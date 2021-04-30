チケット
/ VR46のMotoGPクラス参戦発表、混乱生じる。チーム側正式発表せずも“真実”と明かす
MotoGP / スペインGP ニュース

マルク・マルケス「ヘレスで明確な目標はない」復帰果たすもまだまだ回復途上で本調子遠く

執筆:

レプソル・ホンダのマルク・マルケスはMotoGP第3戦ポルトガルGPで復帰を果たし、地元スペインGPへと向かっているが、今回も具体的な目標は立てていないようだ。

　MotoGP第3戦ポルトガルGPで、昨年7月以来9ヵ月ぶりの復帰を果たしたレプソル・ホンダのマルク・マルケス。彼は今週末、昨年その怪我を負ったヘレスでのスペインGPへと挑むが、まだ具体的な目標は設定していないという。

　マルケスは長期間レースから離れていたにも関わらず、復帰戦で予選6番手、決勝でも7位とシングルフィニッシュを記録し、ファンを驚かせた。そして当然、次戦スペインGPではより強くなってくることを多くのライバルも予想している。

　ただマルケス本人としては、依然としてレースウィークの目標はより身体的に良い状況で過ごすことであり、結果について考える前にもっとバイクに慣れる必要があると考えているようだ。

「ああ、もちろんポルティマオは全ての面で特別な週末だったよ」と、マルケスは言う。

「でもここ（ヘレス）では、様々なことがより落ち着いて居るように感じるし、それが重要なんだ」

「（復帰戦に比べて）もっと普通の週末のように感じているんだ。身体的な状況は凄く違っているわけじゃなく、似たようなものだと思うけれどね」

「FP1から良い形で乗れればと思っている。目標は、良い思い出も悪い思い出もあるよく知ったサーキットで、週末を通じて体調をより安定させることだ」

「でも悪い記憶より良い記憶の方が重要だろうね。ここで明確な目標があるわけじゃない。ただバイクに乗って、たくさん走行を重ねて、バイクをより良く感じられるようにしたい」

「今の自分の限界がどこにあるのかはよく分かってる。バイクでもタイヤでもない。限界は僕なんだ」

「限界も改善すべき点も分かっている。だけどバイクに乗っている時間や走行距離を重ねることが僕らには必要なんだ」

　マルケスはポルトガルGPからスペインGPまでの2週間、医師から激しいトレーニングは控えるように指示を受けている。ただ彼によると最大の問題は昨年12月に受けた手術から、抗生物質による治療を続けていることなのだという。

「確かにポルティマオからここに来るまでの間、僕はジムで少しトレーニングをして、サイクリングをしたくらいだ」

「でも体はポルティマオのあとにリラックスすることを求めていたから、安静にしていたんだ」

「それからたくさんの抗生物質を服用していることも要因のひとつで、回復に時間がかかっている」

「28歳でこういうふうに感じるのはキツイけど、もうすぐ抗生物質の服用を終えて、諸々が簡単になると分かっている。だから家でリラックスしていたよ」

 

MotoGP
スペインGP
マルク マルケス
Repsol Honda Team
Lewis Duncan

