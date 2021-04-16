チケット
/ マルケスだって人の子です！　長期療養明けのレース復帰に「ナーバスになっている」と認める
MotoGP / 速報ニュース

新型コロナ陽性でクルーチーフが隔離……王者ジョアン・ミル、第3戦ポルトガルへ向け痛手

執筆:

MotoGPの2020年王者であるジョアン・ミルは、第3戦ポルトガルGPへクルーチーフを欠いた状態で挑むことになった。

　MotoGPの2021年シーズンにディフェンディングチャンピオンとして臨んでいるスズキのジョアン・ミル。しかし今週末行なわれる第3戦ポルトガルGPへは、クルーチーフを欠いた状態で挑むことになってしまった。

　2019年のMotoGPデビュー以来、ミルのクルーチーフを務めてきたフランキー・カルチェディは、ポルトガルへの渡航前に行なわれた新型コロナウイルスの検査で陽性反応が検出。これによってカルチェディはアンドラ公国で隔離を受けることになり、ポルトガルGPへ参加することが不可能となってしまった。

　なおミルのチームに関しては、カルチェディ以外のスタッフは検査では陰性となっている。またカルチェディも症状は見られておらず、良好な状態にあるという。

　カルチェディの第3戦欠場に伴い、ミルにはテストライダーのシルヴァン・ギュントーリのクルーチーフを務めるトム・オケインが代理でその任に就くことになる。オケインはスズキに長年在籍しているスタッフで、アレイシ・エスパルガロのクルーチーフとしても活躍してきた経験豊富な人物だ

　今後、カルチェディの状況に関しては第4戦スペインGPを前に再度評価が行なわれる予定だ。

　MotoGPは新型コロナウイルス感染拡大防止のため、様々な対策をとっているが感染がゼロになっているわけではない。今季も開幕戦でマーベリック・ビニャーレス（ヤマハ）とアレックス・マルケス（LCRホンダ）のクルーチーフが検査で陽性となっていた。なおその際に彼らはレースウィーク途中から復帰を果たしている。

　ミルはロサイルでの開幕2連戦を終えて、22ポイント獲得でランキング6番手。トップに立つヨハン・ザルコ（プラマック）からは18ポイントの差となっている。

 

