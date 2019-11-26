【ギャラリー】MotoGPヘレステスト：ベストショット集
スペインのヘレス・サーキットで行われているMotoGPのポストシーズンテスト。ベストショットをチェック！
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team after crash
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Iannone, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: Motogp.com
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team, Michele Pirro, Pramac Racing
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Sylvain Guintoli, Team Suzuki MotoGP
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
この記事について
|シリーズ
|MotoGP
|イベント
|Jerez November testing
|サブイベント
|Monday
