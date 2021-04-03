MotoGP
MotoGP / ドーハGP / ニュース
MotoGP / ドーハGP / ニュース

好調ドゥカティを引っ張るミラー。中上貴晶の転倒で危うくタイム抹消の危機も、乗り越えFP2トップ

執筆:
協力:
German Garcia Casanovs

MotoGPドーハGPの初日フリー走行でトップとなったジャック・ミラーは、目の前で中上貴晶が転倒した影響で、タイムが抹消されるのではないかと懸念していたという。

好調ドゥカティを引っ張るミラー。中上貴晶の転倒で危うくタイム抹消の危機も、乗り越えFP2トップ

　MotoGP開幕戦と同じく、カタールで開催されているドーハGP。初日2度のフリー走行を終え、ドゥカティのジャック・ミラーが総合トップに立っている。

　フリー走行3回目までに総合タイムトップ10を記録したライダーは、予選Q1をスキップして直接Q2に進めるため、フリー走行の終盤にはアタック合戦が繰り広げられる傾向にあるMotoGP。カタールではFP1、FP3は日中の暑いコンディションで行なわれるため、FP2で好タイムを記録することが予選に向けて重要になってくる。

　そのFP2でトップタイムを記録したのがミラー。セッション終盤に1分53秒145をマーク、2番手以下に0.3秒以上の差をつける圧倒的な速さを見せた。

　しかしセッション終盤に中上貴晶（LCRホンダ）が転倒した際、ミラーはその後ろを走っていた。MotoGPのルールでは、黄旗区間を通過した場合そのラップのタイム計測は自動的にキャンセルされることになっているが、ミラーが通過した時点ではまだコーションが出ていなかった。

「ターン6を出たところでセクタータイムを確認していた。タイムを見てすぐ顔を上げたら、砂煙が上がっていた」とミラーは振り返った。

「あの時点では彼（中上）はまだ走っていた」

「僕は彼のすぐ後ろにいて、減速するチャンスもなかったからそのラップがキャンセルされると思った。とにかくもう一周プッシュして、Q2に残るのに十分なタイムを出すことができた」

「確信が持てなかったんだ。以前にも同じようにタイムが抹消されたことがあったから、同じことが起きないようにしたかったんだ」

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

　ミラーはその前のアタックでも、ターン14で挙動を乱しバイクから振り落とされそうになったシーンもあった。

「問題はなかったし、特に何も言うことはないよ」

　そうミラーは説明した。

「プッシュしているときに起こる現象のひとつだし、クラッシュするよりはその方が良い。みんなが僕にどこかぶつけたのかと聞いてくるけど、大丈夫だ。”ファミリーの宝物”は無事だよ！」

「データを集めたところ、いずれにしても起こるべきではないことだ。僕たちにできることはあまりない。避けられなかったことのひとつだけど、もう一度起こることはないと思う」

　ドーハGP初日を終えた時点で、ドゥカティ勢がトップ5に4台入っている。4番手にはファビオ・クアルタラロ（ヤマハ）が入り、かろうじてドゥカティのトップ4独占を防いだ形だ。

　ただ、5番手となったホルヘ・マルティン（プラマック）は今季MotoGPデビューを果たしたばかりのルーキーだ。日中に行なわれるFP3でタイム更新される見込みは少ないため、マルティンは2戦目にしてQ2進出を果たすことになりそうだ。本人もこの好結果は予想していなかったという。

「期待している結果を訊かれても、何を期待していいか分からなかったんだ」とマルティンは語った。

「僕は数週間前にこのバイクに初めて乗ったばかりだけど、僕が成長したいなら正しい場所にいるということがよく分かった」

「目標はトップ10に入ってQ2に進出することだったけど、こんなFP2になるなんて思ってもいなかった。このバイクはもっと難しいマシンだと思っていたけど、このマシンのおかげでいろんなことができるようになった。プッシュできるようになったし、強いところを活かして弱点を隠すことができるようになったんだ」

Additional reporting by Mark Bremer

シリーズ MotoGP
イベント ドーハGP
ドライバー ジャック ミラー
チーム Ducati Team
執筆者 Lewis Duncan

