\u3000\u30d6\u30ac\u30c3\u30c6\u30a3\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305fMotoGP\u7b2c5\u6226\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9GP\u306f\u3001\u30c9\u30a5\u30ab\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u30b8\u30e3\u30c3\u30af\u30fb\u30df\u30e9\u30fc\u304c\u512a\u52dd\u3002\u524d\u6226\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3GP\u304b\u30892\u9023\u52dd\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9GP\u306f\u9031\u672b\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u4e0d\u5b89\u5b9a\u306a\u5929\u5019\u306b\u7ffb\u5f04\u3055\u308c\u3066\u304d\u305f\u304c\u3001\u6c7a\u52dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30b3\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3002\u3057\u304b\u30575\u5468\u76ee\u306b\u306f\u96e8\u304c\u964d\u308a\u59cb\u3081\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u30014\u5e74\u3076\u308a\u306b\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u306e\u4e57\u308a\u63db\u3048\u304c\u8a31\u53ef\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30d5\u30e9\u30c3\u30b0\u30fb\u30c8\u30a5\u30fb\u30d5\u30e9\u30c3\u30b0\u306b\u3088\u308b\u6226\u3044\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u512a\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u30df\u30e9\u30fc\u306f\u4e57\u308a\u63db\u3048\u5f8c\u306b\u30cf\u30a4\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u8ffd\u3044\u4e0a\u3052\u300112\u5468\u76ee\u306b\u306f\u5148\u982d\u3092\u884c\u304f\u30d5\u30a1\u30d3\u30aa\u30fb\u30af\u30a2\u30eb\u30bf\u30e9\u30ed\uff08\u30e4\u30de\u30cf\uff09\u3092\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u3002\u305d\u3053\u304b\u3089\u306f\u4e00\u5ea6\u3082\u5148\u982d\u3092\u8b72\u308b\u3053\u3068\u7121\u304f\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u305f\u3060\u4e57\u308a\u63db\u3048\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u306b\u5165\u3063\u305f\u969b\u3001\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u306e\u901f\u5ea6\u9055\u53cd\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30c0\u30d6\u30eb\u30ed\u30f3\u30b0\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u30da\u30ca\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u304c\u79d1\u3055\u308c\u308b\u4e8b\u614b\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u7d50\u679c\u7684\u306b\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u30ed\u30b9\u3092\u7269\u3068\u3082\u3057\u306a\u3044\u901f\u3055\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u512a\u52dd\u3092\u63b4\u307f\u53d6\u3063\u305f\u30df\u30e9\u30fc\u3060\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u300e\u30da\u30ca\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u901a\u77e5\u306f\u4fe1\u3058\u3089\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300f\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u9577\u3044\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u78ba\u304b\u3060\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30df\u30e9\u30fc\u3002\n\u300c\u3088\u3057\u3001\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30b3\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3060\u3057\u5927\u4e08\u592b\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u3067\u3082\uff08\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u5e8f\u76e4\u306b\uff09\u30de\u30fc\u30d9\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\uff08\u30d3\u30cb\u30e3\u30fc\u30ec\u30b9\uff0f\u30e4\u30de\u30cf\uff09\u306e\u5f8c\u308d\u306b\u3064\u3051\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3001\u96e8\u304c\u964d\u308a\u59cb\u3081\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u3061\u3087\u3046\u3069\u30e4\u30de\u30cf\u52e2\u306e\u653b\u52e2\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u50d5\u3068\u30af\u30a2\u30eb\u30bf\u30e9\u30ed\u306f\u30bf\u30fc\u30f38\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u63a5\u8fd1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u306f\u96e8\u304c\u58c1\u307f\u305f\u3044\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u96e8\u306e\u58c1\u306b\u5411\u304b\u3063\u3066\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u5f7c\u306f1\u3064\u76ee\u306e\u30b7\u30b1\u30a4\u30f3\u306b\u5165\u3063\u305f\u6642\u306b\u6291\u3048\u304c\u52b9\u304b\u306a\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3057\u3001\u50d5\u30822\u3064\u76ee\u306e\u30b7\u30b1\u30a4\u30f3\u3067\u305d\u3046\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u306a\u3093\u3068\u304b\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u3092\u6b62\u3081\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u4e21\u65b9\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3092\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u3055\u305b\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u3001\u30b0\u30e9\u30d9\u30eb\u306b\u5411\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u30c0\u30d6\u30eb\u30ed\u30f3\u30b0\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u30da\u30ca\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u304c\u79d1\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3068\u304d\u306f\u3001\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u4fe1\u3058\u3089\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u300e\u50d5\u306f\u4f55\u304b\u3084\u3063\u3061\u3083\u30c0\u30e1\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3057\u305f\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u300f\u3068\u601d\u3063\u305f\u3088\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u201d\u30cd\u30ba\u30df\u6355\u308a\u201d\u306b\u3084\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u9031\u672b\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u30ed\u30f3\u30b0\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u30da\u30ca\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306f\u8003\u3048\u3066\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3001\u6025\u306b\u6765\u3066\u3061\u3087\u3063\u3068\u5371\u306a\u3063\u304b\u3057\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u30ed\u30f3\u30b0\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u30da\u30ca\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u8d70\u8def\u306b\u5411\u304b\u3046\u3068\u3001\u8def\u9762\u304c\u5c11\u3057\u53e4\u304f\u3066\u6ed1\u308a\u3084\u3059\u305d\u3046\u306b\u601d\u3048\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u30822\u56de\u76ee\u306f\u5c11\u3057\u306f\u7d20\u65e9\u304f\u3053\u306a\u305b\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u305d\u3053\u307e\u3067\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u5931\u308f\u305a\u306b\u6e08\u3093\u3060\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3067\u30af\u30a2\u30eb\u30bf\u30e9\u30ed\u3068\u306e\u30ae\u30e3\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u633d\u56de\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30df\u30e9\u30fc\u306f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u7d42\u76e4\u306b\u304b\u3051\u3066\u96e8\u304c\u6b62\u307f\u3001\u8def\u9762\u304c\u4e7e\u3044\u3066\u304d\u305f\u30bf\u30a4\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u3067\u3001\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u306b\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30b3\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u7528\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3078\u306e\u4e57\u308a\u63db\u3048\u306b\u5099\u3048\u305f\u6e96\u5099\u3092\u6307\u793a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u305f\u3060\u7d50\u5c40\u306f\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30a4\u30f3\u306e\u30ed\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3068\u6b8b\u308a\u5468\u56de\u6570\u3092\u8003\u616e\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5b9f\u884c\u306b\u306f\u79fb\u3055\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u672c\u6c17\u3067\u305d\u308c\uff082\u5ea6\u76ee\u306e\u4e57\u308a\u63db\u3048\uff09\u3092\u8003\u616e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3067\u3082\u5b9f\u884c\u3059\u308b\u306b\u306f\u9650\u5ea6\u3092\u8d85\u3048\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u306b\u5165\u308b\u3068\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3068\u308240\u79d2\u306f\u304b\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u6b8b\u308a7\u5468\u306e\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u305d\u308c\u3092\u3059\u308b\u306b\u306f\u9577\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u304b\u3089\u7b2c1\u30bb\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\u3061\u3087\u3063\u3068\u5371\u306a\u3044\u72b6\u614b\u3060\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u305d\u306e\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u3092\u63a1\u3089\u306a\u304f\u3066\u3088\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n 