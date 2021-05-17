チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケット fashion ジョルジョ・ピオラ jobs

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケット fashion ジョルジョ・ピオラ jobs
/ MotoGPフランス決勝：ミラー、晴から雨の“乗り換え”戦を制し2連勝。中上貴晶は表彰台圏内走行も7位 / 3位表彰台に満足のクアルタラロ「人生で最も奇妙なレースだった……」手術明け、初の”乗り換え”も経験
MotoGP / フランスGP ニュース

“ネズミ捕り”にやられたジャック・ミラー「ペナルティ通知は信じられなかった」

執筆:

MotoGP第5戦フランスGPで優勝を果たしたジャック・ミラーだが、彼はレース中盤にダブルロングラップペナルティが科されたことについて「本当に信じられなかった」と語った。

“ネズミ捕り”にやられたジャック・ミラー「ペナルティ通知は信じられなかった」

　ブガッティ・サーキットで行なわれたMotoGP第5戦フランスGPは、ドゥカティのジャック・ミラーが優勝。前戦スペインGPから2連勝を果たした。

　フランスGPは週末を通じて不安定な天候に翻弄されてきたが、決勝レースはドライコンディションでスタート。しかし5周目には雨が降り始めてしまい、4年ぶりにバイクの乗り換えが許可されるフラッグ・トゥ・フラッグによる戦いとなった。

　優勝したミラーは乗り換え後にハイペースで追い上げ、12周目には先頭を行くファビオ・クアルタラロ（ヤマハ）をオーバーテイク。そこからは一度も先頭を譲ること無くトップでチェッカーを受けた。

　ただ乗り換えのためにピットに入った際、ピットレーンでの速度違反があったとして、ダブルロングラップペナルティが科される事態となっていた。結果的には、そのタイムロスを物ともしない速さがあったことで優勝を掴み取ったミラーだったが、『ペナルティ通知は信じられなかった』と彼は振り返っている。

「長いレースだった。それは確かだ」と、ミラー。

「よし、ドライコンディションだし大丈夫だと思っていたんだ。でも（レース序盤に）マーベリック（ビニャーレス／ヤマハ）の後ろにつけたとき、雨が降り始めてしまった」

「ちょうどヤマハ勢の攻勢を受けていた。僕とクアルタラロはターン8に向けて接近していて、バックストレートでは雨が壁みたいになっていた」

「僕らは雨の壁に向かって走っていて、彼は1つ目のシケインに入った時に抑えが効かなくなっていたし、僕も2つ目のシケインでそうなっていた。なんとかバイクを止めようとしていたけど、両方のタイヤをロックさせてしまい、グラベルに向かってしまった」

「その後ダブルロングラップペナルティが科されたときは、本当に信じられなかった。『僕は何かやっちゃダメなことをしたのか？』と思ったよ」

「でもフランスの”ネズミ捕り”にやられてしまった」

「週末を通じてロングラップペナルティのことは考えてなかったから、急に来てちょっと危なっかしかった」

「ロングラップペナルティの走路に向かうと、路面が少し古くて滑りやすそうに思えた」

「でも2回目は少しは素早くこなせたことで、そこまでタイムを失わずに済んだ。それでクアルタラロとのギャップを挽回することができたんだ」

　ミラーはレース終盤にかけて雨が止み、路面が乾いてきたタイミングで、ピットにドライコンディション用のマシンへの乗り換えに備えた準備を指示していた。

　ただ結局はピットインのロスタイムと残り周回数を考慮して、実行には移さなかったと彼は説明した。

「本気でそれ（2度目の乗り換え）を考慮していた。でも実行するには限度を超えてしまっていた」

「ピットに入ると少なくとも40秒はかかっただろう。残り7周の段階でそれをするには長かった」

「それから第1セクターがちょっと危ない状態だったのもある。だからその選択肢を採らなくてよかったと思う」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
MotoGPフランス決勝：ミラー、晴から雨の“乗り換え”戦を制し2連勝。中上貴晶は表彰台圏内走行も7位

