\u30002021\u5e74\u306eMotoGP\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u304c\u30ed\u30b5\u30a4\u30eb\u30fb\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30ca\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u3002\u6c7a\u52dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30ea\u30a2\u306e\u30a2\u30ec\u30a4\u30b7\u30fb\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u304c7\u4f4d\u306b\u5165\u308b\u6d3b\u8e8d\u3092\u898b\u305b\u305f\u304c\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30ea\u30a2\u306e\u9032\u6b69\u304c\u8a3c\u660e\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30ea\u30a2\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\u3001MotoGP\u30af\u30e9\u30b9\u53c2\u62266\u30e1\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u306e\u306a\u304b\u3067\u552f\u4e00\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\uff08\u512a\u9047\u63aa\u7f6e\uff09\u304c\u9069\u7528\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u4eca\u5b63\u306f\u51cd\u7d50\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u958b\u767a\u3082\u5b9f\u65bd\u3067\u304d\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30f3\u30c6\u30fc\u30b8\u3092\u6d3b\u304b\u3057\u3066\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30eb\u306b\u6311\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u76ee\u3092\u5f15\u304f\u901f\u3055\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3002\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30ea\u30a2\u304c\u53f0\u98a8\u306e\u76ee\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3068\u3082\u601d\u308f\u308c\u305f\u3002\n\nRead そして迎えた開幕戦では、アレイシ・エスパルガロは予選8番手を獲得。決勝レースでも上位グループに近い位置での戦いを続け、最終的に7位でフィニッシュした。これで2020年シーズンのベスト順位である8位を早くも上回った形だ。
「満足している。しっかりとしたレースだったし、僕らがプレシーズンテストで示したモノがジョークではないこと、これまで以上に良くなっていて、トップライダーと競ることができると示したんだ」
　アレイシ・エスパルガロは、新型マシンでの初レースで分かったことについて訊かれると、そう答えた。
「残念ながらまだ学ばなくちゃいけないことはたくさんある。特にレース序盤だ。燃料が満載の状態では少し苦戦してしまって、かなり失っていたところがある」
「レース中盤には多くのライダーを追い抜くことができて、ミル(ジョアン・ミル/スズキ)と一緒に前方集団にたどり着いたけど、最終的に僕はフロントタイヤが終わってしまった」
「でも全体的なフィーリングは良い。次のレースに向けては準備ができていると思う」
「ただこうしたフィーリングが持てているときには、"もっと"プッシュしようと、トップ5を獲ろうとしていたかもしれない。そうするとミスを犯すのはとても易い」
「まだ最初のレースだ。今年は毎戦ポイントを獲得していくのを達成するのがとても大事だし、今回はいい始まり方だと思う」
　アレイシ・エスパルガロは新型RS-GPの制動力と加速性能には満足しているようだ。ただスリップストリームを利用しても最高速の面では期待通りのものが出ていないと彼は認めている。
「新型バイクはブレーキに良いポテンシャルがあると感じられる。そしてダウンフォースのおかげもあって良い加速もある」
「でもあいにく、5速や6速では思ったより苦しんだ。単独走行のときはかなりスピードを失ってしまうことは分かっていたけど、スリップストリームを利用しているときは前の\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3044\u3051\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u306f\u305d\u3046\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3066\u3001\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u5931\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u5168\u4f53\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u65b0\u578b\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u306b\u306f\u7af6\u4e89\u529b\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3057\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u554f\u984c\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u96fb\u5b50\u5236\u5fa1\u3082\u3088\u304f\u6a5f\u80fd\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3082\u71c3\u8cbb\u3082\u304b\u306a\u308a\u826f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u307f\u3093\u306a\u304c\u82e6\u3057\u3093\u3067\u3044\u305f\u3051\u3069\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u5927\u4e08\u592b\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3068\u3066\u3082\u826f\u3044\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3060\u300d\n 