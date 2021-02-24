トップイベント
F1
R
F1
Spanish GP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
70 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
269 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ フォーミュラE、アメリカ大陸3連戦を検討中……実現へのハードルは高い？
フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

サッシャ・フェネストラズ、フォーミュラE開幕ラウンドでジャガーのリザーブドライバーに

執筆:

サッシャ・フェネストラズは、フォーミュラEの開幕ラウンドでジャガーのリザーブドライバーを務めることになった。

シェア
コメント
サッシャ・フェネストラズ、フォーミュラE開幕ラウンドでジャガーのリザーブドライバーに

　フォーミュラEに参戦するジャガーは、2020-21年シーズンの開幕ラウンドとして2月26～27日に開催されるディルイーヤePrixで、サッシャ・フェネストラズをリザーブドライバーに起用すると発表した。

　フェネストラズは昨年マラケシュで行なわれたフォーミュラEのルーキーテストにジャガーから参加。彼は同じくジャガーからテストに参加したWシリーズ王者、ジャイミー・チャドウィックよりも0.2秒速いタイムを記録し、総合10番手となっている。

　昨シーズン、ジャガーのリザーブドライバーはジェームズ・カラドが務めていたが、FIA世界耐久選手権（WEC）との日程衝突により、ベルリンで行なわれたラスト2レースを欠場。代わってトム・ブロンクヴィストがリザーブドライバーとなっていた。

　しかし今季、ブロンクヴィストはNIOからフォーミュラEにフル参戦するため、ジャガーは2シーズンで3人目のリザーブドライバーを見つけなければならなくなった。

　フェネストラズは今季、スーパーGTのGT500クラスとスーパーフォーミュラに引き続き参戦する予定だが、2020年シーズン終了後、日本からスペインに渡航。現在はドバイに滞在している。渡航制限の影響で、1月に富士スピードウェイ、2月初旬に岡山で行なわれたスーパーGTのプライベートテストはいずれも欠席している。

　日本政府は現在、新型コロナウイルス感染症に関する水際対策として、日本上陸前14日以内に特定の国・地域に滞在歴がある外国人は“特段の事情”を除いて入国を拒否しており、ドバイのあるアラブ首長国連邦もこの中に含まれているのだ。仮に入国が認められても、入国後に14日間の検疫が求められる。

　そのため、フェネストラズは3月6～7日に岡山で行なわれるスーパーGTの公式テスト参加を断念したようだ。実際、テストのエントリーリストにはフェネストラズの代わりに阪口晴南の名前が載っている。しかしこれにより、ディルイーヤePrixでジャガーのリザーブドライバーを務めることが可能となったと見られる。

「昨年のマラケシュで、ジャガー・レーシングでの時間を満喫した。この象徴的なブランドのリザーブドライバーとなり、世界選手権で最も強力なドライバーが揃うシリーズの一員になれたことは、僕にとって大きい」

　そうフェネストラズはコメントした。

「フォーミュラEは、これまでにレースをしたことのあるものとは全く異なるチャレンジを提供してくれる。チームをサポートして、パドックに戻るのが待ち遠しい」

　ジャガーは、フェネストラズがディルイーヤePrixの他、いくつかのラウンドでチームをサポートするとしている。今後の活動については、後日発表されるという。

　チームディレクターであるジェームズ・バークレイは「サッシャがリザーブドライバーとしてチームに参加してくれることは素晴らしいことだ」と語った。

「彼は若くて才能のあるドライバーで、素晴らしいキャラクターを持っている。この機会に本当に熱心に取り組んでいるので、チームにとって重要なメンバーになるだろう」

「2020年のワンデールーキーテストでの彼のアプローチとパフォーマンスに感銘を受けた。彼がチームに加わってくれることを嬉しく思っている」

　タタ・モーターズ傘下のジャガーは、2025年までに全モデルをEV（電気自動車）化すると発表しており、第3世代マシン『Gen3』が導入される2022-23年シーズン以降もフォーミュラEに残る見込みが高くなっている。

Read Also:

