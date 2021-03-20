F1
F1
R
F1
Spanish GP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
46 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
245 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Saudi Arabia GP
チケット
03 12月
次のセッションまで……
257 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ 元F1ドライバーのタルソ・マルケス、新型コロナ感染で重篤な症状に苦しむ「一時は死を覚悟」 / フェラーリF1にもはや”奇妙な”雰囲気はない……ルクレール、チームの復活を期待
F1 / 速報ニュース

新たな環境で戦いを続けるベッテル、アストンマーチンF1への適応は「とても面白い」

執筆:

セバスチャン・ベッテルは、アストンマーチンF1チームをもっと良く知ること、新車のステアリング特性を把握することが改善課題だと語った。

新たな環境で戦いを続けるベッテル、アストンマーチンF1への適応は「とても面白い」

　4度のF1王者であるセバスチャン・ベッテルは、今季フェラーリからアストンマーチンに移籍。新たな環境で2021年シーズンを迎えることとなった。

　先日バーレーンで行なわれたプレシーズンテストで、アストンマーチンと初めての公式セッションに臨んだが、ベッテルはまだ改善すべき点があると感じている部分があると強調した。

Read Also:

「みんなのことを知ることが大切だ。彼らが行っていることを理解するのは当然だけど、クルマについて話すことはたくさんあるんだ」

　そうベッテルは語った。

「クルマに関しては、ステアリングのフィーリングが違うんだ。もちろん、全てのF1マシンにはパワーステアリングが搭載されているけど、そのセットアップはそれぞれ微妙に異なっているんだ。結局のところ自分がクルマをドライブする時、手の中にあるのはステアリングホイールなんだ」

　アストンマーチンのマシンは、レーキ角（マシンの前傾角）の小さいマシンだ。これまでベッテルがレッドブルやフェラーリでドライブしてきたハイレーキ・コンセプトとは大きく異なっている。

「クルマの哲学は異なっている」

「違うチーム、違うクルマだから走りも少し違ってくる。パワーユニットも違うから、走らせ方も変わってくるんだ」

「公の場で比較するのはフェアではないと思うので、詳細は省くけど当然そういう違いはあって、慣れるのに少し時間がかかる」

「クルマの中の環境も、快適さという点で異なる。ペダルやシートの感触も違うんだ。小さなことだけど、それらの積み重なりなんだ」

　ベッテルは、マシンコンセプトが異なるアストンマーチンで、新しい挑戦に臨むことはとても魅力的だと話した。

「僕にとって、それはとても面白いことなんだ」

「それは単純なことじゃない。レーキ角を下げたらメルセデス、上げたらレッドブルになるわけじゃない。もっともっと複雑なんだ。もっと色々な要素が組み合わさっていることなんだ」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
元F1ドライバーのタルソ・マルケス、新型コロナ感染で重篤な症状に苦しむ「一時は死を覚悟」

前の記事

元F1ドライバーのタルソ・マルケス、新型コロナ感染で重篤な症状に苦しむ「一時は死を覚悟」

次の記事

フェラーリF1にもはや”奇妙な”雰囲気はない……ルクレール、チームの復活を期待

フェラーリF1にもはや”奇妙な”雰囲気はない……ルクレール、チームの復活を期待
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー セバスチャン ベッテル
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
MotoGP

ミラーの“特殊な”乗り方はコピーできない？　新人マリーニ「ヤマハのように曲がっている」

1d
2
F1

フェラーリF1にもはや”奇妙な”雰囲気はない……ルクレール、チームの復活を期待

1時間
3
F1

セーフティカーはもはや“時代遅れ”なのか？　海外記者が徹底考察

1d
4
Moto2

Moto2カタールテスト1日目：KTM Ajo移籍のガードナー首位。Moto2昇格の小椋藍は18番手

5時間
5
スーパーGT

23号車NISMOは“寒さ”への対策が急務。「完璧な解決策を見出せていない」とクインタレッリ

23時間
最新ニュース
NetflixのF1番組、第3シーズン配信開始。ハース代表「ドラマチックにするのは彼らの仕事」
F1

NetflixのF1番組、第3シーズン配信開始。ハース代表「ドラマチックにするのは彼らの仕事」

2分
フェラーリF1にもはや”奇妙な”雰囲気はない……ルクレール、チームの復活を期待
F1

フェラーリF1にもはや”奇妙な”雰囲気はない……ルクレール、チームの復活を期待

1時間
新たな環境で戦いを続けるベッテル、アストンマーチンF1への適応は「とても面白い」
F1

新たな環境で戦いを続けるベッテル、アストンマーチンF1への適応は「とても面白い」

4時間
元F1ドライバーのタルソ・マルケス、新型コロナ感染で重篤な症状に苦しむ「一時は死を覚悟」
F1

元F1ドライバーのタルソ・マルケス、新型コロナ感染で重篤な症状に苦しむ「一時は死を覚悟」

6時間
ハミルトン、右腕の離脱でマネジメントチームを再編成。“3つ目の自宅”もイギリスに確保
F1

ハミルトン、右腕の離脱でマネジメントチームを再編成。“3つ目の自宅”もイギリスに確保

20時間
最新のビデオ
Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
F1
2021/03/03

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！ 07:57
F1
2021/02/05

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1サウジアラビアGP、ジェッダ市街地コースのレイアウトが発表。総コーナー27の高速サーキットに Saudi Arabia GP
ビデオ・インサイド
F1 / 速報ニュース

