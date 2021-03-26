F1
F1
R
F1
バーレーンGP
25 3月
イベント 進行中 . . .
R
F1
中国GP
チケット
08 4月
Canceled
R
F1
エミリア・ロマーニャGP
16 4月
次のセッションまで……
20 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ポルトガルGP
30 4月
次のセッションまで……
34 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
スペインGP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
40 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
モナコGP
チケット
20 5月
次のセッションまで……
54 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アゼルバイジャンGP
03 6月
次のセッションまで……
68 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
カナダGP
チケット
10 6月
次のセッションまで……
75 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
フランスGP
チケット
24 6月
次のセッションまで……
89 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
オーストリアGP
チケット
01 7月
次のセッションまで……
96 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
イギリスGP
チケット
15 7月
次のセッションまで……
110 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ハンガリーGP
チケット
29 7月
次のセッションまで……
124 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ベルギーGP
チケット
26 8月
次のセッションまで……
152 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
オランダGP
チケット
02 9月
次のセッションまで……
159 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
イタリアGP
チケット
09 9月
次のセッションまで……
166 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ロシアGP
チケット
23 9月
次のセッションまで……
180 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
シンガポールGP
チケット
30 9月
次のセッションまで……
187 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
日本GP
チケット
07 10月
次のセッションまで……
194 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アメリカGP
チケット
21 10月
次のセッションまで……
208 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
メキシコGP
チケット
28 10月
次のセッションまで……
215 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ブラジルGP
05 11月
次のセッションまで……
223 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
240 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
サウジアラビアGP
チケット
03 12月
次のセッションまで……
251 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アブダビGP
チケット
12 12月
次のセッションまで……
260 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ ウイリアムズF1、ルノーのBチーム化を断固拒否「我々は独立したチームであり続ける」 / F1テストで苦戦のメルセデス「どのくらいパフォーマンスを取り戻せたかはわからない」
F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、新マシンの“名前”明かす。アストンマーチンと縁深い『007』にちなんだものに

執筆:

セバスチャン・ベッテルは2021年シーズンを戦うアストンマーチンのF1マシンに、ジェームズ・ボンドにちなんだ名前を付けた。

ベッテル、新マシンの“名前”明かす。アストンマーチンと縁深い『007』にちなんだものに

　過去F1で4度のドライバーズチャンピオンに輝いてきたセバスチャン・ベッテルは、自らのF1マシンに女性の名前を付けてきた。それも『官能的なリズ』『マルゲリータ』『ケイトの汚れた妹』など、彼の独特なネーミングセンスが垣間見えるものだった。

　ベッテルは今季、フェラーリからアストンマーチンに移籍。新天地で復活を目指すことになるが、彼は今季の相棒となるAMR21の名前が『ハニー・ライダー』であることを明かした。

　ハニー・ライダーとは、1962年に公開された映画『007』シリーズの第1作『007／ハニー・ノオ』に登場した“ボンドガール”の名前。アストンマーチンは007シリーズの主人公であるジェームズ・ボンドの愛車の代表格としても知られており、同シリーズに深い関わりを持っている。そういった経緯からベッテルはこの名前を付けたようだ。

　ベッテルは新しいマシンの名前について次のように語った。

「ハニー・ライダー……こういう名前は初めてだ。新しいストーリーが始まるから、良いと思ったんだ」

　さらにベッテルは、007シリーズの中でもドクター・ノオがお気に入りで、ボンド役の俳優もショーン・コネリーが気に入っていると続けた。

「好きな映画？　好きなボンド？　ショーン・コネリーもそうだし、公平に言えばピアース・ブロスナンも僕の青春だね。でもショーン・コネリーは良いスタイルだと思うんだ。どの映画が良いか？　最初の作品が本当に好きなんだ。要するにハニー・ライダーから始まった訳だからね」

　ベッテルは今季のプレシーズンテストを充実した形で終えることができなかった。信頼性のトラブルにも見舞われ、走行機会が「100周足りていない」とコメントしていたベッテルだが、このような状況にあっても大きな心配はしておらず、短いフリー走行の時間も活かしながらチームは進歩を遂げられると考えているようだ。

