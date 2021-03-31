トップイベント
/ Moto2カタール決勝：ロウズが独走優勝で2021年をスタート。小椋藍は初戦を17位で終える
Moto2 / Losail / 特集

〈アジアから“世界”へ〉小椋藍とIDEMITSU Honda Team Asiaの挑戦：『“今の限界”はポイント圏外』将来の飛躍へ“学び”の時

執筆:

2021年のロードレース世界選手権開幕戦カタールGPで、Moto2クラスに参戦する小椋藍は17位でレースを終えた。中量級での初めてのレースではポイント圏外と悔しい結果となったが、小椋はレースを通じて学びを進め、連戦のドーハGPではポイントを獲得したいと語った。

〈アジアから“世界”へ〉小椋藍とIDEMITSU Honda Team Asiaの挑戦：『“今の限界”はポイント圏外』将来の飛躍へ“学び”の時

　2021年開幕戦のカタールGPでMoto2クラスのデビューを飾った小椋藍（IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia）は、中排気量クラス初戦を17位で終えた。7列目19番グリッドからのスタートで、ポイント圏内の15位までは順位にしてふたつ、タイムで見れば1.327秒届かなかった。

「19位からのスタートで、前の2台が転んだ結果の17位ですから、同じ位置でゴールしたといってもいい状態です」

　レースを終えた小椋は、自らのレース内容について冷静な口調でそう振り返った。

「（優勝選手と）僅差でゴールしている人たちと比べると、スピードそのものが足らなかったし、当然ですが彼らの方が地力も高い。自分自身の〈走りの質〉をどんどん上げていかなければ、すぐに限界になってしまう。だから、その部分の改善を課題として、また来週もがんばっていくしかないですね」

Read Also:

　開幕前のプレシーズンテストを終えた際に、小椋は「Moto3のレースは多少のミスがあってもなんとかなるけれども、Moto2の場合は最初から最後まで全力で走ることになる。だから、まずは自分の限界を高めることが必要」と話していたが、最初のレースを走り終えた段階では、上記のリザルトの示す数字が、まず最初の〈自分の限界〉だった、ということなのだろう。

　今回のレースに先立つプレシーズンテストの際に、小椋とチームは決勝を想定したロングランを実施してレースと同じ20周を連続周回した。しかし、テストでの走行はあくまでもシミュレーションにすぎない。

「テストのレースシミュレーションでは単独で走っていたので、落ち着いて走ることができていました。他の選手たちが周囲にいるレースとは、やはり違います。Moto2のレースの駆け引きそのものは、Moto3とそれほど変わるわけではないと思うんですが、他のライダーがいる状況での組み立てや、バイクの状態に応じた対応（に慣れていくことが必要）ですね。その意味では、20周を全開で走ってオートバイの挙動を見ることができたのは、良かったかなと思います」

　この点については、チーム監督の青山博一がレースウィーク前に話していた「選手にとってレースが一番の練習。精神的肉体的に追い込まれた状況で経験を積むことが重要」という課題を、まずは開幕戦で着実に消化した、と言えそうだ。

「このウィークは、金曜のFP1から決勝レースまで走り終えて学んだことは多いし、それを踏まえて来週もまた、自分のできることをやっていきます」

　具体的には、15位以上のポイント圏内で終えること。それが目前に控えた次戦ドーハGPでの小椋の目標になるだろう。

「また同じ位置で終わっちゃったらしかたないんで、『目標はなに？』と言われたら……、そうですね。今回のレース前に言ったことと同じなんですけど、全力を出して走りきり、それについてきた結果が15位以内でポイントを獲れるのなら、いいのかなと思います」

　開幕戦の17位というリザルトそのものについては「悔しいには悔しいんですけど、ただ悔しいという気持ちよりも、こうしておけばよかったなとか、もっとこうできたなとか、そういう考えの方が強いですね」と振り返る。

　開幕戦で学んだこれらの事柄を、小椋藍はロサイルインターナショナルサーキットでの2週連続開催となるドーハGPでどのように活かすのか。第2戦のMoto2クラスフリー走行1回目は、4月2日（金）午後2時45分（日本時間午後8時45分）にスタートする。

 

Read Also:

前の記事

前の記事

Moto2カタール決勝：ロウズが独走優勝で2021年をスタート。小椋藍は初戦を17位で終える