フォーミュラE、アメリカ大陸3連戦を検討中……実現へのハードルは高い？

前の記事

フォーミュラE、アメリカ大陸3連戦を検討中……実現へのハードルは高い？
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ フォーミュラE
ドライバー Sacha Fenestraz
チーム ジャガー・レーシング
執筆者 Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
F1

F1新車”雑感”解説：レッドブルRB16B。60％が昨年型と同じ……でもリヤサスペンションに変更あり

1時間
2
スーパーGT

スーパーGT岡山テストのエントリーリスト公開。GT500に阪口、GT300にアレジの名前

2時間
3
F1

レッドブル、“ポストホンダ時代”に向け見通し良好か。新会社設立で柔軟性も確保

2時間
4
フォーミュラE

サッシャ・フェネストラズ、フォーミュラE開幕ラウンドでジャガーのリザーブドライバーに

13min
5
F1

レッドブル・ホンダF1、新車『RB16B』を発表。ホンダの“最後の挑戦”がついに始まる！

13時間
最新ニュース
サッシャ・フェネストラズ、フォーミュラE開幕ラウンドでジャガーのリザーブドライバーに
FE

サッシャ・フェネストラズ、フォーミュラE開幕ラウンドでジャガーのリザーブドライバーに

13分
フォーミュラE、アメリカ大陸3連戦を検討中……実現へのハードルは高い？
FE

フォーミュラE、アメリカ大陸3連戦を検討中……実現へのハードルは高い？

2時間
フォーミュラEデビュー迫るキャシディ、新たな挑戦に気合十分「チャレンジの準備はできている」
FE

フォーミュラEデビュー迫るキャシディ、新たな挑戦に気合十分「チャレンジの準備はできている」

2021/02/23
アウディとBMWがいなくなっても……ギュンター「フォーミュラEの未来は明るい！」と断言
FE

アウディとBMWがいなくなっても……ギュンター「フォーミュラEの未来は明るい！」と断言

2021/02/21
DTM参戦のキャシディ、レッドブルとの強力コラボに興奮も「まずはフォーミュラEに集中」
DTM

DTM参戦のキャシディ、レッドブルとの強力コラボに興奮も「まずはフォーミュラEに集中」

2021/02/20
最新のビデオ
【生配信】フォーミュラE eスポーツ「レース@ホーム・チャレンジ」第2戦 00:00
フォーミュラE
2020/05/02

【生配信】フォーミュラE eスポーツ「レース@ホーム・チャレンジ」第2戦

フォーミュラEシーズン6第5戦マラケシュePrixレースハイライト 01:04
フォーミュラE
2020/03/01

フォーミュラEシーズン6第5戦マラケシュePrixレースハイライト

フォーミュラEマシンはさらに進化。シーズン7から投入の新マシンGen2 EVO 01:00
フォーミュラE
2020/02/04

フォーミュラEマシンはさらに進化。シーズン7から投入の新マシンGen2 EVO

フォーミュラEシーズン6第3戦サンディアゴePrixレースハイライト 01:00
フォーミュラE
2020/01/20

フォーミュラEシーズン6第3戦サンディアゴePrixレースハイライト

サンティアゴ E-Prix：バーチャルラップ 01:04
フォーミュラE
2020/01/18

サンティアゴ E-Prix：バーチャルラップ

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
フォーミュラEデビュー迫るキャシディ、新たな挑戦に気合十分「チャレンジの準備はできている」
フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

フォーミュラEデビュー迫るキャシディ、新たな挑戦に気合十分「チャレンジの準備はできている」

アウディとBMWがいなくなっても……ギュンター「フォーミュラEの未来は明るい！」と断言
フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

アウディとBMWがいなくなっても……ギュンター「フォーミュラEの未来は明るい！」と断言

開幕迫るフォーミュラE、ディルイーヤePrixのレイアウトを微調整。コスト削減も目的？
フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