「これから起こることに対して、誰もが完璧な準備をしている訳ではないと思うんだ」とベッテル。

「レースはたくさんあるんだ。テストではあまりうまくいかなかったけど、そういうこともある」

「僕たちは今妥当なポジションにいると思っている。だからこそ走行時間を活用して、すぐに予選、決勝に向けて調子を上げていけるようにしたいね」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
ウイリアムズF1、ルノーのBチーム化を断固拒否「我々は独立したチームであり続ける」

前の記事

ウイリアムズF1、ルノーのBチーム化を断固拒否「我々は独立したチームであり続ける」

次の記事

F1テストで苦戦のメルセデス「どのくらいパフォーマンスを取り戻せたかはわからない」

F1テストで苦戦のメルセデス「どのくらいパフォーマンスを取り戻せたかはわからない」
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー セバスチャン ベッテル
チーム Aston Martin F1 Team
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
F1

F1テストで苦戦のメルセデス「どのくらいパフォーマンスを取り戻せたかはわからない」

6min
2
F1

ウイリアムズF1、ルノーのBチーム化を断固拒否「我々は独立したチームであり続ける」

2時間
3
F1

角田裕毅、テスト2番手ラップでの”DRS早めに使用”疑惑を説明。効果は0.2〜0.3秒？

17時間
4
MotoGP

各メーカー・ライダーの序列、カタール連戦では不透明？　アレックス・マルケス「分かるのは第4戦以降」

22時間
5
General

富士スピードウェイ隣接の新ホテル、その名称が決定「モータースポーツとホスピタリティを融合」

18時間
最新ニュース
F1テストで苦戦のメルセデス「どのくらいパフォーマンスを取り戻せたかはわからない」
F1

F1テストで苦戦のメルセデス「どのくらいパフォーマンスを取り戻せたかはわからない」

6分
ベッテル、新マシンの“名前”明かす。アストンマーチンと縁深い『007』にちなんだものに
F1

ベッテル、新マシンの“名前”明かす。アストンマーチンと縁深い『007』にちなんだものに

7分
ウイリアムズF1、ルノーのBチーム化を断固拒否「我々は独立したチームであり続ける」
F1

ウイリアムズF1、ルノーのBチーム化を断固拒否「我々は独立したチームであり続ける」

2時間
美しきF1マシン：「フル参戦1年目の中嶋悟＆アイルトン・セナの相棒」ロータス99T・ホンダ
F1

美しきF1マシン：「フル参戦1年目の中嶋悟＆アイルトン・セナの相棒」ロータス99T・ホンダ

13時間
ホンダF1、最後のシーズンがいよいよ開幕。田辺TD、手応え十分「良い準備ができている」
F1

ホンダF1、最後のシーズンがいよいよ開幕。田辺TD、手応え十分「良い準備ができている」

14時間
最新のビデオ
Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
F1
2021/03/03

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！ 07:57
F1
2021/02/05

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
ウイリアムズF1、ルノーのBチーム化を断固拒否「我々は独立したチームであり続ける」
F1 / ニュース

ウイリアムズF1、ルノーのBチーム化を断固拒否「我々は独立したチームであり続ける」

ウイリアムズF1が体制を強化。元VWのWRCプロジェクトリーダーをテクニカルディレクターに任命
F1 / 速報ニュース

ウイリアムズF1が体制を強化。元VWのWRCプロジェクトリーダーをテクニカルディレクターに任命

ジョージ・ラッセル、グロージャンの後任としてGPDA理事に就任。初の非ドライバー理事も誕生
F1 / 速報ニュース

ジョージ・ラッセル、グロージャンの後任としてGPDA理事に就任。初の非ドライバー理事も誕生

More from
セバスチャン ベッテル
ベッテル、ピンクヘルメットへの変身に葛藤はなし。環境問題への“認識”広げることを重視
F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、ピンクヘルメットへの変身に葛藤はなし。環境問題への“認識”広げることを重視

