チケット
サインイン
Motorsport Network
part of
TV チケット Fashion ジョルジョ・ピオラ Jobs
アプリをダウンロード
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケット Fashion ジョルジョ・ピオラ Jobs
/ 2022年ダガールラリーにダニーロ・ペトルッチがKTMから参戦！　「夢が叶った」 / 引退迎えるロッシ、キャリアベストの出来事は「MotoGPのアイコンになったこと」
MotoGP / バレンシアGP ニュース

【ギャラリー】バレンティーノ・ロッシ、チャンピオン獲得歴代マシンが集結

執筆:

バレンティーノ・ロッシの現役最後のレースとなる、MotoGP2021年シーズン最終戦バレンシアGP。会場には彼がチャンピオンを獲得した際の歴代マシンが集められ、セレモニーが行われた。

【ギャラリー】バレンティーノ・ロッシ、チャンピオン獲得歴代マシンが集結

　バレンティーノ・ロッシはMotoGP2021年シーズン限りで現役を引退。第18戦バレンシアGPが彼にとってラストレースとなるが、会場にはこれまで9回タイトルを獲得した際に乗っていた愛機が集結。ロッシは懐かしい顔ぶれとの再開を果たした。

バレンティーノ・ロッシ　9度の世界チャンピオン獲得とその愛機たち

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
1/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
2/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
3/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
4/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
5/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
6/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
7/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
8/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
9/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
10/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
11/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
12/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
13/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT,
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT,
14/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT,
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT,
15/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
16/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
17/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
18/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
19/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
20/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
21/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Lin Jarvis
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Lin Jarvis
22/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda,
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda,
23/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
24/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT,
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT,
25/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT,
Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT,
26/26

写真：: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

　なおロッシのチャンピオン獲得の歴史は下記の通り。9回のうち7回が最高峰クラスでの獲得となっており、3メーカーでチャンピオンに輝いている。

1997 Aprilia RS125

1999 Aprilia RS250

2001 Honda NSR500

2002 Honda RC211V

2003 Honda RC211V

2004 Yamaha YZR M1

2005 Yamaha YZR M1

2008 Yamaha YZR M1

2009 Yamaha YZR M1

 
Read Also:

シェア
コメント
2022年ダガールラリーにダニーロ・ペトルッチがKTMから参戦！　「夢が叶った」
前の記事

2022年ダガールラリーにダニーロ・ペトルッチがKTMから参戦！　「夢が叶った」
次の記事

引退迎えるロッシ、キャリアベストの出来事は「MotoGPのアイコンになったこと」

引退迎えるロッシ、キャリアベストの出来事は「MotoGPのアイコンになったこと」
コメントを読み込む
Germán Garcia Casanova More from
Germán Garcia Casanova
MotoGP導入の新アクションカム、「敵に情報与えすぎ」とミル批判。装着リンスは映像に満足げ アルガルヴェGP
MotoGP

MotoGP導入の新アクションカム、「敵に情報与えすぎ」とミル批判。装着リンスは映像に満足げ

F1アルピーヌ「ブリビオの去就決定はシーズン終了後」噂の来季MotoGP復帰はあり得るのか？
MotoGP

F1アルピーヌ「ブリビオの去就決定はシーズン終了後」噂の来季MotoGP復帰はあり得るのか？

マルク・マルケス、最終戦バレンシアも欠場の可能性？　チームマネージャー「まだ分からない」 アルガルヴェGP
MotoGP

マルク・マルケス、最終戦バレンシアも欠場の可能性？　チームマネージャー「まだ分からない」

バレンティーノ ロッシ More from
バレンティーノ ロッシ
MotoGPライダー達がロッシ引退にコメント。ビニャーレス「ひとつの時代が終わる」 バレンシアGP
MotoGP

MotoGPライダー達がロッシ引退にコメント。ビニャーレス「ひとつの時代が終わる」

ロッシ、予選16番手も満足げ。“残り”のレースを楽しむためトップ10入り目指す アルガルヴェGP
MotoGP

ロッシ、予選16番手も満足げ。“残り”のレースを楽しむためトップ10入り目指す

ロッシ「MotoGPライダーではなくなるまで集中し続けたい」引退後の4輪活動ではWECも視野に？
MotoGP

ロッシ「MotoGPライダーではなくなるまで集中し続けたい」引退後の4輪活動ではWECも視野に？

最新ニュース

MotoGPバレンシアFP2：ミラーが初日トップタイム。中上貴晶は6番手に食い込む
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGPバレンシアFP2：ミラーが初日トップタイム。中上貴晶は6番手に食い込む

ジャック・ミラー、僚友バニャイヤの2022年タイトル争い本命視に不満？　「オレもいるんだけど……」
MotoGP MotoGP

ジャック・ミラー、僚友バニャイヤの2022年タイトル争い本命視に不満？　「オレもいるんだけど……」

ノリス、MotoGP引退のロッシに心からのメッセージ「僕をレースの世界に引き込んでくれた」と感謝
F1 F1

ノリス、MotoGP引退のロッシに心からのメッセージ「僕をレースの世界に引き込んでくれた」と感謝

MotoGPバレンシアFP1：シーズン最終戦は雨始まり。来季SBKホンダのレクオナがトップタイム
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGPバレンシアFP1：シーズン最終戦は雨始まり。来季SBKホンダのレクオナがトップタイム

ニュースレターを購読する
motorsport.comアプリ
シリーズ
Motorsport Network
お問い合わせ
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.