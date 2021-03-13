ベッテル、BWTのアンバサダーに就任。今季からピンクのヘルメットを採用

\u3000\u4eca\u5b63\u304b\u3089\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3F1\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u52a0\u5165\u3057\u305f\u30bb\u30d0\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u30aa\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30a2\u306e\u6c34\u51e6\u7406\u4f1a\u793e\u3067\u3042\u308bBWT\u306e\u30a2\u30f3\u30d0\u30b5\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u5c31\u4efb\u3057\u3001\u30d8\u30eb\u30e1\u30c3\u30c8\u30ab\u30e9\u30fc\u3092\u30d4\u30f3\u30af\u306b\u5909\u66f4\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u307e\u3067\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3068\u3057\u3066F1\u306b\u53c2\u6226\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u969b\u306fBWT\u306e\u30a4\u30e1\u30fc\u30b8\u30ab\u30e9\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30d4\u30f3\u30af\u3092\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u30ab\u30e9\u30fc\u306b\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u3067\u3082\u4e00\u969b\u76ee\u3092\u5f15\u304f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u305f\u3060\u4eca\u5b63\u304b\u3089\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u30b9\u30dd\u30f3\u30b5\u30fc\u304c\u30b3\u30b0\u30cb\u30b6\u30f3\u30c8\u306b\u5909\u66f4\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\u30e1\u30a4\u30f3\u306e\u30ab\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u3092\u8c61\u5fb4\u3059\u308b\u30d6\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30b0\u30ea\u30fc\u30f3\u306b\u3002BWT\u306f\u652f\u63f4\u3092\u7d99\u7d9a\u3057\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u30d4\u30f3\u30af\u306f\u7d30\u3044\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u3068\u3057\u3066\u5165\u308c\u3089\u308c\u308b\u306b\u7559\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead しかしながら、その鮮やかなピンクはベッテルのヘルメットにも落とし込まれることになった。彼は昨年まで、白地に母国のドイツ国旗をイメージしたストライプが入ったヘルメットを採用していたが、今年はBWTのアンバサダーに就任することとなり、それに伴ってヘルメットデザインを一新させた。
　BWTは、ペットボトルではなく蛇口から直接飲める健康的な飲料水を提供するための運動を行なっているが、その認知度を高めるためにベッテルとタイアップしたようだ。
　ベッテルのヘルメットはメインカラーが淡いピンクとなり、昨年はドイツ国旗カラーとなっていた3本の縦縞には赤〜ピンクがグラデーションのようにあしらわれている。そして後方には『Change the world, sip by sip\uff08\u3072\u3068\u53e3\u305a\u3064\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u3092\u5909\u3048\u3066\u3044\u3053\u3046\uff09\u300f\u3068\u306e\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u304c\u63b2\u3052\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nSebastian Vettel, Aston Martin with his helmet\nPhoto by: Aston このパートナーシップについて、ベッテルは次のように語った。
「未来というのはとても大事で、僕たちは子供たちや若者のためにも、地球を守るために最善を尽くさないといけない。僕たちは皆この責務を負っているし、皆がひとつになれば変化をもたらすことができる」
「F1ドライバーとしてこのテーマについて発言し、自分の声に耳を傾けてもらうのは正しいことだと思っている。同じ視点と目標を共有しているBWTというパートナーを見つけられたことを嬉しく思う。プラスチックの廃棄量を減らすことで、世界を"ひと口ずつ"良くすることができるんだ」
　なお、F1も今季からプラスチック廃棄物削減の取り組みとして、スタッフの使い捨てペットボトルの使用を禁止。彼らはF1のイベントからプラスチックを排除し、廃棄物を100％再利用可能とすることを目指している。 