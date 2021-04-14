MotoGP
「MotoGPに戻るのは素晴らしい気分」マルク・マルケス、復帰戦ポルトガルに向け気合十分
MotoGP / 速報ニュース

【ギャラリー】アンドレア・ドヴィツィオーゾ、アプリリアRS-GPを初ライド

執筆:

アンドレア・ドヴィツィオーゾはヘレス・サーキットで行なわれたプライベートテストでアプリリアのRS-GPのテストを実施。久しぶりのMotoGPマシンでの走行となった。

Andrea Dovizioso, Aprilia

Andrea Dovizioso, Aprilia
1/4

Andrea Dovizioso, Aprilia

Andrea Dovizioso, Aprilia
2/4

Andrea Dovizioso, Aprilia

Andrea Dovizioso, Aprilia
3/4

Andrea Dovizioso, Aprilia

Andrea Dovizioso, Aprilia
4/4

　4月12〜14日にかけて、ヘレス・サーキットではMotoGP参戦チームによるプライベートテストが実施された。その中でアンドレア・ドヴィツィオーゾが、アプリリアのRS-GPを走らせた。

　ドヴィツィオーゾは2020年シーズン限りでドゥカティとの契約を終え、2021年シーズンはテストライダーなどのオファーも断って完全に“フリー”な状態で過ごし、2022年シーズンのMotoGP復帰を目指している。

　今季はモトクロスでの活動を続けていたドヴィツィオーゾだったが、4月中旬に久しぶりのMotoGPマシン搭乗の機会を得た。

　ドヴィツィオーゾにテストライドのオファーを出したのはアプリリア。彼らは昨年テストライダーのオファーをドヴィツィオーゾに出したが断られていた。今回はそうした役割の縛りなどはない状態でのテストとなる。アプリリアがカタールテスト以降で好調を示していたことも、今回ドヴィツィオーゾがテストを引き受けた理由だと考えられている。

　今回行なわれた非公開のプライベートテストはホンダ主催となっており、そこにアプリリアが参加。他にもヤマハのカル・クラッチローやKTMのダニ・ペドロサなどのテストライダーが参加している。

 

Read Also:

「MotoGPに戻るのは素晴らしい気分」マルク・マルケス、復帰戦ポルトガルに向け気合十分

「MotoGPに戻るのは素晴らしい気分」マルク・マルケス、復帰戦ポルトガルに向け気合十分
