MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
カタールGP
25 3月
イベント 進行中 . . .
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ MotoGPのトラックリミット取り締まりが強化。圧力センサー設置で違反の明確化図る / モルビデリ、2021年シーズンタイトル候補入りで重圧感じる。昨年3勝ランク2位の快走
MotoGP / 速報ニュース

ジョアン・ミル、タイトル有力候補と目さないライバル意に介さず。「“同じミス”を犯したいならどうぞどうぞ」

執筆:

スズキのジョアン・ミルは、一部のライバルが自身を2021年シーズンのタイトル”有力候補”と考えていないことについて、「2020年シーズンと同じ間違いを犯したいなら歓迎する」と語った。

ジョアン・ミル、タイトル有力候補と目さないライバル意に介さず。「“同じミス”を犯したいならどうぞどうぞ」

　2021年のMotoGPがいよいよ開幕を迎えるが、スズキのジョアン・ミルは昨年王者となったにもかかわらず、一部のライバルが今季の有力候補と目していないことについて「歓迎する」と語った。

　MotoGPの2020年シーズン、参戦2年目ながらタイトルを勝ち取ったミル。昨シーズン開幕時に行なわれた会見で各ライダーがタイトル候補を予想していたが、誰も名を挙げていなかったミルが頂点に立ったのは、予想外の結果だったとも言えるだろう。

　そして2021年シーズン、今度は多くの人がミルをタイトル候補の一角として数えているが、”最有力候補には該当しない”と考える者もいる。

　ミルはこの状況について、再び“間違い”を犯したいのならそれは歓迎すると語り、他人の予想には振り回されずにシーズンを進めていくと話した。

「皆、昨シーズンの僕たちのことは知っていると思うけど、誰を有力候補に置くかは、まあそれはそれということだ。僕のことをまた有力候補に入れない、という間違いを犯したいのなら、それは歓迎しよう」

　ミルはmotorsport.comのポッドキャストでそう語っている。

「僕は自分のシーズンを戦っていくだけで、他が何を予想しても気にしない。個人的には僕自身は有力候補のひとりだと思っている。ただ実際には、他のライダーの多くも有力候補だと思っている」

　なお2020年はカタールGPのMotoGPクラスは開催が中止されたため、ミルは3年目ながらMotoGPマシンでのレース経験は2019年の1度のみだ。その際は優勝したアンドレア・ドヴィツィオーゾ（ドゥカティ／当時）から5秒遅れの8位フィニッシュだった。

　ミルは舞台となるロサイル・インターナショナル・サーキットは好きだと語る。

「このトラックでレースをしたときは上手くいったし、去年のテストも今年と同じようにポジティブだった。それにここは僕が好きなサーキットだよ」

「スズキにとっては理想的なコースではないかもしれないけど、最悪でもない。僕らにはバランスの取れたバイクがあるんだ」

　今年はプレシーズンテストで計5日間ロサイル・インターナショナル・サーキットを走行しているが、ミルはこうしたコースではタイヤが鍵になるだろうと考えている。

「去年も僕らは勝つためにここにいた。今年も僕らは良いポジジョンにいる。でもレースの鍵となるのは、タイヤマネジメントだろう」

「これはどのレースでもそうだけど、ここでは特にそうなるだろうね。ドゥカティ勢は凄くパワーがあるけど、ライダーがそれをマネジメントできるか様子を見ることになる。そしてヤマハがドゥカティと戦うとなったら……どうなるか見てみよう」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
MotoGPのトラックリミット取り締まりが強化。圧力センサー設置で違反の明確化図る

前の記事

MotoGPのトラックリミット取り締まりが強化。圧力センサー設置で違反の明確化図る

次の記事

モルビデリ、2021年シーズンタイトル候補入りで重圧感じる。昨年3勝ランク2位の快走

モルビデリ、2021年シーズンタイトル候補入りで重圧感じる。昨年3勝ランク2位の快走
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ MotoGP
ドライバー ジョアン ミル
チーム Team Suzuki MotoGP
執筆者 Germán Garcia Casanova