F1サウジアラビアGP、ジェッダ市街地コースのレイアウトが発表。総コーナー27の高速サーキットに

F1スプリントレース実施に向け、残された課題は“予算面”。マシン損傷に対する補償はどうなる？
F1 / 速報ニュース

F1スプリントレース実施に向け、残された課題は“予算面”。マシン損傷に対する補償はどうなる？

ウイリアムズF1、”尖った”空力コンセプトで浮上目指す。浮き沈みの激しい1年を覚悟
F1 / 速報ニュース

ウイリアムズF1、”尖った”空力コンセプトで浮上目指す。浮き沈みの激しい1年を覚悟

More from
セバスチャン ベッテル
ストロール、F1王者ベッテルの経験値を肌で実感「彼のフィードバックは的確」 Bahrain March testing
F1 / 速報ニュース

ストロール、F1王者ベッテルの経験値を肌で実感「彼のフィードバックは的確」

メルセデスF1は開幕戦までに復活するはず……ベッテルの確信
F1 / 速報ニュース

メルセデスF1は開幕戦までに復活するはず……ベッテルの確信

ベッテル、トラブル続発でしっかり走り込めず「若い頃だったらパニックになっていたはず」
F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、トラブル続発でしっかり走り込めず「若い頃だったらパニックになっていたはず」

Trending 今日

ミラーの“特殊な”乗り方はコピーできない？　新人マリーニ「ヤマハのように曲がっている」
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

ミラーの“特殊な”乗り方はコピーできない？　新人マリーニ「ヤマハのように曲がっている」

フェラーリF1にもはや”奇妙な”雰囲気はない……ルクレール、チームの復活を期待
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

フェラーリF1にもはや”奇妙な”雰囲気はない……ルクレール、チームの復活を期待

セーフティカーはもはや“時代遅れ”なのか？　海外記者が徹底考察
F1 F1 / コメンタリー

セーフティカーはもはや“時代遅れ”なのか？　海外記者が徹底考察

Moto2カタールテスト1日目：KTM Ajo移籍のガードナー首位。Moto2昇格の小椋藍は18番手
Moto2 Moto2 / テストレポート

Moto2カタールテスト1日目：KTM Ajo移籍のガードナー首位。Moto2昇格の小椋藍は18番手

23号車NISMOは“寒さ”への対策が急務。「完璧な解決策を見出せていない」とクインタレッリ
スーパーGT スーパーGT / 速報ニュース

23号車NISMOは“寒さ”への対策が急務。「完璧な解決策を見出せていない」とクインタレッリ

フォーミュラE、新規開催候補地の上位は「日本」。近い将来実現する？
フォーミュラE フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

フォーミュラE、新規開催候補地の上位は「日本」。近い将来実現する？

要求厳しいF1王者アロンソの存在、アルピーヌF1にポジティブな影響とチーム上層
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

要求厳しいF1王者アロンソの存在、アルピーヌF1にポジティブな影響とチーム上層

ロッシ「2021年のヤマハは“クレバー”」ペトロナスSRTの雰囲気にも高評価
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

ロッシ「2021年のヤマハは“クレバー”」ペトロナスSRTの雰囲気にも高評価

最新ニュース

NetflixのF1番組、第3シーズン配信開始。ハース代表「ドラマチックにするのは彼らの仕事」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

NetflixのF1番組、第3シーズン配信開始。ハース代表「ドラマチックにするのは彼らの仕事」

フェラーリF1にもはや”奇妙な”雰囲気はない……ルクレール、チームの復活を期待
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

フェラーリF1にもはや”奇妙な”雰囲気はない……ルクレール、チームの復活を期待

新たな環境で戦いを続けるベッテル、アストンマーチンF1への適応は「とても面白い」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

新たな環境で戦いを続けるベッテル、アストンマーチンF1への適応は「とても面白い」

元F1ドライバーのタルソ・マルケス、新型コロナ感染で重篤な症状に苦しむ「一時は死を覚悟」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

元F1ドライバーのタルソ・マルケス、新型コロナ感染で重篤な症状に苦しむ「一時は死を覚悟」

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.