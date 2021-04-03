\u3000MotoGP\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u3068\u540c\u3058\u304f\u3001\u30ab\u30bf\u30fc\u30eb\u3067\u958b\u50ac\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30c9\u30fc\u30cfGP\u3002\u521d\u65e52\u5ea6\u306e\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u3001\u30c9\u30a5\u30ab\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u30b8\u30e3\u30c3\u30af\u30fb\u30df\u30e9\u30fc\u304c\u7dcf\u5408\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u7acb\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c3\u56de\u76ee\u307e\u3067\u306b\u7dcf\u5408\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u30c8\u30c3\u30d710\u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3057\u305f\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u4e88\u9078Q1\u3092\u30b9\u30ad\u30c3\u30d7\u3057\u3066\u76f4\u63a5Q2\u306b\u9032\u3081\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c\u306e\u7d42\u76e4\u306b\u306f\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u5408\u6226\u304c\u7e70\u308a\u5e83\u3052\u3089\u308c\u308b\u50be\u5411\u306b\u3042\u308bMotoGP\u3002\u30ab\u30bf\u30fc\u30eb\u3067\u306fFP1\u3001FP3\u306f\u65e5\u4e2d\u306e\u6691\u3044\u30b3\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001FP2\u3067\u597d\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u4e88\u9078\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u305d\u306eFP2\u3067\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3057\u305f\u306e\u304c\u30df\u30e9\u30fc\u3002\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u7d42\u76e4\u306b1\u520653\u79d2145\u3092\u30de\u30fc\u30af\u30012\u756a\u624b\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306b0.3\u79d2\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306e\u5dee\u3092\u3064\u3051\u308b\u5727\u5012\u7684\u306a\u901f\u3055\u3092\u898b\u305b\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u7d42\u76e4\u306b\u4e2d\u4e0a\u8cb4\u6676\uff08LCR\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\uff09\u304c\u8ee2\u5012\u3057\u305f\u969b\u3001\u30df\u30e9\u30fc\u306f\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u308d\u3092\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002MotoGP\u306e\u30eb\u30fc\u30eb\u3067\u306f\u3001\u9ec4\u65d7\u533a\u9593\u3092\u901a\u904e\u3057\u305f\u5834\u5408\u305d\u306e\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u8a08\u6e2c\u306f\u81ea\u52d5\u7684\u306b\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30bb\u30eb\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u30df\u30e9\u30fc\u304c\u901a\u904e\u3057\u305f\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u306f\u307e\u3060\u30b3\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30bf\u30fc\u30f36\u3092\u51fa\u305f\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3067\u30bb\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u898b\u3066\u3059\u3050\u9854\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u305f\u3089\u3001\u7802\u7159\u304c\u4e0a\u304c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\u3068\u30df\u30e9\u30fc\u306f\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3042\u306e\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u306f\u5f7c\uff08\u4e2d\u4e0a\uff09\u306f\u307e\u3060\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u5f7c\u306e\u3059\u3050\u5f8c\u308d\u306b\u3044\u3066\u3001\u6e1b\u901f\u3059\u308b\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u3082\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3089\u305d\u306e\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30bb\u30eb\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3068\u306b\u304b\u304f\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u5468\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3057\u3066\u3001Q2\u306b\u6b8b\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5341\u5206\u306a\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u78ba\u4fe1\u304c\u6301\u3066\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u4ee5\u524d\u306b\u3082\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u304c\u62b9\u6d88\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3001\u540c\u3058\u3053\u3068\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u305f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\nJack