ベッテル、BWTのアンバサダーに就任。今季からピンクのヘルメットを採用
F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、BWTのアンバサダーに就任。今季からピンクのヘルメットを採用

執筆:

セバスチャン・ベッテルは、BWTのアンバサダーに就任したことを受け、今季からデザインを一新したピンクのヘルメットでレースに臨む。

ベッテル、BWTのアンバサダーに就任。今季からピンクのヘルメットを採用

　今季からアストンマーチンF1チームに加入したセバスチャン・ベッテル。彼はオーストリアの水処理会社であるBWTのアンバサダーに就任し、ヘルメットカラーをピンクに変更した。

　アストンマーチンは昨年までレーシングポイントとしてF1に参戦していたが、その際はBWTのイメージカラーであるピンクをマシンカラーに採用しており、グリッドでも一際目を引くチームとなっていた。ただ今季からチームのタイトルスポンサーがコグニザントに変更となり、メインのカラーリングはアストンマーチンを象徴するブリティッシュグリーンに。BWTは支援を継続したものの、ピンクは細いラインとして入れられるに留まった。

Read Also:

　しかしながら、その鮮やかなピンクはベッテルのヘルメットにも落とし込まれることになった。彼は昨年まで、白地に母国のドイツ国旗をイメージしたストライプが入ったヘルメットを採用していたが、今年はBWTのアンバサダーに就任することとなり、それに伴ってヘルメットデザインを一新させた。

　BWTは、ペットボトルではなく蛇口から直接飲める健康的な飲料水を提供するための運動を行なっているが、その認知度を高めるためにベッテルとタイアップしたようだ。

　ベッテルのヘルメットはメインカラーが淡いピンクとなり、昨年はドイツ国旗カラーとなっていた3本の縦縞には赤〜ピンクがグラデーションのようにあしらわれている。そして後方には『Change the world, sip by sip（ひと口ずつ、世界を変えていこう）』とのメッセージが掲げられている。

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin with his helmet

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin with his helmet

Photo by: Aston Martin

　このパートナーシップについて、ベッテルは次のように語った。

「未来というのはとても大事で、僕たちは子供たちや若者のためにも、地球を守るために最善を尽くさないといけない。僕たちは皆この責務を負っているし、皆がひとつになれば変化をもたらすことができる」

「F1ドライバーとしてこのテーマについて発言し、自分の声に耳を傾けてもらうのは正しいことだと思っている。同じ視点と目標を共有しているBWTというパートナーを見つけられたことを嬉しく思う。プラスチックの廃棄量を減らすことで、世界を“ひと口ずつ”良くすることができるんだ」

　なお、F1も今季からプラスチック廃棄物削減の取り組みとして、スタッフの使い捨てペットボトルの使用を禁止。彼らはF1のイベントからプラスチックを排除し、廃棄物を100％再利用可能とすることを目指している。

 

Read Also:

ホンダF1新骨格パワーユニット始動。初日はトラブルフリー……田辺TD「良い初日だった」

ホンダF1新骨格パワーユニット始動。初日はトラブルフリー……田辺TD「良い初日だった」

角田裕毅に燃料システムのトラブル「明日の走行開始までに解決できるはず」

角田裕毅に燃料システムのトラブル「明日の走行開始までに解決できるはず」
この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー セバスチャン ベッテル
チーム アストンマーチン・レーシング
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

