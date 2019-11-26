MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
第15戦タイGP
04 10月
-
06 10月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
R
MotoGP
第16戦日本GP
18 10月
-
20 10月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
R
MotoGP
第17戦オーストラリアGP
25 10月
-
27 10月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
R
MotoGP
第18戦マレーシアGP
01 11月
-
03 11月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
R
MotoGP
第19戦バレンシアGP
15 11月
-
17 11月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
MotoGP / Jerez November testing / 特集

【ギャラリー】MotoGPヘレステスト：ベストショット集

シェア
コメント
【ギャラリー】MotoGPヘレステスト：ベストショット集
2019/11/26 6:38

スペインのヘレス・サーキットで行われているMotoGPのポストシーズンテスト。ベストショットをチェック！

スライダー
リスト

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team after crash

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team after crash
1/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
2/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
3/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
4/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
5/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
6/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
7/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
8/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
9/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
10/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
11/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
12/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Iannone, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Andrea Iannone, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
13/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
14/24

写真：: Motogp.com

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
15/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
16/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
17/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
18/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team, Michele Pirro, Pramac Racing

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team, Michele Pirro, Pramac Racing
19/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
20/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
21/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sylvain Guintoli, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Sylvain Guintoli, Team Suzuki MotoGP
22/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
23/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
24/24

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ MotoGP
イベント Jerez November testing
サブイベント Monday

レースハブ

第19戦バレンシアGP

第19戦バレンシアGP

15 11月 - 17 11月
セッション 日付
ローカル時刻
ローカル時刻（日本でご視聴頂いている場合は日本時間）
 コンテンツ
FP1
金 15 11月
金 15 11月
03:55
09:55
FP2
金 15 11月
金 15 11月
08:10
14:10
FP3
土 16 11月
土 16 11月
03:55
09:55
FP4
土 16 11月
土 16 11月
07:30
13:30
Q1
土 16 11月
土 16 11月
08:10
14:10
Q2
土 16 11月
土 16 11月
08:35
14:35
Race
日 17 11月
日 17 11月
08:00
14:00
最新のレース結果 スタンディング

