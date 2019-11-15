2019年限りでの現役引退を明かしたホルヘ・ロレンソ。3度MotoGPチャンピオンを獲得した彼の、最高峰クラス全47勝を写真で振り返る。
1-2008年ポルトガルGP
写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing
2-2009年日本GP
写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing
3-2009年フランスGP
写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing
4-2009年インディアナポリスGP
写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing
5-2009年ポルトガルGP
写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing
6-2010年スペインGP
写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing
7-2010年フランスGP
写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing
8-2010年イギリスGP
写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing
9-2010年オランダGP
写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing
10-2010年カタルニアGP
写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing
11-2010年アメリカGP
写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing
12-2010年チェコGP
写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing
13-2010年ポルトガルGP
写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing
14-2010年バレンシアGP（チャンピオン獲得）
写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing
15-2011年スペインGP
写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing
16-2011年イタリアGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
17-2011年サンマリノGP
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
18-2012年カタールGP
写真：: Yamaha Motor Racing
19-2012年フランスGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
20-2012年カタルニアGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
21-2012年イギリスGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
22-2012年イタリアGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
23-2012年サンマリノGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
24-2013年カタールGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
25-2013年イタリアGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
26-2013年カタールGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
27-2013年イギリスGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
28-2013年サンマリノGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
29-2013年オーストラリアGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
30-2013年日本GP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
31-2013年バレンシアGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
32-2014年アラゴンGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
33-2014年日本GP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
34-2015年スペインGP
写真：: Bridgestone Corporation
35-2015年フランスGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
36-2015年イタリアGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
37-2015年カタルニアGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
38-2015年チェコGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
39-2015年アラゴンGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
40-2015年バレンシアGP （チャンピオン獲得）
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
41-2016年カタールGP
写真：: Michelin Sport
42-2016年フランスGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
43-2016年イタリアGP
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
44-2016年バレンシアGP
写真：: Yamaha MotoGP
45-2018年イタリアGP
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
46-2018年カタルニアGP
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
47-2018年オーストリアGP
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
この記事について
|シリーズ
|MotoGP
|ドライバー
|ホルヘ ロレンソ 発売中
|執筆者
|Jose Carlos de Celis
【ギャラリー】“チャンピオン”ホルヘ・ロレンソ、MotoGPでの全47勝を振り返る
レースハブ
|セッション
|日付
|
ローカル時刻
ローカル時刻（日本でご視聴頂いている場合は日本時間）
|コンテンツ
|FP1
|
金 15 11月
金 15 11月
|
03:55
09:55
|
|FP2
|
金 15 11月
金 15 11月
|
08:10
14:10
|
|FP3
|
土 16 11月
土 16 11月
|
03:55
09:55
|
|FP4
|
土 16 11月
土 16 11月
|
07:30
13:30
|
|Q1
|
土 16 11月
土 16 11月
|
08:10
14:10
|
|Q2
|
土 16 11月
土 16 11月
|
08:35
14:35
|
|Race
|
日 17 11月
日 17 11月
|
08:00
14:00
|
Trending
スケジュール
Powered by