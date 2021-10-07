オリバー・シースラ、モータースポーツ・ネットワークのCEOに就任

フロリダ州マイアミ（2021年10月6日）：モータースポーツ・ネットワークは、最高責任者（CEO）にオリバー・シースラが就任したことを発表しました。

シースラはスポーツ及びメディア業界での25年のキャリアで、様々なビジネスを主導し、成功を収めてきた実績があります。今後シースラはCEOとして、モータースポーツ・ネットワークのグローバル戦略を監督していくこととなります。

「WRCプロモーターのCEOを務めるなど、主要なモータースポーツブランドでの経験を持ち、高く評価されている業界のベテランとして、オリバーはモータースポーツ・ネットワークの舵を取っていくのに理想的な人物です」

モータースポーツ・ネットワークの社長であるジェームス・アレンはそう語る。

「彼はモータースポーツと自動車の全ての分野で、デジタルメディアとコマース、ゲーム、ドライブ・ライフスタイルを組み合わせたモータースポーツ・ネットワークのエコシステムを確立していってくれると確信しています」

シースラは2020年からモータースポーツ・ネットワークに加入。motorsport.comやAutosport.comなどを含むレース部門やイベント部門を率いてきました。そして2021年、彼はモータースポーツ・ネットワークのCEOに就任し、各種戦略の実行を主導するとともに、ネットワーク全体を成長させ、エコシステム全体での相乗効果をさらに活用させるため、多くの部門とオフィス間の統合とコラボレーションを最適化していきます。

「モータースポーツ・ネットワークにおける我々の使命は、世界のモータースポーツ及び自動車産業とそのファンのための、主要なメディア及びテクノロジーのプラットフォームになることです」

「モータースポーツ・ネットワークのブランド構築において、800人以上の献身的なチームメンバーを率いる機会を得て、6000万人以上の月間フォロワーと、我々の情熱を共有するチャンスを得られたことについて感謝しています」

シースラはモータースポーツ・ネットワークに加入する以前には、FIA世界ラリー選手権（WRC）の商業的側面を担うWRCプロモーターでCEOを務め、それ以前にはスポーツマン・メディア・グループ（現在のスポーツ・ラダー）のマネージングディレクターを3年務め、スポーツ・ファイブでも12年にわたって活躍してきた。

