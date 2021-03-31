\u30002021\u5e74\u306b\u30ec\u30d7\u30bd\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u3078\u79fb\u7c4d\u3057\u305f\u30dd\u30eb\u30fb\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u65b0\u5929\u5730\u3067\u306e\u521d\u6226\u3068\u306a\u308b\u30ab\u30bf\u30fc\u30ebGP\u309212\u756a\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u304b\u3089\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u30018\u4f4d\u3067\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30dd\u30eb\u30fb\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u306f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u5f90\u3005\u306b\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u3066\u3044\u304d\u30017\u756a\u624b\u306e\u3092\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u5144\u30a2\u30ec\u30a4\u30b7\u30fb\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\uff08\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30ea\u30a2\uff09\u306b\u8ffd\u3044\u3064\u3044\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u305a\u2026\u20260.056\u79d2\u5dee\u3067\u7834\u308c\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u5f7c\u306f\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u306f\u71c3\u6599\u6e80\u8f09\u72b6\u614b\u306e\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u306e\u6319\u52d5\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u304c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3089\u6ce8\u610f\u6df1\u304f\u8d70\u3089\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a71\u3059\u3002\n\u3000\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u3067\u306e\u521d\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u7d50\u679c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u5144\u3092\u629c\u304f\u4e8b\u304c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u70b9\u306f\u91cd\u8981\u8996\u3057\u3066\u304a\u3089\u305a\u3001\u3080\u3057\u308d\u5e8f\u76e4\u6570\u5468\u3067\u306e\u30ed\u30b9\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308c\u3070\u60aa\u304f\u306a\u3044\u7d50\u679c\u3060\u3068\u3082\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u50d5\u306f\u4ed6\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u3092\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u3057\u3066\u633d\u56de\u3057\u3066\u3044\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30dd\u30eb\u30fb\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u306f\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\u300c2\u5468\u76ee\u306b12\u756a\u624b\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u6700\u5f8c\u306f8\u4f4d\u3067\u30d5\u30a3\u30cb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3057\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u6bce\u5468\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u30a2\u30ec\u30a4\u30b7\u306e\u5f8c\u308d\u306b\u7740\u3044\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3082\uff08\u8ffd\u3044\u629c\u304d\u3092\uff09\u8a66\u307f\u305f\u3002\u3067\u3082\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u304c\u304b\u306a\u308a\u30c0\u30e1\u30fc\u30b8\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u50d5\u306f\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u3067\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u7a3c\u3044\u3067\u3044\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3051\u3069\u3001\u305d\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3067\u30d5\u30ed\u30f3\u30c8\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u304c\u304b\u306a\u308a\u60aa\u3044\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u3067\u76f4\u7dda\u3067\u8ffd\u3044\u629c\u3053\u3046\u3068\u3057\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u3082\u3046\u534a\u5468\u304b\u3001\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u3082\u3046\u5c11\u3057\u9577\u3055\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u8ffd\u3044\u629c\u3051\u305f\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u554f\u984c\u306f\u50d5\u81ea\u8eab\u304c\u9045\u3059\u304e\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u305d\u308c\u30670.05\u79d2\u306e\u5dee\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3060\u3051\u3069\u305d\u308c\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3068\u306f\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u50d5\u304c\uff08\u512a\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u304b\u3089\uff095.9\u79d2\u96e2\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u6700\u521d\u306e1\u301c2\u5468\u30673\u79d2\u3092\u5931\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3053\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u306f\u60aa\u304f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u50d5\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3082\u3063\u3068\u524d\u65b9\u306b\u3044\u305f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u826f\u3044\u7d50\u679c\u3060\u3002\u3053\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u8208\u5473\u6df1\u3044\u3088\u300d\n\u300c\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u5e8f\u76e4\u304c\u3053\u308c\u3060\u3051\u60aa\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3001\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u304b\u30895.9\u79d2\u5dee\u3067\u30d5\u30a3\u30cb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c8\u4f4d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30ea\u30b6\u30eb\u30c8\u306f\u826f\u304f\u306a\u3044\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3057\u3001\u6012\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u7372\u5f97\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3082\u826f\u3044\u3082\u306e\u3058\u3083\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3060\u3051\u3069\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30841\u65e5\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u306f\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u7d50\u679c\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u6b21\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u3082\u3068\u306b\u304b\u304f\u3084\u308b\u3088\u300d\n\u3000\u30dd\u30eb\u30fb\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u306f\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u6c7a\u52dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b922\u5468\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u30015\u65e5\u9593\u5b9f\u65bd\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3084\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u306e\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c\u3088\u308a\u3082\u5b66\u3073\u304c\u591a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3084\u3001\u3053\u3053\u3067\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30af\u4e2d\u306b\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u306b\u4e57\u3063\u305f\u6642\u9593\u5168\u90e8\u3088\u308a\u3082\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u591a\u304f\u3092\u5b66\u3079\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5b66\u3079\u308b\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3093\u3060\u3002\u9031\u672b\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u591a\u304f\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306b\u76f4\u9762\u3057\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u6539\u5584\u3067\u304d\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u3060\u304b\u3089\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306b\u306f\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3067\u3082\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u3092\u4e89\u3046\u3068\u3044\u3046\u76ee\u6a19\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30678\u4f4d\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3082\u3063\u3068\u826f\u3044\u9806\u4f4d\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u304c\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306f\u5206\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3067\u3082\uff08\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u3067\uff09\u77e5\u8b58\u3092\u5f97\u305f\u5f8c\u3001\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u6b21\u306e\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u3082\u3063\u3068\u4e0a\u624b\u304f\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3059\u3054\u304f\u5927\u4e8b\u306a\u3093\u3060\u3002\u3082\u3057\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u4e0a\u624b\u304f\u884c\u3063\u3066\u30d5\u30ed\u30f3\u30c8\u30ed\u30a6\u306b\u7559\u307e\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3044\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n 