【ギャラリー】アンドレア・ドヴィツィオーゾ、アプリリアRS-GPを初ライド

\u30004\u670812\u301c14\u65e5\u306b\u304b\u3051\u3066\u3001\u30d8\u30ec\u30b9\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u306fMotoGP\u53c2\u6226\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3088\u308b\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d9\u30fc\u30c8\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u5b9f\u65bd\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\u305d\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u30a2\u30f3\u30c9\u30ec\u30a2\u30fb\u30c9\u30f4\u30a3\u30c4\u30a3\u30aa\u30fc\u30be\u304c\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30ea\u30a2\u306eRS-GP\u3092\u8d70\u3089\u305b\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30c9\u30f4\u30a3\u30c4\u30a3\u30aa\u30fc\u30be\u306f2020\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u9650\u308a\u3067\u30c9\u30a5\u30ab\u30c6\u30a3\u3068\u306e\u5951\u7d04\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u30012021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306f\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306a\u3069\u306e\u30aa\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u3082\u65ad\u3063\u3066\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u201c\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u201d\u306a\u72b6\u614b\u3067\u904e\u3054\u3057\u30012022\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306eMotoGP\u5fa9\u5e30\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u4eca\u5b63\u306f\u30e2\u30c8\u30af\u30ed\u30b9\u3067\u306e\u6d3b\u52d5\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u3044\u305f\u30c9\u30f4\u30a3\u30c4\u30a3\u30aa\u30fc\u30be\u3060\u3063\u305f\u304c\u30014\u6708\u4e2d\u65ec\u306b\u4e45\u3057\u3076\u308a\u306eMotoGP\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u642d\u4e57\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u5f97\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30c9\u30f4\u30a3\u30c4\u30a3\u30aa\u30fc\u30be\u306b\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30a4\u30c9\u306e\u30aa\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u306e\u306f\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30ea\u30a2\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u30aa\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u3092\u30c9\u30f4\u30a3\u30c4\u30a3\u30aa\u30fc\u30be\u306b\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u304c\u65ad\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u4eca\u56de\u306f\u305d\u3046\u3057\u305f\u5f79\u5272\u306e\u7e1b\u308a\u306a\u3069\u306f\u306a\u3044\u72b6\u614b\u3067\u306e\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3002\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30ea\u30a2\u304c\u30ab\u30bf\u30fc\u30eb\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u4ee5\u964d\u3067\u597d\u8abf\u3092\u793a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3001\u4eca\u56de\u30c9\u30f4\u30a3\u30c4\u30a3\u30aa\u30fc\u30be\u304c\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u7406\u7531\u3060\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u4eca\u56de\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u975e\u516c\u958b\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d9\u30fc\u30c8\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u4e3b\u50ac\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u305d\u3053\u306b\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30ea\u30a2\u304c\u53c2\u52a0\u3002\u4ed6\u306b\u3082\u30e4\u30de\u30cf\u306e\u30ab\u30eb\u30fb\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30c1\u30ed\u30fc\u3084KTM\u306e\u30c0\u30cb\u30fb\u30da\u30c9\u30ed\u30b5\u306a\u3069\u306e\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n \n\nRead Also:\n\n\u300cMotoGP\u306b\u623b\u308b\u306e\u306f\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u6c17\u5206\u300d\u30de\u30eb\u30af\u30fb\u30de\u30eb\u30b1\u30b9\u3001\u5fa9\u5e30\u6226\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30eb\u306b\u5411\u3051\u6c17\u5408\u5341\u5206\n\u30c9\u30f4\u30a3\u30c4\u30a3\u30aa\u30fc\u30be\u3001\u30c9\u30a5\u30ab\u30c6\u30a3\u96e2\u8131\u306e\u201d\u88cf\u5074\u201d\u3092\u66b4\u9732\u300c\u4ea4\u6e09\u3059\u3089\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u2026\u2026\u300d\n\u30e2\u30eb\u30d3\u30c7\u30ea\u300c\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30eb\u3067\u9045\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3089\u2026\u2026\u5fc3\u914d\u306b\u306a\u308b\u300d\u30ab\u30bf\u30fc\u30eb\u9023\u6226\u3067\u306e\u82e6\u6226\u304b\u3089\u7acb\u3061\u76f4\u308c\u308b\u304b\n\u30ed\u30ec\u30f3\u30bd\u3001\u30c9\u30fc\u30cf16\u4f4d\u306e\u30ed\u30c3\u30b7\u306b\u300c\u30ac\u30c3\u30ab\u30ea\u3055\u305b\u3089\u308c\u305f\u300d\u3068\u559d\uff01\u3000\u30d8\u30ec\u30b9\u3067\u5fa9\u6d3b\u3092\u4e88\u60f3\n\u30da\u30c9\u30ed\u30fb\u30a2\u30b3\u30b9\u30bf\u3001Moto3\u885d\u6483\u306e\u201c\u9006\u8ee2\u52dd\u3061\u201d\u306bMotoGP\u30e9\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u79f0\u8cdb\u306e\u5d50\u3002\u300c\u4eca\u5b63\u306e\u738b\u8005\u5019\u88dc\u300d\u3068\u306e\u8a55\u4fa1\u3082\n\n\n\n\n