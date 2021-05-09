\u3000MotoGP\u30676\u5ea6\u306e\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u306b\u8f1d\u3044\u305f\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u6301\u3064\u30de\u30eb\u30af\u30fb\u30de\u30eb\u30b1\u30b9\uff08\u30ec\u30d7\u30bd\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\uff09\u306f\u3001\u3078\u30ec\u30b9\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u305fMotoGP\u7b2c4\u6226\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3GP\u30679\u30f5\u6708\u306b\u53ca\u3093\u3060\u602a\u6211\u306b\u3088\u308b\u4f11\u990a\u304b\u3089\u306e\u5fa9\u5e302\u6226\u76ee\u30928\u4f4d\u3067\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u5f7c\u306f\u30d5\u30a3\u30b8\u30ab\u30eb\u30b3\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u4eca\u3082\u5b8c\u74a7\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u524d\u6226\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30ebGP\u6642\u3088\u308a\u3082\u826f\u597d\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u305d\u306e\u3053\u3068\u304c\u30012021\u5e74\u578bRC213V\u3092\u524d\u5e74\u578b\u3068\u6bd4\u8f03\u3059\u308b\u4e0a\u3067\u3001\u5f31\u70b9\u306e\u7406\u89e3\u306b\u7e4b\u304c\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u3000\u30de\u30eb\u30b1\u30b9\u306f\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3GP\u6c7a\u52dd\u306e\u8d70\u884c\u4e2d\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30dd\u30eb\u30fb\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u3084\u3001\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u30b9\u30c6\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u30fb\u30d6\u30e9\u30c9\u30eb\u3001\u30e8\u30cf\u30f3\u30fb\u30b6\u30eb\u30b3\uff08\u30d7\u30e9\u30de\u30c3\u30af\uff09\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u3092\u8ffd\u3044\u304b\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001RC213V\u306e\u5f31\u70b9\u304c\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u4e2d\u76e4\u4ee5\u964d\u3001\u8131\u51fa\u6642\u306e\u52a0\u901f\u306b\u3042\u308b\u3068\u6c17\u304c\u3064\u3044\u305f\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u30b9\u30c6\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u3001\u30dd\u30eb\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30e8\u30cf\u30f3\u306b\u6570\u5468\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3044\u304f\u6a5f\u4f1a\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u4e2d\u76e4\u306e\u8131\u51fa\u3067\u304b\u306a\u308a\u5931\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u90e8\u5206\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u3000\u30de\u30eb\u30b1\u30b9\u306fmotorsport.com\u304c\u524d\u5e74\u578b\u306e\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u3068\u6bd4\u3079\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u578b\u304c\u3069\u306e\u70b9\u3067\u5f31\u304f\u306a\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3092\u5c0b\u306d\u308b\u3068\u305d\u3046\u7b54\u3048\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u7d9a\u3051\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u901f\u304f\u4e00\u8cab\u6027\u306e\u3042\u308b\u8d70\u308a\u3092\u3057\u305f\u3044\u6642\u306b\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u90e8\u5206\u3067\u5f37\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3093\u3060\u3051\u3069\u3001\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u305d\u3053\u3067\u304b\u306a\u308a\u5931\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u72b6\u6cc1\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u306e\u7406\u7531\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306f\u4eca\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3092\u5206\u6790\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30ad\u30fc\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u524d\u56de\u306e\u30dd\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30de\u30aa\u3088\u308a\u3082\u66f4\u306b\u4f53\u8abf\u3092\u56de\u5fa9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u3000\u30de\u30eb\u30b1\u30b9\u306f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u660e\u3051\u306e5\u67083\u65e5\u306b\u884c\u308f\u308c\u305f\u3078\u30ec\u30b9\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u3001\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u3078\u306e\u66f4\u306a\u308b\u7406\u89e3\u3092\u6df1\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671b\u3093\u3067\u3044\u305f\u304c\u30017\u5468\u3067\u8d70\u884c\u3092\u5207\u308a\u4e0a\u3052\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3GP\u306eFP3\u3067\u7d4c\u9a13\u3057\u305f\u5927\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u306b\u3088\u308b\u9996\u306e\u75db\u307f\u304c\u539f\u56e0\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u305d\u3046\u3001\u3060\u304b\u3089\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306f\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3088\u30021\u56de\u30012\u56de\u51fa\u8d70\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3067\u65e2\u306b\u9055\u548c\u611f\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u3000\u3068\u30de\u30eb\u30b1\u30b9\u306f\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u4f53\u304c\u786c\u76f4\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u7279\u306b\u9996\u3068\u53f3\u80a9\u304c\u306d\u300d\n\u300c\u30dd\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30de\u30aa\u3067\u3082\u4f3c\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3053\u3068\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u3078\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3088\u308a\u306f\u30de\u30b7\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30dd\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30de\u30aa\u3067\u306f\u3082\u3063\u3068\u75db\u3093\u3060\u3057\u6708\u66dc\u306b\u306f\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u4f53\u304c\u786c\u76f4\u3057\u3061\u3083\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3089\u306d\u300d\n\u300c\u78ba\u304b\u306b\u571f\u66dc\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u306f\u3053\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u3092\u66f4\u306b\u60aa\u5316\u3055\u305b\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3067\u3082\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u51fa\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u4f53\u304c\u6e29\u307e\u308c\u3070\u5927\u4e08\u592b\u304b\u306a\u3068\u601d\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u4e57\u3063\u3066\u3059\u3050\u306b\u81ea\u5206\u306f\u4eca\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u306b\u4e57\u3063\u3066\u4f55\u304b\u3092\u8a66\u3059\u306e\u306b\u9069\u3057\u305f\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u6c17\u3065\u3044\u305f\u3088\u300d\n\u3000\u306a\u304a\u4ed6\u306e\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u52e2\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u9054\u306f\u3001\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u304c\u6301\u3061\u8fbc\u3093\u30605\u7a2e\u985e\u306e\u65b0\u578b\u306e\u30d5\u30a7\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u542b\u3080\u65b0\u30d1\u30fc\u30c4\u306e\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u5fd9\u3057\u30441\u65e5\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n 