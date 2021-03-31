〈アジアから“世界”へ〉小椋藍とIDEMITSU Honda Team Asiaの挑戦：『“今の限界”はポイント圏外』将来の飛躍へ“学び”の時

\u30002021\u5e74\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u306e\u30ab\u30bf\u30fc\u30ebGP\u3067Moto2\u30af\u30e9\u30b9\u306e\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3092\u98fe\u3063\u305f\u5c0f\u690b\u85cd\uff08IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia\uff09\u306f\u3001\u4e2d\u6392\u6c17\u91cf\u30af\u30e9\u30b9\u521d\u6226\u309217\u4f4d\u3067\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u30027\u5217\u76ee19\u756a\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u3001\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u570f\u5185\u306e15\u4f4d\u307e\u3067\u306f\u9806\u4f4d\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3075\u305f\u3064\u3001\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3067\u898b\u308c\u30701.327\u79d2\u5c4a\u304b\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c19\u4f4d\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u3001\u524d\u306e2\u53f0\u304c\u8ee2\u3093\u3060\u7d50\u679c\u306e17\u4f4d\u3067\u3059\u304b\u3089\u3001\u540c\u3058\u4f4d\u7f6e\u3067\u30b4\u30fc\u30eb\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3044\u3044\u72b6\u614b\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\u3000\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u5c0f\u690b\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u3089\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u5185\u5bb9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u51b7\u9759\u306a\u53e3\u8abf\u3067\u305d\u3046\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\uff08\u512a\u52dd\u9078\u624b\u3068\uff09\u50c5\u5dee\u3067\u30b4\u30fc\u30eb\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u3068\u6bd4\u3079\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u305d\u306e\u3082\u306e\u304c\u8db3\u3089\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3057\u3001\u5f53\u7136\u3067\u3059\u304c\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u5730\u529b\u3082\u9ad8\u3044\u3002\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u3008\u8d70\u308a\u306e\u8cea\u3009\u3092\u3069\u3093\u3069\u3093\u4e0a\u3052\u3066\u3044\u304b\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3059\u3050\u306b\u9650\u754c\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u305d\u306e\u90e8\u5206\u306e\u6539\u5584\u3092\u8ab2\u984c\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u307e\u305f\u6765\u9031\u3082\u304c\u3093\u3070\u3063\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3057\u304b\u306a\u3044\u3067\u3059\u306d\u300d\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3008\u30a2\u30b8\u30a2\u304b\u3089\u201c\u4e16\u754c\u201d\u3078\u3009\u5c0f\u690b\u85cd\u3068IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia\u306e\u6311\u6226\uff1a\u3044\u3056\u4e2d\u91cf\u7d1aMoto2\u3078\u3002\u958b\u5e55\u3078\u306e\u4ed5\u4e0a\u304c\u308a\u306f\uff1f\n\n\n\u3000\u958b\u5e55\u524d\u306e\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u969b\u306b\u3001\u5c0f\u690b\u306f\u300cMoto3\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u591a\u5c11\u306e\u30df\u30b9\u304c\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3082\u306a\u3093\u3068\u304b\u306a\u308b\u3051\u308c\u3069\u3082\u3001Moto2\u306e\u5834\u5408\u306f\u6700\u521d\u304b\u3089\u6700\u5f8c\u307e\u3067\u5168\u529b\u3067\u8d70\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u307e\u305a\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u9650\u754c\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u300d\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u6700\u521d\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u8d70\u308a\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u306f\u3001\u4e0a\u8a18\u306e\u30ea\u30b6\u30eb\u30c8\u306e\u793a\u3059\u6570\u5b57\u304c\u3001\u307e\u305a\u6700\u521d\u306e\u3008\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u9650\u754c\u3009\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3001\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306a\u306e\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\n\u3000\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u5148\u7acb\u3064\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u969b\u306b\u3001\u5c0f\u690b\u3068\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u6c7a\u52dd\u3092\u60f3\u5b9a\u3057\u305f\u30ed\u30f3\u30b0\u30e9\u30f3\u3092\u5b9f\u65bd\u3057\u3066\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3068\u540c\u305820\u5468\u3092\u9023\u7d9a\u5468\u56de\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u306e\u8d70\u884c\u306f\u3042\u304f\u307e\u3067\u3082\u30b7\u30df\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3059\u304e\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\u300c\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30b7\u30df\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u5358\u72ec\u3067\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u843d\u3061\u7740\u3044\u3066\u8d70\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4ed6\u306e\u9078\u624b\u305f\u3061\u304c\u5468\u56f2\u306b\u3044\u308b\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3068