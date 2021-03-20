トップイベント
Moto2 / Qatar March Testing / テストレポート

Moto2カタールテスト1日目：KTM Ajo移籍のガードナー首位。Moto2昇格の小椋藍は18番手

執筆:

ロサイル・インターナショナル・サーキットで開始されたMoto2のプレシーズンテスト。その初日はレミー・ガードナーがトップタイムを記録した。今季からMoto2に挑戦する小椋藍は初日を18番手で終えている。

Moto2カタールテスト1日目：KTM Ajo移籍のガードナー首位。Moto2昇格の小椋藍は18番手

　3月19日に開始されたMoto2のプレシーズンテスト。初日の3セッションが行なわれ、Red Bull KTM Ajoのレミー・ガードナーがトップタイムをマークした。

　ガードナーは今季からMoto2クラスの有力チームRed Bull KTM Ajoへ移籍。1分59秒074でテスト初日の首位に立った。タイムは既に昨年のカタールGPレース最速ラップを上回っている。

　ガードナー以下には有力ライダーが続いている。2番手にはアロン・カネット（Inde Aspar Team）。彼のマシンのシャシーコンストラクターBOSCOSCURO勢（元Speed Up）ではトップだ。3番手には、昨年のチャンピオンチームであるItaltrans Racing Teamに加入したジョー・ロバーツが並んでいる。

　また昨シーズン、速さを示していたサム・ロウズ（Elf Marc VDS Racing Team）が、クラッシュを経験しながらも4番手に続いている。一方でチームメイトのマルコ・ベッツェッキは16番手にとどまった。

　2020年のMoto3王者であるアルベルト・アレナス（Inde Aspar Team）は23番手。昨年Moto3タイトルを争ったトニー・アルボリーノ（Liqui Moly Intact GP）、小椋藍（IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia）も共にMoto2クラスへ昇格しているが、それぞれ17番手と18番手タイムを記録している。

 

Read Also:

Moto2カタールテスト1日目　タイム結果

Pos Rider Team Fastest lap
1 GARDNER, Remy Red Bull KTM Ajo 01:59.1
2 CANET, Aron Inde Aspar Team 01:59.3
3 ROBERTS, Joe Italtrans Racing Team 01:59.6
4 LOWES, Sam Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 01:59.6
5 BULEGA, Nicolò Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 01:59.6
6 VIERGE, Xavi Petronas Sprinta Racing 01:59.6
7 SCHROTTER, Marcel Liqui Moly Intact GP 01:59.9
8 FERNANDEZ, Augusto Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 01:59.9
9 DIXON, Jake Petronas Sprinta Racing 01:59.9
10 FERNANDEZ, Raul Red Bull KTM Ajo 02:00.0
11 DI GIANNANTONIO, Fabio Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 02:00.0
12 LUTHI, Thomas Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 02:00.1
13 CORSI, Simone MV Agusta Forward Racing 02:00.2
14 CHANTRA, Somkiat IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia 02:00.2
15 BENDSNEYDER, Bo Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 02:00.2
16 BEZZECCHI, Marco SKY Racing Team VR46 02:00.2
17 ARBOLINO, Tony Liqui Moly Intact GP 02:00.2
18 OGURA, Ai IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia 02:00.3
19 MANZI, Stefano Pons HP 40 02:00.3
20 GARZO, Hector Pons HP 40 02:00.5
21 NAVARRO, Jorge MB Conveyors Speed Up 02:00.5
22 DALLA PORTA, Lorenzo Italtrans Racing Team 02:00.5
23 ARENAS, Albert Inde Aspar Team 02:00.7
24 VIETTI, Celestino SKY Racing Team VR46 02:00.8
25 BEAUBIER, Cameron American Racing 02:00.8
26 BALDASSARRI, Lorenzo MV Agusta Forward Racing 02:00.9
27 RAMIREZ, Marcos American Racing 02:01.0
28 MONTELLA, Yari MB Conveyors Speed Up 02:01.0
29 SYAHRIN, Hafizh NTS RW Racing GP 02:01.4
30 BALTUS, Barry NTS RW Racing GP 02:03.0

