バニャイヤ、初めてのチャンピオンシップ首位！　でも「今から考えると遅くなるかも」と目の前のレース見据える
MotoGP ニュース

マルケス、復帰戦2戦目にして21年型マシンの弱点突き止める「問題はコーナリングにあり！」

執筆:

レプソル・ホンダのマルク・マルケスは、第4戦スペインGPで、2021年型MotoGPバイクの弱点を前年型と比較して特定できたと考えている。

マルケス、復帰戦2戦目にして21年型マシンの弱点突き止める「問題はコーナリングにあり！」

　MotoGPで6度のチャンピオンに輝いた経験を持つマルク・マルケス（レプソル・ホンダ）は、へレス・サーキットで行われたMotoGP第4戦スペインGPで9ヵ月に及んだ怪我による休養からの復帰2戦目を8位で終えた。

　彼はフィジカルコンディションは今も完璧ではないものの、前戦ポルトガルGP時よりも良好だという。そしてそのことが、2021年型RC213Vを前年型と比較する上で、弱点の理解に繋がったという。

　マルケスはスペインGP決勝の走行中、チームメイトのポル・エスパルガロや、ホンダテストライダーのステファン・ブラドル、ヨハン・ザルコ（プラマック）といったライダーを追いかけることで、RC213Vの弱点がコーナー中盤以降、脱出時の加速にあると気がついたと語っている。

「ステファン、ポル、そしてヨハンに数周ついていく機会があった。そして、僕らはコーナー中盤の脱出でかなり失っている部分があった」

　マルケスはmotorsport.comが前年型のバイクと比べ、今季型がどの点で弱くなったかを尋ねるとそう答え、次のように続けた。

「速く一貫性のある走りをしたい時には、その部分で強いことが必要なんだけど、僕らはそこでかなり失っている状況があった」

「その理由を理解するため、僕たちは今あらゆるものを分析しているところだ」

「僕にとって今回のレースのキーポイントは、前回のポルティマオよりも更に体調を回復することだった」

　マルケスはレース明けの5月3日に行われたへレステストで、バイクへの更なる理解を深めることを望んでいたが、7周で走行を切り上げた。これはスペインGPのFP3で経験した大クラッシュによる首の痛みが原因だ。

「そう、だから僕たちはテストできなかったよ。1回、2回出走したところで既に違和感があった」

　とマルケスは語った。

「体が硬直してしまっていたんだ。特に首と右肩がね」

「ポルティマオでも似たようなことが起きたけど、へレスはそれよりはマシだった。ポルティマオではもっと痛んだし月曜には完全に体が硬直しちゃったからね」

「確かに土曜のクラッシュはこの状況を更に悪化させた。それでもレースに出ようとしたのは、体が温まれば大丈夫かなと思ったからだ」

「でも乗ってすぐに自分は今バイクに乗って何かを試すのに適したレベルではないと気づいたよ」

　なお他のホンダ勢のライダー達は、ホンダが持ち込んだ5種類の新型のフェアリングを含む新パーツのテストに忙しい1日となった。

 

コメント

バニャイヤ、初めてのチャンピオンシップ首位！　でも「今から考えると遅くなるかも」と目の前のレース見据える

バニャイヤ、初めてのチャンピオンシップ首位！　でも「今から考えると遅くなるかも」と目の前のレース見据える
シリーズ MotoGP
ドライバー マルク マルケス
チーム Repsol Honda Team
執筆者 Lewis Duncan