Trending

1
F1

【F1メカ解説：2021年開幕戦バーレーン】初戦で見えてきた、各チームの”秘密”兵器

39min
2
MotoGP

MotoGPのトラックリミット取り締まりが強化。圧力センサー設置で違反の明確化図る

4時間
3
F1

角田裕毅、F1バーレーンGPの木曜会見に登場「走るのが待ちきれない」

7時間
4
F1

角田裕毅、テスト2番手ラップでの”DRS早めに使用”疑惑を説明。効果は0.2〜0.3秒？

1d
5
MotoGP

ジョアン・ミル、タイトル有力候補と目さないライバル意に介さず。「“同じミス”を犯したいならどうぞどうぞ」

1時間
最新ニュース
モルビデリ、2021年シーズンタイトル候補入りで重圧感じる。昨年3勝ランク2位の快走
MGP

モルビデリ、2021年シーズンタイトル候補入りで重圧感じる。昨年3勝ランク2位の快走

7分
ジョアン・ミル、タイトル有力候補と目さないライバル意に介さず。「“同じミス”を犯したいならどうぞどうぞ」
MGP

ジョアン・ミル、タイトル有力候補と目さないライバル意に介さず。「“同じミス”を犯したいならどうぞどうぞ」

1時間
MotoGPのトラックリミット取り締まりが強化。圧力センサー設置で違反の明確化図る
MGP

MotoGPのトラックリミット取り締まりが強化。圧力センサー設置で違反の明確化図る

4時間
ビニャーレスのクルーチーフが隔離受ける……決勝日に復帰か。マルケス弟のスタッフも隔離中
MGP

ビニャーレスのクルーチーフが隔離受ける……決勝日に復帰か。マルケス弟のスタッフも隔離中

6時間
各メーカー・ライダーの序列、カタール連戦では不透明？　アレックス・マルケス「分かるのは第4戦以降」
MGP

各メーカー・ライダーの序列、カタール連戦では不透明？　アレックス・マルケス「分かるのは第4戦以降」

2021/03/25
最新のビデオ
マルク・マルケス、RC213V-Sで復帰に向けトレーニング！ 01:27
MotoGP
2021/03/18

マルク・マルケス、RC213V-Sで復帰に向けトレーニング！

ポル・エスパルガロ、“マイ”RC213Vとついに対面 01:49
MotoGP
2021/01/07

ポル・エスパルガロ、“マイ”RC213Vとついに対面

マルク・マルケスが2021年用新デザインのヘルメットを公開 00:48
MotoGP
2020/12/09

マルク・マルケスが2021年用新デザインのヘルメットを公開

2020MotoGP最終戦ポルトガルGPハイライト 01:30
MotoGP
2020/11/25

2020MotoGP最終戦ポルトガルGPハイライト

2020MotoGP第14戦バレンシアGPハイライト 02:08
MotoGP
2020/11/17

2020MotoGP第14戦バレンシアGPハイライト

Germán Garcia Casanova More from
Germán Garcia Casanova
各メーカー・ライダーの序列、カタール連戦では不透明？　アレックス・マルケス「分かるのは第4戦以降」
MotoGP / ニュース

各メーカー・ライダーの序列、カタール連戦では不透明？　アレックス・マルケス「分かるのは第4戦以降」

『僕はアレックス』偉大な兄の影響下で奮闘するアレックス・マルケスのドキュメンタリーが公開
MotoGP / 速報ニュース

『僕はアレックス』偉大な兄の影響下で奮闘するアレックス・マルケスのドキュメンタリーが公開

王者ジョアン・ミル、開幕戦からマルク・マルケスとのつばぜり合いを予想。「彼とレースをするのが楽しみ」
MotoGP / ニュース

王者ジョアン・ミル、開幕戦からマルク・マルケスとのつばぜり合いを予想。「彼とレースをするのが楽しみ」

More from
ジョアン ミル
MotoGP王者ミル、今季の準備はまだ70％？　開幕戦では2020年型シャシーを使用か Qatar Testing
MotoGP / ニュース