前の記事

MotoGPフランス決勝：ミラー、晴から雨の“乗り換え”戦を制し2連勝。中上貴晶は表彰台圏内走行も7位

次の記事

3位表彰台に満足のクアルタラロ「人生で最も奇妙なレースだった……」手術明け、初の”乗り換え”も経験

3位表彰台に満足のクアルタラロ「人生で最も奇妙なレースだった……」手術明け、初の”乗り換え”も経験
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ MotoGP
イベント フランスGP
ドライバー ジャック ミラー
チーム Ducati Team
執筆者 Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
スーパーGT

ヤン・マーデンボロー、スーパーGT復帰への強い思いを語る「僕にはやり残したことがある」

1時間
2
F1

“フェルスタッペン・ルール”……最年少スーパースターがもたらしたF1への影響

4時間
3
MotoGP

”悪夢”のようなコンディション……MotoGPライダーたち、フランスGPの開催時期変更を求める

20時間
4
F1

片山右京、角田裕毅を語る「慣れるまでにはもう少し……でも楽しみにしていた日が近付いているはず」

1d
5
MotoGP

“ネズミ捕り”にやられたジャック・ミラー「ペナルティ通知は信じられなかった」

4時間
最新ニュース
3位表彰台に満足のクアルタラロ「人生で最も奇妙なレースだった……」手術明け、初の”乗り換え”も経験
MGP

3位表彰台に満足のクアルタラロ「人生で最も奇妙なレースだった……」手術明け、初の”乗り換え”も経験

4時間
“ネズミ捕り”にやられたジャック・ミラー「ペナルティ通知は信じられなかった」
MGP

“ネズミ捕り”にやられたジャック・ミラー「ペナルティ通知は信じられなかった」

4時間
MotoGPフランス決勝：ミラー、晴から雨の“乗り換え”戦を制し2連勝。中上貴晶は表彰台圏内走行も7位
MGP

MotoGPフランス決勝：ミラー、晴から雨の“乗り換え”戦を制し2連勝。中上貴晶は表彰台圏内走行も7位

6時間
”悪夢”のようなコンディション……MotoGPライダーたち、フランスGPの開催時期変更を求める
MGP

”悪夢”のようなコンディション……MotoGPライダーたち、フランスGPの開催時期変更を求める

20時間
Moto3フランス決勝：乾きゆく路面でガルシア躍動キャリア2勝目。日本勢は佐々木が5位
MOT3

Moto3フランス決勝：乾きゆく路面でガルシア躍動キャリア2勝目。日本勢は佐々木が5位

21時間
最新のビデオ
マルク・マルケス イズ バック 01:20
MotoGP
2021/04/18

マルク・マルケス イズ バック

マルク・マルケス、RC213V-Sで復帰に向けトレーニング！ 01:27
MotoGP
2021/03/18

マルク・マルケス、RC213V-Sで復帰に向けトレーニング！

ポル・エスパルガロ、“マイ”RC213Vとついに対面 01:49
MotoGP
2021/01/07

ポル・エスパルガロ、“マイ”RC213Vとついに対面

マルク・マルケスが2021年用新デザインのヘルメットを公開 00:48
MotoGP
2020/12/09

マルク・マルケスが2021年用新デザインのヘルメットを公開

2020MotoGP最終戦ポルトガルGPハイライト 01:30
MotoGP
2020/11/25

2020MotoGP最終戦ポルトガルGPハイライト

More from
Lewis Duncan
3位表彰台に満足のクアルタラロ「人生で最も奇妙なレースだった……」手術明け、初の”乗り換え”も経験 フランスGP
MotoGP

