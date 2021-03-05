トップイベント
F1
R
F1
Spanish GP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
61 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
260 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ グロージャン、インディカーを初テスト。スピン喫するほろ苦デビューも「大満足！」
IndyCar / 速報ニュース

グロージャン、インディカーのオーバル戦にも出場？　チームはマシンを用意可能と認める

執筆:

デイル・コインは、ロマン・グロージャンがゲートウェイでのオーバルレースに出場することを決めた場合、3台目のマシンを走らせることが可能であると認めた。

グロージャン、インディカーのオーバル戦にも出場？　チームはマシンを用意可能と認める

　昨年までF1に参戦し、今季はデイル・コイル・レーシングwithリック・ウェア・レーシングからインディカー・シリーズに挑戦するロマン・グロージャン。彼はロードコースとストリートコースで行なわれる13レースに出場することになっている。

Read Also:

　今季のインディカー・シリーズでは、オーバルコースで全4レースが開催されることとなっている。グロージャンはその内、テキサス・モータースピードウェイでのダブルヘッダーと、インディ500には出場しないことを家族に約束しているが、ゲートウェイにあるワールドワイド・テクノロジー・レースウェイで行なわれる第14戦への出場は未だ決めかねていると語っていた。

　デイル・コイル・レーシングwithリック・ウェア・レーシングは既に、オーバルでの4戦でグロージャンに代わりピエトロ・フィッティパルディを起用することを明らかにしているが、ゲートウェイ戦に関してはグロージャンも出場する可能性が残されているようだ。

　グロージャンとフィッティパルディはハースF1時代に共に仕事をしたことがあり、F1バーレーンGPでグロージャンが負傷した際は、終盤2戦でリザーブドライバーのフィッティパルディが代役出場した。グロージャンはフィッティパルディについて次のように語った。

「まず第一に、ピエトロがスピードウェイで走るチャンスを得られたことが嬉しいよ」

「昨年末、彼が僕の代わりに乗ってくれて嬉しかった。彼は良くやっていた」

「彼はハースのリザーブドライバーとして本当に優秀だった。とても良い子だし、僕たちは仲良くやっていた。彼が電話でインディ500とテキサスに出ると言ってくれた時、本当に嬉しかったんだ」

「このマシンにとってもデイル・コイン・レーシングにとっても、正しいことだと思う。彼の成功を祈っているよ。彼がこれらのイベントで僕たちのカラーを表現してくれるといいね」

　ゲートウェイ戦に向けた状況について、グロージャンは次のように付け加えた。

「僕たちはまだそのことについて話していないんだ。出たくなる可能性は高いと思う」

「でも最初のレースを見てから判断しようと思う」

　それについてデイル・コイン・レーシングのチームオーナーであるデイル・コインはmotorsport.comの取材に応じ、もしグロージャンがオーバルへの挑戦を選んだ場合には、ゲートウェイで彼のためのマシンを用意することを認めた。仮にそうなった場合、デイル・コイン・レーシングはグロージャン、フィッティパルディ、そしてデイル・コイン・レーシングwithバッサー・サリバンのエド・ジョーンズとの3台体制となる。

　なおコインはその3台目のマシンをインディ500の段階で投入する予定であり、そこにはジェームス・デイビソンが乗るのではないかと予想されている。

　現在のところ、2021年のグロージャンのレース活動はインディカーのみとなっている。その一方で、今後はハイパーカー＆LMDhによる新時代を迎えるWEC（世界耐久選手権）に参戦するのではないかとの憶測がある。

　2022年以降もインディカーに残りたいと感じるためには、何が必要なのか？　そう尋ねられたグロージャンは「良い質問だね。でも直接的な答え方はできない」と返し、さらにこう続けた。

「今言えるのは全て推測の話だ。もし僕がアメリカでの時間を楽しんで、これが自分のやりたいことだと感じて、なおかつ良い仕事と良いレースができるのであれば、間違いなく残りたいと思うだろうね」

「でも、今年は色んな面で挑戦をすることになる。新しいカテゴリーだし、僕は家を度々離れることになる。僕の家族はヨーロッパにいるからね。時には1ヵ月も家族に会わないこともあるだろう。それは父親としてとても辛いことなんだ」

「でも挑戦する準備はできている。さっきも言ったように、全てが上手くいって、楽しむことができて、ここで将来に向けてのチャンスを掴むことができれば、みんなをここに連れてきて数年楽しんでもいいと思っている」

