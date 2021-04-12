トップイベント
フォーミュラE第4戦ローマePrix決勝：バンドーン今季初優勝。PPキャシディ、スタート直後の単独スピンに泣く
フォーミュラE / ローマePrix２ / 速報ニュース

バンドーンFE今季初優勝。前日のクラッシュで損傷したマシンを修復したチームに「感謝」

執筆:

ローマの市街地で行なわれたフォーミュラEの今季第4戦で勝利を手にしたメルセデスのストフェル・バンドーンは、前日のレースでクラッシュしたことによりダメージを受けたマシンを、一晩で修復したチームメンバーたちに感謝を述べた。

バンドーンFE今季初優勝。前日のクラッシュで損傷したマシンを修復したチームに「感謝」

　フォーミュラEの第4戦ローマePrixを制したのは、4番グリッドからスタートしたメルセデスのストフェル・バンドーンだった。

　バンドーンはポールポジションスタートのニック・キャシディ（ヴァージン）がスタート直後の単独スピンで後退したことで3番手に順位を上げ、その後コース上でノーマン・ナトー（ヴェンチュリ）をオーバーテイク。ポルシェのパスカル・ウェーレインとの一騎打ちに持ち込んだ。

　そしてウェーレインより先にアタックモードを起動させる”アンダーカット”のような戦略を成功させて首位に躍り出ると、その後は後続との差を広げ。終盤のセーフティカー出動でそのリードは失われたが、それでもアレクサンダー・シムス（マヒンドラ）の追撃を0.666秒振り切ってトップチェッカーを受けた。これで、バンドーンの今季初優勝ということになった。

　バンドーンは前日に行なわれた第3戦をポールポジションからスタートしていたが、アンドレ・ロッテラー（ポルシェ）に接触されたことで後退。その後着実に順位を上げていったが、スローダウンしたルーカス・ディ・グラッシ（アウディ）を避けようとコースの外側にラインを移した際にマンホールの蓋に乗り上げてしまってコントロールを失い、クラッシュしてしまっていた。

　チームは翌日に行なわれる第4戦に向け、ダメージを受けたマシンを修復。そのために土曜日深夜まで働き、日曜日も早い時間から作業を開始して、フリー走行までに修理を完了させた。そして、バンドーンは最高の結果を掴み取った。

「昨日は、僕らにとっても非常に感傷的な1日だった」

　そうバンドーンは語った。

「そして今日のレースでは、勝てるだけのペースがあることが分かった。そうなった後、僕らは速かった」

「昨日は、マシンをひどく壊してしまった。メカニックのみんなには、今日の準備を整えるために、膨大な仕事があった。でも、今日のマシンは再び完璧だった」

　バンドーンは、レース中にディ・グラッシとセバスチャン・ブエミ（日産・e.ダムス）の事故が起きた際にフルコースイエローが出たのは、ラッキーだったと語った。これにより、後続のウェーレインが、アタックモードを有効に使うのを封じたためだ。

　その一方で、レース終盤にレネ・ラスト（アウディ）がクラッシュしたことで出されたセーフティカーは必要なかったはずだと主張する。

「アレックス（シムス）は、セーフティカーの前の段階で僕との差を縮めていた。彼らは実際に、僕らよりもその時点では強みを持っていたと思う」

「彼らは僕らと同じエネルギー量で走り、僕らとの差を縮めていた。セーフティカーが出なかったら、どうなっていたか分からない」

「でもあの事故で、セーフティカーが必要だった理由が僕にはよく分からない」

「あれは、ちょっとしたショーのために出されたと思う。セーフティカー明けの再スタート時には、タイヤもブレーキも冷えてしまっているから、いつも難しいんだ」

　バンドーンは、コロナ禍によって昨シーズンが中断されていた間のチームの努力を称賛した。彼らはこの期間中に、ライバルたちとの差を埋めたように見える。

「チームとして、昨年パンデミックが起きた時、パッケージを実際に分析して、取り組むべき部分について調べる時間を取ることができた」

「（昨年終盤6レースが行なわれた）ベルリンで、一歩前進することができた。エンジニアリングの面、戦略の面、そして僕のドライビングの面でもね。僕らは皆、ポジティブな一歩を踏み出すことができた。それは励みになることだ」

　ベルリンで行なわれた昨シーズン最終戦は、バンドーンが優勝し、チームメイトのニック・デ・フリーズが2位に入る1-2フィニッシュだった。その後今季開幕戦ディルイーヤでデ・フリーズが、そして今回のローマでバンドーンが勝った。つまりフォーミュラEのレースが行なわれた3会場連続で、メルセデスが勝利を収めている（ベルリンは6連戦、ディルイーヤとローマは2連戦）。

　今やメルセデスは、フォーミュラEでも、どんなコースでも強さ・速さを発揮できるチームになったようだ。

 

フォーミュラE第4戦ローマePrix決勝：バンドーン今季初優勝。PPキャシディ、スタート直後の単独スピンに泣く

フォーミュラE第4戦ローマePrix決勝：バンドーン今季初優勝。PPキャシディ、スタート直後の単独スピンに泣く
シリーズ フォーミュラE
イベント ローマePrix２
ドライバー ストフェル バンドーン
チーム メルセデス
執筆者 Matt Kew

バンドーンFE今季初優勝。前日のクラッシュで損傷したマシンを修復したチームに「感謝」
FE フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

バンドーンFE今季初優勝。前日のクラッシュで損傷したマシンを修復したチームに「感謝」

フォーミュラE第4戦ローマePrix決勝：バンドーン今季初優勝。PPキャシディ、スタート直後の単独スピンに泣く
FE フォーミュラE / レースレポート

フォーミュラE第4戦ローマePrix決勝：バンドーン今季初優勝。PPキャシディ、スタート直後の単独スピンに泣く

【フォーミュラE】ニック・キャシディ、初ポールポジションを喜ぶ「肩から重荷を下ろせた！」
FE フォーミュラE / ニュース

【フォーミュラE】ニック・キャシディ、初ポールポジションを喜ぶ「肩から重荷を下ろせた！」

フォーミュラE第4戦ローマePrix予選：キャシディが初PPを獲得。雨の予選を制覇
FE フォーミュラE / 予選レポート

フォーミュラE第4戦ローマePrix予選：キャシディが初PPを獲得。雨の予選を制覇

