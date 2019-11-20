【ギャラリー】MotoGPバレンシアテスト初日
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bike of Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
写真：: Matteo Nugnes
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bike of Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
写真：: Matteo Nugnes
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Honda Racing after crash
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini after crash
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3 after crash
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ducati Team bike
写真：: Matteo Nugnes
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
写真：: Repsol Media
Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team
写真：: Matteo Nugnes
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
写真：: Matteo Nugnes
Brad Binder, Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: Lewis Duncan
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bike of Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
写真：: Matteo Nugnes
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
写真：: Repsol Media
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
写真：: Repsol Media
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
写真：: Alex Marquez
Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
バレンシア、リカルド・トルモ・サーキットではMotoGP2020年シーズンに向けたテストが行われている。その様子をギャラリーでチェック！
この記事について
|シリーズ
|MotoGP
|イベント
|Valencia November testing
|執筆者
|Charles Bradley
レースハブ
|セッション
|日付
|
ローカル時刻
ローカル時刻（日本でご視聴頂いている場合は日本時間）
|コンテンツ
|FP1
|
金 15 11月
金 15 11月
|
17:55
09:55
|
|FP2
|
金 15 11月
金 15 11月
|
22:10
14:10
|
|FP3
|
土 16 11月
土 16 11月
|
17:55
09:55
|
|FP4
|
土 16 11月
土 16 11月
|
21:30
13:30
|
|Q1
|
土 16 11月
土 16 11月
|
22:10
14:10
|
|Q2
|
土 16 11月
土 16 11月
|
22:35
14:35
|
|Race
|
日 17 11月
日 17 11月
|
22:00
14:00
|