3位表彰台に満足のクアルタラロ「人生で最も奇妙なレースだった……」手術明け、初の”乗り換え”も経験

”悪夢”のようなコンディション……MotoGPライダーたち、フランスGPの開催時期変更を求める フランスGP
MotoGP

”悪夢”のようなコンディション……MotoGPライダーたち、フランスGPの開催時期変更を求める

スズキのジョアン・ミル、今季最悪の予選14番手も「いつもとあまり違いはない」とリラックス フランスGP
MotoGP

スズキのジョアン・ミル、今季最悪の予選14番手も「いつもとあまり違いはない」とリラックス

ジャック ミラー More from
ジャック ミラー
ジャック・ミラー、右腕の腕上がり手術を受け成功。第3戦ポルトガルは参戦予定
MotoGP

ジャック・ミラー、右腕の腕上がり手術を受け成功。第3戦ポルトガルは参戦予定

ミラー、予選で大クラッシュの危機。”神セーブ”目撃のクアルタラロ「ヒーローがTVに映ってないなんて！」 ドーハGP
MotoGP

ミラー、予選で大クラッシュの危機。”神セーブ”目撃のクアルタラロ「ヒーローがTVに映ってないなんて！」

好調ドゥカティを引っ張るミラー。中上貴晶の転倒で危うくタイム抹消の危機も、乗り越えFP2トップ ドーハGP
MotoGP

好調ドゥカティを引っ張るミラー。中上貴晶の転倒で危うくタイム抹消の危機も、乗り越えFP2トップ

Ducati Team More from
Ducati Team
バニャイヤ、初めてのチャンピオンシップ首位！　でも「今から考えると遅くなるかも」と目の前のレース見据える スペインGP
MotoGP

バニャイヤ、初めてのチャンピオンシップ首位！　でも「今から考えると遅くなるかも」と目の前のレース見据える

ドゥカティ、2022年以降も6台体制維持を希望。アプリリアと別れたグレシーニに食指
MotoGP

ドゥカティ、2022年以降も6台体制維持を希望。アプリリアと別れたグレシーニに食指

“得意”カタールで勝利逃したドゥカティ……でも大丈夫！　チーム上層部「2020年から改善大きい」
MotoGP

“得意”カタールで勝利逃したドゥカティ……でも大丈夫！　チーム上層部「2020年から改善大きい」

Trending 今日

ヤン・マーデンボロー、スーパーGT復帰への強い思いを語る「僕にはやり残したことがある」
スーパーGT スーパーGT

ヤン・マーデンボロー、スーパーGT復帰への強い思いを語る「僕にはやり残したことがある」

“フェルスタッペン・ルール”……最年少スーパースターがもたらしたF1への影響
F1 F1

“フェルスタッペン・ルール”……最年少スーパースターがもたらしたF1への影響

”悪夢”のようなコンディション……MotoGPライダーたち、フランスGPの開催時期変更を求める
MotoGP MotoGP

”悪夢”のようなコンディション……MotoGPライダーたち、フランスGPの開催時期変更を求める

片山右京、角田裕毅を語る「慣れるまでにはもう少し……でも楽しみにしていた日が近付いているはず」
F1 F1

片山右京、角田裕毅を語る「慣れるまでにはもう少し……でも楽しみにしていた日が近付いているはず」

マクラーレンF1、モナコGPで”ガルフオイル”の特別カラーリングを実施
F1 F1

マクラーレンF1、モナコGPで”ガルフオイル”の特別カラーリングを実施

リヤウイングの耐荷重テスト厳格化も、渦中のレッドブルは強気「F1タイトル争いに影響ない」
F1 F1

リヤウイングの耐荷重テスト厳格化も、渦中のレッドブルは強気「F1タイトル争いに影響ない」

日本に別れを告げ、新たなステップへ。ロシターがヨーロッパに戻った理由を明かす
スーパーGT スーパーGT

日本に別れを告げ、新たなステップへ。ロシターがヨーロッパに戻った理由を明かす

“ネズミ捕り”にやられたジャック・ミラー「ペナルティ通知は信じられなかった」
MotoGP MotoGP

“ネズミ捕り”にやられたジャック・ミラー「ペナルティ通知は信じられなかった」

最新ニュース

3位表彰台に満足のクアルタラロ「人生で最も奇妙なレースだった……」手術明け、初の”乗り換え”も経験
MotoGP MotoGP

3位表彰台に満足のクアルタラロ「人生で最も奇妙なレースだった……」手術明け、初の”乗り換え”も経験

“ネズミ捕り”にやられたジャック・ミラー「ペナルティ通知は信じられなかった」
MotoGP MotoGP

“ネズミ捕り”にやられたジャック・ミラー「ペナルティ通知は信じられなかった」

MotoGPフランス決勝：ミラー、晴から雨の“乗り換え”戦を制し2連勝。中上貴晶は表彰台圏内走行も7位
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGPフランス決勝：ミラー、晴から雨の“乗り換え”戦を制し2連勝。中上貴晶は表彰台圏内走行も7位

”悪夢”のようなコンディション……MotoGPライダーたち、フランスGPの開催時期変更を求める
MotoGP MotoGP

”悪夢”のようなコンディション……MotoGPライダーたち、フランスGPの開催時期変更を求める

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.