第15戦タイGP
04 10月
-
06 10月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
R
MotoGP
第16戦日本GP
18 10月
-
20 10月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
R
MotoGP
第17戦オーストラリアGP
25 10月
-
27 10月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
R
MotoGP
第18戦マレーシアGP
01 11月
-
03 11月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
R
MotoGP
第19戦バレンシアGP
15 11月
-
17 11月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
MotoGP / Valencia November testing / トップリスト

【ギャラリー】MotoGPバレンシアテスト初日

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
1/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bike of Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Bike of Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
2/35

写真：: Matteo Nugnes

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
3/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bike of Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Bike of Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
4/35

写真：: Matteo Nugnes

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
5/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
6/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Honda Racing after crash

Stefan Bradl, Honda Racing after crash
7/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
8/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini after crash

Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini after crash
9/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
10/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
11/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
12/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
13/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
14/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
15/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
16/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
17/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
18/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
19/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3 after crash

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3 after crash
20/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
21/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati Team bike

Ducati Team bike
22/35

写真：: Matteo Nugnes

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
23/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
24/35

写真：: Repsol Media

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team
25/35

写真：: Matteo Nugnes

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
26/35

写真：: Matteo Nugnes

Brad Binder, Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
27/35

写真：: Lewis Duncan

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
28/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
29/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
30/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
31/35

写真：: Matteo Nugnes

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
32/35

写真：: Repsol Media

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
33/35

写真：: Repsol Media

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
34/35

写真：: Alex Marquez

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
35/35

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

執筆:
2019/11/20 3:07

バレンシア、リカルド・トルモ・サーキットではMotoGP2020年シーズンに向けたテストが行われている。その様子をギャラリーでチェック！

Read Also:

次の記事
「ノーチャンスだった……」ビニャーレス、グリップ引き出せず苦戦。ランク3位には満足

前の記事

「ノーチャンスだった……」ビニャーレス、グリップ引き出せず苦戦。ランク3位には満足

次の記事

バレンシアテスト初日：新型バイクが多数投入。アレックス・マルケスは初の転倒でほろ苦いスタート

バレンシアテスト初日：新型バイクが多数投入。アレックス・マルケスは初の転倒でほろ苦いスタート
この記事について

シリーズ MotoGP
イベント Valencia November testing
執筆者 Charles Bradley

レースハブ

第19戦バレンシアGP

第19戦バレンシアGP

15 11月 - 17 11月
セッション 日付
ローカル時刻
ローカル時刻（日本でご視聴頂いている場合は日本時間）
 コンテンツ
FP1
金 15 11月
金 15 11月
17:55
09:55
FP2
金 15 11月
金 15 11月
22:10
14:10
FP3
土 16 11月
土 16 11月
17:55
09:55
FP4
土 16 11月
土 16 11月
21:30
13:30
Q1
土 16 11月
土 16 11月
22:10
14:10
Q2
土 16 11月
土 16 11月
22:35
14:35
Race
日 17 11月
日 17 11月
22:00
14:00
最新のレース結果 スタンディング

シリーズ

