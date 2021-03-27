バーレーンGP初日は”控えめ”だったベッテル「試したいことはまだたくさんある！」

\u3000F1\u306e2021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u306e\u521d\u65e5\u3001\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u306e\u30bb\u30d0\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306fFP1\u306712\u756a\u624b\u3001FP2\u309214\u756a\u624b\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002FP2\u3067\u306f\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3057\u305f\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\uff08\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\uff09\u304b\u3089\u306f0.922\u79d2\u5dee\u3092\u3064\u3051\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30fb\u30b9\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u306fFP1\u306713\u756a\u624b\u3001FP2\u30678\u756a\u624b\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u6628\u5e74\u30b3\u30f3\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u30ba\u30e9\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b04\u4f4d\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u305f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u304c\u524d\u8eab\u306e\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u306b\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u63a7\u3048\u3081\u306a\u521d\u65e5\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u3088\u3046\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3010\u52d5\u753b\u30112021\u5e74F1\u7b2c1\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c3\u56de\u76ee\u30cf\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\n\n\n\u3000\u5148\u65e5\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u3001\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u304c\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u3088\u308a\u8d70\u884c\u6642\u9593\u3092\u5927\u5e45\u306b\u5931\u3063\u305f\u5f71\u97ff\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306e\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u306e\u8d70\u884c\u8ddd\u96e2\u306f117\u5468\u3002\u8d70\u884c\u8ddd\u96e2\u304c237\u5468\u3068\u6700\u591a\u3060\u3063\u305f\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\uff08\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\uff09\u3068\u6bd4\u3079\u308b\u3068\u3001\u534a\u5206\u4ee5\u4e0b\u3060\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u307e\u305f\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u304b\u3089\u91d1\u66dc\u65e5\u306e\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c\u306e\u6642\u9593\u304c90\u5206\u304b\u308960\u5206\u306b\u77ed\u7e2e\u3002\u5404\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306e\u8d70\u884c\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3092\u77ed\u304f\u306a\u3063\u305f\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u306a\u3093\u3068\u304b\u8a70\u3081\u8fbc\u3082\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u5168\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u304c\u305d\u308c\u306b\u6163\u308c\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5fd9\u3057\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306d\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c\u3092\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u4e0e\u3048\u3089\u308c\u305f\u6642\u9593\u3092\u6700\u5927\u9650\u306b\u4f7f\u304a\u3046\u3068\u3057\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u3060\u304b\u3089\u307e\u30601\u54681\u5468\u8d70\u884c\u3092\u7a4d\u307f\u91cd\u306d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3001\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306b\u6163\u308c\u3066\u30ea\u30ba\u30e0\u3092\u63b4\u3080\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u50d5\u306f\u8272\u3005\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a66\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u307e\u3060\u307e\u3060\u8a66\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3001\u5b66\u3073\u305f\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u3042\u308b\u3002\u697d\u3057\u307f\u3060\u306d\u300d\n\u3000\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u30011\u5468\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u597d\u307f\u306b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u8fbc\u3080\u3053\u3068\u306b\u82e6\u52b4\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a8d\u3081\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306b\u6163\u308c\u3066\u3001\u9650\u754c\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u305b\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u307e\u3067\u306b\u306f\u3001\u307e\u3060\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u3084\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6b8b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u4eca\u306e\u3068\u3053\u308d\u306f\u3001\u3061\u3087\u3063\u3068\u6d6e\u304d\u6c88\u307f\u304c\u6fc0\u3057\u3044\u611f\u3058\u3060\u306d\u300d\n\u300c\u3042\u308b\u6642\u306f\u3059\u3054\u304f\u826f\u3044\u3093\u3060\u3051\u3069\u3001\u307e\u305f\u5225\u306e\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u3067\u306f\u5927\u304d\u304f\u5916\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3002\u3067\u3082\u305d\u308c\u306f\u666e\u901a\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u3067\u3082\u660e\u65e5\u306f\u3082\u3063\u3068\u5b89\u5b9a\u3057\u305f\u8d70\u308a\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3001\u3069\u3053\u3067\u3082\u9650\u754c\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u305b\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u305f\u3044\u300d\n\u3000\u77ed\u304f\u306a\u3063\u305f\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u3001\u591a\u5fd9\u306a1\u65e5\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a8d\u3081\u3064\u3064\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306f\u4ed5\u65b9\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\u3068\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u4eca\u306f\u5348\u5f8c\u3084\u5915\u65b9\u306b\u8a66\u3057\u305f\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u660e\u65e5\u306f\u3082\u3046\u5c11\u3057\u30af\u30ea\u30a2\u3067\u843d\u3061\u7740\u3044\u305f\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305f\u3060\u305d\u308c\u306f\u4ed6\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3082\u540c\u3058\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3051\u3069\u306d\u300d\n\u3000\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP2\u65e5\u76ee\u3001FP3\u3067\u306f14\u756a\u624b\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u30029\u756a\u624b\u306e\u30b9\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u3068\u306f\u5c11\u3057\u5dee\u304c\u3064\u3051\u3089\u308c\u305f\u5370\u8c61\u3060\u304c\u3001\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u306f\u4e0a\u4f4d\u306b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u6ce8\u76ee\u3060\u3002\n 