Aron Canet, Aspar Team

Aron Canet, Aspar Team
1/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aron Canet, Aspar Team

Aron Canet, Aspar Team
2/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aron Canet, Aspar Team

Aron Canet, Aspar Team
3/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aron Canet, Aspar Team

Aron Canet, Aspar Team
4/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aron Canet, Aspar Team

Aron Canet, Aspar Team
5/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Augusto Fernandez, Marc VDS Racing Team

Augusto Fernandez, Marc VDS Racing Team
6/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Augusto Fernandez, Marc VDS Racing Team

Augusto Fernandez, Marc VDS Racing Team
7/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Augusto Fernandez, Marc VDS Racing Team

Augusto Fernandez, Marc VDS Racing Team
8/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Augusto Fernandez, Marc VDS Racing Team

Augusto Fernandez, Marc VDS Racing Team
9/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Augusto Fernandez, Marc VDS Racing Team

Augusto Fernandez, Marc VDS Racing Team
10/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Hector Garzo, Pons HP40

Hector Garzo, Pons HP40
11/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Hector Garzo, Pons HP40

Hector Garzo, Pons HP40
12/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Nicolo Bulega, Federal Oil Gresini Moto2

Nicolo Bulega, Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
13/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Nicolo Bulega, Federal Oil Gresini Moto2

Nicolo Bulega, Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
14/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Nicolo Bulega, Federal Oil Gresini Moto2

Nicolo Bulega, Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
15/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Nicolo Bulega, Federal Oil Gresini Moto2

Nicolo Bulega, Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
16/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Hector Garzo, Pons HP40

Hector Garzo, Pons HP40
17/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team

Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team
18/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team

Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team
19/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team

Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team
20/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team

Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team
21/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yari Montella, Speed Up Racing

Yari Montella, Speed Up Racing
22/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yari Montella, Speed Up Racing

Yari Montella, Speed Up Racing
23/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tony Arbolino, Liqui Moly Intact GP

Tony Arbolino, Liqui Moly Intact GP
24/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tony Arbolino, Liqui Moly Intact GP

Tony Arbolino, Liqui Moly Intact GP
25/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Thomas Luthi, Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team

Thomas Luthi, Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
26/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Thomas Luthi, Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team

Thomas Luthi, Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
27/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Thomas Luthi, Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team

Thomas Luthi, Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
28/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Thomas Luthi, Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team

Thomas Luthi, Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
29/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefano Manzi, Pons HP40

Stefano Manzi, Pons HP40
30/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefano Manzi, Pons HP40

Stefano Manzi, Pons HP40
31/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefano Manzi, Pons HP40

Stefano Manzi, Pons HP40
32/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefano Manzi, Pons HP40

Stefano Manzi, Pons HP40
33/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marcos Ramirez, Tennor American Racing

Marcos Ramirez, Tennor American Racing
34/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marcos Ramirez, Tennor American Racing

Marcos Ramirez, Tennor American Racing
35/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marcel Schrotter, Liqui Moly Intact GP

Marcel Schrotter, Liqui Moly Intact GP
36/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marcel Schrotter, Liqui Moly Intact GP

Marcel Schrotter, Liqui Moly Intact GP
37/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marcel Schrotter, Liqui Moly Intact GP

Marcel Schrotter, Liqui Moly Intact GP
38/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Navarro, Speed Up Racing

Jorge Navarro, Speed Up Racing
39/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Navarro, Speed Up Racing

Jorge Navarro, Speed Up Racing
40/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Navarro, Speed Up Racing

Jorge Navarro, Speed Up Racing
41/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Navarro, Speed Up Racing

Jorge Navarro, Speed Up Racing
42/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Navarro, Speed Up Racing

Jorge Navarro, Speed Up Racing
43/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joe Roberts, Italtrans Racing Team

