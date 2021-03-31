MotoGP
カタールGP
28 3月
イベントは終了しました
ドヴィツィオーゾ、2021年のMotoGP復帰はない？　4月にアプリリアでテスト実施予定
MotoGP / カタールGP / ニュース

ポル・エスパルガロ、ホンダデビュー戦で8位入賞「悪くない、でも次はもっと！」

執筆:
協力:
Oriol Puigdemont

ポル・エスパルガロはレプソル・ホンダでのMotoGP初戦を8位で終えたことに“怒り”を示したものの、レースは素晴らしい結果だったとも考えている。

ポル・エスパルガロ、ホンダデビュー戦で8位入賞「悪くない、でも次はもっと！」

　2021年にレプソル・ホンダへ移籍したポル・エスパルガロ。彼は新天地での初戦となるカタールGPを12番グリッドからスタートし、8位でレースを終えた。

　ポル・エスパルガロはレースを通じて徐々にポジションを上げていき、7番手のを走っていた兄アレイシ・エスパルガロ（アプリリア）に追いついたもののオーバーテイクすることはできず……0.056秒差で破れた。これについて彼は、レースのオープニングラップでは燃料満載状態のバイクの挙動の経験がなかったことから注意深く走らなければならなかったと話す。

　ホンダでの初レース結果について、兄を抜く事ができなかった点は重要視しておらず、むしろ序盤数周でのロスを考えれば悪くない結果だとも考えているようだ。

「レースを通じて僕は他のライダーをオーバーテイクして挽回していった」と、ポル・エスパルガロは語る。

「2周目に12番手だったけど、最後は8位でフィニッシュしたんだ。だから毎周のようにオーバーテイクが必要だった」

「アレイシの後ろに着いたときも（追い抜きを）試みた。でもタイヤがかなりダメージを受けていた。僕はブレーキでタイムを稼いでいたんだけど、そのことでフロントタイヤがかなり悪い状況になっていたんだ」

「それで直線で追い抜こうとしたんだ。もう半周か、ストレートにもう少し長さあれば、追い抜けただろう」

「でも問題は僕自身が遅すぎたことで、それで0.05秒の差になってしまったことだ」

「だけどそれが重要なことだとは思っていない。重要なのは僕が（優勝したライダーから）5.9秒離れていたということだ」

「僕らは最初の1〜2周で3秒を失った。だからこの結果は悪くない。僕としてはもっと前方にいたかったけど、良い結果だ。この結果はとても興味深いよ」

「レース序盤がこれだけ悪かったとしても、トップから5.9秒差でフィニッシュできたんだ」

「8位というリザルトは良くないものだし、怒っている。獲得ポイントも良いものじゃない。だけどレースや1日の状況の中では素晴らしい結果だった。だから次のレースでもとにかくやるよ」

　ポル・エスパルガロは今回の決勝レース22周の方が、5日間実施されたプレシーズンテストや開幕戦のフリー走行よりも学びが多かったと感じているという。

「テストや、ここでのレースウィーク中にバイクに乗った時間全部よりも、レースでの方が多くを学べたと思う」

「たくさんのことを学べる。だからレースは重要なんだ。週末を通じて多くの問題に直面したけど、レースによって改善できた」

「だから仕事には満足している。でもタイトルを争うという目標のためには、次のレースで8位になるようなことはできない。もっと良い順位になることが必要だ」

「それが難しいだろうことは分かっている。でも（開幕戦で）知識を得た後、僕らは次の予選でもっと上手くタイムアタックをする必要がある」

「これはすごく大事なんだ。もし予選で上手く行ってフロントロウに留まることができれば、いい仕事ができると思う」

 

