\u3000MotoGP\u306e2021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306b\u30c7\u30a3\u30d5\u30a7\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u3068\u3057\u3066\u81e8\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u30b9\u30ba\u30ad\u306e\u30b8\u30e7\u30a2\u30f3\u30fb\u30df\u30eb\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u4eca\u9031\u672b\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u308b\u7b2c3\u6226\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30ebGP\u3078\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u3092\u6b20\u3044\u305f\u72b6\u614b\u3067\u6311\u3080\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u30002019\u5e74\u306eMotoGP\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u4ee5\u6765\u3001\u30df\u30eb\u306e\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u3066\u304d\u305f\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30ad\u30fc\u30fb\u30ab\u30eb\u30c1\u30a7\u30c7\u30a3\u306f\u3001\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30eb\u3078\u306e\u6e21\u822a\u524d\u306b\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u30a6\u30a4\u30eb\u30b9\u306e\u691c\u67fb\u3067\u967d\u6027\u53cd\u5fdc\u304c\u691c\u51fa\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u30ab\u30eb\u30c1\u30a7\u30c7\u30a3\u306f\u30a2\u30f3\u30c9\u30e9\u516c\u56fd\u3067\u9694\u96e2\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30ebGP\u3078\u53c2\u52a0\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u4e0d\u53ef\u80fd\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u306a\u304a\u30df\u30eb\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u30ab\u30eb\u30c1\u30a7\u30c7\u30a3\u4ee5\u5916\u306e\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u306f\u691c\u67fb\u3067\u306f\u9670\u6027\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305f\u30ab\u30eb\u30c1\u30a7\u30c7\u30a3\u3082\u75c7\u72b6\u306f\u898b\u3089\u308c\u3066\u304a\u3089\u305a\u3001\u826f\u597d\u306a\u72b6\u614b\u306b\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u3000\u30ab\u30eb\u30c1\u30a7\u30c7\u30a3\u306e\u7b2c3\u6226\u6b20\u5834\u306b\u4f34\u3044\u3001\u30df\u30eb\u306b\u306f\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u30b7\u30eb\u30f4\u30a1\u30f3\u30fb\u30ae\u30e5\u30f3\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u306e\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u308b\u30c8\u30e0\u30fb\u30aa\u30b1\u30a4\u30f3\u304c\u4ee3\u7406\u3067\u305d\u306e\u4efb\u306b\u5c31\u304f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u30aa\u30b1\u30a4\u30f3\u306f\u30b9\u30ba\u30ad\u306b\u9577\u5e74\u5728\u7c4d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u3067\u3001\u30a2\u30ec\u30a4\u30b7\u30fb\u30a8\u30b9\u30d1\u30eb\u30ac\u30ed\u306e\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3082\u6d3b\u8e8d\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u7d4c\u9a13\u8c4a\u5bcc\u306a\u4eba\u7269\u3060\n\u3000\u4eca\u5f8c\u3001\u30ab\u30eb\u30c1\u30a7\u30c7\u30a3\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u306f\u7b2c4\u6226\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3GP\u3092\u524d\u306b\u518d\u5ea6\u8a55\u4fa1\u304c\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u308b\u4e88\u5b9a\u3060\u3002\n\u3000MotoGP\u306f\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u30a6\u30a4\u30eb\u30b9\u611f\u67d3\u62e1\u5927\u9632\u6b62\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u69d8\u3005\u306a\u5bfe\u7b56\u3092\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u611f\u67d3\u304c\u30bc\u30ed\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u4eca\u5b63\u3082\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u3067\u30de\u30fc\u30d9\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30fb\u30d3\u30cb\u30e3\u30fc\u30ec\u30b9\uff08\u30e4\u30de\u30cf\uff09\u3068\u30a2\u30ec\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30de\u30eb\u30b1\u30b9\uff08LCR\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\uff09\u306e\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u304c\u691c\u67fb\u3067\u967d\u6027\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u306a\u304a\u305d\u306e\u969b\u306b\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30a6\u30a3\u30fc\u30af\u9014\u4e2d\u304b\u3089\u5fa9\u5e30\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30df\u30eb\u306f\u30ed\u30b5\u30a4\u30eb\u3067\u306e\u958b\u5e552\u9023\u6226\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u3066\u300122\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u7372\u5f97\u3067\u30e9\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b06\u756a\u624b\u3002\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u7acb\u3064\u30e8\u30cf\u30f3\u30fb\u30b6\u30eb\u30b3\uff08\u30d7\u30e9\u30de\u30c3\u30af\uff09\u304b\u3089\u306f18\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u5dee\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n 