Images\n\n\u3000\u30df\u30e9\u30fc\u306f\u305d\u306e\u524d\u306e\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u3067\u3082\u3001\u30bf\u30fc\u30f314\u3067\u6319\u52d5\u3092\u4e71\u3057\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u304b\u3089\u632f\u308a\u843d\u3068\u3055\u308c\u305d\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u30b7\u30fc\u30f3\u3082\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u554f\u984c\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3057\u3001\u7279\u306b\u4f55\u3082\u8a00\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3088\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30df\u30e9\u30fc\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u304d\u306b\u8d77\u3053\u308b\u73fe\u8c61\u306e\u3072\u3068\u3064\u3060\u3057\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3059\u308b\u3088\u308a\u306f\u305d\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u826f\u3044\u3002\u307f\u3093\u306a\u304c\u50d5\u306b\u3069\u3053\u304b\u3076\u3064\u3051\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3068\u805e\u3044\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3051\u3069\u3001\u5927\u4e08\u592b\u3060\u3002\u201d\u30d5\u30a1\u30df\u30ea\u30fc\u306e\u5b9d\u7269\u201d\u306f\u7121\u4e8b\u3060\u3088\uff01\u300d\n\u300c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u96c6\u3081\u305f\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3001\u3044\u305a\u308c\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3082\u8d77\u3053\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3042\u307e\u308a\u306a\u3044\u3002\u907f\u3051\u3089\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306e\u3072\u3068\u3064\u3060\u3051\u3069\u3001\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u5ea6\u8d77\u3053\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u30c9\u30fc\u30cfGP\u521d\u65e5\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u3001\u30c9\u30a5\u30ab\u30c6\u30a3\u52e2\u304c\u30c8\u30c3\u30d75\u306b4\u53f0\u5165\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30024\u756a\u624b\u306b\u306f\u30d5\u30a1\u30d3\u30aa\u30fb\u30af\u30a2\u30eb\u30bf\u30e9\u30ed\uff08\u30e4\u30de\u30cf\uff09\u304c\u5165\u308a\u3001\u304b\u308d\u3046\u3058\u3066\u30c9\u30a5\u30ab\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u30c8\u30c3\u30d74\u72ec\u5360\u3092\u9632\u3044\u3060\u5f62\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u305f\u3060\u30015\u756a\u624b\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u30db\u30eb\u30d8\u30fb\u30de\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\uff08\u30d7\u30e9\u30de\u30c3\u30af\uff09\u306f\u4eca\u5b63MotoGP\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u305f\u3070\u304b\u308a\u306e\u30eb\u30fc\u30ad\u30fc\u3060\u3002\u65e5\u4e2d\u306b\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u308bFP3\u3067\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u66f4\u65b0\u3055\u308c\u308b\u898b\u8fbc\u307f\u306f\u5c11\u306a\u3044\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30de\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u306f2\u6226\u76ee\u306b\u3057\u3066Q2\u9032\u51fa\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u305d\u3046\u3060\u3002\u672c\u4eba\u3082\u3053\u306e\u597d\u7d50\u679c\u306f\u4e88\u60f3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u671f\u5f85\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u8a0a\u304b\u308c\u3066\u3082\u3001\u4f55\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3057\u3066\u3044\u3044\u304b\u5206\u304b\u3089\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\u3068\u30de\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u306f\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u6570\u9031\u9593\u524d\u306b\u3053\u306e\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u306b\u521d\u3081\u3066\u4e57\u3063\u305f\u3070\u304b\u308a\u3060\u3051\u3069\u3001\u50d5\u304c\u6210\u9577\u3057\u305f\u3044\u306a\u3089\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u5834\u6240\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3088\u304f\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u76ee\u6a19\u306f\u30c8\u30c3\u30d710\u306b\u5165\u3063\u3066Q2\u306b\u9032\u51fa\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u3053\u3093\u306aFP2\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306a\u3093\u3066\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u306f\u3082\u3063\u3068\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u304a\u304b\u3052\u3067\u3044\u308d\u3093\u306a\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3057\u3001\u5f37\u3044\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3092\u6d3b\u304b\u3057\u3066\u5f31\u70b9\u3092\u96a0\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\nAdditional Additional reporting by Mark Bremer

Read Also:

ビンダー、ロッシの"敬意足りない"批判に反論。「彼は神経過敏なのかもしれない」
モルビデリ、今季3基目のヤマハエンジンを早くも投入。初日FP1で白煙吹くトラブル2度発生
MotoGPドーハFP2:アタック合戦をミラー制しトップ。中上貴晶は転倒でQ2進出圏外に
MotoGPドーハFP1:アプリリア、速さは本物か?　エスパルガロ兄トップ。モルビデリはトラブル続き
ヤマハに残る弱点、それはスタート。ビニャーレス「腹立たしい。レースが難しくなっている」