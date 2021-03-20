Moto2カタールテスト1日目：KTM Ajo移籍のガードナー首位。Moto2昇格の小椋藍は18番手
ロサイル・インターナショナル・サーキットで開始されたMoto2のプレシーズンテスト。その初日はレミー・ガードナーがトップタイムを記録した。今季からMoto2に挑戦する小椋藍は初日を18番手で終えている。
3月19日に開始されたMoto2のプレシーズンテスト。初日の3セッションが行なわれ、Red Bull KTM Ajoのレミー・ガードナーがトップタイムをマークした。
ガードナーは今季からMoto2クラスの有力チームRed Bull KTM Ajoへ移籍。1分59秒074でテスト初日の首位に立った。タイムは既に昨年のカタールGPレース最速ラップを上回っている。
ガードナー以下には有力ライダーが続いている。2番手にはアロン・カネット（Inde Aspar Team）。彼のマシンのシャシーコンストラクターBOSCOSCURO勢（元Speed Up）ではトップだ。3番手には、昨年のチャンピオンチームであるItaltrans Racing Teamに加入したジョー・ロバーツが並んでいる。
また昨シーズン、速さを示していたサム・ロウズ（Elf Marc VDS Racing Team）が、クラッシュを経験しながらも4番手に続いている。一方でチームメイトのマルコ・ベッツェッキは16番手にとどまった。
2020年のMoto3王者であるアルベルト・アレナス（Inde Aspar Team）は23番手。昨年Moto3タイトルを争ったトニー・アルボリーノ（Liqui Moly Intact GP）、小椋藍（IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia）も共にMoto2クラスへ昇格しているが、それぞれ17番手と18番手タイムを記録している。
Moto2カタールテスト1日目 タイム結果
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Fastest lap
|1
|GARDNER, Remy
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|01:59.1
|2
|CANET, Aron
|Inde Aspar Team
|01:59.3
|3
|ROBERTS, Joe
|Italtrans Racing Team
|01:59.6
|4
|LOWES, Sam
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|01:59.6
|5
|BULEGA, Nicolò
|Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
|01:59.6
|6
|VIERGE, Xavi
|Petronas Sprinta Racing
|01:59.6
|7
|SCHROTTER, Marcel
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|01:59.9
|8
|FERNANDEZ, Augusto
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|01:59.9
|9
|DIXON, Jake
|Petronas Sprinta Racing
|01:59.9
|10
|FERNANDEZ, Raul
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|02:00.0
|11
|DI GIANNANTONIO, Fabio
|Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
|02:00.0
|12
|LUTHI, Thomas
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|02:00.1
|13
|CORSI, Simone
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|02:00.2
|14
|CHANTRA, Somkiat
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|02:00.2
|15
|BENDSNEYDER, Bo
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|02:00.2
|16
|BEZZECCHI, Marco
|SKY Racing Team VR46
|02:00.2
|17
|ARBOLINO, Tony
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|02:00.2
|18
|OGURA, Ai
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|02:00.3
|19
|MANZI, Stefano
|Pons HP 40
|02:00.3
|20
|GARZO, Hector
|Pons HP 40
|02:00.5
|21
|NAVARRO, Jorge
|MB Conveyors Speed Up
|02:00.5
|22
|DALLA PORTA, Lorenzo
|Italtrans Racing Team
|02:00.5
|23
|ARENAS, Albert
|Inde Aspar Team
|02:00.7
|24
|VIETTI, Celestino
|SKY Racing Team VR46
|02:00.8
|25
|BEAUBIER, Cameron
|American Racing
|02:00.8
|26
|BALDASSARRI, Lorenzo
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|02:00.9
|27
|RAMIREZ, Marcos
|American Racing
|02:01.0
|28
|MONTELLA, Yari
|MB Conveyors Speed Up
|02:01.0
|29
|SYAHRIN, Hafizh
|NTS RW Racing GP
|02:01.4
|30
|BALTUS, Barry
|NTS RW Racing GP
|02:03.0
Aron Canet, Aspar Team
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
この記事について
|シリーズ
|Moto2
|イベント
|Qatar March Testing
|ロケーション
|ロサイル・インターナショナル・サーキット
|ドライバー
|レミー ガードナー
|チーム
|KTM
|執筆者
|Matteo Nugnes