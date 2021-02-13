チケット
MotoGP / 特集

【ギャラリー】2020年型ヤマハ・YZR-M1 マーベリック・ビニャーレス機

【ギャラリー】2020年型ヤマハ・YZR-M1 マーベリック・ビニャーレス機

2020年シーズン、計7勝を収めたヤマハ勢。マーベリック・ビニャーレスの駆った2020年型YZR-M1の美麗スタジオショットをお届け。

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
1/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
2/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
3/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
4/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
5/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
6/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
7/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
8/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
9/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
10/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
11/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
12/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
13/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
14/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
15/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
16/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
17/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
18/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
19/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
20/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
21/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
22/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
23/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
24/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
25/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
26/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
27/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
28/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
29/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
30/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
31/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
32/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot

2020 YZR-M1 Studio Shot
33/33

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

 

ジョアン・ミル、王者の証『1』は使用せず。苦楽共にした『36』を継続使用