「僕は35歳だから、まだ現役でレースをする時間は残っている。スコット（ディクソン）は40歳で、ウィル・パワーも40歳になったばかりで、セバスチャン（ブルデー）も42歳だよね。彼らはまだ活躍しているし、僕にも何年かの歳月が残されていると思う」

「繰り返しにはなるけど、ここで僕が楽しむことができて、求めていたものが得られるのであれば、残るかもしれない」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
グロージャン、インディカーを初テスト。スピン喫するほろ苦デビューも「大満足！」

前の記事

グロージャン、インディカーを初テスト。スピン喫するほろ苦デビューも「大満足！」
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ IndyCar
ドライバー ピエトロ フィッティパルディ , ロマン グロージャン
チーム Dale Coyne Racing , リック・ウェア・レーシング
執筆者 David Malsher

Trending

1
F1

未定となっていたF1第3戦、ポルトガルGPとしての開催が決定！　2年連続

1時間
2
スーパーGT

TEAM KUNIMITSU、スーパーGT岡山テストで武藤英紀を起用。療養中の牧野の代役

2時間
3
IndyCar

グロージャン、インディカーのオーバル戦にも出場？　チームはマシンを用意可能と認める

1時間
4
F1

アストンマーチンF1が目指した“美しいグリーン”。そこには12ヵ月にも及ぶ長い戦いが

1d
5
F1

F1、2021年開催カレンダーを改訂。開幕戦はバーレーンに……豪州は11月に延期

1m
最新ニュース
グロージャン、インディカーのオーバル戦にも出場？　チームはマシンを用意可能と認める
Indy

グロージャン、インディカーのオーバル戦にも出場？　チームはマシンを用意可能と認める

1時間
グロージャン、インディカーを初テスト。スピン喫するほろ苦デビューも「大満足！」
Indy

グロージャン、インディカーを初テスト。スピン喫するほろ苦デビューも「大満足！」

2021/02/24
佐藤琢磨のレリーフ”2個目”が入ったインディ500トロフィー除幕。2021年インディ500カラーリングも公開
Indy

佐藤琢磨のレリーフ”2個目”が入ったインディ500トロフィー除幕。2021年インディ500カラーリングも公開

2021/02/20
フェラーリ、インディカーへの参入は断念。シリーズ側は”第3のエンジンメーカー”獲得に自信
Indy

フェラーリ、インディカーへの参入は断念。シリーズ側は”第3のエンジンメーカー”獲得に自信

2021/02/14
新開催”ミュージックシティGP”の準備進む。地元スターのニューガーデン「すでに特別なレース」
Indy

新開催”ミュージックシティGP”の準備進む。地元スターのニューガーデン「すでに特別なレース」

2021/02/07
最新のビデオ
2020 インディカー最終戦：セントピーターズバーグ決勝ハイライト 06:39
IndyCar
2020/10/26

2020 インディカー最終戦：セントピーターズバーグ決勝ハイライト

インディカー第12戦ハーベストGP：レース1決勝 05:04
IndyCar
2020/10/03

インディカー第12戦ハーベストGP：レース1決勝

2020年インディ500ハイライト 07:59
IndyCar
2020/08/25

2020年インディ500ハイライト

インディカー第4戦：ロードアメリカ2決勝ハイライト 05:23
IndyCar
2020/07/13

インディカー第4戦：ロードアメリカ2決勝ハイライト

インディカー第3戦：ロードアメリカ1決勝ハイライト 05:36
IndyCar
2020/07/12

インディカー第3戦：ロードアメリカ1決勝ハイライト

David Malsher More from
David Malsher
日本ともつながりが深いラリー界のレジェンド、ハンヌ・ミッコラ氏亡くなる。享年78歳
WRC / 訃報

日本ともつながりが深いラリー界のレジェンド、ハンヌ・ミッコラ氏亡くなる。享年78歳

グロージャン、インディカーを初テスト。スピン喫するほろ苦デビューも「大満足！」 Barber Motorsports Park February testing
IndyCar / 速報ニュース

