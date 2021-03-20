新たな環境で戦いを続けるベッテル、アストンマーチンF1への適応は「とても面白い」

\u30004\u5ea6\u306eF1\u738b\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30bb\u30d0\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u304b\u3089\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u306b\u79fb\u7c4d\u3002\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u74b0\u5883\u30672021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3092\u8fce\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u5148\u65e5\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u3001\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u3068\u521d\u3081\u3066\u306e\u516c\u5f0f\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u81e8\u3093\u3060\u304c\u3001\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u307e\u3060\u6539\u5584\u3059\u3079\u304d\u70b9\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u90e8\u5206\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u5f37\u8abf\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\nRead 「みんなのことを知ることが大切だ。彼らが行っていることを理解するのは当然だけど、クルマについて話すことはたくさあるんだ」
　そうベッテルは語った。
「クルマに関しては、ステアリングのフィーリングが違うんだ。もちろん、全てのF1マシンにはパワーステアリングが搭載されているけど、そのセットアップはそれぞれ微妙に異なっているんだ。結局のところ自分がクルマをドライブする時、手の中にあるのはステアリングホイールなんだ」
　アストンマーチンのマシンは、レーキ角(マシンの前傾角)の小さいマシンだ。これまでベッテルがレッドブルやフェラーリでドライブしてきたハイレーキ・コンセプトとは大きく異なっている。
「クルマの哲学は異なっている」
「違うチーム、違うクルマだから走りも少し違ってくる。パワーユニットも違うから、走らせ方も変わってくるんだ」
「公の場で比較するのはフェアではないと思うので、詳細は省くけど当然そういう違いはあって、慣れるのに少し時間がかかる」
「クルマの中の環境も、快適さという点で異なる。ペダルやシートの感触も違うんだ。小さなことだけど、それらの積み重なりなんだ」
　ベッテルは、マシンコンセプトが異なるアストンマーチンで、新しい挑戦に臨むことはとても魅力的だと話した。
「僕にとって、それはとても面白いことなんだ」
「それは単純なことじゃない。レーキ角を下げたらメルセデス、上げたらレッドブルになるわけじゃない。もっともっと複雑なんだ。もっと色々な要素が組み合わさっていることなんだ」 