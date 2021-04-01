MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
カタールGP
28 3月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ 「ロッシのことはほとんど忘れていた」ルカ・マリーニ、“MotoGPデビュー”の方が印象的 / 中上貴晶、ロサイル連戦のドーハGPに意気込み十分「今週末は力強い走りをしたい」
MotoGP / カタールGP / 速報ニュース

アプリリアの進歩は本物！　開幕戦7位のエスパルガロ兄「今年はいい始まり方」

執筆:

開幕戦カタールGPを終えたアプリリアのアレイシ・エスパルガロは、チームがプレシーズンテストで示した競争力が“冗談ではなく”、これまで以上に優れた状態にあると主張した。

アプリリアの進歩は本物！　開幕戦7位のエスパルガロ兄「今年はいい始まり方」

　2021年のMotoGP開幕戦がロサイル・インターナショナル・サーキットで行なわれた。決勝レースではアプリリアのアレイシ・エスパルガロが7位に入る活躍を見せたが、彼は今季のアプリリアの進歩が証明されたと考えている。

　アプリリアは今季、MotoGPクラス参戦6メーカーのなかで唯一コンセッション（優遇措置）が適用されている。そのため今季は凍結されているエンジン開発も実施でき、その他のアドバンテージを活かしてライバルに挑んでいる。

　彼らはプレシーズンテストの段階で目を引く速さを発揮。アプリリアが台風の目になるのではないかとも思われた。

Read Also:

　そして迎えた開幕戦では、アレイシ・エスパルガロは予選8番手を獲得。決勝レースでも上位グループに近い位置での戦いを続け、最終的に7位でフィニッシュした。これで2020年シーズンのベスト順位である8位を早くも上回った形だ。

「満足している。しっかりとしたレースだったし、僕らがプレシーズンテストで示したモノがジョークではないこと、これまで以上に良くなっていて、トップライダーと競ることができると示したんだ」

　アレイシ・エスパルガロは、新型マシンでの初レースで分かったことについて訊かれると、そう答えた。

「残念ながらまだ学ばなくちゃいけないことはたくさんある。特にレース序盤だ。燃料が満載の状態では少し苦戦してしまって、かなり失っていたところがある」

「レース中盤には多くのライダーを追い抜くことができて、ミル（ジョアン・ミル／スズキ）と一緒に前方集団にたどり着いたけど、最終的に僕はフロントタイヤが終わってしまった」

「でも全体的なフィーリングは良い。次のレースに向けては準備ができていると思う」

「ただこうしたフィーリングが持てているときには、“もっと”プッシュしようと、トップ5を獲ろうとしていたかもしれない。そうするとミスを犯すのはとてもたやすい」

「まだ最初のレースだ。今年は毎戦ポイントを獲得していくのを達成するのがとても大事だし、今回はいい始まり方だと思う」

　アレイシ・エスパルガロは新型RS-GPの制動力と加速性能には満足しているようだ。ただスリップストリームを利用しても最高速の面では期待通りのものが出ていないと彼は認めている。

「新型バイクはブレーキに良いポテンシャルがあると感じられる。そしてダウンフォースのおかげもあって良い加速もある」

「でもあいにく、5速や6速では思ったより苦しんだ。単独走行のときはかなりスピードを失ってしまうことは分かっていたけど、スリップストリームを利用しているときは前のバイクについていけると思っていた」

「でも実際にはそうではなくて、ストレートで多くのタイムを失ってしまった」

「全体としては新型バイクには競争力があると思うし、レースを通じて問題はなかった。電子制御もよく機能してくれていた」

「タイヤも燃費もかなり良かった。みんなが苦しんでいたけど僕らは大丈夫だったんだ。だからとても良いスタートだ」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント

関連動画

「ロッシのことはほとんど忘れていた」ルカ・マリーニ、“MotoGPデビュー”の方が印象的

前の記事

「ロッシのことはほとんど忘れていた」ルカ・マリーニ、“MotoGPデビュー”の方が印象的

次の記事

中上貴晶、ロサイル連戦のドーハGPに意気込み十分「今週末は力強い走りをしたい」

中上貴晶、ロサイル連戦のドーハGPに意気込み十分「今週末は力強い走りをしたい」
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ MotoGP
イベント カタールGP
ドライバー アレイシ エスパルガロ
チーム Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
執筆者 Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
F1