新たな環境で戦いを続けるベッテル、アストンマーチンF1への適応は「とても面白い」
F1 / 速報ニュース

新たな環境で戦いを続けるベッテル、アストンマーチンF1への適応は「とても面白い」

ストロール、F1王者ベッテルの経験値を肌で実感「彼のフィードバックは的確」 Bahrain March testing
F1 / 速報ニュース

ストロール、F1王者ベッテルの経験値を肌で実感「彼のフィードバックは的確」

More from
Aston Martin F1 Team
メルセデスF1は開幕戦までに復活するはず……ベッテルの確信
F1 / 速報ニュース

メルセデスF1は開幕戦までに復活するはず……ベッテルの確信

ベッテル、トラブル続発でしっかり走り込めず「若い頃だったらパニックになっていたはず」
F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、トラブル続発でしっかり走り込めず「若い頃だったらパニックになっていたはず」

アストンマーチンのベッテル、トラブルで満足なテストできず「100周足りないよ！」
F1 / ニュース

アストンマーチンのベッテル、トラブルで満足なテストできず「100周足りないよ！」

Trending 今日

F1テストで苦戦のメルセデス「どのくらいパフォーマンスを取り戻せたかはわからない」
F1 F1 / ニュース

F1テストで苦戦のメルセデス「どのくらいパフォーマンスを取り戻せたかはわからない」

ウイリアムズF1、ルノーのBチーム化を断固拒否「我々は独立したチームであり続ける」
F1 F1 / ニュース

ウイリアムズF1、ルノーのBチーム化を断固拒否「我々は独立したチームであり続ける」

角田裕毅、テスト2番手ラップでの”DRS早めに使用”疑惑を説明。効果は0.2〜0.3秒？
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

角田裕毅、テスト2番手ラップでの”DRS早めに使用”疑惑を説明。効果は0.2〜0.3秒？

各メーカー・ライダーの序列、カタール連戦では不透明？　アレックス・マルケス「分かるのは第4戦以降」
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

各メーカー・ライダーの序列、カタール連戦では不透明？　アレックス・マルケス「分かるのは第4戦以降」

富士スピードウェイ隣接の新ホテル、その名称が決定「モータースポーツとホスピタリティを融合」
General General / 速報ニュース

富士スピードウェイ隣接の新ホテル、その名称が決定「モータースポーツとホスピタリティを融合」

美しきF1マシン：「フル参戦1年目の中嶋悟＆アイルトン・セナの相棒」ロータス99T・ホンダ
F1 F1 / Nostalgia

美しきF1マシン：「フル参戦1年目の中嶋悟＆アイルトン・セナの相棒」ロータス99T・ホンダ

セルジオ・ペレス「心の底から楽しみにしている」“夢見た”レッドブルで初レース戦に臨む
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

セルジオ・ペレス「心の底から楽しみにしている」“夢見た”レッドブルで初レース戦に臨む

レーシングカーは奥が深い！　トップエンジニアでも”計り知れない”世界
スーパーフォーミュラ スーパーフォーミュラ / 速報ニュース

レーシングカーは奥が深い！　トップエンジニアでも”計り知れない”世界

最新ニュース

F1テストで苦戦のメルセデス「どのくらいパフォーマンスを取り戻せたかはわからない」
F1 F1 / ニュース

F1テストで苦戦のメルセデス「どのくらいパフォーマンスを取り戻せたかはわからない」

ベッテル、新マシンの“名前”明かす。アストンマーチンと縁深い『007』にちなんだものに
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、新マシンの“名前”明かす。アストンマーチンと縁深い『007』にちなんだものに

ウイリアムズF1、ルノーのBチーム化を断固拒否「我々は独立したチームであり続ける」
F1 F1 / ニュース

ウイリアムズF1、ルノーのBチーム化を断固拒否「我々は独立したチームであり続ける」

美しきF1マシン：「フル参戦1年目の中嶋悟＆アイルトン・セナの相棒」ロータス99T・ホンダ
F1 F1 / Nostalgia

美しきF1マシン：「フル参戦1年目の中嶋悟＆アイルトン・セナの相棒」ロータス99T・ホンダ

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.