開幕迫るフォーミュラE、ディルイーヤePrixのレイアウトを微調整。コスト削減も目的？

More from
Sacha Fenestraz
フェネストラズ、スーパーGT岡山テストを欠席か。現在ドバイに滞在中
スーパーGT / 速報ニュース

フェネストラズ、スーパーGT岡山テストを欠席か。現在ドバイに滞在中

フェネストラズ、2021年は37号車トムスをドライブへ……合同テストも開始
スーパーGT / 速報ニュース

フェネストラズ、2021年は37号車トムスをドライブへ……合同テストも開始

フェネストラズ、今季4度目リタイアにイライラ募る「”また”元F1ドライバーだ……」 第6戦：鈴鹿
スーパーフォーミュラ / 速報ニュース

フェネストラズ、今季4度目リタイアにイライラ募る「”また”元F1ドライバーだ……」

More from
ジャガー・レーシング
バード、FE初年度から6季所属したヴァージンを今季限りで離脱。来季はジャガーに
フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

バード、FE初年度から6季所属したヴァージンを今季限りで離脱。来季はジャガーに

フェネストラズ＆チャドウィック、ジャガーからFEルーキーテスト参加へ
フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

フェネストラズ＆チャドウィック、ジャガーからFEルーキーテスト参加へ

フォーミュラE、模擬レースでもクラッシュ多発。エバンス「少し真剣になり過ぎた」 バレンシアプレシーズンテスト
フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

フォーミュラE、模擬レースでもクラッシュ多発。エバンス「少し真剣になり過ぎた」

Trending 今日

F1新車”雑感”解説：レッドブルRB16B。60％が昨年型と同じ……でもリヤサスペンションに変更あり
F1 F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：レッドブルRB16B。60％が昨年型と同じ……でもリヤサスペンションに変更あり

スーパーGT岡山テストのエントリーリスト公開。GT500に阪口、GT300にアレジの名前
スーパーGT スーパーGT / 速報ニュース

スーパーGT岡山テストのエントリーリスト公開。GT500に阪口、GT300にアレジの名前

レッドブル、“ポストホンダ時代”に向け見通し良好か。新会社設立で柔軟性も確保
F1 F1 / 分析

レッドブル、“ポストホンダ時代”に向け見通し良好か。新会社設立で柔軟性も確保

サッシャ・フェネストラズ、フォーミュラE開幕ラウンドでジャガーのリザーブドライバーに
フォーミュラE フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

サッシャ・フェネストラズ、フォーミュラE開幕ラウンドでジャガーのリザーブドライバーに

レッドブル・ホンダF1、新車『RB16B』を発表。ホンダの“最後の挑戦”がついに始まる！
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブル・ホンダF1、新車『RB16B』を発表。ホンダの“最後の挑戦”がついに始まる！

セルジオ・ペレス、レッドブル・ホンダを初ドライブ。2019年型をシルバーストンで走らせる
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

セルジオ・ペレス、レッドブル・ホンダを初ドライブ。2019年型をシルバーストンで走らせる

グレシーニの訃報にMotoGP界から悲しみの声続々「僕らはあなたに“借り”がある」
MotoGP MotoGP / 速報ニュース

グレシーニの訃報にMotoGP界から悲しみの声続々「僕らはあなたに“借り”がある」

25台限定の最新ファンカー、ゴードン・マレー”T.50s ニキ・ラウダ”発表。価格は4億円超え！
Automotive Automotive / 速報ニュース

25台限定の最新ファンカー、ゴードン・マレー”T.50s ニキ・ラウダ”発表。価格は4億円超え！

最新ニュース

サッシャ・フェネストラズ、フォーミュラE開幕ラウンドでジャガーのリザーブドライバーに
FE フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

サッシャ・フェネストラズ、フォーミュラE開幕ラウンドでジャガーのリザーブドライバーに

フォーミュラE、アメリカ大陸3連戦を検討中……実現へのハードルは高い？
FE フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

フォーミュラE、アメリカ大陸3連戦を検討中……実現へのハードルは高い？

フォーミュラEデビュー迫るキャシディ、新たな挑戦に気合十分「チャレンジの準備はできている」
FE フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

フォーミュラEデビュー迫るキャシディ、新たな挑戦に気合十分「チャレンジの準備はできている」

アウディとBMWがいなくなっても……ギュンター「フォーミュラEの未来は明るい！」と断言
FE フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

アウディとBMWがいなくなっても……ギュンター「フォーミュラEの未来は明るい！」と断言

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.