サッシャ・フェネストラズ、フォーミュラE開幕ラウンドでジャガーのリザーブドライバーに

\u3000\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9E\u306b\u53c2\u6226\u3059\u308b\u30b8\u30e3\u30ac\u30fc\u306f\u30012020-21\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306e\u958b\u5e55\u30e9\u30a6\u30f3\u30c9\u3068\u3057\u30662\u670826\uff5e27\u65e5\u306b\u958b\u50ac\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30c7\u30a3\u30eb\u30a4\u30fc\u30e4ePrix\u3067\u3001\u30b5\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30cd\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30ba\u3092\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306b\u8d77\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30cd\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30ba\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u30de\u30e9\u30b1\u30b7\u30e5\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9E\u306e\u30eb\u30fc\u30ad\u30fc\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u30b8\u30e3\u30ac\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u53c2\u52a0\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u540c\u3058\u304f\u30b8\u30e3\u30ac\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u305fW\u30b7\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u738b\u8005\u3001\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30df\u30fc\u30fb\u30c1\u30e3\u30c9\u30a6\u30a3\u30c3\u30af\u3088\u308a\u30820.2\u79d2\u901f\u3044\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3057\u3001\u7dcf\u540810\u756a\u624b\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u6628\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3001\u30b8\u30e3\u30ac\u30fc\u306e\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306f\u30b8\u30a7\u30fc\u30e0\u30ba\u30fb\u30ab\u30e9\u30c9\u304c\u52d9\u3081\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001FIA\u4e16\u754c\u8010\u4e45\u9078\u624b\u6a29\uff08WEC\uff09\u3068\u306e\u65e5\u7a0b\u885d\u7a81\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u30d9\u30eb\u30ea\u30f3\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u30e9\u30b9\u30c82\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u6b20\u5834\u3002\u4ee3\u308f\u3063\u3066\u30c8\u30e0\u30fb\u30d6\u30ed\u30f3\u30af\u30f4\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u4eca\u5b63\u3001\u30d6\u30ed\u30f3\u30af\u30f4\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\u306fNIO\u304b\u3089\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9E\u306b\u30d5\u30eb\u53c2\u6226\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30b8\u30e3\u30ac\u30fc\u306f2\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30673\u4eba\u76ee\u306e\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u304f\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30cd\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30ba\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\u3001\u30b9\u30fc\u30d1\u30fcGT\u306eGT500\u30af\u30e9\u30b9\u3068\u30b9\u30fc\u30d1\u30fc\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9\u306b\u5f15\u304d\u7d9a\u304d\u53c2\u6226\u3059\u308b\u4e88\u5b9a\u3060\u304c\u30012020\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u7d42\u4e86\u5f8c\u3001\u65e5\u672c\u304b\u3089\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3\u306b\u6e21\u822a\u3002\u73fe\u5728\u306f\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u306b\u6ede\u5728\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u6e21\u822a\u5236\u9650\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u30011\u6708\u306b\u5bcc\u58eb\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u30a6\u30a7\u30a4\u30012\u6708\u521d\u65ec\u306b\u5ca1\u5c71\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u30b9\u30fc\u30d1\u30fcGT\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d9\u30fc\u30c8\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u3044\u305a\u308c\u3082\u6b20\u5e2d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u653f\u5e9c\u306f\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u30a6\u30a4\u30eb\u30b9\u611f\u67d3\u75c7\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u6c34\u969b\u5bfe\u7b56\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u65e5\u672c\u4e0a\u9678\u524d14\u65e5\u4ee5\u5185\u306b\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u56fd\u30fb\u5730\u57df\u306b\u6ede\u5728\u6b74\u304c\u3042\u308b\u5916\u56fd\u4eba\u306f\u201c\u7279\u6bb5\u306e\u4e8b\u60c5\u201d\u3092\u9664\u3044\u3066\u5165\u56fd\u3092\u62d2\u5426\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30a2\u30e9\u30d6\u9996\u9577\u56fd\u9023\u90a6\u3082\u3053\u306e\u4e2d\u306b\u542b\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3002\u4eee\u306b\u5165\u56fd\u304c\u8a8d\u3081\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3082\u3001\u5165\u56fd\u5f8c\u306b14\u65e5\u9593\u306e\u691c\u75ab\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30cd\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30ba\u306f3\u67086\uff5e7\u65e5\u306b\u5ca1\u5c71\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u308b\u30b9\u30fc\u30d1\u30fcGT\u306e\u516c\u5f0f\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u53c2\u52a0\u3092\u65ad\u5ff5\u3057\u305f\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\u5b9f\u969b\u3001\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u306f\u30d5\u30a7\u30cd\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30ba\u306e\u4ee3\u308f\u308a\u306b\u962a\u53e3\u6674\u5357\u306e\u540d\u524d\u304c\u8f