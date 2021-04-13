トップイベント
バンドーンFE今季初優勝。前日のクラッシュで損傷したマシンを修復したチームに「感謝」
フォーミュラE / ローマePrix２ / 速報ニュース

ブエミの動きは「信じられないほど愚か」、クラッシュでリタイアのディ・グラッシ痛烈批判

執筆:

アウディのルーカス・ディ・グラッシは、日産・e.ダムスのセバスチャン・ブエミに追突され、フォーミュラ第4戦ローマePrixをリタイアに終わったが、そのブエミの行為を「信じられないほど愚か」だと痛烈に批判している。

ブエミの動きは「信じられないほど愚か」、クラッシュでリタイアのディ・グラッシ痛烈批判

　アウディのルーカス・ディ・グラッシは、フォーミュラE第4戦ローマePrixをリタイアで終えた。そのディ・グラッシは、リタイアの原因となったセバスチャン・ブエミ（日産・e.ダムス）の追突を、痛烈に批判している。

　レースの7周目のことだった。ターン7へと向かっていたディ・グラッシは、ブエミにリヤを突かれたことでマシンのコントロールを失い、ウォールにクラッシュ。そのままリタイアという結果になった。

　この事故の責任を問われたブエミには、5秒のタイム加算ペナルティが科され、7番手フィニッシュも最終的に10位という結果に終わった。また、ペナルティポイント”2”も加算された。

　ディ・グラッシはこの事故について、次のように語った。

「僕の視点も何もないよ」

「ルールと、レーススチュワードの視点があるだけだ。ブエミはペナルティを受けた。あれは、信じられないほど愚かな動きだったよ」

　さらにディ・グラッシは次のように続けた。

「ブエミはただ遅かった。彼はこの週末ずっと遅かったし、ある種のレースではいつも遅いんだ。僕は普通にレースをしていただけだ。そして、彼はアタックモードを起動し、僕をオーバーテイクしようとしていた」

「正直に言って、彼は僕を抜くことができただろう。でもまだレースの距離は残っていたから、急ぐ必要なんてなかったんだ。彼はギリギリのところでインからアウトに進路を変えた」

「彼は結局僕のマシンのリヤに接触し、僕のレースは終わった。彼のレースもほとんど終わったようなモノだ。残念な結果だったよ」

　一方ブエミは、スチュワードの裁定に反論。ディ・グラッシが進路を変えるのが遅すぎたため、反応する時間がなかったと主張した。

「僕はこの事故でペナルティを受けた。でも正直に言って、これには賛同しかねる。それが、現時点で言えることだ」

　そうブエミは語った。

「アタックモードを起動すると、パフォーマンスははるかに強力になる。僕の意見では、彼が動くのがとても遅かった。だから基本的に、僕には反応する時間がなかったんだ。彼がスペースを封じても構わない。それは問題ない。その時は、僕は逆に進路を取るだけだ。でも彼は、スペースを閉じないつもりであるかのように僕に思わせた」

「それで僕が動き始めたら、彼は左に進路を寄せてきた。彼がそれをした時に、僕は彼に接触してしまったんだ」

 

この記事について

シリーズ フォーミュラE
イベント ローマePrix２
ドライバー ルーカス ディ・グラッシ , セバスチャン ブエミ
チーム Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler , Nissan e.dams
執筆者 Matt Kew

