MotoGP / トップリスト

【ギャラリー】“チャンピオン”ホルヘ・ロレンソ、MotoGPでの全47勝を振り返る

【ギャラリー】“チャンピオン”ホルヘ・ロレンソ、MotoGPでの全47勝を振り返る
執筆:
, Featured writer
2019/11/15 7:39

2019年限りでの現役引退を明かしたホルヘ・ロレンソ。3度MotoGPチャンピオンを獲得した彼の、最高峰クラス全47勝を写真で振り返る。

 

1-2008年ポルトガルGP

1-2008年ポルトガルGP
1/47

写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing

2-2009年日本GP

2-2009年日本GP
2/47

写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing

3-2009年フランスGP

3-2009年フランスGP
3/47

写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing

4-2009年インディアナポリスGP

4-2009年インディアナポリスGP
4/47

写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing

5-2009年ポルトガルGP

5-2009年ポルトガルGP
5/47

写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing

6-2010年スペインGP

6-2010年スペインGP
6/47

写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing

7-2010年フランスGP

7-2010年フランスGP
7/47

写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing

8-2010年イギリスGP

8-2010年イギリスGP
8/47

写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing

9-2010年オランダGP

9-2010年オランダGP
9/47

写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing

10-2010年カタルニアGP

10-2010年カタルニアGP
10/47

写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing

11-2010年アメリカGP

11-2010年アメリカGP
11/47

写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing

12-2010年チェコGP

12-2010年チェコGP
12/47

写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing

13-2010年ポルトガルGP

13-2010年ポルトガルGP
13/47

写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing

14-2010年バレンシアGP（チャンピオン獲得）

14-2010年バレンシアGP（チャンピオン獲得）
14/47

写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing

15-2011年スペインGP

15-2011年スペインGP
15/47

写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing

16-2011年イタリアGP

16-2011年イタリアGP
16/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

17-2011年サンマリノGP

17-2011年サンマリノGP
17/47

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

18-2012年カタールGP

18-2012年カタールGP
18/47

写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing

19-2012年フランスGP

19-2012年フランスGP
19/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

20-2012年カタルニアGP

20-2012年カタルニアGP
20/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

21-2012年イギリスGP

21-2012年イギリスGP
21/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

22-2012年イタリアGP

22-2012年イタリアGP
22/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

23-2012年サンマリノGP

23-2012年サンマリノGP
23/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

24-2013年カタールGP

24-2013年カタールGP
24/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

25-2013年イタリアGP

25-2013年イタリアGP
25/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

26-2013年カタールGP

26-2013年カタールGP
26/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

27-2013年イギリスGP

27-2013年イギリスGP
27/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

28-2013年サンマリノGP

28-2013年サンマリノGP
28/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

29-2013年オーストラリアGP

29-2013年オーストラリアGP
29/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

30-2013年日本GP

30-2013年日本GP
30/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

31-2013年バレンシアGP

31-2013年バレンシアGP
31/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

32-2014年アラゴンGP

32-2014年アラゴンGP
32/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

33-2014年日本GP

33-2014年日本GP
33/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

34-2015年スペインGP

34-2015年スペインGP
34/47

写真：: Bridgestone Corporation

35-2015年フランスGP

35-2015年フランスGP
35/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

36-2015年イタリアGP

36-2015年イタリアGP
36/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

37-2015年カタルニアGP

37-2015年カタルニアGP
37/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

38-2015年チェコGP

38-2015年チェコGP
38/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

39-2015年アラゴンGP

39-2015年アラゴンGP
39/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

40-2015年バレンシアGP （チャンピオン獲得）

40-2015年バレンシアGP （チャンピオン獲得）
40/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

41-2016年カタールGP

41-2016年カタールGP
41/47

写真：: Michelin Sport

42-2016年フランスGP

42-2016年フランスGP
42/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

43-2016年イタリアGP

43-2016年イタリアGP
43/47

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

44-2016年バレンシアGP

44-2016年バレンシアGP
44/47

写真：: Yamaha MotoGP

45-2018年イタリアGP

45-2018年イタリアGP
45/47

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

46-2018年カタルニアGP

46-2018年カタルニアGP
46/47

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

47-2018年オーストリアGP

47-2018年オーストリアGP
47/47

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

 

シリーズ MotoGP
ドライバー ホルヘ ロレンソ
執筆者 Jose Carlos de Celis

