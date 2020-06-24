トップイベント
F1
R
F1
第9戦カナダGP
11 6月
-
14 6月
Postponed
R
F1
第10戦フランスGP
チケット
25 6月
-
28 6月
Postponed
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
ドイツGP
18 6月
-
21 6月
Canceled
R
MotoGP
オランダGP
チケット
25 6月
-
28 6月
Canceled
スーパーGT
R
スーパーGT
ブリーラム
03 7月
-
05 7月
次のセッションまで……
8 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
スーパーGT
岡山
11 7月
-
12 7月
Canceled
スーパーフォーミュラ
R
スーパーフォーミュラ
第4戦：SUGO
20 6月
-
21 6月
イベントは終了しました
R
スーパーフォーミュラ
第5戦：もてぎ
29 8月
-
30 8月
次のセッションまで……
65 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
General / Motorsport.comニュース

Motorsport Network announces head of Motorsport Jobs

シェア
コメント
2020/06/24 0:00

World’s largest integrated Racing and Automotive digital media house expands careers platform into the Automotive recruitment market.

London, UK - June 23, 2020Motorsport Network, the integrated digital platform that is the destination of choice for millions of automotive and racing fans, is delighted to announce Richard Brown as the new head of Motorsport Jobs.

Motorsport Jobs has currently over 800 customers in Racing across global racing teams, industry and candidate databases and is now looking to expand into the Automotive and electric mobility market.

Motorsport Jobs has been matching companies with skilled motorsport professionals for 67 years in Autosport magazine and more recently via the digital domain created when Motorsport Network acquired Autosport in 2016.  It is dedicated to providing a global platform to help companies in the industry find their perfect candidates, bringing specialist knowledge of the industry with a recruitment product that is designed to ensure recruiters only receive quality candidates.

Richard joins Motorsport Network with proven expertise in the Automotive, Motorsport and more recently Gaming recruitment industry.  Over a 9-year career with a leading recruitment business, he built long-standing relationships with a range of leading global OEM’s, motorsport teams, consultancies and suppliers, building tailored recruitment solutions to suit the varying needs of these businesses.

Richard has a strong background in recruitment technology, being a firm believer in utilising tech and data to improve customer experience, quality of service and time to hire. He will utilise the latest technology which enables the drive for greater diversity and equality in recruitment

Richard Brown said, “I am very excited to join Motorsport Network to further develop our Motorsport Jobs platform.  Aside from our global niche Motorsport platform, I will be developing our Automotive & EV offering to support the complex demand and growth in the global mobility market, and compliment the range of businesses within Motorsport Network.

“I am looking forward to developing our platform to provide ongoing career support and guidance to our users, and using innovative solutions to help businesses tackle the ongoing skill shortages, equality and improve their global reach and promote their employer brand proposition.

Mehul Kapadia, Motorsport Network COO said, “At Motorsport Network, we aim to continuously innovate and look at service offerings which serve the needs of our millions of readers and viewers across both the motorsport and automotive industry. Through Motorsport Jobs, we can play a key role in extending the reach of the recruitment needs of racings teams, car manufacturers and the rest of the ecosystem to a diverse global community. Richard brings in a key cross industry experience which will help us to scale up the business.”

