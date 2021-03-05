\u3000\u6628\u5e74\u307e\u3067F1\u306b\u53c2\u6226\u3057\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u306f\u30c7\u30a4\u30eb\u30fb\u30b3\u30a4\u30eb\u30fb\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0with\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30fb\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u30fb\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u304b\u3089\u30a4\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30ab\u30fc\u30fb\u30b7\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u6311\u6226\u3059\u308b\u30ed\u30de\u30f3\u30fb\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u3068\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc\u30c8\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u308b13\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u51fa\u5834\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30ab\u30fc\u3092\u521d\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3002\u30b9\u30d4\u30f3\u55ab\u3059\u308b\u307b\u308d\u82e6\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3082\u300c\u5927\u6e80\u8db3\uff01\u300d\n\n\n\u3000\u4eca\u5b63\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30ab\u30fc\u30fb\u30b7\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u51684\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u958b\u50ac\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u306f\u305d\u306e\u5185\u3001\u30c6\u30ad\u30b5\u30b9\u30fb\u30e2\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u30a6\u30a7\u30a4\u3067\u306e\u30c0\u30d6\u30eb\u30d8\u30c3\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3500\u306b\u306f\u51fa\u5834\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5bb6\u65cf\u306b\u7d04\u675f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u30b2\u30fc\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a4\u306b\u3042\u308b\u30ef\u30fc\u30eb\u30c9\u30ef\u30a4\u30c9\u30fb\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30fb\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30a6\u30a7\u30a4\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u308b\u7b2c14\u6226\u3078\u306e\u51fa\u5834\u306f\u672a\u3060\u6c7a\u3081\u304b\u306d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30c7\u30a4\u30eb\u30fb\u30b3\u30a4\u30eb\u30fb\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0with\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30fb\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u30fb\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u65e2\u306b\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u3067\u306e4\u6226\u3067\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u306b\u4ee3\u308f\u308a\u30d4\u30a8\u30c8\u30ed\u30fb\u30d5\u30a3\u30c3\u30c6\u30a3\u30d1\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u3092\u8d77\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u30b2\u30fc\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a4\u6226\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u306f\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u3082\u51fa\u5834\u3059\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u6b8b\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u3068\u30d5\u30a3\u30c3\u30c6\u30a3\u30d1\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u306f\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9F1\u6642\u4ee3\u306b\u5171\u306b\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001F1\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3067\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u304c\u8ca0\u50b7\u3057\u305f\u969b\u306f\u3001\u7d42\u76e42\u6226\u3067\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u30d5\u30a3\u30c3\u30c6\u30a3\u30d1\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u304c\u4ee3\u5f79\u51fa\u5834\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u306f\u30d5\u30a3\u30c3\u30c6\u30a3\u30d1\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u307e\u305a\u7b2c\u4e00\u306b\u3001\u30d4\u30a8\u30c8\u30ed\u304c\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u30a6\u30a7\u30a4\u3067\u8d70\u308b\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5b09\u3057\u3044\u3088\u300d\n\u300c\u6628\u5e74\u672b\u3001\u5f7c\u304c\u50d5\u306e\u4ee3\u308f\u308a\u306b\u4e57\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308c\u3066\u5b09\u3057\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u826f\u304f\u3084\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u512a\u79c0\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3068\u3066\u3082\u826f\u3044\u5b50\u3060\u3057\u3001\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306f\u4ef2\u826f\u304f\u3084\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u304c\u96fb\u8a71\u3067\u30a4\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3500\u3068\u30c6\u30ad\u30b5\u30b9\u306b\u51fa\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308c\u305f\u6642\u3001\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u5b09\u3057\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3053\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u30c7\u30a4\u30eb\u30fb\u30b3\u30a4\u30f3\u30fb\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3001\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u5f7c\u306e\u6210\u529f\u3092\u7948\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3002\u5f7c\u304c\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30a4\u30d9\u30f3\u30c8\u3067\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306e\u30ab\u30e9\u30fc\u3092\u8868\u73fe\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3044\u306d\u300d\n\u3000\u30b2\u30fc\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a4\u6226\u306b\u5411\u3051\u305f\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u306f\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306f\u307e\u3060\u305d\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a71\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3093\u3060\u3002\u51fa\u305f\u304f\u306a\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306f\u9ad8\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u6700\u521d\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u898b\u3066\u304b\u3089\u5224\u65ad\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u308c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u30c7\u30a4\u30eb\u30fb\u30b3\u30a4\u30f3\u30fb\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30aa\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c7\u30a4\u30eb\u30fb\u30b3\u30a4\u30f3\u306fmotorsport.com\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u3001\u3082\u3057\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u304c\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u3078\u306e\u6311\u6226\u3092\u9078\u3093\u3060\u5834\u5408\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30b2\u30fc\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