\u306f\u3001\u3084\u306f\u308a\u9055\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002Moto2\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u99c6\u3051\u5f15\u304d\u305d\u306e\u3082\u306e\u306f\u3001Moto3\u3068\u305d\u308c\u307b\u3069\u5909\u308f\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3093\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u3044\u308b\u72b6\u6cc1\u3067\u306e\u7d44\u307f\u7acb\u3066\u3084\u3001\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u306e\u72b6\u614b\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u305f\u5bfe\u5fdc\uff08\u306b\u6163\u308c\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\uff09\u3067\u3059\u306d\u3002\u305d\u306e\u610f\u5473\u3067\u306f\u300120\u5468\u3092\u5168\u958b\u3067\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u30aa\u30fc\u30c8\u30d0\u30a4\u306e\u6319\u52d5\u3092\u898b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u826f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u304b\u306a\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\u3000\u3053\u306e\u70b9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u76e3\u7763\u306e\u9752\u5c71\u535a\u4e00\u304c\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30af\u524d\u306b\u8a71\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300c\u9078\u624b\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u4e00\u756a\u306e\u7df4\u7fd2\u3002\u7cbe\u795e\u7684\u8089\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u8ffd\u3044\u8fbc\u307e\u308c\u305f\u72b6\u6cc1\u3067\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u7a4d\u3080\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8ab2\u984c\u3092\u3001\u307e\u305a\u306f\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u3067\u7740\u5b9f\u306b\u6d88\u5316\u3057\u305f\u3001\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u305d\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u3053\u306e\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30af\u306f\u3001\u91d1\u66dc\u306eFP1\u304b\u3089\u6c7a\u52dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u307e\u3067\u8d70\u308a\u7d42\u3048\u3066\u5b66\u3093\u3060\u3053\u3068\u306f\u591a\u3044\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u8e0f\u307e\u3048\u3066\u6765\u9031\u3082\u307e\u305f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3084\u3063\u3066\u3044\u304d\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\u3000\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u306f\u300115\u4f4d\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306e\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u570f\u5185\u3067\u7d42\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3002\u305d\u308c\u304c\u76ee\u524d\u306b\u63a7\u3048\u305f\u6b21\u6226\u30c9\u30fc\u30cfGP\u3067\u306e\u5c0f\u690b\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u307e\u305f\u540c\u3058\u4f4d\u7f6e\u3067\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u3061\u3083\u3063\u305f\u3089\u3057\u304b\u305f\u306a\u3044\u3093\u3067\u3001\u300e\u76ee\u6a19\u306f\u306a\u306b\uff1f\u300f\u3068\u8a00\u308f\u308c\u305f\u3089\u2026\u2026\u3001\u305d\u3046\u3067\u3059\u306d\u3002\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u524d\u306b\u8a00\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3068\u540c\u3058\u306a\u3093\u3067\u3059\u3051\u3069\u3001\u5168\u529b\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u8d70\u308a\u304d\u308a\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u304d\u305f\u7d50\u679c\u304c15\u4f4d\u4ee5\u5185\u3067\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u7372\u308c\u308b\u306e\u306a\u3089\u3001\u3044\u3044\u306e\u304b\u306a\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\u3000\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u306e17\u4f4d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30ea\u30b6\u30eb\u30c8\u305d\u306e\u3082\u306e\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u300c\u6094\u3057\u3044\u306b\u306f\u6094\u3057\u3044\u3093\u3067\u3059\u3051\u3069\u3001\u305f\u3060\u6094\u3057\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u6c17\u6301\u3061\u3088\u308a\u3082\u3001\u3053\u3046\u3057\u3066\u304a\u3051\u3070\u3088\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306a\u3068\u304b\u3001\u3082\u3063\u3068\u3053\u3046\u3067\u304d\u305f\u306a\u3068\u304b\u3001\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u8003\u3048\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u5f37\u3044\u3067\u3059\u306d\u300d\u3068\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u3067\u5b66\u3093\u3060\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u4e8b\u67c4\u3092\u3001\u5c0f\u690b\u85cd\u306f\u30ed\u30b5\u30a4\u30eb\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30ca\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u306e2\u9031\u9023\u7d9a\u958b\u50ac\u3068\u306a\u308b\u30c9\u30fc\u30cfGP\u3067\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6d3b\u304b\u3059\u306e\u304b\u3002\u7b2c2\u6226\u306eMoto2\u30af\u30e9\u30b9\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c1\u56de\u76ee\u306f\u30014\u67082\u65e5\uff08\u91d1\uff09\u5348\u5f8c2\u664245\u5206\uff08\u65e5\u672c\u6642\u9593\u5348\u5f8c8\u664245\u5206\uff09\u306b\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u3002\n 