MotoGP王者ミル、今季の準備はまだ70％？　開幕戦では2020年型シャシーを使用か

スズキ、“モンスター”付きの2021年型GSX-RR公開。ジョアン・ミルが王座防衛目指す
MotoGP / 速報ニュース

スズキ、“モンスター”付きの2021年型GSX-RR公開。ジョアン・ミルが王座防衛目指す

ジョアン・ミル、王者の証『1』は使用せず。苦楽共にした『36』を継続使用
MotoGP / 速報ニュース

ジョアン・ミル、王者の証『1』は使用せず。苦楽共にした『36』を継続使用

More from
Team Suzuki MotoGP
MotoGPの開発一部凍結はプラス？　アレックス・リンス、スズキの安定性を信頼
MotoGP / 速報ニュース

MotoGPの開発一部凍結はプラス？　アレックス・リンス、スズキの安定性を信頼

マルケスなら復帰早々に優勝もある！？　新王者ミル、負傷離脱者にも油断なし　
MotoGP / 速報ニュース

マルケスなら復帰早々に優勝もある！？　新王者ミル、負傷離脱者にも油断なし　

「今季のライバルはミル！」リンス、タイトル防衛めざすチームメイトとの対決に意欲
MotoGP / 速報ニュース

「今季のライバルはミル！」リンス、タイトル防衛めざすチームメイトとの対決に意欲

Trending 今日

【F1メカ解説：2021年開幕戦バーレーン】初戦で見えてきた、各チームの”秘密”兵器
F1 F1 / 分析

【F1メカ解説：2021年開幕戦バーレーン】初戦で見えてきた、各チームの”秘密”兵器

MotoGPのトラックリミット取り締まりが強化。圧力センサー設置で違反の明確化図る
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

MotoGPのトラックリミット取り締まりが強化。圧力センサー設置で違反の明確化図る

角田裕毅、F1バーレーンGPの木曜会見に登場「走るのが待ちきれない」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

角田裕毅、F1バーレーンGPの木曜会見に登場「走るのが待ちきれない」

角田裕毅、テスト2番手ラップでの”DRS早めに使用”疑惑を説明。効果は0.2〜0.3秒？
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

角田裕毅、テスト2番手ラップでの”DRS早めに使用”疑惑を説明。効果は0.2〜0.3秒？

ジョアン・ミル、タイトル有力候補と目さないライバル意に介さず。「“同じミス”を犯したいならどうぞどうぞ」
MotoGP MotoGP / 速報ニュース

ジョアン・ミル、タイトル有力候補と目さないライバル意に介さず。「“同じミス”を犯したいならどうぞどうぞ」

レッドブルF1は”常に全開”。ペレス、チームの姿勢に感銘「彼らは何でも限界までやるんだ」
F1 F1 / ニュース

レッドブルF1は”常に全開”。ペレス、チームの姿勢に感銘「彼らは何でも限界までやるんだ」

ウイリアムズF1、ルノーのBチーム化を断固拒否「我々は独立したチームであり続ける」
F1 F1 / ニュース

ウイリアムズF1、ルノーのBチーム化を断固拒否「我々は独立したチームであり続ける」

ビニャーレスのクルーチーフが隔離受ける……決勝日に復帰か。マルケス弟のスタッフも隔離中
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

ビニャーレスのクルーチーフが隔離受ける……決勝日に復帰か。マルケス弟のスタッフも隔離中

最新ニュース

モルビデリ、2021年シーズンタイトル候補入りで重圧感じる。昨年3勝ランク2位の快走
MGP MotoGP / ニュース

モルビデリ、2021年シーズンタイトル候補入りで重圧感じる。昨年3勝ランク2位の快走

ジョアン・ミル、タイトル有力候補と目さないライバル意に介さず。「“同じミス”を犯したいならどうぞどうぞ」
MGP MotoGP / 速報ニュース

ジョアン・ミル、タイトル有力候補と目さないライバル意に介さず。「“同じミス”を犯したいならどうぞどうぞ」

MotoGPのトラックリミット取り締まりが強化。圧力センサー設置で違反の明確化図る
MGP MotoGP / ニュース

MotoGPのトラックリミット取り締まりが強化。圧力センサー設置で違反の明確化図る

ビニャーレスのクルーチーフが隔離受ける……決勝日に復帰か。マルケス弟のスタッフも隔離中
MGP MotoGP / ニュース

ビニャーレスのクルーチーフが隔離受ける……決勝日に復帰か。マルケス弟のスタッフも隔離中

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.