a4\u3067\u5f7c\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u7528\u610f\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a8d\u3081\u305f\u3002\u4eee\u306b\u305d\u3046\u306a\u3063\u305f\u5834\u5408\u3001\u30c7\u30a4\u30eb\u30fb\u30b3\u30a4\u30f3\u30fb\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u3001\u30d5\u30a3\u30c3\u30c6\u30a3\u30d1\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30c7\u30a4\u30eb\u30fb\u30b3\u30a4\u30f3\u30fb\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0with\u30d0\u30c3\u30b5\u30fc\u30fb\u30b5\u30ea\u30d0\u30f3\u306e\u30a8\u30c9\u30fb\u30b8\u30e7\u30fc\u30f3\u30ba\u3068\u306e3\u53f0\u4f53\u5236\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u306a\u304a\u30b3\u30a4\u30f3\u306f\u305d\u306e3\u53f0\u76ee\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u30a4\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3500\u306e\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u6295\u5165\u3059\u308b\u4e88\u5b9a\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u305d\u3053\u306b\u306f\u30b8\u30a7\u30fc\u30e0\u30b9\u30fb\u30c7\u30a4\u30d3\u30bd\u30f3\u304c\u4e57\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3068\u4e88\u60f3\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u3068\u3053\u308d\u30012021\u5e74\u306e\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u6d3b\u52d5\u306f\u30a4\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u307f\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u4e00\u65b9\u3067\u3001\u4eca\u5f8c\u306f\u30cf\u30a4\u30d1\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\uff06LMDh\u306b\u3088\u308b\u65b0\u6642\u4ee3\u3092\u8fce\u3048\u308bWEC\uff08\u4e16\u754c\u8010\u4e45\u9078\u624b\u6a29\uff09\u306b\u53c2\u6226\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3068\u306e\u61b6\u6e2c\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\u30002022\u5e74\u4ee5\u964d\u3082\u30a4\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30ab\u30fc\u306b\u6b8b\u308a\u305f\u3044\u3068\u611f\u3058\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u4f55\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u3000\u305d\u3046\u5c0b\u306d\u3089\u308c\u305f\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u306f\u300c\u826f\u3044\u8cea\u554f\u3060\u306d\u3002\u3067\u3082\u76f4\u63a5\u7684\u306a\u7b54\u3048\u65b9\u306f\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u8fd4\u3057\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3053\u3046\u7d9a\u3051\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u4eca\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u306e\u306f\u5168\u3066\u63a8\u6e2c\u306e\u8a71\u3060\u3002\u3082\u3057\u50d5\u304c\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u3067\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3092\u697d\u3057\u3093\u3067\u3001\u3053\u308c\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u3084\u308a\u305f\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3001\u306a\u304a\u304b\u3064\u826f\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3068\u826f\u3044\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u304f\u6b8b\u308a\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3060\u308d\u3046\u306d\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u3001\u4eca\u5e74\u306f\u8272\u3093\u306a\u9762\u3067\u6311\u6226\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30ab\u30c6\u30b4\u30ea\u30fc\u3060\u3057\u3001\u50d5\u306f\u5bb6\u3092\u5ea6\u3005\u96e2\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u50d5\u306e\u5bb6\u65cf\u306f\u30e8\u30fc\u30ed\u30c3\u30d1\u306b\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3089\u306d\u3002\u6642\u306b\u306f1\u30f5\u6708\u3082\u5bb6\u65cf\u306b\u4f1a\u308f\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u7236\u89aa\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3068\u3066\u3082\u8f9b\u3044\u3053\u3068\u306a\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u6311\u6226\u3059\u308b\u6e96\u5099\u306f\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3055\u3063\u304d\u3082\u8a00\u3063\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u5168\u3066\u304c\u4e0a\u624b\u304f\u3044\u3063\u3066\u3001\u697d\u3057\u3080\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3001\u3053\u3053\u3067\u5c06\u6765\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u306e\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u63b4\u3080\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308c\u3070\u3001\u307f\u3093\u306a\u3092\u3053\u3053\u306b\u9023\u308c\u3066\u304d\u3066\u6570\u5e74\u697d\u3057\u3093\u3067\u3082\u3044\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f35\u6b73\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u307e\u3060\u73fe\u5f79\u3067\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3059\u308b\u6642\u9593\u306f\u6b8b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30b9\u30b3\u30c3\u30c8\uff08\u30c7\u30a3\u30af\u30bd\u30f3\uff09\u306f40\u6b73\u3067\u3001\u30a6\u30a3\u30eb\u30fb\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u308240\u6b73\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3070\u304b\u308a\u3067\u3001\u30bb\u30d0\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\uff08\u30d6\u30eb\u30c7\u30fc\uff09\u308242\u6b73\u3060\u3088\u306d\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u307e\u3060\u6d3b\u8e8d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3057\u3001\u50d5\u306b\u3082\u4f55\u5e74\u304b\u306e\u6b73\u6708\u304c\u6b8b\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u7e70\u308a\u8fd4\u3057\u306b\u306f\u306a\u308b\u3051\u3069\u3001\u3053\u3053\u3067\u50d5\u304c\u697d\u3057\u3080\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3001\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3082\u306e\u304c\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u6b8b\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u300d\n \n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\uff06\u30de\u30b0\u30cc\u30c3\u30bb\u30f3\u306e\u4ee3\u5f79\u8d77\u7528\u3082\u3042\u308a\u5f97\u308b\uff1f\u3000\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9\u4ee3\u8868\u304c\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u793a\u5506\n\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u3001\u4e0d\u9069\u5207\u52d5\u753b\u306e\u4e00\u4ef6\u304b\u3089\u201c\u5b66\u3093\u3060\u201d\u3068\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3002\u843d\u3061\u305f\u8a55\u5224\u306f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u53d6\u308a\u8fd4\u3059\uff1f\n\u300c\u30aa\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u304c\u3042\u308c\u3070\u559c\u3093\u3067\uff01\u300d\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u3001F1\u4ee3\u5f79\u53c2\u6226\u306b\u201d\u8d85\u524d\u5411\u304d\u201d\n\u30102021\u5e74F1\u65b0\u8eca\u3011\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9VF-21\uff1a\u30d5\u30a9\u30c8\u30ae\u30e3\u30e9\u30ea\u30fc\n\n\n\n\n