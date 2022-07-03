チケット
サージェント、レース2完勝でF2初勝利。岩佐歩夢はピット作業の遅れ響き12位｜F2第7戦シルバーストン / 人種差別は許さない。レッドブル、育成のヴィップス解雇で「強い意思表示をした」
FIA F2 / シルバーストン ニュース

【動画】あわや大惨事……F2でクラッシュ発生、ハウガーの車体がニッサニーのコックピットに乗り上げる

シルバーストンで行なわれたFIA F2のレースでは、ロイ・ニッサニー（DAMS）にコース外へと押し出されたデニス・ハウガー（プレマ）のマシンが、コントロールを失ったままニッサニーのマシンのコックピット付近に乗り上げたが、幸いふたりは自力でマシンを降りて歩くことができた。

【動画】あわや大惨事……F2でクラッシュ発生、ハウガーの車体がニッサニーのコックピットに乗り上げる
Read Also:
