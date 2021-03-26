\u30002021\u5e74\u306eMotoGP\u304c\u3044\u3088\u3044\u3088\u958b\u5e55\u3092\u8fce\u3048\u308b\u304c\u3001\u30b9\u30ba\u30ad\u306e\u30b8\u30e7\u30a2\u30f3\u30fb\u30df\u30eb\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u738b\u8005\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u306b\u3082\u304b\u304b\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u4e00\u90e8\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30eb\u304c\u4eca\u5b63\u306e\u6709\u529b\u5019\u88dc\u3068\u76ee\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u300c\u6b53\u8fce\u3059\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000MotoGP\u306e2020\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3001\u53c2\u62262\u5e74\u76ee\u306a\u304c\u3089\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u3092\u52dd\u3061\u53d6\u3063\u305f\u30df\u30eb\u3002\u6628\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u958b\u5e55\u6642\u306b\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u4f1a\u898b\u3067\u5404\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u5019\u88dc\u3092\u4e88\u60f3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u8ab0\u3082\u540d\u3092\u6319\u3052\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u30df\u30eb\u304c\u9802\u70b9\u306b\u7acb\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u4e88\u60f3\u5916\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3082\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\n\u3000\u305d\u3057\u30662021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3001\u4eca\u5ea6\u306f\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4eba\u304c\u30df\u30eb\u3092\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u5019\u88dc\u306e\u4e00\u89d2\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6570\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u201d\u6700\u6709\u529b\u5019\u88dc\u306b\u306f\u8a72\u5f53\u3057\u306a\u3044\u201d\u3068\u8003\u3048\u308b\u8005\u3082\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30df\u30eb\u306f\u3053\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u518d\u3073\u201c\u9593\u9055\u3044\u201d\u3092\u72af\u3057\u305f\u3044\u306e\u306a\u3089\u305d\u308c\u306f\u6b53\u8fce\u3059\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u308a\u3001\u4ed6\u4eba\u306e\u4e88\u60f3\u306b\u306f\u632f\u308a\u56de\u3055\u308c\u305a\u306b\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3092\u9032\u3081\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u7686\u3001\u6628\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306e\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306f\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3051\u3069\u3001\u8ab0\u3092\u6709\u529b\u5019\u88dc\u306b\u7f6e\u304f\u304b\u306f\u3001\u307e\u3042\u305d\u308c\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u50d5\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u307e\u305f\u6709\u529b\u5019\u88dc\u306b\u5165\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3001\u3068\u3044\u3046\u9593\u9055\u3044\u3092\u72af\u3057\u305f\u3044\u306e\u306a\u3089\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u6b53\u8fce\u3057\u3088\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u30df\u30eb\u306fmotorsport.com\u306e\u30dd\u30c3\u30c9\u30ad\u30e3\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3092\u6226\u3063\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3060\u3051\u3067\u3001\u4ed6\u304c\u4f55\u3092\u4e88\u60f3\u3057\u3066\u3082\u6c17\u306b\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3002\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u306b\u306f\u50d5\u81ea\u8eab\u306f\u6709\u529b\u5019\u88dc\u306e\u3072\u3068\u308a\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305f\u3060\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u591a\u304f\u3082\u6709\u529b\u5019\u88dc\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u306a\u304a2020\u5e74\u306f\u30ab\u30bf\u30fc\u30ebGP\u306eMotoGP\u30af\u30e9\u30b9\u306f\u958b\u50ac\u304c\u4e2d\u6b62\u3055\u308c\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30df\u30eb\u306f3\u5e74\u76ee\u306a\u304c\u3089MotoGP\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3067\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u7d4c\u9a13\u306f2019\u5e74\u306e1\u5ea6\u306e\u307f\u3060\u3002\u305d\u306e\u969b\u306f\u512a\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u30a2\u30f3\u30c9\u30ec\u30a2\u30fb\u30c9\u30f4\u30a3\u30c4\u30a3\u30aa\u30fc\u30be\uff08\u30c9\u30a5\u30ab\u30c6\u30a3\uff0f\u5f53\u6642\uff09\u304b\u30895\u79d2\u9045\u308c\u306e8\u4f4d\u30d5\u30a3\u30cb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30df\u30eb\u306f\u821e\u53f0\u3068\u306a\u308b\u30ed\u30b5\u30a4\u30eb\u30fb\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30ca\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u597d\u304d\u3060\u3068\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u3053\u306e\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u3067\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3057\u305f\u3068\u304d\u306f\u4e0a\u624b\u304f\u3044\u3063\u305f\u3057\u3001\u53bb\u5e74\u306e\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3082\u4eca\u5e74\u3068\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30dd\u30b8\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306b\u3053\u3053\u306f\u50d5\u304c\u597d\u304d\u306a\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u3060\u3088\u300d\n\u300c\u30b9\u30ba\u30ad\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u7406\u60f3\u7684\u306a\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3051\u3069\u3001\u6700\u60aa\u3067\u3082\u306a\u3044\u3002\u50d5\u3089\u306b\u306f\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u53d6\u308c\u305f\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u4eca\u5e74\u306f\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u8a085\u65e5\u9593\u30ed\u30b5\u30a4\u30eb\u30fが、ミルはこうしたコースではタイヤが鍵になるだろうと考えている。
「去年も僕らは勝つためにここにいた。今年も僕らは良いポジジョンにいる。でもレースの鍵となるのは、タイヤマネジメントだろう」
「これはどのレースでもそうだけど、ここでは特にそうなるだろうね。ドゥカティ勢は凄くパワーがあるけど、ライダーがそれをマネジメントできるか様子を見ることになる。そしてヤマハがドゥカティと戦うとなったら……どうなるか見てみよう」 