Joe Roberts, Italtrans Racing Team
44/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joe Roberts, Italtrans Racing Team

Joe Roberts, Italtrans Racing Team
45/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joe Roberts, Italtrans Racing Team

Joe Roberts, Italtrans Racing Team
46/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joe Roberts, Italtrans Racing Team

Joe Roberts, Italtrans Racing Team
47/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joe Roberts, Italtrans Racing Team

Joe Roberts, Italtrans Racing Team
48/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Hafizh Syahrin, NTS RW Racing GP

Hafizh Syahrin, NTS RW Racing GP
49/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Hafizh Syahrin, NTS RW Racing GP

Hafizh Syahrin, NTS RW Racing GP
50/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Hafizh Syahrin, NTS RW Racing GP

Hafizh Syahrin, NTS RW Racing GP
51/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio di Giannantonio, Federal Oil Gresini Moto2

Fabio di Giannantonio, Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
52/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio di Giannantonio, Federal Oil Gresini Moto2

Fabio di Giannantonio, Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
53/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio di Giannantonio, Federal Oil Gresini Moto2

Fabio di Giannantonio, Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
54/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Celestino Vietti, Sky Racing Team VR46

Celestino Vietti, Sky Racing Team VR46
55/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Celestino Vietti, Sky Racing Team VR46

Celestino Vietti, Sky Racing Team VR46
56/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cameron Beaubier, Tennor American Racing

Cameron Beaubier, Tennor American Racing
57/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cameron Beaubier, Tennor American Racing

Cameron Beaubier, Tennor American Racing
58/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cameron Beaubier, Tennor American Racing

Cameron Beaubier, Tennor American Racing
59/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cameron Beaubier, Tennor American Racing

Cameron Beaubier, Tennor American Racing
60/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cameron Beaubier, Tennor American Racing

Cameron Beaubier, Tennor American Racing
61/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cameron Beaubier, Tennor American Racing

Cameron Beaubier, Tennor American Racing
62/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cameron Beaubier, Tennor American Racing

Cameron Beaubier, Tennor American Racing
63/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bo Bendsneyder, Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team

Bo Bendsneyder, Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
64/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bo Bendsneyder, Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team

Bo Bendsneyder, Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
65/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bo Bendsneyder, Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team

Bo Bendsneyder, Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
66/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bo Bendsneyder, Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team

Bo Bendsneyder, Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
67/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Barry Baltus, NTS RW Racing GP

Barry Baltus, NTS RW Racing GP
68/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Barry Baltus, NTS RW Racing GP

Barry Baltus, NTS RW Racing GP
69/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Barry Baltus, NTS RW Racing GP

Barry Baltus, NTS RW Racing GP
70/70

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

この記事について

シリーズ Moto2
イベント Qatar March Testing
ロケーション ロサイル・インターナショナル・サーキット
ドライバー レミー ガードナー
チーム KTM
執筆者 Matteo Nugnes

最新ニュース

Moto2カタールテスト1日目：KTM Ajo移籍のガードナー首位。Moto2昇格の小椋藍は18番手
MOT2 Moto2 / テストレポート

Moto2カタールテスト1日目：KTM Ajo移籍のガードナー首位。Moto2昇格の小椋藍は18番手

Moto2＆Moto3テスト、“安全のため”MotoGPクラスと同じカタールへと変更
MOT2 Moto2 / 速報ニュース

Moto2＆Moto3テスト、“安全のため”MotoGPクラスと同じカタールへと変更

来季ライダー決まらぬアプリリア、ベッツェッキ起用はVR46が却下。ロバーツに食指？
MGP MotoGP / 速報ニュース

来季ライダー決まらぬアプリリア、ベッツェッキ起用はVR46が却下。ロバーツに食指？

Moto2ポルトガル：ガードナーMoto2初優勝。バスティアニーニが王者に輝く
MOT2 Moto2 / レースレポート

Moto2ポルトガル：ガードナーMoto2初優勝。バスティアニーニが王者に輝く

