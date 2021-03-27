F1
バーレーンGP
F1バーレーンFP3：フェルスタッペンがフリー走行完全制覇。ガスリー3番手、角田裕毅13番手
F1 / バーレーンGP / 速報ニュース

バーレーンGP初日は”控えめ”だったベッテル「試したいことはまだたくさんある！」

執筆:

アストンマーチンのセバスチャン・ベッテルは、控えめに終わったバーレーンGP初日について、まだたくさんやることが残っていると語った。

バーレーンGP初日は”控えめ”だったベッテル「試したいことはまだたくさんある！」

　F1の2021年シーズン開幕戦バーレーンGPの初日、アストンマーチンのセバスチャン・ベッテルはFP1で12番手、FP2を14番手となった。FP2ではトップタイムを記録したマックス・フェルスタッペン（レッドブル）からは0.922秒差をつけられた。

　ベッテルのチームメイトであるランス・ストロールはFP1で13番手、FP2で8番手だった。昨年コンストラクターズランキング4位を獲得したレーシングポイントが前身のアストンマーチンにしては、控えめな初日だったと言えよう。

　先日バーレーンで行なわれたプレシーズンテストで、ベッテルがマシントラブルにより走行時間を大幅に失った影響もあるだろう。ベッテルのテストでの走行距離は117周。走行距離が237周と最多だったピエール・ガスリー（アルファタウリ）と比べると、半分以下だったのだ。

　また、今季から金曜日のフリー走行の時間が90分から60分に短縮。各チームはこれまでの走行プログラムを短くなったセッションになんとか詰め込もうとしており、全ドライバーがそれに慣れる必要があった。

「忙しかったね」と、ベッテルはフリー走行を振り返った。

「僕たちは、与えられた時間を最大限に使おうとした」

「だからまだ1周1周走行を積み重ねることが、クルマに慣れてリズムを掴むのに役立つと思う。僕は色々なことを試している。まだまだ試したいこと、学びたいことがたくさんある。楽しみだね」

　ベッテルは、1周を通じてマシンを自分の好みに合わせ込むことに苦労していることを認めた。

「クルマに慣れて、限界を引き出せるようになるまでには、まだたくさんやるべきことが残っていると感じている。今のところは、ちょっと浮き沈みが激しい感じだね」

「ある時はすごく良いんだけど、また別のコーナーでは大きく外してしまう。でもそれは普通のことだ。でも明日はもっと安定した走りができるようになって、どこでも限界を引き出せるようになりたい」

　短くなったセッションについては、多忙な1日だったと認めつつ「それは仕方ないことだ」と付け加えた。

「今は午後や夕方に試したいくつかの方法を検討しており、明日はもう少しクリアで落ち着いた状況になることを期待している。ただそれは他のチームも同じだろうけどね」

　バーレーンGP2日目、FP3では14番手となったベッテル。9番手のストロールとは少し差がつけられた印象だが、予選では上位につけることができるか注目だ。

 