09\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u30c7\u30a3\u30eb\u30a4\u30fc\u30e4ePrix\u3067\u30b8\u30e3\u30ac\u30fc\u306e\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u53ef\u80fd\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3068\u898b\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u6628\u5e74\u306e\u30de\u30e9\u30b1\u30b7\u30e5\u3067\u3001\u30b8\u30e3\u30ac\u30fc\u30fb\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u3067\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3092\u6e80\u55ab\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u8c61\u5fb4\u7684\u306a\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u306e\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u9078\u624b\u6a29\u3067\u6700\u3082\u5f37\u529b\u306a\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u304c\u63c3\u3046\u30b7\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u306e\u4e00\u54e1\u306b\u306a\u308c\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u50d5\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u5927\u304d\u3044\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30d5\u30a7\u30cd\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30ba\u306f\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9E\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306b\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306e\u3042\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3068\u306f\u5168\u304f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u30c1\u30e3\u30ec\u30f3\u30b8\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30d1\u30c9\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u623b\u308b\u306e\u304c\u5f85\u3061\u9060\u3057\u3044\u300d\n\u3000\u30b8\u30e3\u30ac\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30cd\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30ba\u304c\u30c7\u30a3\u30eb\u30a4\u30fc\u30e4ePrix\u306e\u4ed6\u3001\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u30e9\u30a6\u30f3\u30c9\u3067\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u4eca\u5f8c\u306e\u6d3b\u52d5\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u3001\u5f8c\u65e5\u767a\u8868\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u3000\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b8\u30a7\u30fc\u30e0\u30ba\u30fb\u30d0\u30fc\u30af\u30ec\u30a4\u306f\u300c\u30b5\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u304c\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u82e5\u304f\u3066\u624d\u80fd\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3067\u3001\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u30ad\u30e3\u30e9\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u306b\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u71b1\u5fc3\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c2020\u5e74\u306e\u30ef\u30f3\u30c7\u30fc\u30eb\u30fc\u30ad\u30fc\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u306e\u5f7c\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3068\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u611f\u9298\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u304c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u52a0\u308f\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5b09\u3057\u304f\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u30bf\u30bf\u30fb\u30e2\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30ba\u5098\u4e0b\u306e\u30b8\u30e3\u30ac\u30fc\u306f\u30012025\u5e74\u307e\u3067\u306b\u5168\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092EV\uff08\u96fb\u6c17\u81ea\u52d5\u8eca\uff09\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u7b2c3\u4e16\u4ee3\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u300eGen3\u300f\u304c\u5c0e\u5165\u3055\u308c\u308b2022-23\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u4ee5\u964d\u3082\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9E\u306b\u6b8b\u308b\u898b\u8fbc\u307f\u304c\u9ad8\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30b9\u30fc\u30d1\u30fcGT\u5ca1\u5c71\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u516c\u958b\u3002GT500\u306b\u962a\u53e3\u3001GT300\u306b\u30a2\u30ec\u30b8\u306e\u540d\u524d\n\u30d5\u30a7\u30cd\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30ba\u3001\u30b9\u30fc\u30d1\u30fcGT\u5ca1\u5c71\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u6b20\u5e2d\u304b\u3002\u73fe\u5728\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u306b\u6ede\u5728\u4e2d\nDTM\u53c2\u6226\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30b7\u30c7\u30a3\u3001\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u3068\u306e\u5f37\u529b\u30b3\u30e9\u30dc\u306b\u8208\u596e\u3082\u300c\u307e\u305a\u306f\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9E\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u300d\n\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9E\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u3001\u30b5\u30a6\u30b8\u30a2\u30e9\u30d3\u30a2\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30e2\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306f\u958b\u50ac\u306b\u81ea\u4fe1\u300c\u4e2d\u6b62\u306f\u5168\u304f\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9E\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u306f\u904e\u53bb\u6700\u591a\u306e\u516815\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u958b\u50ac\u3078\uff1f\u3000\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u5165\u5834\u306b\u3082\u81ea\u4fe1\n\n