レッドブルF1、次戦イモラで更に速く？　積極アップデート策を計画中

3時間
2
MotoGP

バレンティーノ・ロッシ、予選4番手の期待外れる。決勝12位とガタ落ちの理由は“また”タイヤ

1d
3
F1

角田裕毅は「必ずF1チャンピオンになれる」アルファタウリのトスト代表、大絶賛

6時間
4
スーパーGT

デロイトと組んだトムスは、一体何を目指しているのか？

10min
5
MotoGP

「ロッシのことはほとんど忘れていた」ルカ・マリーニ、“MotoGPデビュー”の方が印象的

6時間
最新ニュース
中上貴晶、ロサイル連戦のドーハGPに意気込み十分「今週末は力強い走りをしたい」
MGP

中上貴晶、ロサイル連戦のドーハGPに意気込み十分「今週末は力強い走りをしたい」

10分
アプリリアの進歩は本物！　開幕戦7位のエスパルガロ兄「今年はいい始まり方」
MGP

アプリリアの進歩は本物！　開幕戦7位のエスパルガロ兄「今年はいい始まり方」

3時間
「ロッシのことはほとんど忘れていた」ルカ・マリーニ、“MotoGPデビュー”の方が印象的
MGP

「ロッシのことはほとんど忘れていた」ルカ・マリーニ、“MotoGPデビュー”の方が印象的

6時間
〈アジアから“世界”へ〉小椋藍とIDEMITSU Honda Team Asiaの挑戦：『“今の限界”はポイント圏外』将来の飛躍へ“学び”の時
MOT2

〈アジアから“世界”へ〉小椋藍とIDEMITSU Honda Team Asiaの挑戦：『“今の限界”はポイント圏外』将来の飛躍へ“学び”の時

11時間
ビニャーレスの開幕戦優勝はクラッチローのおかげ？　「レースに集中できる」と称賛
MGP

ビニャーレスの開幕戦優勝はクラッチローのおかげ？　「レースに集中できる」と称賛

11時間
最新のビデオ
マルク・マルケス、RC213V-Sで復帰に向けトレーニング！ 01:27
MotoGP
2021/03/18

マルク・マルケス、RC213V-Sで復帰に向けトレーニング！

ポル・エスパルガロ、“マイ”RC213Vとついに対面 01:49
MotoGP
2021/01/07

ポル・エスパルガロ、“マイ”RC213Vとついに対面

マルク・マルケスが2021年用新デザインのヘルメットを公開 00:48
MotoGP
2020/12/09

マルク・マルケスが2021年用新デザインのヘルメットを公開

2020MotoGP最終戦ポルトガルGPハイライト 01:30
MotoGP
2020/11/25

2020MotoGP最終戦ポルトガルGPハイライト

2020MotoGP第14戦バレンシアGPハイライト 02:08
MotoGP
2020/11/17

2020MotoGP第14戦バレンシアGPハイライト

More from
Lewis Duncan
「ロッシのことはほとんど忘れていた」ルカ・マリーニ、“MotoGPデビュー”の方が印象的
MotoGP / ニュース

「ロッシのことはほとんど忘れていた」ルカ・マリーニ、“MotoGPデビュー”の方が印象的

ビニャーレスの開幕戦優勝はクラッチローのおかげ？　「レースに集中できる」と称賛
MotoGP / ニュース

ビニャーレスの開幕戦優勝はクラッチローのおかげ？　「レースに集中できる」と称賛

バレンティーノ・ロッシ、予選4番手の期待外れる。決勝12位とガタ落ちの理由は“また”タイヤ
MotoGP / ニュース

バレンティーノ・ロッシ、予選4番手の期待外れる。決勝12位とガタ落ちの理由は“また”タイヤ

More from
アレイシ エスパルガロ
“今年こそ”強敵と競える……ハズ！　エスパルガロ兄、アプリリア新型に手応え。
MotoGP / ニュース

“今年こそ”強敵と競える……ハズ！　エスパルガロ兄、アプリリア新型に手応え。

アプリリアの新型、ポテンシャルあり？　エスパルガロ兄「“革命”は無いけど去年とは別物」 Qatar Testing
MotoGP / ニュース

アプリリアの新型、ポテンシャルあり？　エスパルガロ兄「“革命”は無いけど去年とは別物」

アプリリア、2021年のMotoGP参戦体制を発表。エスパルガロに加え、サヴァドーリを起用
MotoGP / 速報ニュース

アプリリア、2021年のMotoGP参戦体制を発表。エスパルガロに加え、サヴァドーリを起用

More from
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
新型コロナで入院中のファウスト・グレシーニ、意識取り戻す。病状にも回復の兆し
MotoGP / 速報ニュース

