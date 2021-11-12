【ギャラリー】バレンティーノ・ロッシ、チャンピオン獲得歴代マシンが集結
バレンティーノ・ロッシの現役最後のレースとなる、MotoGP2021年シーズン最終戦バレンシアGP。会場には彼がチャンピオンを獲得した際の歴代マシンが集められ、セレモニーが行われた。
バレンティーノ・ロッシはMotoGP2021年シーズン限りで現役を引退。第18戦バレンシアGPが彼にとってラストレースとなるが、会場にはこれまで9回タイトルを獲得した際に乗っていた愛機が集結。ロッシは懐かしい顔ぶれとの再開を果たした。
バレンティーノ・ロッシ 9度の世界チャンピオン獲得とその愛機たち
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
なおロッシのチャンピオン獲得の歴史は下記の通り。9回のうち7回が最高峰クラスでの獲得となっており、3メーカーでチャンピオンに輝いている。
1997 Aprilia RS125
1999 Aprilia RS250
2001 Honda NSR500
2002 Honda RC211V
2003 Honda RC211V
2004 Yamaha YZR M1
2005 Yamaha YZR M1
2008 Yamaha YZR M1
2009 Yamaha YZR M1