\u3000MotoGP\u7b2c3\u6226\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30ebGP\u3067\u3001\u6628\u5e747\u6708\u4ee5\u67659\u30f5\u6708\u3076\u308a\u306e\u5fa9\u5e30\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u305f\u30ec\u30d7\u30bd\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u30de\u30eb\u30af\u30fb\u30de\u30eb\u30b1\u30b9\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u4eca\u9031\u672b\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u305d\u306e\u602a\u6211\u3092\u8ca0\u3063\u305f\u30d8\u30ec\u30b9\u3067\u306e\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3GP\u3078\u3068\u6311\u3080\u304c\u3001\u307e\u3060\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306a\u76ee\u6a19\u306f\u8a2d\u5b9a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u3000\u30de\u30eb\u30b1\u30b9\u306f\u9577\u671f\u9593\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u304b\u3089\u96e2\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u306b\u3082\u95a2\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u5fa9\u5e30\u6226\u3067\u4e88\u90786\u756a\u624b\u3001\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u30827\u4f4d\u3068\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30eb\u30d5\u30a3\u30cb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3057\u3001\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u3092\u9a5a\u304b\u305b\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u5f53\u7136\u3001\u6b21\u6226\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3GP\u3067\u306f\u3088\u308a\u5f37\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30eb\u3082\u4e88\u60f3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u305f\u3060\u30de\u30eb\u30b1\u30b9\u672c\u4eba\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u4f9d\u7136\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30af\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u306f\u3088\u308a\u8eab\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u826f\u3044\u72b6\u6cc1\u3067\u904e\u3054\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u7d50\u679c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8003\u3048\u308b\u524d\u306b\u3082\u3063\u3068\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u306b\u6163\u308c\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u3042\u3042\u3001\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u30dd\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30de\u30aa\u306f\u5168\u3066\u306e\u9762\u3067\u7279\u5225\u306a\u9031\u672b\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3088\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30de\u30eb\u30b1\u30b9\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u3053\u3053\uff08\u30d8\u30ec\u30b9\uff09\u3067\u306f\u3001\u69d8\u3005\u306a\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3088\u308a\u843d\u3061\u7740\u3044\u3066\u5c45\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u611f\u3058\u308b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\uff08\u5fa9\u5e30\u6226\u306b\u6bd4\u3079\u3066\uff09\u3082\u3063\u3068\u666e\u901a\u306e\u9031\u672b\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3093\u3060\u3002\u8eab\u4f53\u7684\u306a\u72b6\u6cc1\u306f\u51c4\u304f\u9055\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3058\u3083\u306a\u304f\u3001\u4f3c\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3051\u308c\u3069\u306d\u300d\n\u300cFP1\u304b\u3089\u826f\u3044\u5f62\u3067\u4e57\u308c\u308c\u3070\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u76ee\u6a19\u306f\u3001\u826f\u3044\u601d\u3044\u51fa\u3082\u60aa\u3044\u601d\u3044\u51fa\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3088\u304f\u77e5\u3063\u305f\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u3001\u9031\u672b\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u4f53\u8abf\u3092\u3088\u308a\u5b89\u5b9a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u60aa\u3044\u8a18\u61b6\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u8a18\u61b6\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u308d\u3046\u306d\u3002\u3053\u3053\u3067\u660e\u78ba\u306a\u76ee\u6a19\u304c\u3042\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3058\u3083\u306a\u3044\u3002\u305f\u3060\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u306b\u4e57\u3063\u3066\u3001\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u8d70\u884c\u3092\u91cd\u306d\u3066\u3001\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u3092\u3088\u308a\u826f\u304f\u611f\u3058\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3044\u300d\n\u300c\u4eca\u306e\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u9650\u754c\u304c\u3069\u3053\u306b\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\u306f\u3088\u304f\u5206\u304b\u3063\u3066\u308b\u3002\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u3067\u3082\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3067\u3082\u306a\u3044\u3002\u9650\u754c\u306f\u50d5\u306a\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u9650\u754c\u3082\u6539\u5584\u3059\u3079\u304d\u70b9\u3082\u5206\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3060\u3051\u3069\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u306b\u4e57\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u6642\u9593\u3084\u8d70\u884c\u8ddd\u96e2\u3092\u91cd\u306d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u50d5\u3089\u306b\u306f\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30de\u30eb\u30b1\u30b9\u306f\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30ebGP\u304b\u3089\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3GP\u307e\u3067\u306e2\u9031\u9593\u3001\u533b\u5e2b\u304b\u3089\u6fc0\u3057\u3044\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u63a7\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6307\u793a\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305f\u3060\u5f7c\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u6700\u5927\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306f\u6628\u5e7412\u6708\u306b\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u624b\u8853\u304b\u3089\u3001\u6297\u751f\u7269\u8cea\u306b\u3088\u308b\u6cbb\u7642\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306a\u306e\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u78ba\u304b\u306b\u30dd\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30de\u30aa\u304b\u3089\u3053\u3053\u306b\u6765\u308b\u307e\u3067\u306e\u9593\u3001\u50d5\u306f\u30b8\u30e0\u3067\u5c11\u3057\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30af\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u3057\u305f\u304f\u3089\u3044\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u4f53\u306f\u30dd\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30de\u30aa\u306e\u3042\u3068\u306b\u30ea\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3001\u5b89\u9759\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u304b\u3089\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u306e\u6297\u751f\u7269\u8cea\u3092\u670d\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u8981\u56e0\u306e\u3072\u3068\u3064\u3067\u3001\u56de\u5fa9\u306b\u6642\u9593\u304c\u304b\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u300c28\u6b73\u3067\u3053\u3046\u3044\u3046\u3075\u3046\u306b\u611f\u3058\u308b\u306e\u306f\u30ad\u30c4\u30a4\u3051\u3069\u3001\u3082\u3046\u3059\u3050\u6297\u751f\u7269\u8cea\u306e\u670d\u7528\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u3066\u3001\u8af8\u3005\u304c\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u5206\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u5bb6\u3067\u30ea\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3088\u300d\n 