新型コロナで入院中のファウスト・グレシーニ、意識取り戻す。病状にも回復の兆し

グレシーニ・レーシング、2022年以降もMotoGP継続へ。アプリリアからは離脱
MotoGP / 速報ニュース

グレシーニ・レーシング、2022年以降もMotoGP継続へ。アプリリアからは離脱

表彰台を争えるペースだったのに！　怒るエスパルガロ兄「予選位置のせいで……」 ポルトガルGP
MotoGP / 速報ニュース

表彰台を争えるペースだったのに！　怒るエスパルガロ兄「予選位置のせいで……」

Trending 今日

レッドブルF1、次戦イモラで更に速く？　積極アップデート策を計画中
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブルF1、次戦イモラで更に速く？　積極アップデート策を計画中

バレンティーノ・ロッシ、予選4番手の期待外れる。決勝12位とガタ落ちの理由は“また”タイヤ
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

バレンティーノ・ロッシ、予選4番手の期待外れる。決勝12位とガタ落ちの理由は“また”タイヤ

角田裕毅は「必ずF1チャンピオンになれる」アルファタウリのトスト代表、大絶賛
F1 F1 / ニュース

角田裕毅は「必ずF1チャンピオンになれる」アルファタウリのトスト代表、大絶賛

デロイトと組んだトムスは、一体何を目指しているのか？
スーパーGT スーパーGT / 速報ニュース

デロイトと組んだトムスは、一体何を目指しているのか？

ビニャーレスの開幕戦優勝はクラッチローのおかげ？　「レースに集中できる」と称賛
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

ビニャーレスの開幕戦優勝はクラッチローのおかげ？　「レースに集中できる」と称賛

「ロッシのことはほとんど忘れていた」ルカ・マリーニ、“MotoGPデビュー”の方が印象的
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

「ロッシのことはほとんど忘れていた」ルカ・マリーニ、“MotoGPデビュー”の方が印象的

メルセデスF1、今後の数レースに向け弱気な発言「レッドブルに挑戦できないかもしれない」
F1 F1 / ニュース

メルセデスF1、今後の数レースに向け弱気な発言「レッドブルに挑戦できないかもしれない」

7位入賞リカルドのフロアは、ガスリーとの接触で大ダメージ「ぶつかったのは分からなかったけど……」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

7位入賞リカルドのフロアは、ガスリーとの接触で大ダメージ「ぶつかったのは分からなかったけど……」

最新ニュース

中上貴晶、ロサイル連戦のドーハGPに意気込み十分「今週末は力強い走りをしたい」
MGP MotoGP / ニュース

中上貴晶、ロサイル連戦のドーハGPに意気込み十分「今週末は力強い走りをしたい」

アプリリアの進歩は本物！　開幕戦7位のエスパルガロ兄「今年はいい始まり方」
MGP MotoGP / 速報ニュース

アプリリアの進歩は本物！　開幕戦7位のエスパルガロ兄「今年はいい始まり方」

「ロッシのことはほとんど忘れていた」ルカ・マリーニ、“MotoGPデビュー”の方が印象的
MGP MotoGP / ニュース

「ロッシのことはほとんど忘れていた」ルカ・マリーニ、“MotoGPデビュー”の方が印象的

〈アジアから“世界”へ〉小椋藍とIDEMITSU Honda Team Asiaの挑戦：『“今の限界”はポイント圏外』将来の飛躍へ“学び”の時
MOT2 Moto2 / 特集

〈アジアから“世界”へ〉小椋藍とIDEMITSU Honda Team Asiaの挑戦：『“今の限界”はポイント圏外』将来の飛躍へ“学び”の時

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.