\u3089\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u3053\u306e\u540d\u524d\u3092\u4ed8\u3051\u305f\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u540d\u524d\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30cf\u30cb\u30fc\u30fb\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u2026\u2026\u3053\u3046\u3044\u3046\u540d\u524d\u306f\u521d\u3081\u3066\u3060\u3002\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u304c\u59cb\u307e\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3001\u826f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u3055\u3089\u306b\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u3001007\u30b7\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u3082\u30c9\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u30fb\u30ce\u30aa\u304c\u304a\u6c17\u306b\u5165\u308a\u3067\u3001\u30dc\u30f3\u30c9\u5f79\u306e\u4ff3\u512a\u3082\u30b7\u30e7\u30fc\u30f3\u30fb\u30b3\u30cd\u30ea\u30fc\u304c\u6c17\u306b\u5165\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u7d9a\u3051\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u597d\u304d\u306a\u6620\u753b\uff1f\u3000\u597d\u304d\u306a\u30dc\u30f3\u30c9\uff1f\u3000\u30b7\u30e7\u30fc\u30f3\u30fb\u30b3\u30cd\u30ea\u30fc\u3082\u305d\u3046\u3060\u3057\u3001\u516c\u5e73\u306b\u8a00\u3048\u3070\u30d4\u30a2\u30fc\u30b9\u30fb\u30d6\u30ed\u30b9\u30ca\u30f3\u3082\u50d5\u306e\u9752\u6625\u3060\u306d\u3002\u3067\u3082\u30b7\u30e7\u30fc\u30f3\u30fb\u30b3\u30cd\u30ea\u30fc\u306f\u826f\u3044\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3093\u3060\u3002\u3069\u306e\u6620\u753b\u304c\u826f\u3044\u304b\uff1f\u3000\u6700\u521d\u306e\u4f5c\u54c1\u304c\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u597d\u304d\u306a\u3093\u3060\u3002\u8981\u3059\u308b\u306b\u30cf\u30cb\u30fc\u30fb\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u307e\u3063\u305f\u8a33\u3060\u304b\u3089\u306d\u300d\n\u3000\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\u306e\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u5145\u5b9f\u3057\u305f\u5f62\u3067\u7d42\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u4fe1\u983c\u6027\u306e\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u3082\u898b\u821e\u308f\u308c\u3001\u8d70\u884c\u6a5f\u4f1a\u304c\u300c100\u5468\u8db3\u308a\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u3060\u304c\u3001\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3082\u5927\u304d\u306a\u5fc3\u914d\u306f\u3057\u3066\u304a\u3089\u305a\u3001\u77ed\u3044\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3082\u6d3b\u304b\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u9032\u6b69\u3092\u9042\u3052\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u3053\u308c\u304b\u3089\u8d77\u3053\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3001\u8ab0\u3082\u304c\u5b8c\u74a7\u306a\u6e96\u5099\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u8a33\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3093\u3060\u300d\u3068\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u3002\n\u300c\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u3042\u308b\u3093\u3060\u3002\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u306f\u3042\u307e\u308a\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u304b\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306f\u4eca\u59a5\u5f53\u306a\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3053\u305d\u8d70\u884c\u6642\u9593\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3059\u3050\u306b\u4e88\u9078\u3001\u6c7a\u52dd\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u8abf\u5b50\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u3066\u3044\u3051\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3044\u306d\u300d\n 