グロージャン、インディカーを初テスト。スピン喫するほろ苦デビューも「大満足！」

佐藤琢磨のレリーフ”2個目”が入ったインディ500トロフィー除幕。2021年インディ500カラーリングも公開
IndyCar / 速報ニュース

佐藤琢磨のレリーフ”2個目”が入ったインディ500トロフィー除幕。2021年インディ500カラーリングも公開

More from
ピエトロ フィッティパルディ
ハースF1、ピエトロ・フィッティパルディをテスト兼リザーブドライバーに継続起用
F1 / 速報ニュース

ハースF1、ピエトロ・フィッティパルディをテスト兼リザーブドライバーに継続起用

代役フィッティパルディをハース代表賞賛「彼は良い仕事ができることを証明した」
F1 / 速報ニュース

代役フィッティパルディをハース代表賞賛「彼は良い仕事ができることを証明した」

ピエトロ・フィッティパルディ、来季のレース復帰を目指すも「F1には残っていたい」
IndyCar / 速報ニュース

ピエトロ・フィッティパルディ、来季のレース復帰を目指すも「F1には残っていたい」

More from
Dale Coyne Racing
グロージャン、2021年のインディカー参戦が決定。デイル・コイン・レーシングと契約
IndyCar / 速報ニュース

グロージャン、2021年のインディカー参戦が決定。デイル・コイン・レーシングと契約

グロージャン、インディカー参戦へ秒読み段階？　「ぜひともチームに迎えたい」とデイル・コイン
IndyCar / 速報ニュース

グロージャン、インディカー参戦へ秒読み段階？　「ぜひともチームに迎えたい」とデイル・コイン

インディカー初挑戦のパロウ、準備は万端！　狙うは新人王「楽しい1年になりそう」
IndyCar / 速報ニュース

インディカー初挑戦のパロウ、準備は万端！　狙うは新人王「楽しい1年になりそう」

Trending 今日

未定となっていたF1第3戦、ポルトガルGPとしての開催が決定！　2年連続
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

未定となっていたF1第3戦、ポルトガルGPとしての開催が決定！　2年連続

レッドブル無限、ダンロップタイヤへのスイッチを正式発表。GT500参戦体制が明らかに
スーパーGT スーパーGT / 速報ニュース

レッドブル無限、ダンロップタイヤへのスイッチを正式発表。GT500参戦体制が明らかに

グロージャン、インディカーのオーバル戦にも出場？　チームはマシンを用意可能と認める
IndyCar IndyCar / 速報ニュース

グロージャン、インディカーのオーバル戦にも出場？　チームはマシンを用意可能と認める

アプリリア、2021年のMotoGP参戦体制を発表。エスパルガロに加え、サヴァドーリを起用
MotoGP MotoGP / 速報ニュース

アプリリア、2021年のMotoGP参戦体制を発表。エスパルガロに加え、サヴァドーリを起用

【2021年F1新車】ハースVF-21：フォトギャラリー
F1 F1 / 特集

【2021年F1新車】ハースVF-21：フォトギャラリー

【2021年F1新車】アストンマーチンAMR21：フォトギャラリー
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

【2021年F1新車】アストンマーチンAMR21：フォトギャラリー

ベッテル、F1へのスプリントレース導入に大反対「本当の問題から目をそらしているだけ」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、F1へのスプリントレース導入に大反対「本当の問題から目をそらしているだけ」

ROOKIE RacingとNTTコミュニケーションズがパートナー契約を締結。IoT技術の活用を目指す
スーパーフォーミュラ スーパーフォーミュラ / 速報ニュース

ROOKIE RacingとNTTコミュニケーションズがパートナー契約を締結。IoT技術の活用を目指す

最新ニュース

グロージャン、インディカーのオーバル戦にも出場？　チームはマシンを用意可能と認める
Indy IndyCar / 速報ニュース

グロージャン、インディカーのオーバル戦にも出場？　チームはマシンを用意可能と認める

グロージャン、インディカーを初テスト。スピン喫するほろ苦デビューも「大満足！」
Indy IndyCar / 速報ニュース

グロージャン、インディカーを初テスト。スピン喫するほろ苦デビューも「大満足！」

佐藤琢磨のレリーフ”2個目”が入ったインディ500トロフィー除幕。2021年インディ500カラーリングも公開
Indy IndyCar / 速報ニュース

佐藤琢磨のレリーフ”2個目”が入ったインディ500トロフィー除幕。2021年インディ500カラーリングも公開

フェラーリ、インディカーへの参入は断念。シリーズ側は”第3のエンジンメーカー”獲得に自信
Indy IndyCar / 速報ニュース

フェラーリ、インディカーへの参入は断念。シリーズ側は”第3のエンジンメーカー”獲得に自信

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.