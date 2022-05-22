チケット
/ 佐藤琢磨「3日間トップに立てて嬉しい。チームを誇りに思う」予選タイムアタックに高まる期待 / 佐藤琢磨、ウォールにヒットしながらも“全開”アタックでトップ12入り｜インディ500予選
IndyCar / Indy 500 ニュース

【動画】佐藤琢磨、ウォールに“ヒット”もなんのその！　全開アタックでトップ12入り

2022年インディ500の予選1日目、佐藤琢磨はウォールにタイヤをヒットさせながらも、アクセル全開の走りを継続してトップ12入りを果たしている。

【動画】佐藤琢磨、ウォールに“ヒット”もなんのその！　全開アタックでトップ12入り
