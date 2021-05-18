チケット
F1 ニュース

ウイリアムズのエンジニア、ジョージ・ラッセルの”可能性”に太鼓判「ハミルトンのキャリア初期のようだ」

執筆:

ウイリアムズのビークル・パフォーマンス責任者のデイブ・ロブソンは、チームのドライバーであるジョージ・ラッセルが、ルイス・ハミルトンのキャリア初期のパフォーマンスに非常に近いモノを発揮しており、将来同様の成功を収める「可能性を秘めている」と語る。

ウイリアムズのエンジニア、ジョージ・ラッセルの”可能性”に太鼓判「ハミルトンのキャリア初期のようだ」

　2019年にウイリアムズからF1デビューを果たしたジョージ・ラッセル。同チームのビークル・パフォーマンス責任者であるデイブ・ロブソンは、現在のラッセルが、今や最強ドライバーの名をほしいままにしているルイス・ハミルトンがF1デビューを果たした頃と同じようなパフォーマンスを発揮しており、将来ハミルトンと同じような成功を収める「可能性を秘めている」と語る。

　ロブソンはかつて、マクラーレンでも働いていた経験のある人物。2015年にウイリアムズに移籍する前まで、マクラーレンでジェンソン・バトンのレースエンジニアを務めるなどしていた。ハミルトンは当時そのマクラーレンからF1デビューを果たし、参戦2年目の2008年に最初のワールドタイトルを獲得した。

　そのハミルトンは、先日のスペインGPで、前人未到の100回目のポールポジションを獲得した。それについて語ったロブソンは、デビュー初期の頃から、ハミルトンにはモータースポーツで成功を収めるために必要な”何か”を、”常に持っていた”と説明した。

　ロブソンはまた、今のラッセルにもハミルトンの初期と同じような特徴があると考えているという。そしてデビュー前にラッセルと初めて会った時から、定期的に助言していると明かした。

「確かに、いくつかの類似点があると思う」

　ロブソンはそう語った。

「ジョージに初めて会った時から、それは明らかだった。そして我々は、グローブ（ウイリアムズのファクトリー）にあるシミュレータで、彼を走らせた。その後で、彼をロードカーに乗せ、飛行場の周りを走らせた」

「繰り返しになるけど、何かがあった。そこには確かに何かがあったんだ」

「彼には才能があると思う。彼はルイスと同じような感じだし、その領域に辿り着く可能性があると思う。確かにね」

　そう語るロブソンだが、ハミルトンが達成した”100ポールポジション”という記録は、「驚異的な成果」だとも語った。

「彼はその過程で、かなり印象的なチームメイトに対しても、それを成し遂げてきた。それも印象的なことだ」

　そうロブソンは言う。

「確かに私は、彼と何年も一緒に仕事をしたというわけではない。でも彼は、常にそういった何かを見せてきた」

「彼にはそれだけの何かがある。定義することすらできない、特別なモノがね」

「彼が子供の頃から、それは明らかだった。マクラーレンは、彼をエルビントン（空港／直線での空力テスト走行を実施）でテストし、滑走路を行ったり来たりさせた」

「彼は10分後には退屈しきっていた。ほとんどの若者たちが、エルビントンに連れて行かれると、滑走路を行ったり来たりするだけであったとしても、F1マシンに乗るというだけで少しばかり喜んでしまうモノだ」

「彼は最初から違っていた。彼には才能があり、そういうとんでもない態度で臨んでいたんだ。だから、彼には脱帽だよ」

「確かに、彼がガレージの反対側（つまり自分が担当しているドライバーのチームメイト）にいるのは、面倒なことだ。それでも、彼は驚異的な才能の持ち主なんだ」

 

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ジョージ ラッセル , ルイス ハミルトン
チーム ウイリアムズ
執筆者 Alex Kalinauckas

